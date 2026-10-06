- engineering teams, according to Codility
- 20,000+
- tasks in the library
- 1,300+
- candidates screened in 2019
- 455,000
- Series A, January 2020
- $22M
About Codility
Codility is a London company that sells a platform for technical skills assessment. Employers use Screen for online coding tests, Interview for live interviews in VS Code, and Skills Intelligence to assess engineers they already employ. Self-serve plans cost $1,200 a year for Starter and $6,000 a year or $600 a month for Scale, and Custom plans are quoted by sales. Greg Jakacki registered Codility Limited in London in 2009, and Natalia Panowicz has been CEO since 2019. The company raised its first outside funding, a $22 million Series A, in January 2020.
Codility sells assessment software to employers that hire engineers. In Screen, candidates solve coding, SQL, multiple-choice and AI-skill tasks in their own time, and the platform scores supported task types automatically. In Interview, an interviewer and a candidate work in a shared VS Code environment with a terminal, a whiteboard and recordings. Skills Intelligence runs the same tasks for current employees and maps skill gaps across teams. Codility says the library holds more than 1,300 tasks and that most customers start working within four weeks, including ATS integration.
Greg Jakacki, a competitive programmer and former tech lead at Exoweb, built the first version of Codility. Codility Limited was incorporated in England on 19 October 2009, and Jakacki has been a director since that day. Natalia Panowicz joined in 2012 as one of the first employees, became a director in February 2014 and CEO in November 2019. The engineering team works from Poland, Germany and the UK. Codility Polska sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, registered in 2013, is fully owned by Codility Limited.
Codility was bootstrapped for ten years. In January 2020 it raised a $22 million Series A led by Oxx and Kennet Partners. At that time Codility said it had 1,500 customers, which screened and interviewed more than 455,000 candidates in 2019. In October 2023 Codility published its Engineering Skills Model, and in April 2025 it launched Skills Intelligence. Since November 2025 interviews can include an AI Copilot, and in 2026 Claude Code runs inside the assessment terminal, with every prompt saved to the candidate report.
History
- 2009 Codility Limited is incorporated in England and Wales on 19 October. Greg Jakacki is a director from the first day.
- 2012 Natalia Panowicz joins Codility as one of its first employees.
- 2013 Codility Polska sp. z o.o. is entered in the Polish National Court Register on 26 April, with its seat in Warsaw.
- 2014 Natalia Panowicz becomes a director of Codility Limited on 5 February.
- 2019 Richard Anton of Oxx joins the board in July, and Hillel Zidel of Kennet Partners in December.
- 2019 In November Natalia Panowicz becomes CEO. Codility reports more than 1,200 customers and over 100 staff.
- 2020 In January Codility raises a $22 million Series A led by Oxx and Kennet Partners, its first outside funding.
- 2023 In October Codility publishes the Engineering Skills Model, a framework of engineering skills behind its tasks.
- 2025 On 7 April Codility announces Skills Intelligence for assessing current employees.
- 2025 In November Codility adds an AI Copilot to VS Code interviews, in beta.
- 2026 On 2 October Codility lets customers switch AI on or off for each task and adds Claude Sonnet 5.5 and GPT-6.1 Sol.
Codility funding and investors
- January 2020 Series A $22 million
Lead: Oxx and Kennet Partners OxxKennet PartnersSource: Tech.eu
Codility was bootstrapped from 2009 to 2020. Tech.eu reported $22 million, Silicon Canals €19.8 million for the same round. We found no later round in public sources.
Leadership
- NP Natalia Panowicz CEO, director of Codility Limited
- GJ Greg Jakacki Founder, director of Codility Limited
- IT Ilya Tillis Chief Product Officer
- RF Radu Farcas Chief Technology Officer
- CB Caro Bon Chief Financial Officer
- TM Tony Mellek Head of Assessment Science
How a Codility assessment works
- tasks in the library
- 1,300+
- integrations, according to Codility
- 80+
- to start for most customers, according to Codility
- 4 weeks
- Coding, SQL, multiple-choice and AI-skill tasks
- VS Code environment with terminal
- Live interviews with whiteboard
- Interview recording and transcripts
- AI Assistant switched on or off per task
- Claude Code CLI in the terminal
- Plagiarism detection
- Proctoring with candidate snapshots
- ID verification on Custom plans
- Desktop app that detects unauthorised applications
- Code quality analysis
- Greenhouse, Lever, Ashby, Workday and SAP integrations
- SSO, SAML and API on Custom plans
- EU and US data hosting
Video, blogs and resources
- Help centerGuides on tests, interviews, integrations and billing↗
- Product updatesMonthly release notes from Codility Lab↗
- Compare CodilityCodility’s own comparisons with HackerRank, CodeSignal, CoderPad, HackerEarth, Coderbyte and TestGorilla↗
- Developer TrainingFree algorithm lessons and practice tasks for programmers↗
Products
- Screen Candidates solve tasks in their own time before a technical interview. The library covers coding, SQL, multiple-choice, AI-skill and work-simulation tasks. Codility scores supported task types automatically and flags plagiarism and suspicious behaviour. Online coding tests
- Interview Live interviews in a VS Code environment with a terminal, sidecar databases, caches and queues, and a whiteboard. Interviewers score against a structured framework, and sessions are recorded with transcripts. Live technical interviews
- Skills Intelligence Runs Codility tasks for engineers a company already employs. Leaders see language and framework gaps across teams and staff projects on assessed skills. Available on Custom plans. Skills of current engineers
- AI Copilot and Claude Code Candidates can work with an AI assistant or the Claude Code CLI inside the assessment. The employer switches AI on or off for each task, and every prompt and edit is saved to the report. AI in assessments
- Developer Training A free section for programmers with 17 lessons on algorithms, each with readings and practice tasks. Free coding lessons
How much is Codility?
- Lowest paid plan Starter, yearly $100/mo $1,200 a year, annual billing only, 120 invite credits, 1 user Base monthly price
- Scale, monthly $600/mo $600 a month, 3 users Base monthly price
- Scale, yearly $500/mo $6,000 a year, billed yearly, up to 300 invite credits, 25 a month, 3 users Save 17% vs Scale, monthly
- Custom Quote unlimited platform users, Skills Intelligence, SSO, integrations
Is Codility free?
Codility has no self-serve free plan. Its team runs free trials for qualifying customers, scoped to their roles and volume. All plans include unlimited collaborator users who join interviews and review submissions. The Developer Training lessons for programmers are free.
Prices on codility.com/pricing on 6 October 2026, in US dollars, before tax. Starter is sold with annual billing only. Scale is sold monthly or yearly, and the yearly price saves 17%. Custom is quoted by sales.
How to cancel CodilityTerms of Service
- Self-serve subscription ↗
- Open My Account in the bottom left corner of the dashboard
- Go to Settings, then Plan & Payment
- Select Manage subscription and turn off renewal
- Contract (Custom) plan ↗
- Send Codility written notice of non-renewal
- Send it at least 60 days before the end of the term
- After cancellation a self-serve subscription stays active until its end date and does not renew.
- Unused invite credits expire at the end of the order term.
- Questions about cancellation go to the Customer Success Manager or support@codility.com.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- The Terms of Service say fees are non-refundable. The exception is termination by the customer for an uncured material breach by Codility: then Codility refunds prepaid fees for services not yet delivered.
- Contract plans
- Contracts renew automatically for 12 months unless either party gives notice 60 days before expiry. Fees rise by 8% at each renewal. Self-serve customers are excluded from the increase.
- Self-serve plans
- Self-serve subscriptions renew for the same term the customer chose at sign-up until the customer unsubscribes on the site.
Codility Terms of Service, last updated 15 September 2026, and help center, checked on 6 October 2026
Ratings
- WebScreen, Interview and Skills Intelligence in the browser, no install for candidates or interviewers
- Codility DesktopDesktop app that detects unauthorised applications and remote sessions, on Custom plans
- ATS integrationsGreenhouse, Lever, Ashby, Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, SmartRecruiters and others
- API and MCPFull API on Custom plans, custom task building through MCP from the IDE
Is Codility worth it?
What users like
- G2 lists 905 reviews with an average of 4.6 out of 5.G2
- Capterra users rate ease of use at 4.79 and customer service at 4.61 out of 5.Capterra, 43 reviews
- A support engineer at a large company writes that the core tasks help check candidates’ skills for engineering teams.Ajas S., G2, September 2026
- A hiring team writes that it has used Codility for candidate screening for almost ten years.Zrkn, Trustpilot, November 2023
What users criticise
- Candidates complain about the editor: wrong error marks and weak autocomplete.Trustpilot, March 2026 and January 2026
- Candidates cannot see hidden test cases and get correctness scores only after they submit.isidore, Trustpilot, May 2025
- Value for money is the lowest Capterra sub-score, at 4.43 out of 5.Capterra
- Starter has one platform user and 120 invites a year. Contract plans get an 8% price rise at each renewal.Codility pricing and Terms of Service
What users write in reviews, not our rating. G2 and Capterra collect reviews from business users. On Trustpilot most reviewers describe taking a Codility test as candidates: 7 of 8 reviews give 1 or 2 stars, and Codility has replied to none of them.
Codility reviews
-
“When I ran the program, the IDE itself had corrections all over the place, saying that my syntax was wrong, all the tests were correct”UserCoderSWE · 26 March 2026 · App Store The IDE was terrible.
-
“The english on the tests is poorly written - questions often require multiple re-reads to even understand the sentence let alone the problem they want you to solve.”Conor · 17 January 2026 · App Store Not great
-
“It is not possible to test all the cases. They are hidden. Performance is evaluated only after you submitted the task.”isidore · 9 May 2025 · App Store From an applicant perspective
-
“Codility has been a steadfast tool in our candidate screening for almost a decade.”Zrkn · 30 November 2023 · App Store Codility in Candidate Screening
Latest news
- Switch the coding agent on, off, or have it slip in a bug
- AI Copilot: assess AI skills during Codility technical interviews
- Announcing Codility Skills Intelligence
- London’s Codility raises $22 million Series A after ten years of bootstrapped global growth
- Codility welcomes Natalia Panowicz as CEO and other leadership hires
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Codility Limited, 9th Floor, 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN, United Kingdom
- Companies House
- 07048726, Codility Limited, incorporated 19 October 2009
- SIC
- 82990, other business support service activities
- Latest accounts
- Made up to 31 December 2025
- Polish subsidiary
- Codility Polska sp. z o.o., KRS 0000459821, ul. Złota 59, Warsaw
- NIP / REGON
- 5252554054 / 146659987
- Subsidiary capital
- PLN 200,000, all shares held by Codility Limited
- Certifications
- SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, according to Codility
Alternatives to Codility
- TestGorilla🇳🇱 Netherlands Pre-employment tests for technical and non-technical roles, with a free plan. →
- Testportal🇵🇱 Poland Online tests for recruitment and training, from $35 a month billed yearly, from Poland. →
- H HackerRankUnited States Coding tests and interviews. Starter costs $79 a month billed yearly, with unlimited users and 60 candidate attempts a year. ↗
- C CodeSignalUnited States Coding assessments and interviews. The Hire plans start at $79 a month billed yearly. ↗
- C CoderPadUnited States Live coding interviews and take-home tests. Team costs $400 a month billed yearly, with a two-week free trial. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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