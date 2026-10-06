- Workday’s price for Sana, 2025
- $1.1B
- users of Sana products, according to Workday
- 1M+
- revenue of Sana Labs AB, 2024
- SEK 97.5M
- Sana Learn on G2, 109 reviews
- 4.8
About Sana Labs
Sana is a Stockholm AI company that makes Sana Learn, a learning platform for companies, and Sana, an AI agent and search tool for work. Joel Hellermark founded it in 2016 as Sana Labs. Workday agreed to buy Sana for about $1.1 billion in September 2025 and closed the deal on 4 November 2025. Sana Learn is still sold on its own, and companies do not need Workday to buy it. Plans start at 300 users, and from 300 to 3,000 users the indicative price is €10 per user a month on a three-year contract.
Sana builds two products. Sana Learn combines a learning management system, a course editor, a virtual classroom and an AI tutor. Sana connects to a company’s apps and documents, answers questions with sources and runs agents that update a CRM, draft emails or analyse files.
Joel Hellermark registered Sana Labs AB in Stockholm in April 2016, at 19. The company first used machine learning to personalise training courses. In 2023 it launched Sana AI, an assistant over company knowledge, and in 2024 it bought the workflow automation startup CTRL.
Investors put in more than $130 million, according to Sana: EQT Ventures, Menlo Ventures, NEA and Workday Ventures. In September 2025 Workday signed a deal to buy all shares for about $1.1 billion and closed it in November. For Workday customers the technology now also runs inside Workday Learning and Sana from Workday.
History
- 2016 Joel Hellermark registers Sana Labs AB in Stockholm on 27 April.
- 2021 Raises $18 million in a Series A led by EQT Ventures.
- 2022 Raises $34 million in a Series B led by Menlo Ventures after 7x growth in annual recurring revenue.
- 2023 NEA and Workday Ventures add $28 million, and Sana launches Sana AI at its first AI Summit in Stockholm.
- 2024 Opens a free tier in April. In October raises $55 million led by NEA at a $500 million valuation and buys CTRL.
- 2025 Starts the Swedish AI Reform in May: free Sana Agents for civil servants, teachers, students and non-profits in Sweden.
- 2025 Workday signs an agreement to buy Sana for about $1.1 billion on 16 September.
- 2025 Workday completes the acquisition on 4 November.
- 2026 Holds the Sana AI Summit in New York on 21 May.
- 2026 Releases Admin, Edit and Tutor agent modes in Sana Learn for all customers.
- 2026 HR Executive names Sana from Workday a Top HR Product of the Year in September.
Sana Labs funding and investors
- January 2021 Series A $18 million
Lead: EQT Ventures EQT VenturesSource: DLA Piper, Talent4Boards
- December 2022 Series B $34 million
Lead: Menlo Ventures EQT VenturesFounders and operatorsSource: MarTech Series
- June 2023 Series B extension $28 million
Lead: NEA and Workday Ventures NEAWorkday VenturesSource: Sana
- October 2024 Series C $55 million
Lead: NEA Menlo VenturesOther existing investorsSource: DLA Piper, Newswire
- September 2025 Acquisition About $1.1 billion
Workday, Inc.Source: Workday
Sum of the four disclosed rounds is $135 million. Sana itself gives “over $130 million” after the Series C. Rounds before 2021 are not disclosed in the sources we checked. In 2025 Workday bought all shares for about $1.1 billion, and EQT lists Sana as exited in 2025.
Leadership
- JH Joel Hellermark Founder and CEO of Sana, Chief AI Officer at Workday
Loretta Concepta Lee chairs the board of Sana Labs AB, according to Allabolag. Since November 2025 the company belongs to Workday.
CareersWorkday careers, Sana roles
- Go-to-market8
- Engagement and customer success5
- Marketing2
- Engineering2
How Sana Learn works
- agent modes: Admin, Edit and Tutor
- 3
- languages for course translation
- 100+
- users minimum on paid plans
- 300
- Learning management and automated enrolments
- Course authoring with AI
- PDF and SCORM to course
- Polls, quizzes and reflection cards
- Virtual classroom and live sessions
- AI tutor inside courses
- Scenario voice calls
- Skill tagging and leaderboards
- Learning analytics with chat
- SSO, SCIM and HR system sync
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Sana Learn Learning management, course authoring, a virtual classroom and live sessions in one platform. Programs, enrolments, reminders and compliance training run automatically. About Sana Learn
- Tutor mode An AI tutor answers questions inside a course, builds learning paths from company knowledge and runs scenario voice calls for practice. Sana Learn Summer 2026
- Edit mode Turns a PDF, deck or SCORM file into an interactive course with polls, quizzes and reflection cards, and translates it into 100+ languages. Content creation
- Sana AI agents and search across a company’s apps and documents, with cited answers, meeting notes and a choice of language models. Apps for the web and iPhone. About Sana
- Workday Learning and Sana from Workday For Workday customers: Workday Learning runs on Sana’s learning technology, and Sana from Workday handles HR, finance and IT tasks with 300+ self-service skills. Sana and Workday
How much is Sana Labs?
- Indicative price Sana Learn, 300–3,000 users €10/user €360 per user over 3 years, per user, three-year contract
- Sana Learn, 3,000+ users Custom price on request
- Sana Enterprise Custom price on request
Is Sana Labs free?
No free plan for Sana Learn, which starts at 300 users. Sana offers a free account for individuals at sana.ai.
Indicative Sana Learn prices on sanalabs.com/products/sana-learn/pricing on 6 October 2026, per user a month on a three-year contract. The price for 300–3,000 users is €10 in Europe, £10 in the UK, 100 kr in Sweden and $13 elsewhere. The page says the price excludes a one-off implementation fee, while its FAQ says implementation is not an added cost. Sana, the agent product, has only an Enterprise plan with custom pricing.
Sana Labs for Businesssanalabs.com/products/sana-learn
- 01One subscription covers the LMS, LXP, authoring, virtual classroom, content library, SSO and 24/7 support.
- 02A user is anyone the company gives access, including customers and partners.
- 03Works with any HR system. A Workday contract is not required.
- 04Separate pricing for staff without a desk.
Indicative €10 per user a month for 300–3,000 users on a three-year contract, on 6 October 2026.
Ratings and app
- WebSana Learn and Sana work in the browser
- iPhoneSana app for agents, meeting notes and voice mode
- HR systemsWorkday HCM, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, Personio, HiBob and more
- Content librariesCoursera, Udemy, LinkedIn Learning, Go1, Skillsoft and more
- Slack, Teams, SalesforceAgents act inside work tools
- MeetingsRecordings from Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet
Is Sana Labs worth it?
What users like
- An interface reviewers call easy and intuitive.G2, 109 reviews
- One subscription includes the LMS, authoring, virtual classroom and support.Sana Learn pricing page
What users criticise
- A cluttered home screen, API integrations that need work, and AI that sometimes misreads questions.G2, 109 reviews
- Plans start at 300 users, and the indicative price assumes a three-year contract.Sana Learn pricing page
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot has an unclaimed Sana Labs page with no reviews.
Latest news
- Sana from Workday named a 2026 Top HR Product of the Year by HR Executive
- Sana Learn Summer 2026: Admin, Edit and Tutor modes
- Workday completes acquisition of Sana
- Workday signs definitive agreement to acquire Sana
- Swedish AI Reform launches for 2.3 million Swedes
- Sana raises $55 million at a $500 million valuation and acquires CTRL
Contacts and company data
- Legallegal@sanalabs.com
- SalesBook an intro
- Sana Learn help centersupport.sana.ai
- Sana help centerhelp.sana.ai
- Presssanalabs.com/press
- Legal entity
- Sana Labs AB, Riddargatan 32, 114 57 Stockholm, Sweden
- Organisation number
- 559060-6579
- Registered
- 27 April 2016
- Parent
- Workday, Inc., since 4 November 2025
- Security
- ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR
Alternatives to Sana Labs
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France A learning platform where employees build courses for each other, from Paris. 4.6 on G2. →
- LearnUpon🇮🇪 Ireland A learning platform for employee, customer and partner training, from Dublin. →
- Learn Amp🇬🇧 United Kingdom An employee learning and engagement platform from the United Kingdom. →
- D DoceboUnited States A corporate learning platform with 4.3 on G2. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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