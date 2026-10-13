About iSAMS

iSAMS is a school management information system (MIS) from the UK for independent and international schools. Schools keep admissions, timetables, registers, reports, wellbeing, fee billing and finance in one cloud system. iSAMS says 1,800+ schools in 95+ countries use it, with 1.7 million student profiles. Parents and students log in to their school’s own Parent Cloud Portal or Student Cloud Portal in the browser. The old iParent app and Legacy Parent Portal closed on 15 September 2026. IRIS Software Group has owned iSAMS since October 2020.

iSAMS runs the central records of a school in the browser. Staff handle admissions, timetables, registers, rewards and conduct, exams, reports, wellbeing, HR and census returns in separate modules. Bursars use iFinance for fee billing and accounting in the same database. Teachers take registers and write reports in the iTeacher and iReport apps. Parents and students see timetables, attendance, reports, homework and school news in the Cloud Portals.

iSAMS says alumni of Rugby School founded it, and Alastair Price led it as managing director and founder. The first version launched commercially in 2005 with Rugby School and Warwick School as partner schools. iSAMS Limited was incorporated on 13 December 2005 as First Technology iSAMS Limited. Online Parent and Student Portals followed in 2006, the first international schools in Singapore and Qatar in 2009. In 2018 iSAMS opened an office in Sydney, launched iFinance and bought CJM Software.

IRIS Software Group bought iSAMS on 20 October 2020. Companies House lists IRIS Capital Limited as the owner of more than 75% of the shares since 16 October 2020. In December 2023 Leonard Green & Partners took a co-controlling stake in IRIS alongside Hg, at an enterprise value of about £3.15 billion. iSAMS launched the Parent Cloud Portal in December 2024 and the Student Cloud Portal in December 2025. Simon Freeman, Managing Director of IRIS Education, speaks for iSAMS in its press releases.