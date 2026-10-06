About Sana Labs

Sana is a Stockholm AI company that makes Sana Learn, a learning platform for companies, and Sana, an AI agent and search tool for work. Joel Hellermark founded it in 2016 as Sana Labs. Workday agreed to buy Sana for about $1.1 billion in September 2025 and closed the deal on 4 November 2025. Sana Learn is still sold on its own, and companies do not need Workday to buy it. Plans start at 300 users, and from 300 to 3,000 users the indicative price is €10 per user a month on a three-year contract.

Sana builds two products. Sana Learn combines a learning management system, a course editor, a virtual classroom and an AI tutor. Sana connects to a company’s apps and documents, answers questions with sources and runs agents that update a CRM, draft emails or analyse files.

Joel Hellermark registered Sana Labs AB in Stockholm in April 2016, at 19. The company first used machine learning to personalise training courses. In 2023 it launched Sana AI, an assistant over company knowledge, and in 2024 it bought the workflow automation startup CTRL.

Investors put in more than $130 million, according to Sana: EQT Ventures, Menlo Ventures, NEA and Workday Ventures. In September 2025 Workday signed a deal to buy all shares for about $1.1 billion and closed it in November. For Workday customers the technology now also runs inside Workday Learning and Sana from Workday.