Learning platforms 🇬🇧 Wallingford, United Kingdom Since 2004 2.0 · 363 ratings

Scopay

School payments, meal ordering, trips and clubs for UK parents, made by Tucasi.

Visit scopay.com All companies
school meals processed last year, according to Scopay
49M+
school trips, according to Scopay
67,000
transactions handled, according to Scopay
8M+
on Trustpilot, 41 reviews
1.4

About Scopay

Scopay is an online payments system for UK schools, made by Tucasi Limited. Parents use it to pay for school meals, trips, clubs and uniform, pre-order meals and book parents’ evenings. Parents log in at www.scopay.com/login or in the free Scopay app with their email address and password. A new account needs a link code from the child’s school. Tucasi belongs to Vesta Software Group, part of Constellation Software, and in September 2026 it started to relaunch under the Scopay name.

Scopay collects money that parents owe a school. The school lists meals, trips, clubs, wraparound care and shop items. Parents add them to one basket and pay by credit or debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. A school can also offer cash payments at PayPoint. The money settles to the school weekly by BACS, and the school can route part of it to a third party such as its caterer.

Tucasi Limited was incorporated in England on 2 March 2004. On 5 October 2012 Jonas, a subsidiary of Constellation Software, completed the purchase of Tucasi. At the time the release described Tucasi’s software as income management for UK primary and secondary schools. The SCOPAY app came out on the App Store in April 2019. On 29 September 2026 the company announced that Tucasi is becoming Scopay and that Dinner Money is turning into Meal Management.

Since 1 January 2025 Tucasi Limited has been owned by Vesta Software Group Limited, according to Companies House. Vesta grew out of the UK business of Jonas Software and buys vertical market software companies. Vesta itself is controlled by Constellation Software UK Holdco. The registered office of Tucasi is at Howbery Park in Wallingford, Oxfordshire. Scopay staff do not answer parents directly. Parents with an account problem contact their child’s school.

History

  1. 2004 Tucasi Limited is incorporated in England on 2 March.
  2. 2012 Jonas, a Constellation Software subsidiary, completes the purchase of Tucasi on 5 October.
  3. 2017 Jonas restructures its UK portfolio, including Tucasi, into what becomes Vesta Software Group.
  4. 2019 The SCOPAY app for iPhone is released on 24 April. The Android app comes from the same developer.
  5. 2020 The UK portfolio takes the name Vesta Software Group.
  6. 2023 Tucasi moves its registered office from Eastleigh, Hampshire, to Howbery Park in Wallingford in November.
  7. 2025 Vesta Software Group Limited becomes the direct owner of Tucasi on 1 January, replacing Jonas Computing (UK) Limited.
  8. 2026 Edward Adshead-Grant and Thomasina Ward join the Tucasi board in February.
  9. 2026 Vesta and Jonas Europe are brought together under the Vesta brand.
  10. 2026 On 29 September Tucasi announces that it is becoming Scopay. Dinner Money becomes Meal Management, with a point-of-service and dietary requirements module.

Leadership

  • Richard Clancy Director, Tucasi Limited
  • Diego Jose Bunster Echenique Director, Tucasi Limited
  • Edward Adshead-Grant Director, Tucasi Limited
  • Thomasina Ward Director, Tucasi Limited

Current directors listed by Companies House on 13 October 2026. Richard Clancy has been a director since December 2015. Vesta Software Group names him as its Group CEO since 2022. Scopay does not publish a leadership page.

How Scopay works

school meals last year
49M+
school trips
67,000
transactions
8M+
  • School meals and pre-orders
  • Dietary requirements
  • Trips with consent forms
  • Breakfast and after-school clubs
  • Parents’ evening booking
  • School shop
  • Show tickets
  • Gift Aid
  • Low-balance alerts
  • Several children and schools on one account

Scopay modules

Payments4

  • Online payments
  • Online shop
  • Event and show tickets
  • Reporting

Meals4

  • Meal Management
  • Dietary requirements
  • Primary point-of-service
  • Classroom Edition

Activities3

  • Trips and events
  • Clubs and wraparound
  • Parents’ evening booking

Communication2

  • Parent app
  • Email, SMS and push messages

School site1

  • School facilities hire

Modules listed on tucasi.com on 13 October 2026. Each school chooses which modules parents see.

Products

  • Parent account and payments Parents pay for meals, clubs, trips and shop items from one basket by card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. They can save a card, view receipts and set alerts for low balances and new trips. Parent FAQs
  • Meal Management Parents pre-order meals from a day to a month ahead from a menu filtered for the child’s diet. The school and caterer approve dietary requirements before ordering unlocks. Meals and catering
  • Trips and events Parents book a place, pay a deposit, instalments or the full amount, and fill in consent and medical forms in one journey. Trips and events
  • Parent communication Schools send in-app push messages, emails and SMS to groups by class, year, club, trip or dietary need, and see read receipts. Parent communication
  • Primary point-of-service At the lunch counter the child selects their own photo. The server sees the name, the meal ordered and any allergy. Two screen set-ups: a till unit with two 15.6-inch screens or two 16-inch modular screens. Point-of-service
  • Scopay for schools and trusts Schools get weekly BACS settlement, nominal codes, reconciliation reports and debt reminders. Trusts see all academies on one platform, and families use one account across them. Online payments

How to delete a Scopay account

Parent FAQs
  • Deleting the account removes it for all children at all schools linked to it.
  • To come back, the school issues a new link code and you register as a new user.
  • Ask the school office for a refund of any credit first. Credit cannot move to another school.
  • Parents cannot transfer money between their children in Scopay.

Refund rules

Refunds
Refunds go through the school office. Refunds for trips and events are at the school’s discretion.
Goods
Physical goods have a 7-day cooling-off period. The parent returns the goods to the school for a refund.
Chargebacks
Vesta Merchant Services, part of the same group, handles card chargebacks.
Law
English law and the courts of England and Wales.

From the Scopay parent FAQs and the terms and conditions on scopay.com, checked on 13 October 2026.

Scopay for schools, trusts and caterers

Online payments page
  • 01Every module runs on one payments engine. Parents check out meals, clubs, trips and shop items in one basket.
  • 02Money settles weekly by BACS. Income can be split to third-party accounts such as an external caterer.
  • 03Schools map income to nominal codes and send debt reminders through the Communications module.
  • 04Positive balance controls accept meal and session orders only when a parent is in credit.
  • 05Records sync with the school MIS, including SIMS, Arbor and Bromcom.

No public prices. Tucasi describes a low per-transaction rate and asks schools to book a demo.

App ratings, UK stores

1.4Trustpilot · Bad 41 reviews · profile not claimed by the company

Scopay app, App Store UK

Current version
3.7915.0, released 10 September 2026
First release on iOS
24 April 2019
Requires
iOS 15.0 or later
Price
Free, needs a link code from the school
Google Play downloads
100K+

Is Scopay worth it?

What parents like

What parents criticise

What parents write in reviews, not our rating. 40 of 41 Trustpilot reviews give 1 star. Several reviewers write that their school chose Scopay and they have no other way to pay. The Trustpilot page is unclaimed, and Tucasi has not invited reviews.

Scopay reviews

  • Not fit for purpose
    “Not fit for purpose. It appears to have been designed without any ambition and certainly not the user in mind!”
    S King · 14 September 2026 · App Store
  • So time consuming
    “I have to go to each of my 3 kids’ pages and put in a payment amount.”
    Wishing for summer · 22 April 2025 · App Store
  • Rubbish from Parents perspective.
    “I love the ability to pay for school meals and trips online or via the app and check balances”
    Brian Williams · 14 September 2021 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Scopay is evolving: a more connected way to manage the school meal journey
  2. Constellation Software Inc. acquires Tucasi Limited

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Tucasi Limited, Stables 1, Howbery Park, Wallingford, Oxon, OX10 8BA, England
Company number
05060375, England and Wales
Incorporated
2 March 2004
Status
Active on 13 October 2026
Parent company
Vesta Software Group Limited, 08242670, since 1 January 2025
Group
Vesta is controlled by Constellation Software UK Holdco, 09206065
Activity
SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
Last accounts
Year to 31 December 2024, audit-exempt subsidiary accounts

Alternatives to Scopay

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Scopay FAQ

Go to www.scopay.com/login, or open the Scopay app on iPhone or Android. Enter the email address and password you registered with. If you forgot the password, choose I’ve forgotten my password, enter your email and follow the link in the verification email.

Ask your child’s school for an access letter or email with a link code. On scopay.com choose Register as a new user and enter the code. Each code works once. To add another child, log in and open Your Info, then Link accounts.

The Scopay app is free on the App Store and Google Play. The Scopay terms and parent FAQs list no account fee for parents. Schools pay Tucasi a per-transaction rate, and Tucasi does not publish the amount.

Tucasi does not publish prices. Its online payments page describes a low transaction rate with weekly BACS settlement and asks schools to book a demo. Sales: sales@tucasi.com or 02380 016 563.

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