About Topmarks

Topmarks is a free UK website with learning games, maths worksheets and teaching tools for primary school children aged 3 to 11. Topmarks Online Ltd, a small independent company in Nottingham, runs it and says the site has been online since 1998. The website is free with Google AdSense ads, and users cannot subscribe or pay on it. Topmarks features Hit the Button, a mental maths game for ages 5 to 11, on its home page and sells it as its only app, for £3.49. Since November 2025 the site has more than 750 free maths worksheets for Reception to Year 6.

Topmarks publishes its own maths and English games, interactive whiteboard tools and printable maths worksheets for children aged 3 to 11. It also lists educational websites from other publishers, sorted by subject and age group from Early Years to Key Stage 4. Teachers use the games on classroom whiteboards, and parents use them at home.

The about page says Topmarks started in 1998 and is still run by the same team of educators and technologists. Topmarks Online Ltd, the company that owns the website and the apps, was registered in England and Wales on 2 January 2013. Christopher Spolton and Susan Spolton have been its directors since then. In 2025 the company had 3 employees on average.

The website earns money from Google AdSense ads. The paid product is the Hit the Button Maths app, released on the App Store in August 2015 and later for Android, Kindle Fire, Windows and Mac. In 2025 Topmarks added more than 750 maths worksheets, and in 2026 it published eight maths games in Gaelic with Stòrlann Nàiseanta na Gàidhlig.