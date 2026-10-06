About Testportal

Testportal is a Polish company that makes an online platform for tests, quizzes and exams. Companies use it for recruitment, training and certification, and teachers use it for quizzes, homework and exams. Test owners build questions by hand, import them from PDF or Word, or generate them with AI, and Honest Respondent Technology warns or blocks respondents who leave the test tab. Business plans cost from $35 a month billed yearly, and teachers get a free EDU plan or a $39 yearly EDU plan. The founders Krystian Dąbrowski and Marcin Tomiak own the company in equal shares.

Testportal sells a browser-based test maker to companies, training firms, certification bodies, schools and universities. Test owners write choice questions, self-grading short answers and descriptive answers, add images, audio, video and PDF files, and use an equation editor. Tests can draw a random set of questions for each respondent, run on a server-side timer and open at a set time. Respondents need no account. They join through a public link, a group password, an individual access code or the Microsoft Teams app.

Krystian Dąbrowski and Marcin Tomiak started Testportal in 2014 as a project of two people. Testportal Sp. z o.o. was registered in the National Court Register on 5 June 2014, with its registered office in Babimost in the Lubusz region. The company’s own pages name Wrocław as its headquarters. Dąbrowski is CEO and president of the management board, and Tomiak is CTO and vice-president. Since February 2023 each founder holds 275 of the 550 shares.

In March 2023 Testportal added an AI question generator in beta for business plans. It builds single- and multiple-choice questions from uploaded files, pasted text or a topic. Prices of business plans rose on 1 July 2025, the first change since 2021. Revenue grew from PLN 2.25 million in 2023 to PLN 2.78 million in 2024 and PLN 3.24 million in 2025, according to the annual accounts. The company made a profit of PLN 440,000 in 2024 and a loss of PLN 35,000 in 2025. Testportal received the Microsoft ONE 2021 award in the New Star: ISV & StartUp category.