- on Trustpilot, 2,018 reviews
- 4.9
- participants in a session on the largest plans
- 5,000
- participants a session on the free plan
- 100
- employees, average for the year to March 2025
- 35
About Vevox
Vevox is a British app for live polls, quizzes, word clouds and anonymous Q&A in lectures, training sessions and company meetings. Participants need no account: they open vevox.app, type the 9-digit Session ID from the host and answer on a phone or laptop, while hosts log in at login.vevox.com. The free plan allows up to 100 participants in a session, and on 29 October 2026 paid education plans started at €8.45 a month, billed yearly. Auga Technologies Limited in Surrey runs Vevox, which grew out of a Finnish TV polling tool and was called Meetoo until March 2019. In September 2026 the Brussels company Wooclap announced that it had bought Vevox.
Vevox lets a presenter run polls, quizzes, surveys and a Q&A board while the audience answers from their own devices. Participants join in a browser at vevox.app with a 9-digit Session ID, a QR code or a direct link, and they can stay anonymous. The host builds questions in a dashboard or inside PowerPoint and Microsoft Teams, and Vevox also connects to Zoom, Webex and the Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard and Brightspace learning systems. Universities use it in lectures, and companies use it in training, town halls and meetings.
Vevox says it came out of the Finnish tech scene, where it was first used on a TV show as a mobile phone polling tool, and later replaced clicker systems in lecture halls. The UK company was registered in July 2006 as Apollo Wireless Media and was later called Lumi Technologies and Meetoo. In January 2018 Meetoo won a Bett Award. Because the name sounded like the #MeToo movement, the product became Vevox on 21 March 2019, from the Latin “vox”, voice, and the motto “Value Every Voice”.
Auga Technologies, the company behind Vevox, cut costs in a restructuring between June and September 2025. In September 2025 Vevox Holdings Limited bought it in an equity funding round. In September 2026 Wooclap, a Brussels rival backed by Impact Expansion, announced the purchase of Vevox. Wooclap’s CEO Baudouin Corman joined the Vevox board, and the two products keep running as separate platforms for now.
History
- 2006 Apollo Wireless Media Limited is incorporated on 24 July.
- 2010 The company is renamed Lumi Technologies in December.
- 2017 The company is renamed Meetoo Limited in June.
- 2018 Meetoo wins the Bett Award for Further and Higher Education Digital Services in January.
- 2019 The company becomes Auga Technologies Limited in March, and Meetoo becomes Vevox on 21 March.
- 2024 Customers in the United States sign with Auga Technologies Inc. from 10 June.
- 2025 A restructuring cuts costs between June and September. Vevox Holdings Limited buys the company on 25 September in an equity funding round.
- 2026 Pete Eyre joins the board in January. Wooclap buys Vevox and announces the deal on 15 September.
Leadership
- PE Pete Eyre Managing Director, director since January 2026
- BC Baudouin Corman Director since August 2026, CEO of Wooclap
- KP Kevin Pierret Director since August 2026
- JÖ Jonas Österåker Head of Development
- DM Dermott Madden Head of Sales and Customer Success
- AF Amie Fletcher Director of Customer Success
Board from Companies House on 29 October 2026. Other roles from the Vevox team page, which was last updated before the Wooclap deal.
How a Vevox session works
- participants on the free plan
- 100
- participants on the largest plans
- 5,000
- days for a full refund after an upgrade
- 30
- No participant account needed
- Anonymous answers
- Word clouds
- Q&A upvoting
- Q&A moderation
- Timed quizzes and leaderboards
- Self-paced surveys
- AI question helper
- Attendance tracking
- Single sign-on on institution plans
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Live polling Multiple choice, word clouds, ranking, numeric, slider, pin-on-image, matching and XY plot polls. Pro plans unlock all poll types, including LaTeX for maths. Live polling
- Anonymous Q&A Participants post questions, anonymously if the host allows it, and upvote other questions. Pro plans add moderation and labels. Q&A
- Quizzes Live quizzes with timed questions and leaderboards, and self-paced quizzes and surveys that participants complete in their own time. Quiz
- AI question helper Generates quiz and poll questions on any topic, with a correct answer and plausible wrong options, at a difficulty the host chooses. It is on every plan, including Free. AI quiz creator
- PowerPoint, Teams and LMS Add-ins for PowerPoint and Microsoft Teams on every plan. Vevox also works with Zoom, Webex and Google Slides, and Institution plans include LMS integration. Integrations
- One-time event plans Seven days of full access for a conference or one-off event, for up to 1,500 or up to 5,000 participants. Event pricing
How much is Vevox?
- Free €0/mo Free, up to 100 participants
- Education Starter €8.45/mo €101.40 a year, billed yearly, up to 250 participants
- Most popular Education Pro €11.56/mo €138.72 a year, with code ENGAGE, up to 1,500 participants
- Business Starter €11.95/mo €143.40 a year, billed yearly, up to 250 participants
- Business Pro €19.96/mo €239.52 a year, with code ENGAGE, up to 1,500 participants
- One time standard €175 7 days, up to 3 users and 1,500 participants
- One time large €595 7 days, up to 10 users and 5,000 participants
- Institution and Enterprise Custom from 5 or 3 users, up to 5,000 participants
Is Vevox free?
Free forever without a credit card: 1 user, up to 100 participants, multiple-choice polls, quizzes and Q&A, AI question creation, and the PowerPoint and Teams add-ins.
Prices on vevox.com on 29 October 2026, shown in euros (“All prices in EUR”), billed yearly. Pro prices are the ones shown with the code ENGAGE, which gives new customers 20% off. Vevox’s terms say paid plans are for businesses and organisations, not private individuals.
For universities and companiesBook a demo
- 01Institution plans for departments and universities charge only for active users, from 5 users.
- 02Enterprise plans for companies start from 3 users, with team collaboration and account-level controls.
- 03Both include single sign-on, account analytics and a dedicated customer success manager or priority support.
- 04Universities can apply for a free campus-wide pilot.
Institution and Enterprise prices on request, checked on 29 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- Participant appvevox.app in any browser, no download or account
- Host dashboardlogin.vevox.com for hosts with an account
- PowerPoint add-inPolls and Q&A inside slides
- Microsoft TeamsPolls and Q&A inside Teams meetings
- Google Slides add-onListed in the Google Workspace Marketplace
- LMSMoodle, Canvas, Blackboard and Brightspace
Is Vevox worth it?
What users like
- Quick and clear answers from the support team, even before the contract ended.Jennifer, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Good polling features and a responsive account manager.Marie, Trustpilot, September 2026
- 99% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 2,018 reviews
- Participants join without an account, by Session ID, QR code or link.Vevox participant manual
What users criticise
- The presenter cannot control when the countdown timer starts.João José Carvalho, Trustpilot, June 2026
- The free plan stops at 100 participants and basic multiple-choice polls.Vevox education pricing
- Paid plans are only for businesses and organisations, not private individuals.Vevox terms and conditions
- Each participant needs their own device to answer polls and quizzes.Vevox participant manual
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot notes that Vevox has not invited customers to review recently.
Vevox reviews
-
“Customer service has been superb from start to finish.”Jennifer · 24 September 2026 · App Store Support before and after the switch
-
“We’ve been using vevox for a year now, and we’re very satisfised!”Marie · 1 September 2026 · App Store Happy to work with vevox
-
“My only concern is the lack of presenter control over when the countdown timer starts.”João José Carvalho · 6 June 2026 · App Store I would rate Vevox 4 out of 5 stars
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Auga Technologies Limited, Ashcombe Court, Woolsack Way, Godalming, GU7 1LQ, England
- Company number
- 05885409, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 24 July 2006, as Apollo Wireless Media Limited
- Former names
- Apollo Mobile (2007–2010), Lumi Technologies (2010–2017), Meetoo (2017–2019)
- Owner
- Vevox Holdings Limited (16562735), 75% or more since 25 September 2025
- Business
- SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
- Average staff
- 35 in the year to March 2025, 40 a year earlier
- US company
- Auga Technologies Inc., Delaware, for US customers since 10 June 2024
- Security
- ISO/IEC 27001:2022, hosting on AWS in Ireland or the US East region
Alternatives to Vevox
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium Vevox’s owner since 2026, with 21 question formats for classes and training, from Brussels. →
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden Live polls, word clouds and Q&A for presentations, free up to 50 participants a month, from Stockholm. →
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway Quiz games with a leaderboard, free for up to 40 players, from Oslo. →
- Klaxoon🇫🇷 France Collaboration and workshop tools for teams, part of Wrike, from Rennes. →
- SlidoUnited States Polls and Q&A for meetings, owned by Cisco since 2021. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other assessment companies
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- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway
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- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden
- Testportal🇵🇱 Poland
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