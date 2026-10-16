About Insight

Insight is online software where primary schools in England record and analyse pupil assessment, attendance and SEND data. Equin Limited, a company registered in Hayle, Cornwall, in 2007, builds it. Insight says more than 5,500 primary schools and more than 450 multi-academy trusts use it. Schools pay £4.50 per pupil plus VAT, and schools with 500 or more pupils pay £2,250. Staff log in at app.insighttracking.com/login with an email address and password or a Microsoft account.

Insight keeps a primary school’s pupil data in one web system. Teachers record teacher judgements, test scores, reading ages and curriculum objectives. Leaders build reports for governors, pupil progress meetings and the trust board. Pupil records and attendance come in every night from the school MIS through Wonde. Insight covers pupils from nursery to Year 6.

Equin Limited was incorporated on 20 August 2007 and lists Insight as its main product. Andrew Davey has been a director since that day, and Sarah Davey since 2011. James Pembroke, who set up the Sig+ data consultancy in 2014, joined Insight in 2018 and became a director in 2022. He and Richard Selfridge write and podcast as Insight Inform about primary school data. The team has about 40 people, and most of them work remotely.

Every feature comes in one subscription priced by pupil numbers, with no charge per user. Insight added attendance analysis, parent reports, provision mapping and learning plans for SEND pupils to its assessment tracking. Since 2020 Equin has given at least 10% of the previous year’s net profit to charity, £93,000 in 2025. In April 2024 it joined 1% for the Planet.