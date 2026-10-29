Assessment 🇬🇧 Godalming, United Kingdom Since 2006

Vevox

Live polls, quizzes and anonymous Q&A for lectures, training and meetings, part of Wooclap.

Visit vevox.com Try Vevox free All companies
on Trustpilot, 2,018 reviews
4.9
participants in a session on the largest plans
5,000
participants a session on the free plan
100
employees, average for the year to March 2025
35

About Vevox

Vevox is a British app for live polls, quizzes, word clouds and anonymous Q&A in lectures, training sessions and company meetings. Participants need no account: they open vevox.app, type the 9-digit Session ID from the host and answer on a phone or laptop, while hosts log in at login.vevox.com. The free plan allows up to 100 participants in a session, and on 29 October 2026 paid education plans started at €8.45 a month, billed yearly. Auga Technologies Limited in Surrey runs Vevox, which grew out of a Finnish TV polling tool and was called Meetoo until March 2019. In September 2026 the Brussels company Wooclap announced that it had bought Vevox.

Vevox lets a presenter run polls, quizzes, surveys and a Q&A board while the audience answers from their own devices. Participants join in a browser at vevox.app with a 9-digit Session ID, a QR code or a direct link, and they can stay anonymous. The host builds questions in a dashboard or inside PowerPoint and Microsoft Teams, and Vevox also connects to Zoom, Webex and the Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard and Brightspace learning systems. Universities use it in lectures, and companies use it in training, town halls and meetings.

Vevox says it came out of the Finnish tech scene, where it was first used on a TV show as a mobile phone polling tool, and later replaced clicker systems in lecture halls. The UK company was registered in July 2006 as Apollo Wireless Media and was later called Lumi Technologies and Meetoo. In January 2018 Meetoo won a Bett Award. Because the name sounded like the #MeToo movement, the product became Vevox on 21 March 2019, from the Latin “vox”, voice, and the motto “Value Every Voice”.

Auga Technologies, the company behind Vevox, cut costs in a restructuring between June and September 2025. In September 2025 Vevox Holdings Limited bought it in an equity funding round. In September 2026 Wooclap, a Brussels rival backed by Impact Expansion, announced the purchase of Vevox. Wooclap’s CEO Baudouin Corman joined the Vevox board, and the two products keep running as separate platforms for now.

History

  1. 2006 Apollo Wireless Media Limited is incorporated on 24 July.
  2. 2010 The company is renamed Lumi Technologies in December.
  3. 2017 The company is renamed Meetoo Limited in June.
  4. 2018 Meetoo wins the Bett Award for Further and Higher Education Digital Services in January.
  5. 2019 The company becomes Auga Technologies Limited in March, and Meetoo becomes Vevox on 21 March.
  6. 2024 Customers in the United States sign with Auga Technologies Inc. from 10 June.
  7. 2025 A restructuring cuts costs between June and September. Vevox Holdings Limited buys the company on 25 September in an equity funding round.
  8. 2026 Pete Eyre joins the board in January. Wooclap buys Vevox and announces the deal on 15 September.

Leadership

  • Pete Eyre Managing Director, director since January 2026
  • Baudouin Corman Director since August 2026, CEO of Wooclap
  • Kevin Pierret Director since August 2026
  • Jonas Österåker Head of Development
  • Dermott Madden Head of Sales and Customer Success
  • Amie Fletcher Director of Customer Success

Board from Companies House on 29 October 2026. Other roles from the Vevox team page, which was last updated before the Wooclap deal.

How a Vevox session works

participants on the free plan
100
participants on the largest plans
5,000
days for a full refund after an upgrade
30
  • No participant account needed
  • Anonymous answers
  • Word clouds
  • Q&A upvoting
  • Q&A moderation
  • Timed quizzes and leaderboards
  • Self-paced surveys
  • AI question helper
  • Attendance tracking
  • Single sign-on on institution plans

Products

  • Live polling Multiple choice, word clouds, ranking, numeric, slider, pin-on-image, matching and XY plot polls. Pro plans unlock all poll types, including LaTeX for maths. Live polling
  • Anonymous Q&A Participants post questions, anonymously if the host allows it, and upvote other questions. Pro plans add moderation and labels. Q&A
  • Quizzes Live quizzes with timed questions and leaderboards, and self-paced quizzes and surveys that participants complete in their own time. Quiz
  • AI question helper Generates quiz and poll questions on any topic, with a correct answer and plausible wrong options, at a difficulty the host chooses. It is on every plan, including Free. AI quiz creator
  • PowerPoint, Teams and LMS Add-ins for PowerPoint and Microsoft Teams on every plan. Vevox also works with Zoom, Webex and Google Slides, and Institution plans include LMS integration. Integrations
  • One-time event plans Seven days of full access for a conference or one-off event, for up to 1,500 or up to 5,000 participants. Event pricing

How much is Vevox?

  • Free €0/mo Free, up to 100 participants
  • Education Starter €8.45/mo €101.40 a year, billed yearly, up to 250 participants
  • Most popular Education Pro €11.56/mo €138.72 a year, with code ENGAGE, up to 1,500 participants
  • Business Starter €11.95/mo €143.40 a year, billed yearly, up to 250 participants
  • Business Pro €19.96/mo €239.52 a year, with code ENGAGE, up to 1,500 participants
  • One time standard €175 7 days, up to 3 users and 1,500 participants
  • One time large €595 7 days, up to 10 users and 5,000 participants
  • Institution and Enterprise Custom from 5 or 3 users, up to 5,000 participants

Is Vevox free?

Free forever without a credit card: 1 user, up to 100 participants, multiple-choice polls, quizzes and Q&A, AI question creation, and the PowerPoint and Teams add-ins.

Prices on vevox.com on 29 October 2026, shown in euros (“All prices in EUR”), billed yearly. Pro prices are the ones shown with the code ENGAGE, which gives new customers 20% off. Vevox’s terms say paid plans are for businesses and organisations, not private individuals.

For universities and companies

Book a demo
  • 01Institution plans for departments and universities charge only for active users, from 5 users.
  • 02Enterprise plans for companies start from 3 users, with team collaboration and account-level controls.
  • 03Both include single sign-on, account analytics and a dedicated customer success manager or priority support.
  • 04Universities can apply for a free campus-wide pilot.

Institution and Enterprise prices on request, checked on 29 October 2026.

Apps and ratings

4.9Trustpilot · Excellent 2,018 reviews · company profile claimed in August 2016

Is Vevox worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot notes that Vevox has not invited customers to review recently.

Vevox reviews

  • Support before and after the switch
    “Customer service has been superb from start to finish.”
    Jennifer · 24 September 2026 · App Store
  • Happy to work with vevox
    “We’ve been using vevox for a year now, and we’re very satisfised!”
    Marie · 1 September 2026 · App Store
  • I would rate Vevox 4 out of 5 stars
    “My only concern is the lack of presenter control over when the countdown timer starts.”
    João José Carvalho · 6 June 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Belgian education app Wooclap acquires Vevox, ITdaily
  2. Wooclap acquires Vevox
  3. Meetoo has a new name: Vevox
  4. Vevox’s 2018 highlights

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Auga Technologies Limited, Ashcombe Court, Woolsack Way, Godalming, GU7 1LQ, England
Company number
05885409, England and Wales
Incorporated
24 July 2006, as Apollo Wireless Media Limited
Former names
Apollo Mobile (2007–2010), Lumi Technologies (2010–2017), Meetoo (2017–2019)
Owner
Vevox Holdings Limited (16562735), 75% or more since 25 September 2025
Business
SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
Average staff
35 in the year to March 2025, 40 a year earlier
US company
Auga Technologies Inc., Delaware, for US customers since 10 June 2024
Security
ISO/IEC 27001:2022, hosting on AWS in Ireland or the US East region

Alternatives to Vevox

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Vevox FAQ

Vevox is a live polling, quiz and Q&A app for lectures, training sessions and meetings. Participants answer from their phones or laptops, anonymously if the host allows it, and the results appear on screen. Auga Technologies Limited in Surrey makes it, and Wooclap of Brussels owns it since 2026.

Open https://vevox.app in a browser on your phone, tablet or computer, type the 9-digit Session ID the host gives you and press Join. You can also scan the host’s QR code or open their direct link. You do not need an account. If you cannot join, the host may not have started the session yet, or the ID may be wrong.

Hosts log in to the Vevox dashboard at https://login.vevox.com. A free account is created at https://signup.vevox.com. Universities and companies on Institution or Enterprise plans can log in with single sign-on.

Yes. The free plan has no time limit and needs no credit card. It allows 1 user and up to 100 participants in a session, with multiple-choice polls, quizzes, Q&A, AI question creation and the PowerPoint and Teams add-ins.

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