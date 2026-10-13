About Scopay

Scopay is an online payments system for UK schools, made by Tucasi Limited. Parents use it to pay for school meals, trips, clubs and uniform, pre-order meals and book parents’ evenings. Parents log in at www.scopay.com/login or in the free Scopay app with their email address and password. A new account needs a link code from the child’s school. Tucasi belongs to Vesta Software Group, part of Constellation Software, and in September 2026 it started to relaunch under the Scopay name.

Scopay collects money that parents owe a school. The school lists meals, trips, clubs, wraparound care and shop items. Parents add them to one basket and pay by credit or debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. A school can also offer cash payments at PayPoint. The money settles to the school weekly by BACS, and the school can route part of it to a third party such as its caterer.

Tucasi Limited was incorporated in England on 2 March 2004. On 5 October 2012 Jonas, a subsidiary of Constellation Software, completed the purchase of Tucasi. At the time the release described Tucasi’s software as income management for UK primary and secondary schools. The SCOPAY app came out on the App Store in April 2019. On 29 September 2026 the company announced that Tucasi is becoming Scopay and that Dinner Money is turning into Meal Management.

Since 1 January 2025 Tucasi Limited has been owned by Vesta Software Group Limited, according to Companies House. Vesta grew out of the UK business of Jonas Software and buys vertical market software companies. Vesta itself is controlled by Constellation Software UK Holdco. The registered office of Tucasi is at Howbery Park in Wallingford, Oxfordshire. Scopay staff do not answer parents directly. Parents with an account problem contact their child’s school.