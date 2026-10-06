About Lepaya

Lepaya is an Amsterdam company that trains employees in power skills, its name for soft and hard skills combined. Each module mixes self-paced content in the Lepaya app, a 3-hour live session with a trainer and follow-up on the job. HR teams plan programmes and track attendance and skill application in the Lepaya Portal. Company programmes are priced on request, while open programmes of Krauthammer by Lepaya in France cost about €3,600–4,600 per participant. Lepaya has raised about $80 million and bought four training companies, including Krauthammer in 2023.

Lepaya sells training programmes to companies with 500 to more than 10,000 employees. Programmes are grouped into academies for young talent, professionals, leaders and commercial teams. Each module covers one skill: learners prepare in the app, practise for 3 hours face to face or online with a trainer and training actors, then get nudges, AI role-plays and a peer buddy. Lepaya says more than 60% of learners apply a new skill within two weeks.

René Janssen and Peter Kuperus started Lepaya in Amsterdam in early 2018. The company opened in Belgium and Germany first, then in Sweden in January 2021 and in the United Kingdom. Mediahuis invested €5 million in 2020, Target Global led a $40 million Series B in 2021, and Endeit led a $38 million round in 2023.

Lepaya grew through four acquisitions. Smartenup brought data skills training in 2020, vCoach an AI coach for presentations in 2022, Speak First from London communication training in 2022, and Krauthammer leadership and sales training in 2023. In 2024 Lepaya launched its Capability Platform. In 2026 it added the “Taking the lead with AI” programme for managers and a Data & AI Academy.