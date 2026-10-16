About Learning by Questions

Learning by Questions (LbQ) is a classroom app from Blackburn, Lancashire, for primary and secondary schools in the UK. Teachers pick a Question Set of 10 to 40 questions on one National Curriculum objective, and pupils answer on tablets or computers with a short code. Each answer gets written feedback at once, and the teacher sees the results live in a matrix. Secondary maths or science costs around £2 per pupil a year, and primary plans are priced on a quote. Tony Cann, the founder of Promethean, chairs the company, and press releases say the Bowland Charitable Trust funds and owns it.

Learning by Questions makes Question Sets for lessons in English schools. Former teachers write each set around one National Curriculum objective and add feedback for each likely wrong answer. Pupils work at their own pace, and LbQ moves them to harder questions when they answer correctly. The teacher watches a live matrix of results and can pause the class to explain a common mistake.

Tony Cann founded Promethean, the interactive whiteboard maker, before he started LbQ. Learning by Questions Limited was registered in Blackburn in June 2016. In 2018 LbQ launched after a year-long £1 million Feedback Project in UK schools, BESA reported. Sir Kevan Collins, the first chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation, joined as executive vice chairman in 2019.

LbQ now has three product lines: primary, secondary maths and secondary science. Primary schools buy whole-school plans, SATs Springboard for Year 6 or Wayfinder, which starts from Year 3. Secondary departments pay per pupil. The company filed average staff of 34 for 2025.