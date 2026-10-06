About Codility

Codility is a London company that sells a platform for technical skills assessment. Employers use Screen for online coding tests, Interview for live interviews in VS Code, and Skills Intelligence to assess engineers they already employ. Self-serve plans cost $1,200 a year for Starter and $6,000 a year or $600 a month for Scale, and Custom plans are quoted by sales. Greg Jakacki registered Codility Limited in London in 2009, and Natalia Panowicz has been CEO since 2019. The company raised its first outside funding, a $22 million Series A, in January 2020.

Codility sells assessment software to employers that hire engineers. In Screen, candidates solve coding, SQL, multiple-choice and AI-skill tasks in their own time, and the platform scores supported task types automatically. In Interview, an interviewer and a candidate work in a shared VS Code environment with a terminal, a whiteboard and recordings. Skills Intelligence runs the same tasks for current employees and maps skill gaps across teams. Codility says the library holds more than 1,300 tasks and that most customers start working within four weeks, including ATS integration.

Greg Jakacki, a competitive programmer and former tech lead at Exoweb, built the first version of Codility. Codility Limited was incorporated in England on 19 October 2009, and Jakacki has been a director since that day. Natalia Panowicz joined in 2012 as one of the first employees, became a director in February 2014 and CEO in November 2019. The engineering team works from Poland, Germany and the UK. Codility Polska sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, registered in 2013, is fully owned by Codility Limited.

Codility was bootstrapped for ten years. In January 2020 it raised a $22 million Series A led by Oxx and Kennet Partners. At that time Codility said it had 1,500 customers, which screened and interviewed more than 455,000 candidates in 2019. In October 2023 Codility published its Engineering Skills Model, and in April 2025 it launched Skills Intelligence. Since November 2025 interviews can include an AI Copilot, and in 2026 Claude Code runs inside the assessment terminal, with every prompt saved to the candidate report.