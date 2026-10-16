Learning by Questions
Classroom question sets with instant feedback and live results for UK schools.
- schools use LbQ, according to LbQ
- 1,500+
- teachers subscribed to SATs Springboard
- 4,500+
- questions in each Question Set
- 10–40
- employees, 2025 average
- 34
About Learning by Questions
Learning by Questions (LbQ) is a classroom app from Blackburn, Lancashire, for primary and secondary schools in the UK. Teachers pick a Question Set of 10 to 40 questions on one National Curriculum objective, and pupils answer on tablets or computers with a short code. Each answer gets written feedback at once, and the teacher sees the results live in a matrix. Secondary maths or science costs around £2 per pupil a year, and primary plans are priced on a quote. Tony Cann, the founder of Promethean, chairs the company, and press releases say the Bowland Charitable Trust funds and owns it.
Learning by Questions makes Question Sets for lessons in English schools. Former teachers write each set around one National Curriculum objective and add feedback for each likely wrong answer. Pupils work at their own pace, and LbQ moves them to harder questions when they answer correctly. The teacher watches a live matrix of results and can pause the class to explain a common mistake.
Tony Cann founded Promethean, the interactive whiteboard maker, before he started LbQ. Learning by Questions Limited was registered in Blackburn in June 2016. In 2018 LbQ launched after a year-long £1 million Feedback Project in UK schools, BESA reported. Sir Kevan Collins, the first chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation, joined as executive vice chairman in 2019.
LbQ now has three product lines: primary, secondary maths and secondary science. Primary schools buy whole-school plans, SATs Springboard for Year 6 or Wayfinder, which starts from Year 3. Secondary departments pay per pupil. The company filed average staff of 34 for 2025.
History
- 1985 The Charity Commission registers the Bowland Charitable Trust, based at Bowland House in Blackburn.
- 2016 Learning by Questions Limited is incorporated in Blackburn on 20 June.
- 2018 LbQ launches in the autumn after a year-long £1 million Feedback Project in UK schools.
- 2019 Wins Innovator of the Year at the Bett Awards and is shortlisted in four categories.
- 2019 Sir Kevan Collins, the first chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation, becomes executive vice chairman.
- 2020 Wins best Secondary Digital Content at the Bett Awards. Tony Cann receives the award for outstanding achievement in ICT education.
- 2020 Greg Adam joins the board in June. He is now Managing Director.
- 2022 Bett Awards finalist for primary maths and for the secondary subscription.
- 2023 New subscriptions from September include homework and independent study beyond the day of the lesson.
- 2026 Holds its first Year 6 Travel Guide LIVE teacher event with PGL on 12 September.
Leadership
- TC Tony Cann Executive Chairman, founder of Promethean
- GA Greg Adam Managing Director
- SKC Sir Kevan Collins Director, executive vice chairman since 2019
- PL Pete Lee Head of Sales
LbQ says its content authors are former teachers. Its subject advisers taught maths, English and science in UK schools.
How LbQ works in a lesson
- questions per set
- 10–40
- SATs Springboard resources
- 1,800+
- GCSE maths diagnostics
- 38
- Feedback for every answer
- Automatic move to harder questions
- Live results matrix
- Class Track over time
- Write your own questions
- Front-of-class mode
- Homework with QR codes
- Exam Mode for SATs papers
- Sign in with Microsoft or Google
- Shared devices supported
Subjects and key stages
Primary, KS24
- Maths
- English
- Science
- SATs maths, reading and GPS
Secondary, KS3 and GCSE4
- Maths
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
Primary maths content is aligned with White Rose Maths, which LbQ names as a partner.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Question Sets 10 to 40 questions on one National Curriculum objective, with written feedback for each answer. Pupils who answer correctly move on to harder questions. How it works
- The Matrix Live results for every pupil and question. The teacher can pause the class or help one pupil who has tried a question several times. How it works
- SATs Springboard Diagnostic assessments for Year 6 in maths, reading and GPS, with 1,800+ resources aligned to the English National Curriculum. SATs Springboard
- Wayfinder A primary plan with mastery resources, independent study, small-group interventions, retrieval sets of 10 questions and termly reviews. Wayfinder
- Secondary maths and science KS3 and GCSE resources for whole departments, with 38 GCSE maths diagnostics and required practical revision in science. Secondary pricing
- Independent Study Homework on any device. Each pupil gets a printed QR code label, so no email or password is needed. LbQ at home
How much is Learning by Questions?
- Secondary Maths £2/pupil a year around £2 per pupil a year, whole maths department
- Secondary Science £2/pupil a year around £2 per pupil a year, whole science department
- Recommended by LbQ Secondary Maths + Science £3.20/pupil a year around £3.20 per pupil a year, both departments
- Primary LbQ Quote whole school
- SATs Springboard Quote Year 6 team
- LbQ + SATs Springboard Quote whole school
Is Learning by Questions free?
Teachers can use LbQ front of class for free. The teacher app is free for up to 6 weeks on a Supported Trial, with no downloads and no credit card.
Prices on secondary-maths.lbq.org and secondary-science.lbq.org on 16 October 2026, in pounds. LbQ gives the secondary prices as “around” figures for whole-school adoption in a school with up to 1,000 pupils on a three-year subscription, with minimum charges. Primary prices are not published.
LbQ for multi-academy trustsContact LbQ
- 01LbQ offers trusts and school groups a plan made for them.
- 02Leaders see results by class and year group over time.
- 03Each subscriber gets a Teaching and Learning Consultant, live chat and email support.
- 04Wayfinder covers KS2 from Year 3, with retrieval practice and termly reviews.
Primary and trust prices on request, checked on 16 October 2026.
Latest news
- 2019Bett Awards, Innovator of the Year
- 2020Bett Awards, Secondary Digital Content
- 2020Bett Awards, outstanding achievement in ICT education for Tony Cann
- 2022Bett Awards finalist, primary maths and secondary
Contacts and company data
- Generalinfo@lbq.org
- Supportsupport@lbq.org
- Trainingtraining@lbq.org
- Phone+44 1254 688060
- DemoBook a demo
- Legal entity
- Learning by Questions Limited, Bowland House, Philips Road, Whitebirk Industrial Estate, Blackburn, BB1 5NA, England
- Company number
- 10240336
- Incorporated
- 20 June 2016
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 85600, educational support services
- Directors
- 5
- Control
- Through the trustees of a trust, Companies House
- Average staff
- 34 in 2025 and 2024
Alternatives to Learning by Questions
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Homework and practice platforms for school maths, reading and science, from Exeter. →
- Eedi🇬🇧 United Kingdom Maths diagnostic quizzes for ages 9 to 16, free for schools, from London. →
- Educake🇬🇧 United Kingdom Auto-marked online homework and revision quizzes from KS2 to A-level, from Oxford. →
- Quizalize🇬🇧 United Kingdom Classroom quiz games with class codes and mastery reports, from London. →
- White Rose Maths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free maths schemes of learning that LbQ’s primary maths content follows, from Halifax. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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