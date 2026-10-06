- organisations, according to TalentLMS
- 12,000+
- learners, according to TalentLMS
- 22M+
- a month for Core, billed yearly
- $119
- on G2, 813 reviews
- 4.6
About TalentLMS
TalentLMS is a cloud learning management system for employee, partner and customer training, made by Epignosis, a company from Athens. Dimitris Tsingos and Thanos Papangelis started Epignosis in 2003 and launched TalentLMS in 2012. The Free plan allows 5 users and 10 courses with no time limit. Paid plans cost $119, $229 and $449 a month billed yearly, or $149, $299 and $579 billed monthly, and Enterprise starts at 1,000 users on a quote. TalentLMS has 4.6 on G2 from 813 reviews and 2.7 on Trustpilot from 169 reviews.
TalentLMS runs in the browser and in apps for iPhone and Android. An administrator builds courses from video, audio, documents, SCORM, xAPI and cmi5 files, tests and live sessions, then assigns them to groups or through automations and learning paths. Branches give separate training portals for teams, partners or customers. The AI tools TalentCraft, AI Coach, Skills and Learning Playground create courses, translate them into 40+ languages, answer learners and let them practise conversations.
Dimitris Tsingos and Thanos Papangelis started Epignosis in Greece in 2003. Their first product, eFront, was an online school for Greek pupils preparing for university entrance exams. After several pivots the company turned to foreign markets, kept eFront as a self-hosted LMS for enterprises and launched TalentLMS as a cloud service in 2012. TalentCards for mobile microlearning followed in 2017, the TalentLibrary course collection in 2020 and the HR system TalentHR in 2023.
Epignosis sells TalentLMS through Epignosis LLC in Delaware and Epignosis UK Limited in London. Its R&D centre and most open jobs are in Athens. TalentLMS counted 1,000+ customers in 2016, 11,000+ customers and 20M+ learners in 2022, and 12,000+ customers and 22M+ learners in 2025. Tsingos, CEO until 2010 and then president, returned as CEO in 2025. Papangelis is Chief Research Officer.
History
- 2003 Dimitris Tsingos and Thanos Papangelis start Epignosis in Greece. Its first product is eFront, an online school for university entrance exams.
- 2012 TalentLMS goes live as a cloud LMS for growing businesses.
- 2013 Tsingos presents TalentLMS in public for the first time, at CloudBeat in San Francisco.
- 2014 Epignosis UK Limited is incorporated in England on 3 November.
- 2015 The Greek branch of Epignosis UK Limited is registered in Athens in October.
- 2016 TalentLMS passes 1,000 customers.
- 2017 Epignosis launches TalentCards, a mobile microlearning app for deskless workers.
- 2019 Newmoney reports a funding round from Insight Venture Partners, one of the largest in Greece at the time.
- 2020 TalentLibrary adds ready-made short courses inside TalentLMS.
- 2022 TalentLMS turns 10 with 11,000+ customers and 20M+ learners, and gets a full Spanish version.
- 2023 Gets ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certificates. TalentHR launches in April and the AI course creator TalentCraft in October as a beta.
- 2025 Launches AI Skills and AI Coach. Tsingos returns as CEO. Epignosis reports 250+ employees, 12,000+ customers and 22M+ learners.
- 2026 Adds AI video generation with voiceover and AI avatars to TalentCraft in September.
TalentLMS funding and investors
- By 2019 Venture Amount not disclosed
Lead: Insight Venture Partners Insight Venture PartnersSource: Newmoney, Insight Partners
Epignosis has not published the size of its rounds. Newmoney wrote in 2019 that Insight Venture Partners had invested in one of the largest rounds in Greece to that date. Insight Partners lists Epignosis in its portfolio. Epignosis describes itself as profitable and capital-efficient.
Leadership
- DT Dimitris Tsingos Co-founder and CEO
- TP Thanos Papangelis Co-founder and Chief Research Officer
- HSG Helena Salsas Gratacós Chief Commercial Officer
- AL Andrea Lorenzon Chief Product and Technology Officer
- EL Elena Leandros Chief Marketing Officer
- PS Pavlos Stellakis Chief Financial Officer
- LP Leonidas Palaiokostas Chief Operating Officer
- DK Dimitris Kounalakis Chief Information Security Officer
Tsingos was CEO of Epignosis from 2003 to 2010, then president, and returned as CEO in 2025. Papangelis led product and technology for more than ten years and is introduced as CEO in an Endeavor Greece podcast. Tsingos also founded the Athens venture builder Starttech Ventures.
- Engineering4
- Marketing1
- Operations1
- Research1
- Sales1
How TalentLMS works
- upload limit per file on paid plans, 100MB on Free
- 600MB
- languages for AI course translation
- 40+
- ways to add a video unit
- 5
- Video units: upload, YouTube, screen or camera recording
- Vimeo through a web content unit
- Automatic video transcoding and watermarks
- AI captions for videos
- SCORM 1.2, xAPI (Tin Can) and cmi5
- Learning paths
- Automations
- Branches
- Gamification
- Custom reports and analytics
- Single sign-on: SAML 2.0, LDAP, OpenID Connect
- LTI 1.3
- API
- HubSpot integration
- Unlimited storage
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- TalentCraft The AI course creator inside TalentLMS. It writes course content, images, tests and since September 2026 training videos with voiceover or AI avatars. Core gets 5,000 AI credits once, Grow 10,000 a month, Pro 15,000 a month and Enterprise 80,000 a month. Pricing and AI credits
- TalentLibrary An add-on with 1,000+ short animated courses on soft skills, compliance and productivity, certified by the CPD Certification Service. It costs from $32 a month billed yearly and works only inside TalentLMS. About TalentLibrary
- AI Coach An assistant inside courses that gives learners guidance, summaries and practice questions in real time. The pricing page lists it among the AI features of the paid plans. Plans with AI
- Branches Independent training portals for different teams, departments, partners or customers under one account. Core has 1 branch, Grow 3, Pro 15 and Enterprise unlimited. Compare plans
- TalentLMS app Apps for iPhone and Android. Learners resume courses started on the web, download courses for offline use, see points and badges, and send messages. App Store
How much is TalentLMS?
- Free $0/mo Free, up to 5 users and 10 courses
- Lowest paid plan Core $119/mo $1,428 a year, 1–40 users; $149 billed monthly
- Grow $229/mo $2,748 a year, 1–70 users; $299 billed monthly
- Marked popular Pro $449/mo $5,388 a year, 1–100 users; $579 billed monthly
- Enterprise Custom from 1,000 users, or 500 with Flex
Is TalentLMS free?
The Free plan has no time limit and needs no credit card: up to 5 users, up to 10 courses, unlimited email support and a test of the AI tools.
Prices on talentlms.com/prices on 6 October 2026, in US dollars. The yearly price is shown per month and saves 20% against monthly billing. The plan price depends on the number of users who log in each month. Core goes up to 100 users, Grow to 500 and Pro to 1,000. Nonprofits get 20% off the yearly plan. The terms add an automatic 5% price increase on each yearly anniversary, unless agreed otherwise in writing.
How to cancel TalentLMSTerms of Service
- TalentLMS portal ↗
- Sign in as the account owner
- Open Subscription in the portal
- Cancel before the next billing date
- Email ↗
- Write to help@talentlms.com
- Name the portal and ask to cancel the subscription
- The portal stays active until the end of the billing cycle.
- An account that does not renew moves to the Free plan. TalentLMS warns that content may become inaccessible or be deleted.
- Fees are non-refundable unless the terms say otherwise.
- A customer may end the agreement with 30 days’ written notice. Prepaid fees for the unused term are not refunded.
Refund rules
- Annual plans
- Cancel within the first three months for a pro-rated refund, minus a 10% cancellation fee. Renewals are excluded.
- Price changes
- Subscription fees rise by 5% on each yearly anniversary, unless agreed otherwise in writing.
- Governing law
- Delaware law with Epignosis LLC, the law of England and Wales with Epignosis UK Limited.
From the TalentLMS Terms of Service last updated on 3 June 2026 and the pricing FAQ, checked on 6 October 2026.
TalentLMS for BusinessTalentLMS pricing
- 01Core costs $119 to $219 a month billed yearly, for 40 to 100 users.
- 02Grow costs $229 to $369 a month billed yearly, for 70 to 500 users, with 3 branches and 10,000 AI credits a month.
- 03Pro costs $449 to $779 a month billed yearly, for 100 to 1,000 users, with 15 branches and 15,000 AI credits a month.
- 04The Flex add-on on Pro removes the hard user limit. For the first bracket it costs $150 a month billed yearly plus $6 per extra user.
Prices in US dollars billed yearly, on 6 October 2026. Enterprise is priced on a quote.
Ratings and apps
- WebAdmin, instructor and learner portals in the browser
- iPhone and iPadTalentLMS app, iOS 17 or later
- AndroidTalentLMS app, 500K+ downloads
- VideoUpload, YouTube, camera and screen recording; Vimeo through a web content unit
- Single sign-onSAML 2.0, LDAP and OpenID Connect on paid plans
- IntegrationsHubSpot, LTI 1.3, BambooHR, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, Power BI
Is TalentLMS worth it?
What users like
- Ease of use is the most common positive theme, in 98 reviews, and course creation follows in 50.G2, 813 reviews
- A team lead calls it one of the most cost-effective LMSs after 6 years of use.Jay Hue, Trustpilot, August 2026
- A customer since 2018 names value for money and support.Christoforos Lazos, Trustpilot, July 2026
- Prices are public, and the Free plan has no time limit.TalentLMS pricing page
What users criticise
- Limited features come up in 38 reviews and missing features in 31.G2, 813 reviews
- Customization and reporting are named as limited, with occasional minor bugs.Capterra reviews, 2025 and 2026
- A reviewer describes charges after asking to cancel in writing.Robert B., Trustpilot, December 2025
- A reviewer writes that learners were locked out when the subscription lapsed.Glen Boats, Trustpilot, March 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. On Trustpilot 81% of 169 reviews give 4 or 5 stars, but the TrustScore is 2.7 because most recent reviews are negative and only 7 came in the last 12 months.
TalentLMS reviews
-
“My organisation has been using TalentLMS for the last 6 years.”Jay Hue · 28 August 2026 · App Store Talent Development Team Lead
-
“What stands out the most is the excellent value for money.”Christoforos Lazos · 20 July 2026 · App Store Excellent LMS with great value and support
-
“They will repeatedly ignore your requests to cancel, and will auto-charge payment methods entered into their website.”Robert B. · 5 December 2025 · App Store This company is a subscription scam
Latest news
- New TalentLMS release adds AI video generation and learning path automations
- TalentLMS case study: Trans Ash trains nearly 1,000 employees with a 2-person team
- TalentLMS Learning Debt Report: AI use may be masking skill gaps
- TalentLMS Speed-to-Skill Report
- TalentLMS partners with EasyLlama on US HR compliance courses
Contacts and company data
- Supporthelp.talentlms.com
- Billing and cancellationhelp@talentlms.com
- Presspress@talentlms.com
- Legal noticeslegal@epignosishq.com
- Athens office+30 211 800 6449
- SalesRequest a demo
- Legal entity
- Epignosis UK Limited, 1 Fore Street Avenue, London, EC2Y 9DT, United Kingdom
- Companies House, UK
- Epignosis UK Limited, 09291105, incorporated 3 November 2014, active
- GEMI, Greece
- Greek branch of Epignosis UK Limited, 136450901001, registered 15 October 2015, Lykourgou 1, Athens
- US entity
- Epignosis LLC, registered office in Wilmington, Delaware
- Certificates
- ISO 27001:2022, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, EU Cloud Code of Conduct
- Hosting
- Amazon Web Services, daily backups across availability zones
Alternatives to TalentLMS
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France A learning platform from Paris where employees build courses for each other. Its Team plan has a public price of $8 per active user a month for up to 100 users. →
- LearnUpon🇮🇪 Ireland A Dublin LMS for employee, customer and partner training with separate portals. Prices are on request and plans start at 100 users. →
- Sana Labs🇸🇪 Sweden An AI learning platform from Stockholm, owned by Workday since 2025. Sana Learn starts at 300 users. →
- e eFrontUnited States The enterprise LMS from the same company, Epignosis, for self-hosting or a private cloud. ↗
- D DoceboUnited States A corporate learning platform outside the European catalogue, with 4.3 on G2 from 752 reviews. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other corporate learning companies
- Speexx🇩🇪 Germany
- Lepaya🇳🇱 Netherlands
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- Sana Labs🇸🇪 Sweden
- Masterplan🇩🇪 Germany
- CoachHub🇩🇪 Germany
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