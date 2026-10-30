About Slido

Slido is an audience interaction tool from Bratislava, Slovakia, for meetings, events, webinars and classes. Hosts create a slido with live Q&A, polls, quizzes, word clouds and surveys, and participants join from any device at slido.com with the slido code, a link or a QR code, without an account or a download. The Basic plan is free for up to 100 participants, and paid annual plans start at €180 a year for Engage, with lower prices for teachers. Slido was started in 2012 by four Slovak founders. Cisco bought it in May 2021, and the Slovak company sli.do s. r. o. now belongs to Cisco Systems International B.V. in Amsterdam.

Slido is a web tool for questions and polls during a meeting or event. A host opens a slido in the admin, adds polls or a quiz, and shows Present mode on the screen. Participants type the slido code at slido.com, scan the QR code or open a link, then ask questions, upvote the ones they like and vote in polls. Questions can be anonymous. The host sees results live and can export them.

Slido says it was born in Slovakia from an idea to get feedback from students at universities and has run since 2012. Its founders were Peter Komornik, Peter Slivka, Rastislav Molnár and František Krivda. The company sli.do s. r. o. was entered in the Slovak Commercial Register on 7 August 2013 and has its seat at Vajnorská 100/A in Bratislava.

Cisco announced its plan to buy Slido on 7 December 2020 and closed the deal in May 2021. Slido now runs inside Webex, Cisco’s meeting platform, and also stays a standalone product that works with PowerPoint, Google Slides, Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Since 6 May 2021 the Slovak register lists Cisco Systems International B.V. of Amsterdam as the company’s member. The Slido website footer reads “Slido is now part of Webex”, and support comes from the Cisco Technical Assistance Center.