About Seppo

Seppo is a Helsinki company that makes a game-based learning platform for companies, schools, NGOs and museums. Instructors build games of tasks on a map or in a 3D world, and players join from a browser with a PIN or QR code. Seppo says 1,500+ organisations in 50+ countries and 4M+ learners have used it. Education plans start at €62.50 for 50 player licences for 3 months, business plans are quoted on request, and a 14-day trial is free. Since 2026 Seppo also sells SeppoQ, AI simulations that test how employees handle real work situations.

Seppo turns training and lessons into games. An instructor writes a story, places tasks on a map or in a 3D environment and follows the answers in real time. Players answer with text, images, audio or video, indoors, outdoors with GPS, on site or remotely.

The idea came in 2011. History teacher Riku Alkio took students from Helsinki to Rome, where the class played an Amazing Race through the city’s churches. Lentävä Liitutaulu Oy was registered in Helsinki in October 2012, The name comes from Seppä Ilmarinen, the smith of the Kalevala. Finnish schools, colleges and NGOs such as WWF Finland and the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare use it.

Today the website speaks mainly to HR and L&D teams: onboarding, compliance, safety and strategy work. Customer stories include LEGOLAND Windsor, Mercedes-Benz Brazil, Outokumpu and Brocacef/BENU. In 2022 the company raised €1.2 million, in September 2025 Mervi Pänkäläinen took over as CEO, and in 2026 Seppo added SeppoQ, a product of AI workplace simulations.