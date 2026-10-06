- client organisations, according to Lepaya
- 500+
- countries with learners
- 120+
- learners trained
- 26,000+
- raised, according to Lepaya
- $80M
About Lepaya
Lepaya is an Amsterdam company that trains employees in power skills, its name for soft and hard skills combined. Each module mixes self-paced content in the Lepaya app, a 3-hour live session with a trainer and follow-up on the job. HR teams plan programmes and track attendance and skill application in the Lepaya Portal. Company programmes are priced on request, while open programmes of Krauthammer by Lepaya in France cost about €3,600–4,600 per participant. Lepaya has raised about $80 million and bought four training companies, including Krauthammer in 2023.
Lepaya sells training programmes to companies with 500 to more than 10,000 employees. Programmes are grouped into academies for young talent, professionals, leaders and commercial teams. Each module covers one skill: learners prepare in the app, practise for 3 hours face to face or online with a trainer and training actors, then get nudges, AI role-plays and a peer buddy. Lepaya says more than 60% of learners apply a new skill within two weeks.
René Janssen and Peter Kuperus started Lepaya in Amsterdam in early 2018. The company opened in Belgium and Germany first, then in Sweden in January 2021 and in the United Kingdom. Mediahuis invested €5 million in 2020, Target Global led a $40 million Series B in 2021, and Endeit led a $38 million round in 2023.
Lepaya grew through four acquisitions. Smartenup brought data skills training in 2020, vCoach an AI coach for presentations in 2022, Speak First from London communication training in 2022, and Krauthammer leadership and sales training in 2023. In 2024 Lepaya launched its Capability Platform. In 2026 it added the “Taking the lead with AI” programme for managers and a Data & AI Academy.
History
- 2018 René Janssen and Peter Kuperus launch Lepaya in Amsterdam.
- 2020 Mediahuis invests €5 million in June. Lepaya buys Smartenup, a data skills trainer, in November.
- 2021 Expands to Sweden in January and gets the NRTO quality mark. Integrates with Microsoft Teams and gets ISO 27001 in April.
- 2021 Moves into a former sugar factory in Amsterdam for 150+ staff and joins the Techleap.nl Rise programme.
- 2021 Raises a $40 million Series B led by Target Global in December.
- 2022 Buys vCoach, a German AI coaching start-up, in September and London’s Speak First in November.
- 2023 Buys Krauthammer, a leadership and sales trainer with 50+ years of history, in May.
- 2023 Raises $38 million led by Endeit in September. Total funding reaches $80 million.
- 2024 Hires Jim Banister as CPO in July, Nazir Ul-Ghani as CRO in October, and launches the Capability Platform in November.
- 2025 Enters the FT 1000 list of fast-growing European companies and the Sifted 100 Nordics & Benelux.
- 2026 Launches “Taking the lead with AI” for middle managers in March.
- 2026 Launches the Data & AI Academy in June, at €2,100 per module.
Lepaya funding and investors
- June 2020 Venture €5 million
Lead: Mediahuis MediahuisSource: Silicon Canals
- December 2021 Series B $40 million
Lead: Target Global Mediahuis VenturesTablomontoNoor van BovenAnna BrandtJordy KoolChris ZadehSource: Lepaya, Silicon Canals
- September 2023 Growth round $38 million
Lead: Endeit EducapitalMars Growth CapitalLiquidity CapitalTarget GlobalMediahuis VenturesSource: Silicon Canals, Lepaya
Total as stated by Lepaya and Silicon Canals in September 2023. The Series B brought the total to $47 million, so about $1–2 million came before or alongside the 2020 round without a public breakdown. Lepaya gives the Series B as $40 million, Silicon Canals as about €35.5 million, and a later Lepaya release as €35 million. Lepaya does not name the stage of the 2023 round. Valuations were not disclosed.
Leadership
- RJ René Janssen Co-founder
- PS Pascal Struijk Product Lead
Peter Kuperus co-founded Lepaya and was managing director in 2021. Lepaya hired Jim Banister as CPO and Rob Winters as Head of Data in July 2024 and Nazir Ul-Ghani as CRO in October 2024. We could not confirm their current roles.
CareersPersonio job board
- People1
Perks
- Unlimited holidays
- Every other Friday off
- 8 weeks a year of fully remote work
- Training in Lepaya academies
- 40+ nationalities in the team
How Lepaya trains
- live practice per module
- 3 h
- apply a skill within two weeks, according to Lepaya
- >60%
- complete the online part, according to Lepaya
- ~85%
- 360° skill assessment
- Track Recommender
- Bite-sized content before class
- Live sessions with training actors
- AI video feedback with a score
- AI role-plays with voice
- Peer buddy
- Reminders by app and email
- Impact dashboard
- Microsoft Teams integration
Training topics
Power skills8
- Empowering Leadership
- Taking Ownership
- Collaboration & Influence
- Resilience
- Analytical Thinking
- Intentional Learning
- Storytelling
- Embedding Diversity & Inclusion
Data skills5
- Problem-solving
- Storytelling with Data
- Excel with Copilot, levels 1–5
- Power BI, levels 1–4
- Power Automate Essentials
AI skills6
- AI Essentials
- AI Literacy & Ethics
- Prompt Engineering
- Building AI Agents with Copilot Studio
- Building AI Assistants
- Taking the Lead with AI
Business skills5
- Strategy & Prioritization
- Critical Decision-Making
- Project Management Essentials
- Project Management Advanced
- Leading Change Processes
Krauthammer by Lepaya, France5
- Management 1er Niveau
- Management 5
- Management Transversal
- Vente aux Grands Comptes
- Fondamentaux des Ventes
Topics from lepaya.com on 6 October 2026. Lepaya counts 70+ modules on its about page and 80+ on its power skills page.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Lepaya Academies Programmes for young talent, professionals, leaders and commercial teams. Each module covers one skill and mixes digital content with a live session. Academies
- Blended training A 3-hour session face to face or online, led by a trainer with training actors. Learners practise on their own work cases and set personal goals. Blended training
- Lepaya App A 360° skill assessment, bite-sized content before class, goal setting, AI video feedback, AI role-plays with voice, a peer buddy and reminders. Rated 4.6 in the Dutch App Store. Employee app
- AI Coach and role-plays Learners record a presentation on their phone and get AI feedback with a performance score. The technology came with the vCoach acquisition in 2022. AI Coach
- Lepaya Portal HR and L&D teams link programmes to business goals, enrol learners, schedule sessions and track attendance, trainer ratings and skill application. Lepaya Portal
- Data & AI Academy Modules in Excel, Power BI, Power Automate, Copilot and prompt engineering, combined with decision-making and change leadership. Launched in June 2026. Data & AI Academy
How much is Lepaya?
- Company programmes Custom quote after a meeting
- Data & AI Academy module €2,100/participant €2,100 per module, standard price, June 2026
- Open programme, France Management 1er Niveau €3,600/participant about €3,600, 4 days, in person
- Fondamentaux des Ventes €3,600/participant about €3,600, 4 days over 4 months, Paris
- Vente aux Grands Comptes €4,200/participant about €4,200, 4 days, in person
- Management 5 €4,600/participant about €4,600, 5 days, in person
- Management Transversal €4,600/participant about €4,600, 5 days, in person
Is Lepaya free?
No free plan. The Skills Gap Analysis Tool on lepaya.com is free and takes under 3 minutes.
Lepaya quotes company programmes on request, checked on lepaya.com on 6 October 2026. Open programmes are priced per participant on the French Krauthammer by Lepaya page, in euros, marked as approximate, without a VAT statement. They are Qualiopi certified, so French employers can use OPCO funding. The Data & AI Academy price is per module from the June 2026 release, which offered €1,750 during summer 2026.
Contract termsTerms
- Agreement with Lepaya ↗
- Check the term in your Agreement and Work Order
- Contact your Lepaya account team
- Send complaints to info@lepaya.com
- Lepaya sells to companies only. Users of the software must be at least 18.
- Agreements run for the term written in the contract.
- Services delivered before the end of the Agreement stay payable in full.
- Interruptions of the service or changes to content give no right to a refund or discount.
Refund rules
- Late payment
- After two payment reminders, Lepaya can charge statutory interest and collection costs and may end the Agreement.
- Changes
- Lepaya posts significant changes to the terms on its website and emails clients.
- Disputes
- Dutch law, the competent court of Amsterdam.
From the Lepaya terms and conditions of 27 October 2025, checked on 6 October 2026.
Lepaya for BusinessPlans for companies
- 01Growing organisations with 500–5,000 employees get programmes built for fast roll-out.
- 02Enterprises with 5,000 to 10,000+ employees get programmes adapted to each business context and region.
- 03The Lepaya Portal automates enrolment and scheduling and shows attendance and trainer ratings live.
- 04Lepaya holds ISO 27001 since 2021 and the Dutch NRTO quality mark.
Prices on request after a meeting, checked on 6 October 2026.
App ratings
- iPhone and iPadLepaya app, 4.6 in the Dutch App Store
- AndroidLepaya app, 5K+ downloads
- WebWeb version of the app and the Lepaya Portal
- Microsoft TeamsVirtual sessions and online activities inside Teams since 2021
The Lepaya app
- Price
- Free, access through an employer
- Languages
- Dutch, English, French, German, Swedish
- Google Play downloads
- 5K+
- iPhone
- iOS 15 or later
- Last update
- 15 September 2026
Is Lepaya worth it?
What users and clients like
- Teams kept more first-time leaders after the leadership programme.Picnic, Lepaya case study
- Participants of a high-performer programme had an 87% retention rate.Flix, Lepaya case study
- The app has 4.6 stars in the Dutch App Store and 4.5 on Google Play.App Store and Google Play, October 2026
What users and clients criticise
- Daily notifications arrive during working hours, and some course bites did not open.Google Play review, November 2021
- A 4-minute video used 600 MB of mobile data.Google Play review, July 2022
- No public price list for company programmes.lepaya.com
What users write in reviews, not our rating. The pros come from case studies that Lepaya publishes. Written app reviews are few and mostly from 2019–2022.
Latest news
- 2025FT 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies
- 2025Sifted 100: Nordics & Benelux and Training Industry Experiential Learning Technologies Watch List
- 2025Training Industry Learning Services Watch List
- 2022Top 250 scale-ups of the Netherlands
- 2021Techleap.nl Rise programme
Contacts and company data
- Generalinfo@lepaya.com
- App supportsupport@lepaya.com
- Privacylegal@lepaya.com
- Phone+31 20 808 2111
- SalesBook a meeting
- Legal entity
- LTD Group B.V., trading as Lepaya, Stephensonstraat 19, 1097 BA Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Chamber of Commerce (KvK)
- 69553998
- Registered purpose
- Holding company
- App publisher
- LTD NL B.V. on Google Play, LTD Group B.V. in the App Store
- Security
- ISO 27001 since April 2021
- Quality marks
- NRTO since January 2021, Qualiopi for Krauthammer by Lepaya in France
Alternatives to Lepaya
- GoodHabitz🇳🇱 Netherlands A library of online soft-skills training for a flat yearly rate, from Eindhoven. →
- CoachHub🇩🇪 Germany Digital coaching for employees with certified coaches matched by AI, from Berlin. →
- Sharpist🇩🇪 Germany Digital leadership coaching for managers, from Berlin. →
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France A learning platform where employees build courses together, from $8 per user a month, from Paris. →
- Masterplan🇩🇪 Germany A digital learning platform for companies, from Berlin. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other corporate learning companies
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- 360Learning🇫🇷 France
- Sana Labs🇸🇪 Sweden
- Masterplan🇩🇪 Germany
- CoachHub🇩🇪 Germany
- Multiverse🇬🇧 United Kingdom
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