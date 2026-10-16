- decodable Bug Club Phonics books
- 180
- decodable Bug Club Independent titles
- 164
- books in Bug Club Reading Corner
- 100+
- a year for the Phonics eBooks Library, smaller schools
- £185
About Bug Club
Bug Club is Pearson’s reading programme for UK primary schools. It joins printed books with eBooks, phonics games and comprehension activities on ActiveLearn Primary. Bug Club Phonics is on the DfE list of validated phonics programmes and has 180 decodable books. Pupils sign in at activelearnprimary.co.uk with a username, password and school code from their teacher. Schools pay a yearly subscription, from £185 a year for the Phonics eBooks Library in a school with 149 or fewer pupils on 16 October 2026.
Pearson calls Bug Club a family of reading products for primary schools. Bug Club Phonics teaches early reading with daily lessons and decodable books. Bug Club Independent gives pupils decodable books to read at home. Bug Club Guided uses a dialogic approach to comprehension. Bug Club Shared Reading holds books for teachers to read aloud. Reading Corner is an online library for reading for pleasure.
The digital side runs on ActiveLearn Primary, Pearson’s online platform for primary schools. Teachers allocate eBooks and games, for phonics by phonic set. Pupils open them in Pupil World at school or at home. All Reception and KS1 eBooks in Reading Corner have Read-to-Me audio. Pearson also sells the books in print.
Rhona Johnston and Joyce Watson wrote Bug Club Phonics. They also wrote the seven-year Clackmannanshire study of synthetic phonics. Pearson Education Limited, registered in England and Wales under number 00872828, sells Bug Club to UK schools. Pearson Global Schools sells an international edition to schools outside the UK.
History
- 1844 Samuel Pearson joins a brickmaking and contracting firm in Huddersfield that becomes Pearson plc.
- 1966 The company now named Pearson Education Limited is registered on 3 March as Longman Group Limited.
- 1998 Pearson buys the Simon & Schuster education businesses and merges them with Addison Wesley Longman into Pearson Education.
- 2020 On 23 March Pearson dates the current ActiveLearn Primary subscription terms that cover Bug Club.
- 2020 The Curriculum Journal publishes a UCL randomised controlled trial of Bug Club in 30 UK schools.
- 2021 In April the DfE launches its validation process for phonics programmes. Bug Club Phonics is on the validated list.
- 2022 Pearson publishes the first Bug Club Reading Corner titles on 28 September.
- 2023 Bug Club wins the Teacher Tapp Gold Award in the 2023 Brand Tracker.
- 2023 Pearson and the National Literacy Trust publish a survey of primary teachers on eBooks and reading for pleasure.
- 2023 Pearson starts the Pearson Reading Premium subscription, September 2023 edition, which covers all four Primary Literacy pathways.
- 2026 The DfE list of validated phonics programmes, updated on 16 February, still includes Bug Club Phonics.
How Bug Club works in a school
- decodable books in Bug Club Phonics
- 180
- books in Reading Corner
- 100+
- free trial for UK schools
- 30 days
- Daily phonics lessons
- Decodable eBooks
- Phonics games
- Comprehension quizzes
- Read-to-Me audio
- Reading for pleasure library
- Screening check practice
- Teacher allocation
- Pupil rewards
- Print books to match
The Bug Club family
Phonics4
- Bug Club Phonics (180 decodable books)
- Phonics lessons, plans and allocatable games
- Phonics assessment and screening check practice
- Over 800 word cards
Reading5
- Bug Club Independent (164 decodable titles)
- Bug Club Guided
- Bug Club Shared Reading
- Bug Club Reading Corner (over 100 books)
- Plays to Read and Plays to Act, with Julia Donaldson
eBook libraries4
- Phonics eBooks Library
- KS1 eBooks Library
- KS2 eBooks Library
- KS1 & KS2 eBooks Library
Related Pearson products3
- Grammar and Spelling Bug
- Rapid Phonics and Rapid Reading
- Progress & Assess Reading
From the Bug Club family, Bug Club Phonics and Bug Club Reading Corner pages and the Primary Literacy digital package builders on pearsonschoolsandfecolleges.co.uk, checked on 16 October 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
- Bug Club familyAll Bug Club products, Teacher Tapp award and print books↗
- Bug Club PhonicsProgression chart, lesson structure and assessment materials↗
- Evaluation of Bug Club (UCL, 2020)Randomised controlled trial in 30 UK schools↗
- System requirementsSupported browsers, tablets and Family Link settings↗
- Bug Club for international schoolsInternational edition from Pearson Global Schools↗
Products
- Bug Club on ActiveLearn Primary Pupils open the eBooks, games and quizzes their teacher allocates in Pupil World. They can read at school or at home in a browser and earn rewards. Pupil sign-in
- Bug Club Phonics A DfE-validated systematic synthetic phonics programme. It has ready-made daily lessons, 180 decodable fiction and non-fiction books, eBooks and games allocated by phonic set, and assessment for the Year 1 screening check. Bug Club Phonics
- Bug Club Reading Corner An online library of over 100 books that pupils pick by topic and interest. The books work on phones. Reception and KS1 eBooks have Read-to-Me audio. Reading Corner
- Bug Club Independent Decodable books for reading at home. Reception and Year 1 books follow the Bug Club Phonics progression. Titles include Go Jetters books. Pearson also added Disney readers to Bug Club. Bug Club family
- Bug Club Guided and Shared Reading Guided Reading books use a dialogic approach to build comprehension. Shared Reading books are for teachers to read aloud and teach cross-curricular vocabulary. Bug Club family
- School subscriptions A UK school picks an eBook library or a phonics package, starts a 30-day trial and then pays per year. Prices depend on school size. Start a free trial
How much is Bug Club?
- Phonics eBooks Library, 149 or fewer pupils £185/yr £185, per school, per year
- Phonics eBooks Library, 150+ pupils £260/yr £260, per school, per year
- Phonics Whole-Class Teaching & eBooks Library, 149 or fewer pupils £330/yr £330, per school, per year
- Phonics Whole-Class Teaching & eBooks Library, 150+ pupils £470/yr £470, per school, per year
- KS1 & KS2 eBooks Library, 149 or fewer pupils £800/yr £800, per school, per year
- KS1 & KS2 eBooks Library, 150+ pupils £1,155/yr £1,155, per school, per year
- Pearson Reading Premium, 150+ pupils £2,084/yr £2,084, per school, per year
Is Bug Club free?
UK schools can start a 30-day free trial of the Whole-School eBook Library and of Phonics Teaching and eBooks on the ActiveLearn Primary trials page.
UK prices for schools from the Primary Literacy “Just Digital” package builders on pearsonschoolsandfecolleges.co.uk, in pounds per school per year, checked on 16 October 2026. The builders show prices without a VAT note. Pearson splits prices by school size: 149 or fewer pupils, or 150 or more. The KS1 eBooks Library alone costs £580 or £840 a year, the KS2 eBooks Library £365 or £525. Pearson may raise fees from year to year under its subscription terms.
How a school cancels Bug ClubTerms
- Rolling annual subscription ↗
- Check the end date of the current 12-month period
- Send Pearson written notice at least 30 calendar days before that date
- Access ends at the end of the period
- Fixed subscription ↗
- Check the subscription period on the order
- The subscription ends on its own at the end of the period
- Pearson can suspend access if the school pays late.
- If Pearson discontinues a service, it gives 30 days’ notice and may offer a pro rata refund or a replacement product.
- After termination users must delete downloaded content.
Refund rules
- Renewals
- Rolling annual subscriptions renew for 12 months unless either side gives 30 calendar days’ written notice.
- Consumers
- A consumer can cancel within 14 days of the order for a full refund if the service has not been used.
- Disputes
- English law, English courts.
From the ActiveLearn Primary Subscription Terms and Conditions, version dated 23 March 2020, checked on 16 October 2026.
Bug Club for schoolsFree trials
- 01Pearson sells Bug Club subscriptions to schools, multi-academy trusts, tuition centres and local authorities.
- 02A school starts a 30-day trial of the eBook Library or Phonics Teaching and eBooks on the ActiveLearn Primary trials page.
- 03The school buys a site licence for its size band and tells Pearson about changes in user numbers at digital.orders@pearson.com.
- 04Schools can order print books by email to ukschools.customersuccess@pearson.com.
- 05Schools outside the UK buy the international edition from Pearson Global Schools.
From £185 a year for the Phonics eBooks Library in a school with 149 or fewer pupils, checked on 16 October 2026.
Is Bug Club worth it?
What schools like
- Bug Club Phonics is on the DfE list of validated phonics programmes.GOV.UK
- Over 90% of surveyed teachers who use Bug Club would recommend it, according to the 2023 Teacher Tapp Brand Tracker cited by Pearson.Pearson Bug Club page
- In a randomised trial in 30 UK schools, Bug Club pupils made more reading progress over two terms than the control group.UCL Discovery
What schools criticise
- The second-year replication of the UCL trial did not show the same significant gains.UCL Discovery
- Pearson supports phones only for Reading Corner. Other Bug Club eBooks and games need a computer or tablet.ActiveLearn system requirements
- Pupils cannot reset a forgotten password themselves. A teacher resets it.ActiveLearn contact page
What Pearson, the DfE, UCL researchers and the ActiveLearn help pages say, not our rating.
Contacts and company data
- Digital supportsupport.pearson.com
- Support phone+44 (0) 3301 289 126
- Customer Successukschools.customersuccess@pearson.com
- Digital ordersdigital.orders@pearson.com
- Legal entity
- Pearson Education Limited, 80 Strand, London, WC2R 0RL, United Kingdom
- Company
- Pearson Education Limited
- Company number
- 00872828 (England and Wales)
- Incorporated
- 3 March 1966, as Longman Group Limited
- Status
- Active
- VAT
- GB278 5371 21
Alternatives to Bug Club
- ActiveLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom Pearson’s platform that hosts Bug Club, Power Maths and other primary programmes behind one login. →
- Little Wandle🇬🇧 United Kingdom A DfE-validated phonics programme for schools from Wandle Learning Trust in London, with free parent videos. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources from Sheffield with its own phonics programme, Twinkl Phonics, also on the DfE validated list. →
- PhonicsPlay🇬🇧 United Kingdom Phonics games, lesson plans and printables for schools and families, from Lewes. →
- Teach Your Monster🇬🇧 United Kingdom Phonics games for ages 3 to 6 from London, free on computers, which families can use at home. →
- Nessy🇬🇧 United Kingdom Reading and spelling programmes from Bristol built for children with dyslexia, sold to families and schools. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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