About TalentLMS

TalentLMS is a cloud learning management system for employee, partner and customer training, made by Epignosis, a company from Athens. Dimitris Tsingos and Thanos Papangelis started Epignosis in 2003 and launched TalentLMS in 2012. The Free plan allows 5 users and 10 courses with no time limit. Paid plans cost $119, $229 and $449 a month billed yearly, or $149, $299 and $579 billed monthly, and Enterprise starts at 1,000 users on a quote. TalentLMS has 4.6 on G2 from 813 reviews and 2.7 on Trustpilot from 169 reviews.

TalentLMS runs in the browser and in apps for iPhone and Android. An administrator builds courses from video, audio, documents, SCORM, xAPI and cmi5 files, tests and live sessions, then assigns them to groups or through automations and learning paths. Branches give separate training portals for teams, partners or customers. The AI tools TalentCraft, AI Coach, Skills and Learning Playground create courses, translate them into 40+ languages, answer learners and let them practise conversations.

Dimitris Tsingos and Thanos Papangelis started Epignosis in Greece in 2003. Their first product, eFront, was an online school for Greek pupils preparing for university entrance exams. After several pivots the company turned to foreign markets, kept eFront as a self-hosted LMS for enterprises and launched TalentLMS as a cloud service in 2012. TalentCards for mobile microlearning followed in 2017, the TalentLibrary course collection in 2020 and the HR system TalentHR in 2023.

Epignosis sells TalentLMS through Epignosis LLC in Delaware and Epignosis UK Limited in London. Its R&D centre and most open jobs are in Athens. TalentLMS counted 1,000+ customers in 2016, 11,000+ customers and 20M+ learners in 2022, and 12,000+ customers and 22M+ learners in 2025. Tsingos, CEO until 2010 and then president, returned as CEO in 2025. Papangelis is Chief Research Officer.