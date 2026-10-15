About High Speed Training

High Speed Training is an Ilkley company that sells online compliance courses for UK workplaces. Its 180+ courses cover food hygiene, health and safety, safeguarding, first aid, fire safety and mental health, and every course is accredited by the CPD Certification Service. Prices are per course: Level 2 Food Hygiene and Safety for Catering costs £20 + VAT, Level 3 costs £130 + VAT, and teams get 10% to 40% off from 10 courses. Learners log in at lms.highspeedtraining.co.uk and download a PDF certificate as soon as they pass. The company has been owned by its employees through a trust since 2023.

High Speed Training sells short online courses that UK employers need for compliance. A learner buys a course, studies the modules in the browser, takes a multiple-choice test and gets a certificate. Food businesses, schools, care providers, construction firms and offices buy the courses for their staff, and the company says more than 50,000 organisations use them.

High Speed Training Limited was registered in England on 16 November 2007, and the training went online in 2008. The first course was Level 2 Food Hygiene. Co-founder Dan Jordan has sat on the board since March 2008. The company passed 2 million learners in 2022, 3 million in 2024 and, by its own count, 4 million by 2026.

In 2023 the company got B Corp certification. In June of that year Jordan moved the business into an Employee Ownership Trust, and it is now wholly owned by its staff. Courses are accredited by the CPD Certification Service. RoSPA, the Institute of Hospitality, IIRSM, IATP and City & Guilds approve or assure selected courses.