High Speed Training
Online food hygiene, health and safety and safeguarding courses for UK workplaces.
- online courses
- 180+
- learners certified since 2008, according to the company
- 4M+
- + VAT for Level 2 Food Hygiene
- £20
- on Trustpilot, 469 reviews
- 4.2
About High Speed Training
High Speed Training is an Ilkley company that sells online compliance courses for UK workplaces. Its 180+ courses cover food hygiene, health and safety, safeguarding, first aid, fire safety and mental health, and every course is accredited by the CPD Certification Service. Prices are per course: Level 2 Food Hygiene and Safety for Catering costs £20 + VAT, Level 3 costs £130 + VAT, and teams get 10% to 40% off from 10 courses. Learners log in at lms.highspeedtraining.co.uk and download a PDF certificate as soon as they pass. The company has been owned by its employees through a trust since 2023.
High Speed Training sells short online courses that UK employers need for compliance. A learner buys a course, studies the modules in the browser, takes a multiple-choice test and gets a certificate. Food businesses, schools, care providers, construction firms and offices buy the courses for their staff, and the company says more than 50,000 organisations use them.
High Speed Training Limited was registered in England on 16 November 2007, and the training went online in 2008. The first course was Level 2 Food Hygiene. Co-founder Dan Jordan has sat on the board since March 2008. The company passed 2 million learners in 2022, 3 million in 2024 and, by its own count, 4 million by 2026.
In 2023 the company got B Corp certification. In June of that year Jordan moved the business into an Employee Ownership Trust, and it is now wholly owned by its staff. Courses are accredited by the CPD Certification Service. RoSPA, the Institute of Hospitality, IIRSM, IATP and City & Guilds approve or assure selected courses.
History
- 2007 High Speed Training Limited is registered in England on 16 November.
- 2008 The company launches online training. Level 2 Food Hygiene is its first course. Dan Jordan becomes a director in March.
- 2018 Beanlands Holdings Limited becomes the controlling shareholder in August.
- 2021 High Speed Training Holdings Limited becomes the parent company in July.
- 2022 Passes 2 million learners in February and gives 222 free courses to charities.
- 2023 Announces B Corp certification in May.
- 2023 Becomes an Employee Owned Trust in June. Law firm Freeths advises on the deal.
- 2024 Certifies its 3 millionth learner in April.
- 2024 Reaches City & Guilds Assured status for courses such as Asbestos Awareness, Manual Handling, Fire Warden and COSHH.
- 2025 Best Companies 2025 lists it among the top 5 education and training organisations to work for.
- 2026 Four new directors join the board in July. The website counts more than 4 million learners.
Leadership
- DJ Dan Jordan Co-founder and director
- JW Jenny Wells HR Director and trustee of the employee trust
Companies House lists 8 directors on 15 October 2026, four of them appointed in July 2026. Former CEO Carole Urey left the board in April 2024. The company does not name a current CEO on its website.
How High Speed Training courses work
- pass mark on food hygiene and safeguarding courses
- 80%
- for assessment retakes
- £0
- recommended renewal for food hygiene
- 3 years
- No time limit to finish
- Phones, tablets and laptops
- Instant marking
- Free retakes
- PDF certificate on the same day
- Printed certificate by post in the UK
- Online certificate check
- Free course demos
- Company signup codes
- Management Suite for teams
Course categories
By topic10
- Food Hygiene
- HACCP
- Health and Safety
- Fire Safety
- First Aid
- Safeguarding
- Mental Health
- Asbestos Awareness
- Customer Service
- Business Essentials
By industry6
- Hospitality
- Education
- Health and Social Care
- Construction and Trades
- Manufacturing
- HR, Admin and Office
Categories from the course catalogue on highspeedtraining.co.uk, 15 October 2026. City & Guilds Assured courses have their own section.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Food hygiene and HACCP Level 2 and Level 3 food hygiene for catering, retail and manufacturing, plus HACCP and allergen courses. Level 2 takes 2 to 3 hours in 4 modules and ends with 30 questions. Level 2 Food Hygiene
- Health and safety Manual handling, working at height, COSHH, asbestos awareness, fire warden and first aid courses. Many of them are City & Guilds Assured or RoSPA assured. Health and safety courses
- Safeguarding and education Safeguarding courses for schools and care, including Designated Safeguarding Lead (Level 3): 8 modules, 3 to 4 hours, 25 questions. Designated Safeguarding Lead
- Accredited certificates Every course is CPD accredited. Employers check a certificate online with the learner’s name and the certificate number. Verify a certificate
- Management Suite A free dashboard for team buyers: upload learners, assign courses, track scores, download certificates and manage renewals. Team training
How much is High Speed Training?
- First course Level 2 Food Hygiene and Safety for Catering £20/course £20 + VAT, 2–3 hours, 4 modules
- Asbestos Awareness (Category A) £25/course £25 + VAT, one-off
- Workplace First Aid £26/course £26 + VAT, one-off
- Fire Warden (Fire Marshal) £35/course £35 + VAT, one-off
- Designated Safeguarding Lead (Level 3) £65/course £65 + VAT, 3–4 hours, 8 modules
- Level 3 Food Hygiene and Safety in Catering £130/course £130 + VAT, 8–10 hours, 15 modules
Is High Speed Training free?
There is no free plan. Free demos show part of each course, and assessment retakes cost nothing.
Prices on highspeedtraining.co.uk on 15 October 2026, in pounds, per learner, plus VAT. Each course is a one-off purchase. Teams get 10% off from 10 courses, 20% from 50, 30% from 100 and 40% from 500, in any mix.
RefundsCancellations and refunds
- highspeedtraining.co.uk ↗
- Open the Cancellations and Refunds Request Form
- Enter the order number, order date, name, email and postcode
- Give the reason for cancelling
- The company says it replies in about 30 minutes on average in working hours.
- A learner who finished the course must return the certificate.
- Each purchase is a one-off payment, so there is no subscription to cancel.
Refund rules
- First 14 days
- Full refund if you are not happy with the training.
- After 14 days
- The company reviews each request case by case.
From the cancellations page on highspeedtraining.co.uk, checked on 15 October 2026.
High Speed Training for BusinessTeam training
- 01Discounts start at 10% for 10 courses and reach 40% for 500 or more.
- 02The Management Suite is free with any team purchase.
- 03Managers upload learners in bulk, track scores and download certificates.
- 04Orders of 5 or more courses can be paid by invoice.
- 05Orders of more than 500 courses get an account manager.
One licence covers one learner. Bundles do not expire. Quotes from the sales team, 15 October 2026.
Ratings
- WebCourses run in the browser on phones, tablets and laptops
- Learner loginlms.highspeedtraining.co.uk
- Company signup codeRegister with a code from your employer
- Management SuiteTeam dashboard behind the same login
- Certificate checkName and certificate number
Is High Speed Training worth it?
What learners like
- Simple to use and good value.Catherine Sandwell, Trustpilot, September 2025
- Video, audio and text suit different learners, and volunteers find it engaging.Lesley Griffin, Trustpilot, May 2025
- 92% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 469 reviews
- Assessment retakes are free, with no time limit.High Speed Training team training page
What learners criticise
- CITB does not accept the certificates for a CSCS card.J.M.O, Trustpilot, July 2025
- A survey about the learner is required before the course starts.Ags, Trustpilot, July 2026
- Unclear learner emails led to login problems and repeat purchases.Lesley Griffin, Trustpilot, May 2025
- A printed certificate arrived bent in the post.Jerry Fox, Trustpilot, July 2026
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Courses start at £20 + VAT, and refunds are full within 14 days.
High Speed Training reviews
-
“Great course, straight forward to use, good value, will be booking more”Catherine Sandwell · 1 September 2025 · App Store Great course
-
“I really like the training for my volunteers as it is more engaging than other courses I have tried.”Lesley Griffin · 9 May 2025 · App Store I really like the training for my volunteers
-
“The course was good, informative and easy to navigate. BUT the qualifications are not accepted by CITB”J.M.O · 24 July 2025 · App Store Not acceptable
-
“I can’t start a course until i provide information about me, this should be voluntary.”Ags · 2 July 2026 · App Store Forcing People to survey before they start course!!
Latest news
- 2025Best Companies: top 5 education and training organisations to work for
- 2025Best Companies: top 10 in Yorkshire and the Humber
- 2023B Corp certification
- What is City & Guilds Assured and what does it mean
- High Speed Training certifies its 3 millionth learner
- High Speed Training becomes an Employee Owned Trust
- Freeths advises High Speed Training on its Employee Ownership Trust
- High Speed Training announces B Corp certification, Business Up North
- High Speed Training passes 2 million learners
Contacts and company data
- Phone0333 006 7000, Monday to Friday 9:00–17:00
- Supportsupport@highspeedtraining.co.uk
- Salessales@highspeedtraining.co.uk
- Accountsaccounts@highspeedtraining.co.uk
- Presspress@highspeedtraining.co.uk
- Legal entity
- High Speed Training Limited, Riverside Business Park, Dansk Way, Leeds Road, Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29 8JZ, United Kingdom
- Companies House
- 06428976, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 16 November 2007
- Status
- Active, private limited company
- Parent company
- High Speed Training Holdings Limited, since July 2021
- VAT number
- 923 6593 07
- Accounts
- Last made up to 31 December 2025
Alternatives to High Speed Training
- Learning Pool🇬🇧 United Kingdom Workplace learning platforms and ready-made courses from Derry, renamed Confirm in 2026. →
- GoodHabitz🇳🇱 Netherlands A library of online training for employees, sold to companies, from Eindhoven. →
- iHasco🇬🇧 United Kingdom More than 250 online health and safety, HR and compliance courses with its own LMS. →
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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