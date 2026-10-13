Scopay
School payments, meal ordering, trips and clubs for UK parents, made by Tucasi.
- school meals processed last year, according to Scopay
- 49M+
- school trips, according to Scopay
- 67,000
- transactions handled, according to Scopay
- 8M+
- on Trustpilot, 41 reviews
- 1.4
About Scopay
Scopay is an online payments system for UK schools, made by Tucasi Limited. Parents use it to pay for school meals, trips, clubs and uniform, pre-order meals and book parents’ evenings. Parents log in at www.scopay.com/login or in the free Scopay app with their email address and password. A new account needs a link code from the child’s school. Tucasi belongs to Vesta Software Group, part of Constellation Software, and in September 2026 it started to relaunch under the Scopay name.
Scopay collects money that parents owe a school. The school lists meals, trips, clubs, wraparound care and shop items. Parents add them to one basket and pay by credit or debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. A school can also offer cash payments at PayPoint. The money settles to the school weekly by BACS, and the school can route part of it to a third party such as its caterer.
Tucasi Limited was incorporated in England on 2 March 2004. On 5 October 2012 Jonas, a subsidiary of Constellation Software, completed the purchase of Tucasi. At the time the release described Tucasi’s software as income management for UK primary and secondary schools. The SCOPAY app came out on the App Store in April 2019. On 29 September 2026 the company announced that Tucasi is becoming Scopay and that Dinner Money is turning into Meal Management.
Since 1 January 2025 Tucasi Limited has been owned by Vesta Software Group Limited, according to Companies House. Vesta grew out of the UK business of Jonas Software and buys vertical market software companies. Vesta itself is controlled by Constellation Software UK Holdco. The registered office of Tucasi is at Howbery Park in Wallingford, Oxfordshire. Scopay staff do not answer parents directly. Parents with an account problem contact their child’s school.
History
- 2004 Tucasi Limited is incorporated in England on 2 March.
- 2012 Jonas, a Constellation Software subsidiary, completes the purchase of Tucasi on 5 October.
- 2017 Jonas restructures its UK portfolio, including Tucasi, into what becomes Vesta Software Group.
- 2019 The SCOPAY app for iPhone is released on 24 April. The Android app comes from the same developer.
- 2020 The UK portfolio takes the name Vesta Software Group.
- 2023 Tucasi moves its registered office from Eastleigh, Hampshire, to Howbery Park in Wallingford in November.
- 2025 Vesta Software Group Limited becomes the direct owner of Tucasi on 1 January, replacing Jonas Computing (UK) Limited.
- 2026 Edward Adshead-Grant and Thomasina Ward join the Tucasi board in February.
- 2026 Vesta and Jonas Europe are brought together under the Vesta brand.
- 2026 On 29 September Tucasi announces that it is becoming Scopay. Dinner Money becomes Meal Management, with a point-of-service and dietary requirements module.
Leadership
- RC Richard Clancy Director, Tucasi Limited
- DJBE Diego Jose Bunster Echenique Director, Tucasi Limited
- EA Edward Adshead-Grant Director, Tucasi Limited
- TW Thomasina Ward Director, Tucasi Limited
Current directors listed by Companies House on 13 October 2026. Richard Clancy has been a director since December 2015. Vesta Software Group names him as its Group CEO since 2022. Scopay does not publish a leadership page.
How Scopay works
- school meals last year
- 49M+
- school trips
- 67,000
- transactions
- 8M+
- School meals and pre-orders
- Dietary requirements
- Trips with consent forms
- Breakfast and after-school clubs
- Parents’ evening booking
- School shop
- Show tickets
- Gift Aid
- Low-balance alerts
- Several children and schools on one account
Scopay modules
Payments4
- Online payments
- Online shop
- Event and show tickets
- Reporting
Meals4
- Meal Management
- Dietary requirements
- Primary point-of-service
- Classroom Edition
Activities3
- Trips and events
- Clubs and wraparound
- Parents’ evening booking
Communication2
- Parent app
- Email, SMS and push messages
School site1
- School facilities hire
Modules listed on tucasi.com on 13 October 2026. Each school chooses which modules parents see.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Parent account and payments Parents pay for meals, clubs, trips and shop items from one basket by card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. They can save a card, view receipts and set alerts for low balances and new trips. Parent FAQs
- Meal Management Parents pre-order meals from a day to a month ahead from a menu filtered for the child’s diet. The school and caterer approve dietary requirements before ordering unlocks. Meals and catering
- Trips and events Parents book a place, pay a deposit, instalments or the full amount, and fill in consent and medical forms in one journey. Trips and events
- Parent communication Schools send in-app push messages, emails and SMS to groups by class, year, club, trip or dietary need, and see read receipts. Parent communication
- Primary point-of-service At the lunch counter the child selects their own photo. The server sees the name, the meal ordered and any allergy. Two screen set-ups: a till unit with two 15.6-inch screens or two 16-inch modular screens. Point-of-service
- Scopay for schools and trusts Schools get weekly BACS settlement, nominal codes, reconciliation reports and debt reminders. Trusts see all academies on one platform, and families use one account across them. Online payments
How to delete a Scopay accountParent FAQs
- scopay.com on a computer ↗
- Log in at www.scopay.com
- Open Your Info, then Login Details
- Click Delete my account at the bottom
- Scopay app ↗
- Tap the Menu icon at the top left
- Open Settings
- Tap Delete account
- Deleting the account removes it for all children at all schools linked to it.
- To come back, the school issues a new link code and you register as a new user.
- Ask the school office for a refund of any credit first. Credit cannot move to another school.
- Parents cannot transfer money between their children in Scopay.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- Refunds go through the school office. Refunds for trips and events are at the school’s discretion.
- Goods
- Physical goods have a 7-day cooling-off period. The parent returns the goods to the school for a refund.
- Chargebacks
- Vesta Merchant Services, part of the same group, handles card chargebacks.
- Law
- English law and the courts of England and Wales.
From the Scopay parent FAQs and the terms and conditions on scopay.com, checked on 13 October 2026.
Scopay for schools, trusts and caterersOnline payments page
- 01Every module runs on one payments engine. Parents check out meals, clubs, trips and shop items in one basket.
- 02Money settles weekly by BACS. Income can be split to third-party accounts such as an external caterer.
- 03Schools map income to nominal codes and send debt reminders through the Communications module.
- 04Positive balance controls accept meal and session orders only when a parent is in credit.
- 05Records sync with the school MIS, including SIMS, Arbor and Bromcom.
No public prices. Tucasi describes a low per-transaction rate and asks schools to book a demo.
App ratings, UK stores
- WebParents log in at www.scopay.com/login
- iPhone and iPadScopay app, iOS 15.0 or later
- AndroidScopay app on Google Play
- PayPointCash payments, if the school offers them
- MISSync with SIMS, Arbor, Bromcom and other systems
Scopay app, App Store UK
- Current version
- 3.7915.0, released 10 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 24 April 2019
- Requires
- iOS 15.0 or later
- Price
- Free, needs a link code from the school
- Google Play downloads
- 100K+
Is Scopay worth it?
What parents like
- Paying for meals and trips online or in the app and checking balances is useful.Brian Williams, Trustpilot, September 2021
- One account covers several children, also at different Scopay schools.Scopay parent FAQs
- The app now lets parents save a card and pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay.Scopay app help page
What parents criticise
- Low-balance alerts do not arrive, and card details cannot be saved.S King, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A parent reports a £7 admin fee for refunding £25 of credit to a bank account.Suphan ASMR, Trustpilot, June 2026
- Credit left after a child left school was never refunded.Jessica, Trustpilot, October 2025
- Parents with several children enter a payment amount on each child’s page.Wishing for summer, Trustpilot, April 2025
- Scopay does not help parents directly. All account problems go through the school.Scopay support page
What parents write in reviews, not our rating. 40 of 41 Trustpilot reviews give 1 star. Several reviewers write that their school chose Scopay and they have no other way to pay. The Trustpilot page is unclaimed, and Tucasi has not invited reviews.
Scopay reviews
-
“Not fit for purpose. It appears to have been designed without any ambition and certainly not the user in mind!”S King · 14 September 2026 · App Store Not fit for purpose
-
“I have to go to each of my 3 kids’ pages and put in a payment amount.”Wishing for summer · 22 April 2025 · App Store So time consuming
-
“I love the ability to pay for school meals and trips online or via the app and check balances”Brian Williams · 14 September 2021 · App Store Rubbish from Parents perspective.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- ParentsContact your child’s school
- Support for schoolssupport@tucasi.com
- Support line02380 016 564
- Salessales@tucasi.com
- Sales line02380 016 563
- Legal entity
- Tucasi Limited, Stables 1, Howbery Park, Wallingford, Oxon, OX10 8BA, England
- Company number
- 05060375, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 2 March 2004
- Status
- Active on 13 October 2026
- Parent company
- Vesta Software Group Limited, 08242670, since 1 January 2025
- Group
- Vesta is controlled by Constellation Software UK Holdco, 09206065
- Activity
- SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
- Last accounts
- Year to 31 December 2024, audit-exempt subsidiary accounts
Alternatives to Scopay
- ParentPay🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online school payments from London, used by more than 10,000 schools according to ParentPay. Parents also log in with a code from the school letter. →
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A school MIS from London whose Arbor Parent App takes payments for meals and trips. →
- Bromcom🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS from Bromley. Parents pay for dinners, clubs and trips in the free MyChildAtSchool app. →
- W WisePayUnited States Online school payments, bookings and dinner hall management, set up in Hampshire in 2007. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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