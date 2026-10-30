Assessment 🇸🇰 Bratislava, Slovakia Since 2012

Slido

Live Q&A, polls and quizzes for meetings, events and classes, part of Cisco since 2021.

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Trial: Basic is free forever. Annual and education plans have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

customers, according to Slido
1.24M+
engaged participants
240M+
interactive meetings
8M+
team members in 26 countries
260+

About Slido

Slido is an audience interaction tool from Bratislava, Slovakia, for meetings, events, webinars and classes. Hosts create a slido with live Q&A, polls, quizzes, word clouds and surveys, and participants join from any device at slido.com with the slido code, a link or a QR code, without an account or a download. The Basic plan is free for up to 100 participants, and paid annual plans start at €180 a year for Engage, with lower prices for teachers. Slido was started in 2012 by four Slovak founders. Cisco bought it in May 2021, and the Slovak company sli.do s. r. o. now belongs to Cisco Systems International B.V. in Amsterdam.

Slido is a web tool for questions and polls during a meeting or event. A host opens a slido in the admin, adds polls or a quiz, and shows Present mode on the screen. Participants type the slido code at slido.com, scan the QR code or open a link, then ask questions, upvote the ones they like and vote in polls. Questions can be anonymous. The host sees results live and can export them.

Slido says it was born in Slovakia from an idea to get feedback from students at universities and has run since 2012. Its founders were Peter Komornik, Peter Slivka, Rastislav Molnár and František Krivda. The company sli.do s. r. o. was entered in the Slovak Commercial Register on 7 August 2013 and has its seat at Vajnorská 100/A in Bratislava.

Cisco announced its plan to buy Slido on 7 December 2020 and closed the deal in May 2021. Slido now runs inside Webex, Cisco’s meeting platform, and also stays a standalone product that works with PowerPoint, Google Slides, Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Since 6 May 2021 the Slovak register lists Cisco Systems International B.V. of Amsterdam as the company’s member. The Slido website footer reads “Slido is now part of Webex”, and support comes from the Cisco Technical Assistance Center.

History

  1. 2012 Slido starts in Bratislava as a way to get feedback from university students.
  2. 2013 sli.do s. r. o. is entered in the Slovak Commercial Register on 7 August.
  3. 2019 The company’s registered seat moves to Vajnorská 100/A in Bratislava on 18 April.
  4. 2020 Cisco announces its intent to acquire Slido on 7 December. Terms are not disclosed.
  5. 2021 Cisco completes the acquisition in May. The register lists Cisco Systems International B.V. as member from 6 May.
  6. 2021 Slido brings Q&A, polls and quizzes into the Webex platform and stays available on its own.

Leadership

  • Peter Komornik Co-founder, CEO at the time of the Cisco deal
  • Evan Barry Sloves Managing director (konateľ) of sli.do s. r. o. since 2021
  • Maroš Kočiš Managing director (konateľ) of sli.do s. r. o. since 2024

Peter Slivka, Rastislav Molnár and František Krivda co-founded Slido with Peter Komornik in Bratislava.

How a slido works

participants on the free Basic plan
100
poll types
5
characters maximum in a slido code
32
  • Anonymous questions
  • Upvoting
  • Question moderation
  • Multiple choice, rating and open text polls
  • Word clouds
  • Surveys
  • Quizzes with leaderboard
  • QR code and joining link
  • Present mode
  • Data exports
  • Slido AI poll suggestions
  • SSO on Enterprise and Institution plans

Products

  • Audience Q&A Participants ask questions from any device, also anonymously, and upvote the ones they want answered. Hosts on Professional and higher can moderate questions before they appear. Live Q&A
  • Live polls Five poll types: multiple choice, rating, open text, word cloud and survey. Results appear on screen in real time. Live polls
  • Word cloud Participants send answers from their phones or laptops, and the most popular ones grow on the screen. Emoji support and a profanity filter are included. Word cloud
  • Quizzes Live quizzes and trivia with a timer and a leaderboard, for training sessions, classes and team meetings. Quizzes
  • Integrations Slido runs inside PowerPoint, Google Slides, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Webex, so the host does not leave the presentation or the call. Integrations
  • Slido for education Discounted annual plans for teachers and professors with a valid academic email, from €60 a year for up to 500 participants. Education plans

How much is Slido?

  • Basic Free up to 100 participants
  • Engage €15/mo €180 a year, billed annually, 1 member, up to 200 participants
  • Recommended for teams Professional €60/mo €720 a year, billed annually, 2 members, up to 1,000 participants
  • Enterprise €150/mo €1,800 a year, billed annually, 3 members, up to 5,000 participants
  • Engage €60 per event up to 200 participants
  • Recommended Professional €240 per event up to 1,000 participants
  • Premium €499 per event up to 5,000 participants
  • Engage €5/mo €60 a year, billed annually, single user, up to 500 participants
  • Professional €7.5/mo €90 a year, billed annually, up to 1,000 participants
  • Institution €50/mo €600 a year, billed annually, 5 members, up to 5,000 participants
  • Large enterprise Quote 10+ members, up to 20,000 participants per slido

Is Slido free?

Basic is free forever for up to 100 participants, with basic audience Q&A and 3 polls per slido. Annual and education plans have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Prices on slido.com/pricing on 30 October 2026, in euros, excluding VAT, as shown in the Annual, One-time and Education views. Slido does not take monthly payments: the “/month” figures are shown by Slido for plans billed once a year. One-time plans cover one slido for an event of up to 7 days.

Slido for large organisations

Contact Slido
  • 01Tailored plans start from 10 members and allow up to 20,000 participants per slido.
  • 02Enterprise plans add SSO for members and participants, member provisioning and Spaces.
  • 03Annual Enterprise customers can pay by invoice and bank transfer.
  • 04Technical support is provided 24/7 by the Cisco Technical Assistance Center.

Custom billing and terms, on request. Checked on 30 October 2026.

Latest news

  1. Slido is officially part of Cisco
  2. Slido to be acquired by Cisco to help transform virtual meetings
  3. Cisco to acquire Slido, AmCham Slovakia

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
sli.do s. r. o., Vajnorská 100/A, 831 04 Bratislava – Nové Mesto, Slovakia
Company
sli.do s. r. o., private limited company under Slovak law
IČO
47 333 421
Register
Municipal Court Bratislava III, Section Sro, Insert 91022/B
Registered
7 August 2013
VAT ID
SK2023838806
Member
Cisco Systems International B.V., Amsterdam, since 6 May 2021
Managing directors
2

Alternatives to Slido

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Slido FAQ

Slido is an audience interaction tool for meetings, events, webinars and classes. Participants ask and upvote questions, vote in live polls, answer quizzes and fill in surveys from their phones or laptops, and the host shows the results on screen. It was started in Bratislava, Slovakia, in 2012 and is now part of Cisco’s Webex.

Go to https://www.slido.com and type the slido code the host gives you, then press join. You can also scan the QR code on the screen or open the joining link from the host. You do not need an account or an app. A code works only during the dates the host has set, while the link and QR code also work outside those dates.

Hosts log in at https://admin.sli.do/events with their Slido account, or sign up for free from slido.com. Slido’s terms do not allow sharing one login between colleagues; extra people can be added as members on Engage or higher plans, or invited as co-hosts to one slido.

On 30 October 2026 the pricing page showed, excluding VAT: Basic free; annual Engage €180 a year, Professional €720 a year and Enterprise €1,800 a year; one-time plans for a single event of up to 7 days at €60, €240 and €499. Education plans for teachers cost €60, €90 or €600 a year. Larger organisations get a quote.

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