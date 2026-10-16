About Bug Club

Bug Club is Pearson’s reading programme for UK primary schools. It joins printed books with eBooks, phonics games and comprehension activities on ActiveLearn Primary. Bug Club Phonics is on the DfE list of validated phonics programmes and has 180 decodable books. Pupils sign in at activelearnprimary.co.uk with a username, password and school code from their teacher. Schools pay a yearly subscription, from £185 a year for the Phonics eBooks Library in a school with 149 or fewer pupils on 16 October 2026.

Pearson calls Bug Club a family of reading products for primary schools. Bug Club Phonics teaches early reading with daily lessons and decodable books. Bug Club Independent gives pupils decodable books to read at home. Bug Club Guided uses a dialogic approach to comprehension. Bug Club Shared Reading holds books for teachers to read aloud. Reading Corner is an online library for reading for pleasure.

The digital side runs on ActiveLearn Primary, Pearson’s online platform for primary schools. Teachers allocate eBooks and games, for phonics by phonic set. Pupils open them in Pupil World at school or at home. All Reception and KS1 eBooks in Reading Corner have Read-to-Me audio. Pearson also sells the books in print.

Rhona Johnston and Joyce Watson wrote Bug Club Phonics. They also wrote the seven-year Clackmannanshire study of synthetic phonics. Pearson Education Limited, registered in England and Wales under number 00872828, sells Bug Club to UK schools. Pearson Global Schools sells an international edition to schools outside the UK.