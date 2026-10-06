Assessment 🇵🇱 Wrocław, Poland Since 2014 4.7 · 20 ratings

Testportal

Online tests and quizzes for skills and knowledge assessment.

Visit testportal.com All companies
users a month, according to Testportal
2.5M+
tests a day, according to Testportal
200K
countries with users
190+
revenue in 2025
PLN 3.24M

About Testportal

Testportal is a Polish company that makes an online platform for tests, quizzes and exams. Companies use it for recruitment, training and certification, and teachers use it for quizzes, homework and exams. Test owners build questions by hand, import them from PDF or Word, or generate them with AI, and Honest Respondent Technology warns or blocks respondents who leave the test tab. Business plans cost from $35 a month billed yearly, and teachers get a free EDU plan or a $39 yearly EDU plan. The founders Krystian Dąbrowski and Marcin Tomiak own the company in equal shares.

Testportal sells a browser-based test maker to companies, training firms, certification bodies, schools and universities. Test owners write choice questions, self-grading short answers and descriptive answers, add images, audio, video and PDF files, and use an equation editor. Tests can draw a random set of questions for each respondent, run on a server-side timer and open at a set time. Respondents need no account. They join through a public link, a group password, an individual access code or the Microsoft Teams app.

Krystian Dąbrowski and Marcin Tomiak started Testportal in 2014 as a project of two people. Testportal Sp. z o.o. was registered in the National Court Register on 5 June 2014, with its registered office in Babimost in the Lubusz region. The company’s own pages name Wrocław as its headquarters. Dąbrowski is CEO and president of the management board, and Tomiak is CTO and vice-president. Since February 2023 each founder holds 275 of the 550 shares.

In March 2023 Testportal added an AI question generator in beta for business plans. It builds single- and multiple-choice questions from uploaded files, pasted text or a topic. Prices of business plans rose on 1 July 2025, the first change since 2021. Revenue grew from PLN 2.25 million in 2023 to PLN 2.78 million in 2024 and PLN 3.24 million in 2025, according to the annual accounts. The company made a profit of PLN 440,000 in 2024 and a loss of PLN 35,000 in 2025. Testportal received the Microsoft ONE 2021 award in the New Star: ISV & StartUp category.

History

  1. 2014 Krystian Dąbrowski and Marcin Tomiak sign the articles of association in May. The company is registered in the National Court Register on 5 June, with its seat in Babimost.
  2. 2021 Testportal says it received the Microsoft ONE 2021 award in the New Star: ISV & StartUp category.
  3. 2021 Testportal sets the business plan prices that stay in place until mid-2025.
  4. 2023 In February the share capital rises from PLN 25,000 to PLN 27,500.
  5. 2023 On 16 March Testportal launches AI question generation in beta for business plans, from PDF, Word files or pasted text.
  6. 2023 Revenue reaches PLN 2.25 million, with a net loss of PLN 138,000.
  7. 2024 Revenue grows to PLN 2.78 million, with a net profit of PLN 440,000.
  8. 2025 In April Testportal announces higher prices for Standard, PRO, MAX and MAX Customized from 1 July.
  9. 2025 Revenue reaches PLN 3.24 million, with a net loss of PLN 35,000.
  10. 2026 The 2025 annual accounts are filed with the register on 2 July.

Leadership

  • Krystian Dąbrowski Co-founder and CEO, president of the management board
  • Marcin Tomiak Co-founder and CTO, vice-president of the management board

How a Testportal test works

question formats: choice, short open, descriptive
3
respondents at once, after contacting Testportal
1,000+
free trial, no card needed
14 days
  • Single- and multiple-choice questions
  • Self-grading short answers
  • Descriptive answers marked by hand
  • Equation and code formatting
  • Random question pools per respondent
  • Server-side time limits per question and test
  • Honest Respondent Technology
  • Live progress monitoring
  • IP whitelist
  • Custom certificates
  • Subdomain and white label
  • API and embeddable iframe
  • Reports in PDF, CSV and Excel
  • Interface in English and Polish, tests in any language

Products

  • Test maker Online tests, quizzes and exams with choice, self-grading open-ended and descriptive questions. Partial, negative and bonus points, question categories, random question pools and printable test sheets. Skills and knowledge assessment
  • AI question generator Generates questions and answers from uploaded PDF or Word files, pasted text or a topic. The test owner chooses the number and type of questions and reviews them before use. Available on business plans and through the API. AI question generator
  • Honest Respondent Technology Tracks when a respondent leaves the test tab. The test owner chooses warnings only, or warnings and a block after a set number of exits. Works with tests shared in Microsoft Teams. Camera-based AI proctoring is marked as coming soon. Proctoring and security
  • Testportal for Microsoft Teams A Teams app for creating, sharing and analysing tests. Access can be limited to a team or chat after Azure Active Directory sign-in, and test owners can see respondents’ cameras during the call. Microsoft Teams quiz maker
  • Tests on behalf The Testportal team configures and runs a test for a client, from setup to the results summary. Used for recruitment screening, company contests, school competitions and high-stakes certification exams. Tests on behalf

How much is Testportal?

  • Standard, monthly $39/mo $39 a month, 30 results a month Base monthly price
  • Lowest paid plan Standard, yearly $35/mo $420 a year, billed yearly Save 10% vs Standard, monthly
  • PRO, monthly $89/mo $89 a month, 300 results a month Base monthly price
  • PRO, yearly $79/mo $948 a year, billed yearly Save 11% vs PRO, monthly
  • MAX, monthly $149/mo $149 a month, 3,000 results a month Base monthly price
  • MAX, yearly $129/mo $1,548 a year, billed yearly Save 13% vs MAX, monthly
  • MAX Customized From $159 a month yearly, from $179 monthly, quote

Is Testportal free?

Business plans have a 14-day free trial without a card. Teachers at schools and universities get Free EDU at no cost, with storage for 100 results, or EDU for $39 a year.

Business prices on testportal.com/en/pricing/business on 6 October 2026, in US dollars a month. The Polish site shows net prices in złoty: 129, 279 and 479 zł a month billed yearly, 149, 339 and 569 zł billed monthly, MAX Dedykowany from 559 zł. Prices rose on 1 July 2025.

How to cancel Testportal

Payments help article
  • Testportal account ↗
    1. Log in and open My Account
    2. Go to the Payments tab, then Summary
    3. Select Cancel subscription and confirm
  • The plan stays active until the end of the paid period. After that the account is frozen: tests and results stay visible, but new tests, test activation and result downloads stop.
  • PayPal and bank transfer are one-time payments and do not renew. Only card payments renew automatically.
  • Refund requests go to billing@testportal.com or the contact form. Testportal says it processes a refund in about one day.

Refund rules

Refunds
Testportal refunds a recurring card payment within 30 days for a yearly plan and within 7 days for a monthly plan, if the account collected no more than one test result in that period.
Consumers
The terms give consumers 14 days to withdraw from the agreement. The right ends once the service starts with the user’s explicit consent.
Businesses
The terms exclude the right of withdrawal for users who are not consumers.

Testportal Terms and Conditions and help center, checked on 6 October 2026

For schools and universities

Education pricing
  • 01Free EDU and EDU are for teachers at public and private schools and universities. Language schools, training firms, NGOs and freelancers must use business plans.
  • 02Free EDU stores up to 100 results. EDU at $39 a year has unlimited storage and advanced reports.
  • 03EDU School is sold for district deployments, and EDU University for colleges and universities.
  • 04Testportal checks accounts for misuse of EDU plans.

Free EDU free, EDU $39 a year, EDU School and EDU University on request, checked on 6 October 2026.

Ratings

Is Testportal worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Capterra lists 20 reviews with an average of 4.7. Trustpilot shows a single review, so its score of 3.2 says little.

Latest news

  1. Pricing update from 1 July 2025
  2. Testportal: 10x faster assessment creation with the new AI feature
  3. Testportal introduces AI-generated quizzes, tests and exams

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Testportal Sp. z o.o., ul. Szewska 9, 66-110 Babimost, Poland
KRS
0000512302, District Court in Zielona Góra
NIP
9731017273
REGON
081208720
Registered
5 June 2014
Share capital
PLN 27,500, 550 shares
Result 2025
Revenue PLN 3.24 million, net loss PLN 34,561
Hosting
Microsoft Azure, according to Testportal

Alternatives to Testportal

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Testportal FAQ

A Polish online platform for tests, quizzes and exams. Companies use it for recruitment, training and certification, and teachers for quizzes, homework and exams.

Business plans cost $35, $79 or $129 a month billed yearly, or $39, $89 or $149 billed monthly. MAX Customized starts at $159 a month. Teachers can use Free EDU or EDU for $39 a year.

Business plans have a 14-day trial without a card. Free EDU is free for teachers at schools and universities and stores up to 100 results.

Testportal is privately held. The National Court Register lists two shareholders with 275 shares each, and their initials match the co-founders Krystian Dąbrowski and Marcin Tomiak. Dąbrowski is CEO.

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