- schools and groups, according to iSAMS
- 1,800+
- countries
- 95+
- student profiles
- 1.7M
- integration partners in the Marketplace
- 200+
About iSAMS
iSAMS is a school management information system (MIS) from the UK for independent and international schools. Schools keep admissions, timetables, registers, reports, wellbeing, fee billing and finance in one cloud system. iSAMS says 1,800+ schools in 95+ countries use it, with 1.7 million student profiles. Parents and students log in to their school’s own Parent Cloud Portal or Student Cloud Portal in the browser. The old iParent app and Legacy Parent Portal closed on 15 September 2026. IRIS Software Group has owned iSAMS since October 2020.
iSAMS runs the central records of a school in the browser. Staff handle admissions, timetables, registers, rewards and conduct, exams, reports, wellbeing, HR and census returns in separate modules. Bursars use iFinance for fee billing and accounting in the same database. Teachers take registers and write reports in the iTeacher and iReport apps. Parents and students see timetables, attendance, reports, homework and school news in the Cloud Portals.
iSAMS says alumni of Rugby School founded it, and Alastair Price led it as managing director and founder. The first version launched commercially in 2005 with Rugby School and Warwick School as partner schools. iSAMS Limited was incorporated on 13 December 2005 as First Technology iSAMS Limited. Online Parent and Student Portals followed in 2006, the first international schools in Singapore and Qatar in 2009. In 2018 iSAMS opened an office in Sydney, launched iFinance and bought CJM Software.
IRIS Software Group bought iSAMS on 20 October 2020. Companies House lists IRIS Capital Limited as the owner of more than 75% of the shares since 16 October 2020. In December 2023 Leonard Green & Partners took a co-controlling stake in IRIS alongside Hg, at an enterprise value of about £3.15 billion. iSAMS launched the Parent Cloud Portal in December 2024 and the Student Cloud Portal in December 2025. Simon Freeman, Managing Director of IRIS Education, speaks for iSAMS in its press releases.
History
- 2005 iSAMS launches commercially with Rugby School and Warwick School. iSAMS Limited is incorporated on 13 December as First Technology iSAMS Limited.
- 2006 iSAMS adds an HR module and online Parent and Student Portals.
- 2009 The first international schools, in Singapore and Qatar, install iSAMS.
- 2011 Cheadle Hulme School becomes the 100th client. iSAMS releases an iOS app for registers and student data.
- 2015 The iStudent and iParent apps arrive on iOS in June.
- 2016 The iTeacher App launches in September. The iSAMS Marketplace for third-party integrations goes live in December.
- 2018 iSAMS opens a Sydney office in March and launches iFinance in June. It buys CJM Software, maker of School Manager, as of 11 September.
- 2020 IRIS Software Group buys iSAMS on 20 October. iSAMS then serves more than 500 UK independent schools and more than 500 international schools.
- 2023 Leonard Green & Partners takes a co-controlling stake in IRIS alongside Hg in December. iSAMS launches Central, its Power BI reporting tool, in September.
- 2024 iSAMS wins Best EdTech Product, School Management Solutions, at the Global EdTech Awards in July. It adds ISO 9001 to ISO 27001 in November and launches the Parent Cloud Portal in December.
- 2025 iSAMS expands into Australia in June, marks 20 years in October and launches the Student Cloud Portal in December.
- 2026 Central Manage for school groups launches in March. iParent and the Legacy Parent Portal close on 15 September.
Leadership
- SF Simon Freeman Managing Director, IRIS Education; director of iSAMS Ltd since August 2025
- NC Nicholas Clark Product Director, iSAMS by IRIS
Roles from isams.com, blog.isams.com and Companies House. Alastair Price was managing director and founder in 2020. Companies House shows Alastair Price and Gregory Pakes as the people with significant control until the IRIS deal on 16 October 2020.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- iSAMS MIS Modules for admissions, curriculum and timetables, registers, rewards and conduct, exams, school reports, wellbeing, HR, census and GDPR. Schools pick the modules they need. Query Builder lets staff run custom queries on their own data. Our MIS
- Parent Cloud Portal A progressive web app for parents, launched in December 2024. Parents request absences, follow progress, pay fees, read documents and get push notifications. Each school has its own portal address. It replaced the iParent app and the Legacy Parent Portal, which closed on 15 September 2026. Cloud Portal Q&A
- Student Cloud Portal A progressive web app for students, launched in December 2025. Students see their daily timetable, homework deadlines, attendance and school notices. Homework set in the MIS appears in both the Student and Parent Cloud Portals. Student Cloud Portal
- iTeacher and iReport apps Teachers take registers, mark students out of school, check timetables, email parents and add bulletin and calendar items. The iReport App lets them write reports and assessments on a phone. Both need an active iSAMS user account. App Store
- iFinance School accounting built into the MIS since 2018. It links fee billing, invoices and parent payments with the student record. Groups use it for multi-currency and multi-entity reporting. iFinance
- iSAMS Central Reporting on Power BI, launched in 2023 and extended with AI questions in 2024. Central Analytics shows attendance, behaviour, admissions and wellbeing across schools. Central Manage pushes the same settings to every school in a group. Central
- Payments A payment gateway for school fees since 2022, Auto Debits for direct debit since 2025, and partnerships with Stripe in 2025 and esenda in 2026. Payments post to iFinance. Payments
App ratings, UK App Store
- WebThe MIS runs fully in the browser, hosted by iSAMS
- Parent and Student Cloud PortalsProgressive web apps, can be added to the home screen
- iTeacher, iStudent, iReportiPhone and Android
- REST API and Batch APIReal-time reads and writes, bulk exports, a Developer Portal
- Marketplace200+ integration partners, including LMS and VLE tools
iTeacher App, App Store UK
- Current version
- 2.1.66, released 23 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 18 September 2016
- Requires
- iOS 15.0 or later
- Price
- Free, for staff with an iSAMS account
- Google Play downloads
- 10K+ iParent, 5K+ iStudent, 5K+ iTeacher
Latest news
- iSAMS announces strategic partnership with Schools BI
- iParent and the Legacy Parent Portal retire on 15 September 2026
- iSAMS launches Central Manage for multi-school and multi-campus control
- iSAMS launches new Student Cloud Portal
- iSAMS celebrates 20 years
- iSAMS expands into the Australian market
- iSAMS launches new Parent Cloud Portal
- IRIS Software Group secures major US investment from Leonard Green & Partners
- IRIS Software Group acquires iSAMS
Contacts and company data
- Sales+44 1604 659 100
- Sales emailsales@isams.com
- School supporthelpdesk@isams.com
- Support phone, UK+44 1604 659 115
- Parents and studentsCloud Portal Q&A
- Legal entity
- iSAMS Limited, 4th Floor Heathrow Approach, 470 London Road, Slough SL3 8QY, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 05652119, incorporated 13 December 2005
- Previous names
- First Technology iSAMS Limited (2005–2007), iSAMS Independent Limited (2007–2018)
- Owner
- IRIS Capital Limited, 06266887, 75% or more since 16 October 2020
- Former holding company
- iSAMS Holdings Limited, 04703498, dissolved 24 August 2021
- Security
- ISO 27001:2022, ISO 9001, Cyber Essentials
- Australian entity
- iSAMS Pty Ltd
Alternatives to iSAMS
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS from London for state schools and trusts in England and Wales, part of The Key Group. It publishes per-student prices on G-Cloud. →
- Bromcom🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS from Bromley for UK schools and trusts, with the free MyChildAtSchool parent app. Its founder Ali Guryel still controls the company. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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