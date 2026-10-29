About Vevox

Vevox is a British app for live polls, quizzes, word clouds and anonymous Q&A in lectures, training sessions and company meetings. Participants need no account: they open vevox.app, type the 9-digit Session ID from the host and answer on a phone or laptop, while hosts log in at login.vevox.com. The free plan allows up to 100 participants in a session, and on 29 October 2026 paid education plans started at €8.45 a month, billed yearly. Auga Technologies Limited in Surrey runs Vevox, which grew out of a Finnish TV polling tool and was called Meetoo until March 2019. In September 2026 the Brussels company Wooclap announced that it had bought Vevox.

Vevox lets a presenter run polls, quizzes, surveys and a Q&A board while the audience answers from their own devices. Participants join in a browser at vevox.app with a 9-digit Session ID, a QR code or a direct link, and they can stay anonymous. The host builds questions in a dashboard or inside PowerPoint and Microsoft Teams, and Vevox also connects to Zoom, Webex and the Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard and Brightspace learning systems. Universities use it in lectures, and companies use it in training, town halls and meetings.

Vevox says it came out of the Finnish tech scene, where it was first used on a TV show as a mobile phone polling tool, and later replaced clicker systems in lecture halls. The UK company was registered in July 2006 as Apollo Wireless Media and was later called Lumi Technologies and Meetoo. In January 2018 Meetoo won a Bett Award. Because the name sounded like the #MeToo movement, the product became Vevox on 21 March 2019, from the Latin “vox”, voice, and the motto “Value Every Voice”.

Auga Technologies, the company behind Vevox, cut costs in a restructuring between June and September 2025. In September 2025 Vevox Holdings Limited bought it in an equity funding round. In September 2026 Wooclap, a Brussels rival backed by Impact Expansion, announced the purchase of Vevox. Wooclap’s CEO Baudouin Corman joined the Vevox board, and the two products keep running as separate platforms for now.