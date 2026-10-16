- primary schools use Insight, according to the company
- 5,500+
- multi-academy trusts
- 450+
- per pupil plus VAT, capped at £2,250 a school
- £4.50
- on Trustpilot, 59 reviews
- 4.8
About Insight
Insight is online software where primary schools in England record and analyse pupil assessment, attendance and SEND data. Equin Limited, a company registered in Hayle, Cornwall, in 2007, builds it. Insight says more than 5,500 primary schools and more than 450 multi-academy trusts use it. Schools pay £4.50 per pupil plus VAT, and schools with 500 or more pupils pay £2,250. Staff log in at app.insighttracking.com/login with an email address and password or a Microsoft account.
Insight keeps a primary school’s pupil data in one web system. Teachers record teacher judgements, test scores, reading ages and curriculum objectives. Leaders build reports for governors, pupil progress meetings and the trust board. Pupil records and attendance come in every night from the school MIS through Wonde. Insight covers pupils from nursery to Year 6.
Equin Limited was incorporated on 20 August 2007 and lists Insight as its main product. Andrew Davey has been a director since that day, and Sarah Davey since 2011. James Pembroke, who set up the Sig+ data consultancy in 2014, joined Insight in 2018 and became a director in 2022. He and Richard Selfridge write and podcast as Insight Inform about primary school data. The team has about 40 people, and most of them work remotely.
Every feature comes in one subscription priced by pupil numbers, with no charge per user. Insight added attendance analysis, parent reports, provision mapping and learning plans for SEND pupils to its assessment tracking. Since 2020 Equin has given at least 10% of the previous year’s net profit to charity, £93,000 in 2025. In April 2024 it joined 1% for the Planet.
History
- 2007 Equin Limited is incorporated on 20 August. Andrew Davey and David Charman are its first directors.
- 2011 Sarah Davey becomes a director in October.
- 2018 James Pembroke, founder of the Sig+ consultancy, joins the Insight team.
- 2020 Improved Logistics Limited takes control of 75% or more of the shares in January. Equin starts giving at least 10% of net profit to charity.
- 2022 James Pembroke becomes a director of Equin in July.
- 2023 Schools tied into a competitor contract can trial Insight free until it ends, for trials from 12 June. Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust starts using Insight in its 43 schools.
- 2024 Schools can email parent reports from Insight from February. Equin joins 1% for the Planet in April.
- 2024 Swale Academies Trust starts a 10-month trial in its ten schools in July, then signs for three years.
- 2025 Ask AI and two-factor authentication for all users arrive in September. Equin gives £93,000 to charity in 2025.
- 2025 Schools can email learning plans to parents from October, and parents can comment on them.
- 2026 The support team handles 16,180 calls and delivers 1,244 training sessions in the 2025–26 school year.
- 2026 Single sign-on with a Microsoft account and import from Boost Insights by Hachette Learning arrive in October.
Leadership
- AD Andrew Davey Director of Equin Limited since 2007
- SD Sarah Davey Director since 2011 and company secretary
- JP James Pembroke Director since 2022, Insight Inform
- MC Mike Cooper Data protection officer
Equin has about 40 staff, and most of them work remotely. It is a Living Wage Employer. Richard Selfridge writes for Insight Inform with James Pembroke.
How Insight works
- free trial with full access
- 60 days
- average phone wait, 2025–26
- 22 sec
- free training sessions, 2025–26
- 1,244
- MIS sync via Wonde
- CTF and Excel import
- Teacher assessments
- Standardised scores
- Curriculum objectives
- Statutory assessments
- Attendance analysis
- Parent reports by email
- Provision maps
- Learning plans
- Demographics
- Trust reports
- Power BI link
- Ask AI help
Video, blogs and resources
- Help guidesFundamentals, assessment, reports, SEND and legal documents↗
- Significant change logMonthly list of new and updated features↗
- Data protection and securityAnswers for school DPIAs↗
- Price calculatorEstimates for trusts and school groups↗
- Insight Inform podcastPrimary school data with James Pembroke and Richard Selfridge↗
Products
- Assessment tracking Teacher judgements, standardised scores, raw scores and reading ages in one place, with historical data. Schools set their own thresholds and their own measure of progress, and record detailed steps for pupils with SEND. Assessment
- Statutory Assessment report EYFSP, phonics, KS1, MTC and KS2 results for 4 years on a few pages. Insight marks results that differ significantly from national figures and publishes its own national estimates from data entered by Insight schools. Statutory Assessment
- Attendance Attendance updates overnight from the MIS. Staff filter pupils and groups, spot absence patterns before pupils become persistently absent and send letters and reports to families. Attendance
- Parent reports Schools design report templates in Word, add assessments, attendance, photos and comments, and email reports to parents from Insight. Staff see which reports were delivered and opened. Parent Reporting
- Provision mapping and learning plans SENCOs track interventions with time, cost, entry and exit assessments and RAG ratings. Learning plans cover IEPs and EHCP evidence, and parents can comment on plans sent by email. Provision Mapping
- MAT reporting Trust leaders see results across all their schools and drill down to one school. Trusts manage assessments, parent report templates and learning plan templates centrally. MATs
- Insight Inform Research, blog posts and a podcast about primary school data by James Pembroke and Richard Selfridge. Schools book free data surgeries through the Help menu in Insight. Insight Inform
How much is Insight?
- All features 1–499 pupils £4.50/pupil £4.50 per pupil, 12-month subscription, plus VAT
- 500+ pupils £2,250 per school, plus VAT
- Multi-academy trusts Discount trust and multi-year discounts in the price calculator
Is Insight free?
A 60-day free trial with all features and support, with no obligation. Schools with up to 12 months left on a contract with another tracking system can trial Insight free until that contract ends; conditions apply.
Prices on insighttracking.com/pricing on 16 October 2026, in pounds sterling, plus VAT. A subscription runs for 12 months after the free trial and renews every year. The renewal quote comes 90 days before the end and uses the number of pupils on roll in Insight on that date. Insight takes payment by cheque or bank transfer.
For schools and trustsBook a demo
- 01One price covers every feature, training and support. Insight does not charge per user.
- 02The Insight team imports pupils and earlier summative assessment data at no extra charge.
- 03Support answers by phone Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, including school holidays.
- 04Swale Academies Trust got a 15% discount for a three-year agreement, according to its case study.
- 05All application and customer data is hosted in the United Kingdom.
£4.50 per pupil plus VAT, £2,250 for schools with 500 or more pupils, on 16 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- WebStaff log in at app.insighttracking.com, no mobile app
- Microsoft sign-inSingle sign-on with a Microsoft account since October 2026
- WondeNightly sync of pupils, contacts and attendance from the MIS
- CTF and ExcelImport pupil records, assessments and statutory results
- Boost InsightsImport of PiRA, PUMA, GaPS and NTS tests from Hachette Learning
- Power BIAPI keys for a Power BI link since November 2025
Is Insight worth it?
What school staff like
- A class teacher calls Insight a workload reducer and contacts support directly.Anna Pearson, Trustpilot, August 2026
- A SENCO uses learning plans and provisions for EHCP applications.Ruth, Trustpilot, May 2025
- A trust data lead says the platform helped them learn the key primary measures.Craig Bailey, Trustpilot, June 2025
- All 59 Trustpilot reviews give 5 stars.Trustpilot, 16 October 2026
What school staff criticise
- Schools that use only part of Insight, such as SEND or attendance, pay the full price.Insight free trial FAQ
- Payment is by cheque or bank transfer only.Insight pricing
- There is no mobile app, and parents have no login of their own.Insight website and App Store search
- Insight invites customers to review it on Trustpilot, and only 8 reviews came in the last 12 months.Trustpilot
What school staff write in reviews, not our rating. Insight costs £4.50 per pupil plus VAT, with a £2,250 cap for schools with 500 or more pupils.
Insight reviews
-
“As a teacher who has worked with and without Insight, I can wholeheartedly recommend this as a massive workload-reducer.”Anna Pearson · 26 August 2026 · App Store Class Teacher recommendation
-
“As SENCo, this platform has been life changing!”Ruth · 14 May 2025 · App Store As SENCo, this has been a life saver!
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“We’ve just made the move to Insight Tracking from Pupil Asset after putting it off for sometime.”CathB · 14 February 2025 · App Store We’ve just made the move to Insight…
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Staff login and support020 3393 4005
- Technical supportsupport@insighttracking.com
- Salessales@insighttracking.com
- Partnershipspartners@insighttracking.com
- Data protectiondpo@equin.co.uk
- Legal entity
- Equin Limited, Unit G Pattern Shop, Trevoarn, Hayle, Cornwall, TR27 4EZ, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 06347232, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 20 August 2007
- Status
- Active, private limited company
- Business
- SIC 58290, other software publishing
- VAT number
- 168 7092 72
- ICO registration
- Z1904040
- Average employees
- 31 in the year to 31 March 2025, company accounts
- Security
- Cyber Essentials, working towards ISO 27001
- Hosting
- United Kingdom, backups in 3 AWS availability zones
Alternatives to Insight
- GO 4 Schools🇬🇧 United Kingdom Student progress tracking from Cambridge with a portal and app for students and parents. The Starter Version costs £1,519 plus VAT a year. →
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS for UK schools from London with assessment and a parent app. →
- Bromcom🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS for UK schools and trusts from Bromley, with the MyChildAtSchool parent app. →
- Evidence Me🇬🇧 United Kingdom Early years observation and assessment from 2Simple in London, with a parent app. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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