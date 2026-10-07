About eloomi

eloomi is a Copenhagen learning platform for companies that combines an LMS with performance management. Claus Johansen launched it in April 2015, and the US HR software company Dayforce bought it on 1 February 2024, when eloomi had more than 850 customers. eloomi.com publishes no prices. The 2025 annual report of the Danish company says the standalone eloomi product was stop sold and no new deals will be signed. eloomi has 4.4 on Capterra from 95 reviews and no reviews on Trustpilot.

eloomi sells one platform for training and developing employees. The LMS assigns courses, tracks completion and sends deadline reminders. Admins build courses in a drag-and-drop course builder or upload SCORM files, and eloomi AI drafts courses, writes quizzes from course content and translates courses. The performance part covers 1:1 conversations, goals and objectives, 360 feedback and HR workflows. Skills mapping uses a Lightcast taxonomy of more than 30,000 skills and 75,000 job titles. The platform runs in 14 languages, in a mobile app and inside Microsoft Teams.

Claus Johansen launched eloomi in April 2015, and the company eloomi A/S was registered on 27 March 2015 in Virum, north of Copenhagen. VF Venture invested in 2017. Kennet Partners led a $12 million Series A in July 2019, when eloomi had more than 50 staff. In June 2021 Great Hill Partners invested $55 million for about a third of the company, at a valuation above DKK 1 billion. At that time eloomi had 500 customers in 25 countries and an office in Orlando.

Ceridian, now Dayforce, agreed to buy eloomi on 18 January 2024 and closed the deal on 1 February 2024. The Danish company was renamed Dayforce A/S. Dayforce sells eloomi inside its HCM platform, and eloomi.com still says it can be bought on its own. The 2025 annual report says the standalone product was stop sold and the Copenhagen unit is turning into a development hub for learning and performance software. In February 2026 Thoma Bravo completed its $12.3 billion purchase of Dayforce.