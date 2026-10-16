About SIMS

SIMS is a management information system (MIS) for UK schools. Schools keep pupil records, registers, assessment, behaviour, timetables and census returns in it. Parents use the free SIMS Parent app and the website sims-parent.co.uk, and students use SIMS Student, after the school sends an invitation code. Education Software Solutions Ltd in London makes SIMS and has belonged to ParentPay Group since August 2021. ParentPay Group says 10,000+ schools use SIMS.

SIMS holds the central records of a school. Staff take registers, record assessment and behaviour, plan timetables, options and cover, manage SEND and file census and statutory returns. SIMS 7 is the established version. SIMS Next Gen adds cloud modules to it, and ParentPay Group publishes new Next Gen features every month. Parents see their children’s data in SIMS Parent. Students see theirs in SIMS Student.

Philip Neal, a teacher at Lea Manor High School, wrote the first version in 1982 and 1983. Bedfordshire County Council developed it further, and other schools started to use it in 1984. SIMS Ltd was founded in 1988 to develop the product, and Capita bought it in 1994. Wikipedia says SIMS claims just over 50% of the school MIS market in England and Wales.

In December 2020 Capita agreed to sell its Education Software Solutions business to Tiger UK Bidco, a company formed by Montagu Private Equity, for about £400 million. The deal closed on 29 January 2021. In August 2021 ParentPay Group completed its purchase of ESS from Montagu, and Montagu took a significant minority stake in the group. ParentPay Group also runs ParentPay, Schoolcomms, Cypad and GDPRiS, and says more than 20,000 schools use its products.