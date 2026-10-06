- users a month, according to Testportal
- 2.5M+
- tests a day, according to Testportal
- 200K
- countries with users
- 190+
- revenue in 2025
- PLN 3.24M
About Testportal
Testportal is a Polish company that makes an online platform for tests, quizzes and exams. Companies use it for recruitment, training and certification, and teachers use it for quizzes, homework and exams. Test owners build questions by hand, import them from PDF or Word, or generate them with AI, and Honest Respondent Technology warns or blocks respondents who leave the test tab. Business plans cost from $35 a month billed yearly, and teachers get a free EDU plan or a $39 yearly EDU plan. The founders Krystian Dąbrowski and Marcin Tomiak own the company in equal shares.
Testportal sells a browser-based test maker to companies, training firms, certification bodies, schools and universities. Test owners write choice questions, self-grading short answers and descriptive answers, add images, audio, video and PDF files, and use an equation editor. Tests can draw a random set of questions for each respondent, run on a server-side timer and open at a set time. Respondents need no account. They join through a public link, a group password, an individual access code or the Microsoft Teams app.
Krystian Dąbrowski and Marcin Tomiak started Testportal in 2014 as a project of two people. Testportal Sp. z o.o. was registered in the National Court Register on 5 June 2014, with its registered office in Babimost in the Lubusz region. The company’s own pages name Wrocław as its headquarters. Dąbrowski is CEO and president of the management board, and Tomiak is CTO and vice-president. Since February 2023 each founder holds 275 of the 550 shares.
In March 2023 Testportal added an AI question generator in beta for business plans. It builds single- and multiple-choice questions from uploaded files, pasted text or a topic. Prices of business plans rose on 1 July 2025, the first change since 2021. Revenue grew from PLN 2.25 million in 2023 to PLN 2.78 million in 2024 and PLN 3.24 million in 2025, according to the annual accounts. The company made a profit of PLN 440,000 in 2024 and a loss of PLN 35,000 in 2025. Testportal received the Microsoft ONE 2021 award in the New Star: ISV & StartUp category.
History
- 2014 Krystian Dąbrowski and Marcin Tomiak sign the articles of association in May. The company is registered in the National Court Register on 5 June, with its seat in Babimost.
- 2021 Testportal says it received the Microsoft ONE 2021 award in the New Star: ISV & StartUp category.
- 2021 Testportal sets the business plan prices that stay in place until mid-2025.
- 2023 In February the share capital rises from PLN 25,000 to PLN 27,500.
- 2023 On 16 March Testportal launches AI question generation in beta for business plans, from PDF, Word files or pasted text.
- 2023 Revenue reaches PLN 2.25 million, with a net loss of PLN 138,000.
- 2024 Revenue grows to PLN 2.78 million, with a net profit of PLN 440,000.
- 2025 In April Testportal announces higher prices for Standard, PRO, MAX and MAX Customized from 1 July.
- 2025 Revenue reaches PLN 3.24 million, with a net loss of PLN 35,000.
- 2026 The 2025 annual accounts are filed with the register on 2 July.
Leadership
- KD Krystian Dąbrowski Co-founder and CEO, president of the management board
- MT Marcin Tomiak Co-founder and CTO, vice-president of the management board
How a Testportal test works
- question formats: choice, short open, descriptive
- 3
- respondents at once, after contacting Testportal
- 1,000+
- free trial, no card needed
- 14 days
- Single- and multiple-choice questions
- Self-grading short answers
- Descriptive answers marked by hand
- Equation and code formatting
- Random question pools per respondent
- Server-side time limits per question and test
- Honest Respondent Technology
- Live progress monitoring
- IP whitelist
- Custom certificates
- Subdomain and white label
- API and embeddable iframe
- Reports in PDF, CSV and Excel
- Interface in English and Polish, tests in any language
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Test maker Online tests, quizzes and exams with choice, self-grading open-ended and descriptive questions. Partial, negative and bonus points, question categories, random question pools and printable test sheets. Skills and knowledge assessment
- AI question generator Generates questions and answers from uploaded PDF or Word files, pasted text or a topic. The test owner chooses the number and type of questions and reviews them before use. Available on business plans and through the API. AI question generator
- Honest Respondent Technology Tracks when a respondent leaves the test tab. The test owner chooses warnings only, or warnings and a block after a set number of exits. Works with tests shared in Microsoft Teams. Camera-based AI proctoring is marked as coming soon. Proctoring and security
- Testportal for Microsoft Teams A Teams app for creating, sharing and analysing tests. Access can be limited to a team or chat after Azure Active Directory sign-in, and test owners can see respondents’ cameras during the call. Microsoft Teams quiz maker
- Tests on behalf The Testportal team configures and runs a test for a client, from setup to the results summary. Used for recruitment screening, company contests, school competitions and high-stakes certification exams. Tests on behalf
How much is Testportal?
- Standard, monthly $39/mo $39 a month, 30 results a month Base monthly price
- Lowest paid plan Standard, yearly $35/mo $420 a year, billed yearly Save 10% vs Standard, monthly
- PRO, monthly $89/mo $89 a month, 300 results a month Base monthly price
- PRO, yearly $79/mo $948 a year, billed yearly Save 11% vs PRO, monthly
- MAX, monthly $149/mo $149 a month, 3,000 results a month Base monthly price
- MAX, yearly $129/mo $1,548 a year, billed yearly Save 13% vs MAX, monthly
- MAX Customized From $159 a month yearly, from $179 monthly, quote
Is Testportal free?
Business plans have a 14-day free trial without a card. Teachers at schools and universities get Free EDU at no cost, with storage for 100 results, or EDU for $39 a year.
Business prices on testportal.com/en/pricing/business on 6 October 2026, in US dollars a month. The Polish site shows net prices in złoty: 129, 279 and 479 zł a month billed yearly, 149, 339 and 569 zł billed monthly, MAX Dedykowany from 559 zł. Prices rose on 1 July 2025.
How to cancel TestportalPayments help article
- Testportal account ↗
- Log in and open My Account
- Go to the Payments tab, then Summary
- Select Cancel subscription and confirm
- The plan stays active until the end of the paid period. After that the account is frozen: tests and results stay visible, but new tests, test activation and result downloads stop.
- PayPal and bank transfer are one-time payments and do not renew. Only card payments renew automatically.
- Refund requests go to billing@testportal.com or the contact form. Testportal says it processes a refund in about one day.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- Testportal refunds a recurring card payment within 30 days for a yearly plan and within 7 days for a monthly plan, if the account collected no more than one test result in that period.
- Consumers
- The terms give consumers 14 days to withdraw from the agreement. The right ends once the service starts with the user’s explicit consent.
- Businesses
- The terms exclude the right of withdrawal for users who are not consumers.
Testportal Terms and Conditions and help center, checked on 6 October 2026
For schools and universitiesEducation pricing
- 01Free EDU and EDU are for teachers at public and private schools and universities. Language schools, training firms, NGOs and freelancers must use business plans.
- 02Free EDU stores up to 100 results. EDU at $39 a year has unlimited storage and advanced reports.
- 03EDU School is sold for district deployments, and EDU University for colleges and universities.
- 04Testportal checks accounts for misuse of EDU plans.
Free EDU free, EDU $39 a year, EDU School and EDU University on request, checked on 6 October 2026.
Ratings
Is Testportal worth it?
What users like
- Capterra users rate ease of use at 4.85 and value for money at 4.74 out of 5.Capterra, 20 reviews
- Customer service gets 4.68 out of 5 on Capterra. Testportal says support is run by people, without chatbots.Capterra and testportal.com
- Teachers can run tests for free with up to 100 stored results.Testportal education pricing
- Refunds are possible within 30 days on yearly plans if the account collected one result or less.Testportal help center
What users criticise
- Features is the lowest Capterra sub-score, at 4.50 out of 5.Capterra
- The only Trustpilot review, from May 2026, is one star. A test taker complains that the test closed before they finished.Trustpilot, 1 review
- Standard allows only 30 results a month and no certificates.Testportal plan comparison
- The interface is in English and Polish only. Camera-based AI proctoring is not yet available.Testportal help center and product page
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Capterra lists 20 reviews with an average of 4.7. Trustpilot shows a single review, so its score of 3.2 says little.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@testportal.com
- Billingbilling@testportal.com
- Polandkontakt@testportal.pl
- Contact formtestportal.com/en/contact
- Legal entity
- Testportal Sp. z o.o., ul. Szewska 9, 66-110 Babimost, Poland
- KRS
- 0000512302, District Court in Zielona Góra
- NIP
- 9731017273
- REGON
- 081208720
- Registered
- 5 June 2014
- Share capital
- PLN 27,500, 550 shares
- Result 2025
- Revenue PLN 3.24 million, net loss PLN 34,561
- Hosting
- Microsoft Azure, according to Testportal
Alternatives to Testportal
- Inspera🇳🇴 Norway Digital exams, a lockdown browser and remote proctoring for universities and schools, from Oslo. →
- Classtime🇨🇭 Switzerland Interactive question sets for checking understanding in class. →
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway Quiz games with a leaderboard, free for up to 40 players, from Oslo. →
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden Live polls, quizzes and Q&A for presentations, from Stockholm. →
- C ClassMarkerUnited States An online test maker for business and education that Testportal compares itself with on its site. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other assessment companies
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway
- Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Spain
- Inspera🇳🇴 Norway
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium
- Codility🇬🇧 United Kingdom
Lists
More EdTech from Poland
- BrainlyStudy tools
- e eTutorLanguage learning
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