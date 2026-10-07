- customers at the Dayforce deal, 2024
- 850+
- courses in the All Access library
- 85,000+
- HR system integrations
- 40+
- on Capterra, 95 reviews
- 4.4
About eloomi
eloomi is a Copenhagen learning platform for companies that combines an LMS with performance management. Claus Johansen launched it in April 2015, and the US HR software company Dayforce bought it on 1 February 2024, when eloomi had more than 850 customers. eloomi.com publishes no prices. The 2025 annual report of the Danish company says the standalone eloomi product was stop sold and no new deals will be signed. eloomi has 4.4 on Capterra from 95 reviews and no reviews on Trustpilot.
eloomi sells one platform for training and developing employees. The LMS assigns courses, tracks completion and sends deadline reminders. Admins build courses in a drag-and-drop course builder or upload SCORM files, and eloomi AI drafts courses, writes quizzes from course content and translates courses. The performance part covers 1:1 conversations, goals and objectives, 360 feedback and HR workflows. Skills mapping uses a Lightcast taxonomy of more than 30,000 skills and 75,000 job titles. The platform runs in 14 languages, in a mobile app and inside Microsoft Teams.
Claus Johansen launched eloomi in April 2015, and the company eloomi A/S was registered on 27 March 2015 in Virum, north of Copenhagen. VF Venture invested in 2017. Kennet Partners led a $12 million Series A in July 2019, when eloomi had more than 50 staff. In June 2021 Great Hill Partners invested $55 million for about a third of the company, at a valuation above DKK 1 billion. At that time eloomi had 500 customers in 25 countries and an office in Orlando.
Ceridian, now Dayforce, agreed to buy eloomi on 18 January 2024 and closed the deal on 1 February 2024. The Danish company was renamed Dayforce A/S. Dayforce sells eloomi inside its HCM platform, and eloomi.com still says it can be bought on its own. The 2025 annual report says the standalone product was stop sold and the Copenhagen unit is turning into a development hub for learning and performance software. In February 2026 Thoma Bravo completed its $12.3 billion purchase of Dayforce.
History
- 2015 eloomi A/S is registered with the Danish CVR on 27 March, at Bredevej 2 in Virum.
- 2015 Claus Johansen and a small team launch eloomi in April for learning and performance management.
- 2017 VF Venture invests an undisclosed amount.
- 2018 eloomi 2.0 is out, and customers are in more than 10 countries.
- 2019 Kennet Partners leads a $12 million Series A on 22 July, with VF Venture.
- 2020 Raises a further €6 million in October, at a valuation of €67 million.
- 2021 Great Hill Partners invests $55 million on 7 June. eloomi has 500+ customers in 25+ countries.
- 2021 Opens an office in Orlando, Florida, and later launches skills mapping and the content store.
- 2024 Ceridian agrees on 18 January to buy eloomi, which has more than 850 customers.
- 2024 The deal closes on 1 February. Dayforce US, Inc. owns 100%, and eloomi A/S becomes Dayforce A/S.
- 2025 The standalone eloomi product is stop sold, according to the Danish annual report for 2025.
- 2026 Thoma Bravo completes its $12.3 billion purchase of Dayforce on 4 February.
eloomi funding and investors
- July 2019 Series A $12 million
Lead: Kennet Partners Kennet PartnersVF VentureSource: eloomi
- October 2020 Growth round €6 million
Existing investorsSource: Unquote
- June 2021 Growth equity $55 million
Lead: Great Hill Partners Great Hill PartnersClaus JohansenKennet PartnersVF VentureSource: Business Wire via 01net
Sum of the disclosed rounds: $12 million in 2019, €6 million in 2020 and $55 million in 2021. The 2017 VF Venture investment has no published amount. Ceridian paid from its balance sheet cash and did not disclose the price. Kennet Partners reported a return above 3x on its stake.
Leadership
- EJZ Erik Jonathon Zimmer Managing director, Dayforce A/S
- JJ Jeffrey Jacobs Chair of the board, Dayforce A/S
- ELE Erika Lynn Eichten Vice chair of the board, Dayforce A/S
- TG Travis Giavedoni Board member, Dayforce A/S
Roles from the Danish CVR register on 7 October 2026. Claus Johansen was founder and CEO in the 2024 Dayforce release; his current role is not public. The CVR lists three holding companies as the formal founders of eloomi A/S.
How the eloomi platform works
- interface languages
- 14
- skills in the Lightcast taxonomy
- 30,000+
- of customers happy after a support contact, according to eloomi
- 94.5%
- Drag-and-drop course builder
- SCORM upload
- AI course and quiz generation
- Automatic course translation
- Learning paths and automated enrolment
- Deadlines, reminders and recurring courses
- Custom certificates
- Reporting with Excel export
- 1:1 conversations
- Goals and objectives
- 360 feedback
- HR workflows
- Skills profiles and skills mapping
- Social feed, chat and learning communities
- Extended enterprise users for external learners
Content collections
Ethics and compliance8
- Anti-money laundering
- Anti-bribery and corruption
- Code of conduct
- Whistleblowing
- Preventing workplace harassment
- Unconscious bias
- Data and cybersecurity
- Health, safety and wellbeing
Business essentials8
- Management and leadership
- Coaching and mentoring
- Change management
- Project management
- Sales and customer service
- Finance and HR basics
- Productivity and collaboration
- AI and digital transformation
Collections from eloomi’s content partners, with versions for US, UK and EU rules. Some compliance titles are EU/UK only.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Learning platform An LMS and LXP for onboarding, compliance and skills training. Admins build courses with a drag-and-drop builder or upload SCORM, assign learning paths automatically and issue custom certificates. About the LMS
- Performance management Scheduled 1:1 conversations with shared and private notes, goals and objectives, 360 feedback and automated HR workflows for recurring reviews. About performance
- Content store Third-party courses inside the platform. Curated collections come in bundles of 25 or 50 courses, and All Access opens a library of more than 85,000 courses in several languages. About the content
- Skills development Skills profiles and an organisation-wide skills map built on a Lightcast taxonomy of 30,000+ skills and 75,000+ job titles. eloomi recommends courses for skill gaps. About skills
- Employee communication A social feed, messages, group chats, polls and learning communities inside the learning app, aimed at frontline and hybrid teams. About communication
- eloomi app Apps for iPhone and Android, and an app inside Microsoft Teams. Employees take courses and see their performance conversations on the phone. App Store
How to cancel an eloomi subscriptioneloomi Terms and Conditions
- Written notice ↗
- Send written notice at least one month before the end of the subscription period
- Ask eloomi to export your data in a standard format if needed
- Export your own data within 20 business days after the subscription ends
- A subscription that is not cancelled within the notice period renews for the same scope, whether it is used or not.
- Payments already made are not refunded, and the customer pays any unbilled amounts for the full period.
- User reductions apply from the next term if notice comes at least 30 days before the current term ends.
- After the 20-day export window eloomi may delete the customer’s data.
Refund rules
- Governing law
- Danish law and the District Court of Copenhagen by default.
- UK customers
- Can choose the laws of England and Wales.
- US customers
- Can choose the laws of Delaware or Minnesota.
From the eloomi Terms and Conditions version 6.0, issued by Dayforce A/S, checked on 7 October 2026.
eloomi for BusinessPlans
- 01Content collections are an add-on in bundles of 25 or 50 courses or as All Access.
- 02Dayforce customers can buy eloomi as part of the Dayforce HCM platform.
No public prices on eloomi.com, 7 October 2026.
Ratings and app
- WebAdmin and learner platform in the browser
- iPhone and iPadeloomi app by eloomi AS, iOS 15 or later
- Androideloomi app, 10K+ downloads
- Microsoft Teamseloomi app inside Teams on desktop and mobile
- HR systems40+ one-click integrations, including Dayforce, Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, BambooHR, HiBob, Personio, Paylocity and UKG
- LinkedIn LearningCourses from a LinkedIn Learning subscription in eloomi learning plans
- Single sign-onSAML 2.0 and OAuth 2.0, Azure AD, Okta and OneLogin
- APIOpen REST API with JSON for users and learning data
Is eloomi worth it?
What users like
- Customer support scores 4.6 and ease of use 4.5, and 90% of reviewers would recommend eloomi.Capterra, 95 reviews
What users criticise
- Features is the lowest Capterra score at 4.2, and reviewers mention limited custom reports.Capterra, 95 reviews
- The 2025 annual report says new standalone deals stopped, so a new customer may have to buy through Dayforce.Dayforce A/S annual report 2025
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot has an unclaimed eloomi profile with no reviews on 7 October 2026.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- SalesContact form
- Customer supportSupport hub
- Platform statusstatus.eloomi.com
- Copenhagen office+45 6145 3194
- Orlando office1-855 535 6664
- Legal entity
- Dayforce A/S (formerly eloomi A/S), Per Henrik Lings Allé 4, 4th floor, 2100 Copenhagen Ø, Denmark
- CVR number
- 36699752
- Registered
- 27 March 2015, as eloomi A/S
- Name
- Dayforce A/S since 1 February 2024
- Owner
- Dayforce US, Inc., Minneapolis, 100% since 1 February 2024
- Results 2025
- Gross profit DKK 67.4 million, net profit DKK 85.1 million
- Security
- ISAE 3402 and ISAE 3000, ISO 27001 on hosting, GDPR
- Hosting
- Microsoft Azure, Ireland
Alternatives to eloomi
- TalentLMS🇬🇷 Greece A standalone cloud LMS from Athens with public prices. Core costs $119 a month billed yearly, and a Free plan allows 5 users and 10 courses. →
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France A Paris learning platform where employees build courses for each other. The Team plan costs $8 per active user a month for up to 100 users. →
- LearnUpon🇮🇪 Ireland A Dublin LMS with separate portals for employee, customer and partner training. Prices are on request, and plans start at 100 users. →
- Docebo🇮🇹 Italy An enterprise LMS founded in Italy and listed on the TSX and Nasdaq. Docebo publishes no prices and sets a one-year minimum contract. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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