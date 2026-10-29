- people trained, according to EduCare
- 4M+
- schools and colleges among its customers
- 20,000
- courses in the online shop
- 115
- courses completed in 2024, according to Tes
- 1.3M+
About EduCare
EduCare is a British provider of online safeguarding and duty of care courses for schools, colleges, children’s homes, charities and sports clubs. Its courses cover child protection, the Prevent duty, safer recruitment, online safety, SEND, health and safety and wellbeing, and each module counts as one hour of CPD. Learners log in to the Tes Develop platform at myeducare.com with the details their organisation sets up for them. Single courses in the EduCare shop cost £13.49 to £56.49 without VAT, and whole-school packages, now sold as Tes Safeguarding Training, are priced on a quote. Keir McDonald founded EduCare, and Tes Global has owned it since August 2019.
EduCare makes short online courses on safeguarding and duty of care. A course has one or more reading modules, each with a questionnaire, and each module counts as one hour of CPD. Learners who pass every questionnaire download a certificate. Organisations buy single courses in the online shop or a yearly package for all their staff, with reports that show inspectors who has completed which course.
Keir McDonald founded EduCare, which had its office in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire. In 1997 he set up a not-for-profit partnership with the NSPCC, and together they made eleven online and paper-based courses on child protection, bullying, neglect and safer recruitment. By 2012 almost 500,000 people had taken them, and McDonald received an MBE for services to children. The company was incorporated in 1983 and has had the name EduCare Learning since March 2013.
Tes Global, the owner of the Times Educational Supplement brand, bought EduCare on 28 August 2019. Keir McDonald said at the time that EduCare had passed six million course completions. Tes now sells the school courses as Tes Safeguarding Training, “powered by EduCare”, and runs them on its Tes Develop platform. EduCare still sells packages for international schools, colleges, children’s residential care, recruitment agencies, charities and businesses.
History
- 1983 The company is incorporated on 20 July as Aimdraw Limited and becomes De Brus Marketing Services Limited in September.
- 1997 Keir McDonald sets up a not-for-profit partnership with the NSPCC to make child protection courses.
- 2003 Keir McDonald is named a ‘Pioneer to the Life of the Nation’.
- 2012 Keir McDonald receives an MBE for services to children in June. Almost 500,000 people have taken the NSPCC courses.
- 2013 The company takes the name EduCare Learning Ltd in March.
- 2019 Tes Global buys EduCare, announced on 28 August. EduCare reports more than six million course completions.
- 2021 Onex Partners V agrees on 7 December to buy Tes from Providence Equity Partners.
- 2026 Tes says Tes Safeguarding Training won four Edtech Impact Awards in summer 2026.
Leadership
- RW Rod Williams Chairman of EduCare Learning, CEO of Tes
- KW Kayleigh Wright Director since April 2024
- KM Keir McDonald Founder, CEO until the sale to Tes in 2019
Directors from Companies House on 29 October 2026. The EduCare governance statement names Rod Williams as chairman.
How EduCare training works
- hour of CPD per module
- 1
- attempts at each questionnaire
- 5
- courses in the shop
- 115
- Courses written with expert partners
- Updates for KCSIE
- Module PDFs to print
- CPD certificates
- Digital badges
- Training administrator role
- Reports for inspectors
- Versions for international schools
- Bespoke and tailored courses
- Content viewable all year
Packages and topics
Packages by setting7
- General Education
- Secondary Education
- Colleges and Universities
- International Schools
- Recruitment and Training
- EduCare Essentials: Staff and Volunteers
- Children’s Residential Care and Alternative Provision
Popular topics8
- Child Protection in Education
- The Prevent Duty
- Safer Recruitment
- Online Safety
- Stepping up to Designated Safeguarding Lead
- SEND Awareness
- Food Hygiene and Safety
- First Aid Essentials
Packages from the EduCare course library and topics from the EduCare shop on 29 October 2026. Several courses have versions for international schools and early years staff.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Tes Safeguarding Training The school package of EduCare courses, sold by Tes for one annual price with unlimited access for staff, governors and volunteers and a reporting suite for inspections. Tes Safeguarding
- Individual courses 115 courses for single learners or small teams, from £13.49 to £56.49 without VAT. Orders for more than 25 learners go to the sales team. Visit the shop
- Tes Develop The learning platform where EduCare courses run. Learners see their courses under My learning, and training administrators add learners and run reports. Log in
- Questionnaires and certificates Each module ends with a questionnaire. Learners get 5 attempts, the highest score is kept, and a certificate and a badge follow when all modules are passed. FAQs
- EduCare Essentials A package of 24 courses for staff and volunteers in charities and businesses, with a reporting suite and one year of access. Charities and businesses
How much is EduCare?
- Lowest shop price The Prevent Duty £13.49 shop course, one learner
- Child Protection in Education £35.99 shop course, 5 modules, 5 CPD credits
- Health and Safety £56.49 shop course, highest shop price
- EduCare Essentials From £550 25 learners, one year, 24 courses
- Recruitment and training agencies From £575 25 learners, annual licence
- Tes Safeguarding Training Quote whole school, one annual price
Is EduCare free?
Schools can request a free trial of the whole-school service.
Prices on myeducare.com/shop and educare.co.uk on 29 October 2026, in pounds sterling, without VAT. Shop prices are for one learner on one course. Package prices are the starting prices on the EduCare sector pages. EduCare course pages say that a school on its yearly service should never pay more than £2 per learner per course.
For schools and organisationsRequest a quote
- 01Tes Safeguarding Training gives every member of staff, governor and volunteer at a school access to the courses for one annual price.
- 02A reporting suite tracks progress and gives evidence of training to inspectors.
- 03The children’s residential care package has more than 50 courses for Ofsted and CQC induction and refresher training.
- 04EduCare can tailor existing courses to an organisation’s guidelines or write bespoke ones.
Whole-school packages on a quote. EduCare Essentials from £550 and the agency package from £575 for 25 learners, checked on 29 October 2026.
Latest news
- 2026Four Edtech Impact Awards, summer 2026, for Tes Safeguarding Training, according to Tes
- 2012MBE for founder Keir McDonald, for services to children
Contacts and company data
- Sales01926 436211
- Customer services01926 436219
- Emailonline@educare.co.uk
- Course questionsdevelophelp@tes.com
- QuoteRequest a quotation
- Legal entity
- EduCare Learning Ltd., 3rd Floor, Building 3 St Paul’s Place, 129 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S1 2JE, England
- Company number
- 01741045, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 20 July 1983, named EduCare Learning since March 2013
- Former names
- Aimdraw Limited (1983), De Brus Marketing Services Limited (1983–2013)
- Owner
- Tes Global Limited (02017289), 75% or more since 23 August 2019
- Group parent
- Tes Topco Limited (11727093), according to the EduCare governance statement
- Business
- SIC 82990, other business support services
- Directors
- 2
Alternatives to EduCare
- High Speed Training🇬🇧 United Kingdom More than 180 CPD-accredited compliance courses with safeguarding among them, from Ilkley. Level 2 Food Hygiene costs £20 + VAT. →
- iHasco🇬🇧 United Kingdom More than 250 online health and safety, HR and compliance courses with its own LMS, part of the Citation Group. →
- Virtual College🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online compliance, food hygiene and safeguarding courses for UK workplaces, part of Netex. →
- MyConcern🇬🇧 United Kingdom Safeguarding software from Tes for recording and managing concerns in schools, a sister product. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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