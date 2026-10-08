- organisations, according to Seppo
- 1,500+
- learners, according to Seppo
- 4M+
- countries
- 50+
- per student a month on the 500-licence yearly education plan
- €0.25
About Seppo
Seppo is a Helsinki company that makes a game-based learning platform for companies, schools, NGOs and museums. Instructors build games of tasks on a map or in a 3D world, and players join from a browser with a PIN or QR code. Seppo says 1,500+ organisations in 50+ countries and 4M+ learners have used it. Education plans start at €62.50 for 50 player licences for 3 months, business plans are quoted on request, and a 14-day trial is free. Since 2026 Seppo also sells SeppoQ, AI simulations that test how employees handle real work situations.
Seppo turns training and lessons into games. An instructor writes a story, places tasks on a map or in a 3D environment and follows the answers in real time. Players answer with text, images, audio or video, indoors, outdoors with GPS, on site or remotely.
The idea came in 2011. History teacher Riku Alkio took students from Helsinki to Rome, where the class played an Amazing Race through the city’s churches. Lentävä Liitutaulu Oy was registered in Helsinki in October 2012, The name comes from Seppä Ilmarinen, the smith of the Kalevala. Finnish schools, colleges and NGOs such as WWF Finland and the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare use it.
Today the website speaks mainly to HR and L&D teams: onboarding, compliance, safety and strategy work. Customer stories include LEGOLAND Windsor, Mercedes-Benz Brazil, Outokumpu and Brocacef/BENU. In 2022 the company raised €1.2 million, in September 2025 Mervi Pänkäläinen took over as CEO, and in 2026 Seppo added SeppoQ, a product of AI workplace simulations.
History
- 2011 Riku Alkio, a history teacher, runs a game-based school trip to Rome with students from Helsinki.
- 2012 Lentävä Liitutaulu Oy is entered in the Finnish trade register on 2 October.
- 2016 Raises a €50,000 seed round, as reported by AIN citing Crunchbase.
- 2017 Raises €300,000 in a round led by Excedea Capital, as reported by AIN citing Crunchbase.
- 2022 Raises €1.2 million from Almaral, Oppiva Invest and Liquido Ventures to grow in Europe and Latin America.
- 2024 Pearson English launches Rise and Shine games for primary English learners, with 360 games built on Seppo.
- 2025 Mervi Pänkäläinen becomes CEO on 15 September. Founder Riku Alkio moves to customer and partner success.
- 2025 Seppo presents SAIGE, its AI game engine, and ready-made 3D learning environments in September.
- 2025 Partners with digital twin provider SolidComp on SolidSafe, safety training inside a 3D copy of the customer’s site.
- 2026 Launches SeppoQ, AI simulations that measure knowledge, communication and decision-making at work.
- 2026 Publishes a customer story on onboarding at Brocacef/BENU, a company of about 5,300 people.
Seppo funding and investors
- 2016 Seed €50,000
- 2017 Venture €300,000
Lead: Excedea Capital Excedea CapitalSource: AIN, citing Crunchbase
- November 2022 Venture €1.2 million
AlmaralOppiva InvestLiquido VenturesSource: AIN, STT Info
The 2022 round was reported by AIN. AIN names the 2016 and 2017 rounds from Crunchbase data. Seppo has not published a total, and the valuation was not disclosed. Almaral’s partner Juuso Enala was proposed for the board in November 2022.
Leadership
- MP Mervi Pänkäläinen CEO since September 2025, founder of the edtech startup Mightifier
- RA Riku Alkio Founder and Chief Future Learning Officer, CEO until 2025
- TK Tero Kulha COO and partner
- AJ Anna-Mari Jääskeläinen Product Lead
- JK Jelle Kabbes Head of Seppo Benelux
Riku Alkio led the company for more than a decade. He now works on customer and partner success.
How a Seppo game works
- player licences minimum on education plans
- 25
- player licences minimum on business plans
- 50
- instructor account per 20 player licences
- 1
- Story and missions
- Map and 3D game boards
- GPS tasks outdoors
- Text, image, audio and video answers
- Real-time feedback
- Team play
- Ready-made templates
- AI game builder SAIGE
- LMS integrations on business plans
- White-label branding
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Gamification Platform A no-code editor for learning games with a story, missions on a map or 3D board and tasks answered with text, photos, audio or video. Players join in the browser with a PIN, a QR code or an account. Platform overview
- SAIGE Seppo’s AI game engine. It turns uploaded documents, links or a brief into learning goals, a story, tasks and an HD game board, which the instructor then edits. It comes with full licences only. The trial does not include it. How SAIGE works
- 3D environments and SolidSafe Ready-made 3D worlds that change as players progress, and SolidSafe, safety training inside a 3D digital twin of the customer’s own site, built with SolidComp. 3D environments
- Seppo for education Classroom games, outdoor learning with GPS, museum trails and campaigns for NGOs. Education licences are for people who work in educational organisations. Education and NGOs
- SeppoQ AI simulations of work situations by text, voice or an AI avatar. Employees take a baseline, practise with feedback and then prove what changed. Leaders see results by group only. SeppoQ overview
How much is Seppo?
- Mini Team, 3 months €0.40/student a month €62.50, 50 licences for 3 months
- For one teacher or class Mini Team, 12 months €0.38/student a month €225, 50 licences for 12 months
- Super Team, 3 months €0.29/student a month €437.50, 500 licences for 3 months
- Lowest price per student Super Team, 12 months €0.25/student a month €1,500, 500 licences for 12 months
- Custom Team Custom for large institutions
- Business Custom quote, from 50 licences
Is Seppo free?
A 14-day trial is free without a credit card. It allows unlimited games, up to 25 players per game and most features except SAIGE, and it ends without an automatic charge.
Education prices on seppo.io on 8 October 2026, in euros, paid for 3 or 12 months. The page does not say whether VAT is included. EU organisations with a valid VAT ID are invoiced without VAT, card payments are charged VAT. SAIGE, ready-made games and consulting cost extra. Business plans are quoted by player numbers, company size and support.
How to cancel SeppoPricing FAQ
- seppo.io ↗
- Open the support chat on seppo.io or inside Seppo
- Ask to cancel the subscription
- The support team handles the cancellation
- The free trial ends by itself and does not charge a card.
- Fewer licences take effect from the next billing period.
- Billing changes go to support@seppo.io.
Refund rules
- Annual licences
- Renew automatically for another year unless agreed otherwise.
- Renewal window
- The owner can cancel a renewal until 30 days after the renewal date by writing to info@seppo.io.
- Service changes
- Seppo announces major feature changes or removals at least one month ahead.
From the Seppo pricing FAQ and the terms of use updated 7 January 2021, checked on 8 October 2026.
Seppo for BusinessBusiness pricing
- 01Price depends on the number of players, company size and the support needed.
- 02Plans can include custom-built games, ready-made templates from Seppo Deck and workshops.
- 03White-label branding and integrations with an LMS are available.
- 04Player licence quotas reset every three months, and one licence covers one player per game or per account.
Quote only, from 50 player licences, checked on 8 October 2026.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Lentävä Liitutaulu Oy, Elimäenkatu 15, 00510 Helsinki, Finland
- Business ID
- 2500405-9
- Trade register
- Entered 2 October 2012
- Company form
- Limited company (Osakeyhtiö)
- Main business line
- Other education n.e.c. (TOL 85599)
- Data
- SeppoQ data stored and processed in the EU/EEA
Alternatives to Seppo
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway Quiz games with a leaderboard for classes and training, free for up to 40 players, from Oslo. →
- Genially🇪🇸 Spain Interactive presentations, games and learning materials for schools and companies, from Córdoba. →
- Klaxoon🇫🇷 France Workshop and collaboration tools for teams, part of Wrike, from Rennes. →
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France A learning platform where employees build and share courses, from Paris. →
- A ActionboundUnited States Scavenger hunts and GPS tours on phones and tablets for schools, museums and events. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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