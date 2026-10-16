K-12 learning 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Since 1966

Bug Club

Pearson reading programme for UK primary schools with phonics, eBooks and print books.

Visit pearsonschoolsandfecolleges.co.uk Try Bug Club free All companies
decodable Bug Club Phonics books
180
decodable Bug Club Independent titles
164
books in Bug Club Reading Corner
100+
a year for the Phonics eBooks Library, smaller schools
£185

About Bug Club

Bug Club is Pearson’s reading programme for UK primary schools. It joins printed books with eBooks, phonics games and comprehension activities on ActiveLearn Primary. Bug Club Phonics is on the DfE list of validated phonics programmes and has 180 decodable books. Pupils sign in at activelearnprimary.co.uk with a username, password and school code from their teacher. Schools pay a yearly subscription, from £185 a year for the Phonics eBooks Library in a school with 149 or fewer pupils on 16 October 2026.

Pearson calls Bug Club a family of reading products for primary schools. Bug Club Phonics teaches early reading with daily lessons and decodable books. Bug Club Independent gives pupils decodable books to read at home. Bug Club Guided uses a dialogic approach to comprehension. Bug Club Shared Reading holds books for teachers to read aloud. Reading Corner is an online library for reading for pleasure.

The digital side runs on ActiveLearn Primary, Pearson’s online platform for primary schools. Teachers allocate eBooks and games, for phonics by phonic set. Pupils open them in Pupil World at school or at home. All Reception and KS1 eBooks in Reading Corner have Read-to-Me audio. Pearson also sells the books in print.

Rhona Johnston and Joyce Watson wrote Bug Club Phonics. They also wrote the seven-year Clackmannanshire study of synthetic phonics. Pearson Education Limited, registered in England and Wales under number 00872828, sells Bug Club to UK schools. Pearson Global Schools sells an international edition to schools outside the UK.

History

  1. 1844 Samuel Pearson joins a brickmaking and contracting firm in Huddersfield that becomes Pearson plc.
  2. 1966 The company now named Pearson Education Limited is registered on 3 March as Longman Group Limited.
  3. 1998 Pearson buys the Simon & Schuster education businesses and merges them with Addison Wesley Longman into Pearson Education.
  4. 2020 On 23 March Pearson dates the current ActiveLearn Primary subscription terms that cover Bug Club.
  5. 2020 The Curriculum Journal publishes a UCL randomised controlled trial of Bug Club in 30 UK schools.
  6. 2021 In April the DfE launches its validation process for phonics programmes. Bug Club Phonics is on the validated list.
  7. 2022 Pearson publishes the first Bug Club Reading Corner titles on 28 September.
  8. 2023 Bug Club wins the Teacher Tapp Gold Award in the 2023 Brand Tracker.
  9. 2023 Pearson and the National Literacy Trust publish a survey of primary teachers on eBooks and reading for pleasure.
  10. 2023 Pearson starts the Pearson Reading Premium subscription, September 2023 edition, which covers all four Primary Literacy pathways.
  11. 2026 The DfE list of validated phonics programmes, updated on 16 February, still includes Bug Club Phonics.

How Bug Club works in a school

decodable books in Bug Club Phonics
180
books in Reading Corner
100+
free trial for UK schools
30 days
  • Daily phonics lessons
  • Decodable eBooks
  • Phonics games
  • Comprehension quizzes
  • Read-to-Me audio
  • Reading for pleasure library
  • Screening check practice
  • Teacher allocation
  • Pupil rewards
  • Print books to match
A UCL randomised controlled trial analysed 1,273 pupils in Years 1 and 2 from 30 UK schools. Over two terms pupils with Bug Club made 1.75 more standardised points of progress in reading than the control group, a small but significant effect. A replication with a new cohort in the second year did not show the same gains.
https://discovery.ucl.ac.uk/id/eprint/10105355/

The Bug Club family

Phonics4

  • Bug Club Phonics (180 decodable books)
  • Phonics lessons, plans and allocatable games
  • Phonics assessment and screening check practice
  • Over 800 word cards

Reading5

  • Bug Club Independent (164 decodable titles)
  • Bug Club Guided
  • Bug Club Shared Reading
  • Bug Club Reading Corner (over 100 books)
  • Plays to Read and Plays to Act, with Julia Donaldson

eBook libraries4

  • Phonics eBooks Library
  • KS1 eBooks Library
  • KS2 eBooks Library
  • KS1 & KS2 eBooks Library

Related Pearson products3

  • Grammar and Spelling Bug
  • Rapid Phonics and Rapid Reading
  • Progress & Assess Reading

From the Bug Club family, Bug Club Phonics and Bug Club Reading Corner pages and the Primary Literacy digital package builders on pearsonschoolsandfecolleges.co.uk, checked on 16 October 2026.

Products

  • Bug Club on ActiveLearn Primary Pupils open the eBooks, games and quizzes their teacher allocates in Pupil World. They can read at school or at home in a browser and earn rewards. Pupil sign-in
  • Bug Club Phonics A DfE-validated systematic synthetic phonics programme. It has ready-made daily lessons, 180 decodable fiction and non-fiction books, eBooks and games allocated by phonic set, and assessment for the Year 1 screening check. Bug Club Phonics
  • Bug Club Reading Corner An online library of over 100 books that pupils pick by topic and interest. The books work on phones. Reception and KS1 eBooks have Read-to-Me audio. Reading Corner
  • Bug Club Independent Decodable books for reading at home. Reception and Year 1 books follow the Bug Club Phonics progression. Titles include Go Jetters books. Pearson also added Disney readers to Bug Club. Bug Club family
  • Bug Club Guided and Shared Reading Guided Reading books use a dialogic approach to build comprehension. Shared Reading books are for teachers to read aloud and teach cross-curricular vocabulary. Bug Club family
  • School subscriptions A UK school picks an eBook library or a phonics package, starts a 30-day trial and then pays per year. Prices depend on school size. Start a free trial

How much is Bug Club?

  • Phonics eBooks Library, 149 or fewer pupils £185/yr £185, per school, per year
  • Phonics eBooks Library, 150+ pupils £260/yr £260, per school, per year
  • Phonics Whole-Class Teaching & eBooks Library, 149 or fewer pupils £330/yr £330, per school, per year
  • Phonics Whole-Class Teaching & eBooks Library, 150+ pupils £470/yr £470, per school, per year
  • KS1 & KS2 eBooks Library, 149 or fewer pupils £800/yr £800, per school, per year
  • KS1 & KS2 eBooks Library, 150+ pupils £1,155/yr £1,155, per school, per year
  • Pearson Reading Premium, 150+ pupils £2,084/yr £2,084, per school, per year

Is Bug Club free?

UK schools can start a 30-day free trial of the Whole-School eBook Library and of Phonics Teaching and eBooks on the ActiveLearn Primary trials page.

UK prices for schools from the Primary Literacy “Just Digital” package builders on pearsonschoolsandfecolleges.co.uk, in pounds per school per year, checked on 16 October 2026. The builders show prices without a VAT note. Pearson splits prices by school size: 149 or fewer pupils, or 150 or more. The KS1 eBooks Library alone costs £580 or £840 a year, the KS2 eBooks Library £365 or £525. Pearson may raise fees from year to year under its subscription terms.

How a school cancels Bug Club

Terms
  • Rolling annual subscription ↗
    1. Check the end date of the current 12-month period
    2. Send Pearson written notice at least 30 calendar days before that date
    3. Access ends at the end of the period
  • Fixed subscription ↗
    1. Check the subscription period on the order
    2. The subscription ends on its own at the end of the period
  • Pearson can suspend access if the school pays late.
  • If Pearson discontinues a service, it gives 30 days’ notice and may offer a pro rata refund or a replacement product.
  • After termination users must delete downloaded content.

Refund rules

Renewals
Rolling annual subscriptions renew for 12 months unless either side gives 30 calendar days’ written notice.
Consumers
A consumer can cancel within 14 days of the order for a full refund if the service has not been used.
Disputes
English law, English courts.

From the ActiveLearn Primary Subscription Terms and Conditions, version dated 23 March 2020, checked on 16 October 2026.

Bug Club for schools

Free trials
  • 01Pearson sells Bug Club subscriptions to schools, multi-academy trusts, tuition centres and local authorities.
  • 02A school starts a 30-day trial of the eBook Library or Phonics Teaching and eBooks on the ActiveLearn Primary trials page.
  • 03The school buys a site licence for its size band and tells Pearson about changes in user numbers at digital.orders@pearson.com.
  • 04Schools can order print books by email to ukschools.customersuccess@pearson.com.
  • 05Schools outside the UK buy the international edition from Pearson Global Schools.

From £185 a year for the Phonics eBooks Library in a school with 149 or fewer pupils, checked on 16 October 2026.

Is Bug Club worth it?

What schools like

  • Bug Club Phonics is on the DfE list of validated phonics programmes.GOV.UK
  • Over 90% of surveyed teachers who use Bug Club would recommend it, according to the 2023 Teacher Tapp Brand Tracker cited by Pearson.Pearson Bug Club page
  • In a randomised trial in 30 UK schools, Bug Club pupils made more reading progress over two terms than the control group.UCL Discovery

What schools criticise

  • The second-year replication of the UCL trial did not show the same significant gains.UCL Discovery
  • Pearson supports phones only for Reading Corner. Other Bug Club eBooks and games need a computer or tablet.ActiveLearn system requirements
  • Pupils cannot reset a forgotten password themselves. A teacher resets it.ActiveLearn contact page

What Pearson, the DfE, UCL researchers and the ActiveLearn help pages say, not our rating.

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Pearson Education Limited, 80 Strand, London, WC2R 0RL, United Kingdom
Company
Pearson Education Limited
Company number
00872828 (England and Wales)
Incorporated
3 March 1966, as Longman Group Limited
Status
Active
VAT
GB278 5371 21

Alternatives to Bug Club

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Bug Club FAQ

Bug Club is Pearson’s reading programme for UK primary schools. It covers phonics with Bug Club Phonics, home reading with Bug Club Independent, guided and shared reading, and the Reading Corner online library. The eBooks and games run on ActiveLearn Primary.

Go to https://www.activelearnprimary.co.uk/login, click Log in and enter the username, password and school code from the teacher. Every pupil at a school uses the same school code. The Bug Club eBooks and games appear in Pupil World.

Pupils and parents ask the teacher. The teacher resets the password in Admin by choosing the pupil and clicking Edit Pupil. Teachers who linked an email can use Forgotten password on the login page.

Schools pay per year and the price depends on school size. On 16 October 2026 the Phonics eBooks Library cost £185 a year for a school with 149 or fewer pupils and £260 for a school with 150 or more. The KS1 & KS2 eBooks Library cost £800 or £1,155 a year.

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