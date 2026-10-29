About Monster Phonics

Monster Phonics is a systematic synthetic phonics programme from Monster Phonics Ltd in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, and it is on the Department for Education’s list of validated phonics programmes. It splits the sounds of English into ten colour groups, each with a monster character, and gives schools daily lessons, assessment and intervention for Reception to Year 2, plus a nursery programme and Superhero Spelling for KS2. Teachers log in at monsterphonics.com/log-in, and the eBooks and spelling platforms have their own logins. A UK school membership costs £599 a year plus VAT, bundles cost up to £899, and parents can read the eBooks at home for £9.99 a month. Founder and CEO Ingrid Connors and COO Ian Connors control the company, according to Companies House.

Monster Phonics teaches children to read and spell with phonics. Each long vowel sound has a monster and a colour: Angry Red A is red for the long a sound, and Green Froggy is green for the long e sound. Letters are printed in these colours in lessons and books until children know them, and then the colours fade out. The Black Cats stand for letter sounds and consonant digraphs, the Silent Monsters for silent letters and Tricky for tricky spellings.

Ingrid Connors, a teacher who also worked in research, founded the programme. She writes about disadvantage, a second-language background and dyslexia in her own family. Monster Phonics Ltd was incorporated on 9 February 2015. The DfE lists Monster Phonics among its validated systematic synthetic phonics programmes, and the company won Primary Resource of the Year at the GESS Education Awards in Dubai in 2023.

Schools buy a yearly membership that covers lessons, five live training sessions, a training platform, the Rapid Intervention and Handwriting programmes and an online Assessment Tracker. Monster Phonics also sells decodable books, flashcards, magnetic letters and toys in its shop, and runs an eBooks platform for schools and parents. In May 2026 Cardiff Council started a three-year pilot that offers the programme to its schools at no cost to them.