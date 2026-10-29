About EduCare

EduCare is a British provider of online safeguarding and duty of care courses for schools, colleges, children’s homes, charities and sports clubs. Its courses cover child protection, the Prevent duty, safer recruitment, online safety, SEND, health and safety and wellbeing, and each module counts as one hour of CPD. Learners log in to the Tes Develop platform at myeducare.com with the details their organisation sets up for them. Single courses in the EduCare shop cost £13.49 to £56.49 without VAT, and whole-school packages, now sold as Tes Safeguarding Training, are priced on a quote. Keir McDonald founded EduCare, and Tes Global has owned it since August 2019.

EduCare makes short online courses on safeguarding and duty of care. A course has one or more reading modules, each with a questionnaire, and each module counts as one hour of CPD. Learners who pass every questionnaire download a certificate. Organisations buy single courses in the online shop or a yearly package for all their staff, with reports that show inspectors who has completed which course.

Keir McDonald founded EduCare, which had its office in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire. In 1997 he set up a not-for-profit partnership with the NSPCC, and together they made eleven online and paper-based courses on child protection, bullying, neglect and safer recruitment. By 2012 almost 500,000 people had taken them, and McDonald received an MBE for services to children. The company was incorporated in 1983 and has had the name EduCare Learning since March 2013.

Tes Global, the owner of the Times Educational Supplement brand, bought EduCare on 28 August 2019. Keir McDonald said at the time that EduCare had passed six million course completions. Tes now sells the school courses as Tes Safeguarding Training, “powered by EduCare”, and runs them on its Tes Develop platform. EduCare still sells packages for international schools, colleges, children’s residential care, recruitment agencies, charities and businesses.