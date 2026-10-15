Topmarks
Free maths and English games and maths worksheets for children aged 3 to 11.
- online since, according to Topmarks
- 1998
- to use the website
- £0
- game modes in the Hit the Button app
- 166
- maths worksheets added in November 2025
- 750+
About Topmarks
Topmarks is a free UK website with learning games, maths worksheets and teaching tools for primary school children aged 3 to 11. Topmarks Online Ltd, a small independent company in Nottingham, runs it and says the site has been online since 1998. The website is free with Google AdSense ads, and users cannot subscribe or pay on it. Topmarks features Hit the Button, a mental maths game for ages 5 to 11, on its home page and sells it as its only app, for £3.49. Since November 2025 the site has more than 750 free maths worksheets for Reception to Year 6.
Topmarks publishes its own maths and English games, interactive whiteboard tools and printable maths worksheets for children aged 3 to 11. It also lists educational websites from other publishers, sorted by subject and age group from Early Years to Key Stage 4. Teachers use the games on classroom whiteboards, and parents use them at home.
The about page says Topmarks started in 1998 and is still run by the same team of educators and technologists. Topmarks Online Ltd, the company that owns the website and the apps, was registered in England and Wales on 2 January 2013. Christopher Spolton and Susan Spolton have been its directors since then. In 2025 the company had 3 employees on average.
The website earns money from Google AdSense ads. The paid product is the Hit the Button Maths app, released on the App Store in August 2015 and later for Android, Kindle Fire, Windows and Mac. In 2025 Topmarks added more than 750 maths worksheets, and in 2026 it published eight maths games in Gaelic with Stòrlann Nàiseanta na Gàidhlig.
History
- 1998 The Topmarks website starts, according to the company.
- 2013 Topmarks Online Ltd is registered in England and Wales on 2 January.
- 2015 Topmarks releases free Topmarks fonts for primary teachers in June.
- 2015 The Hit the Button Maths app comes out on the App Store on 25 August.
- 2017 Launches Daily 10, a mental maths resource matched to Years 1 to 6 in England, in December.
- 2018 Adds the Mental Maths Train and Rocket Rounding games in July.
- 2019 Releases the Hit the Button app for Windows and Mac in November.
- 2020 Launches Bead Numbers, a place value game, in September.
- 2024 Version 1.2 of the Hit the Button app adds results tracking across 166 game modes in March.
- 2025 Adds more than 750 free maths worksheets for ages 4 to 11 in November.
- 2026 Publishes eight maths games in Gaelic with Stòrlann Nàiseanta na Gàidhlig in February.
- 2026 Launches the Topmarks Number Line teaching tool in September.
Leadership
- CS Christopher Spolton Director of Topmarks Online Ltd since January 2013
- SS Susan Spolton Director of Topmarks Online Ltd since January 2013
Topmarks does not name its founders on its website. Companies House lists two directors.
How Topmarks works
- years, the main age range
- 3–11
- no account, no subscription
- £0
- topics in Hit the Button
- 6
- Maths games by age and topic
- English and phonics games
- Interactive whiteboard tools
- Printable maths worksheets with answers
- Directory of external learning websites
- Share to Google Classroom
- Gaelic maths games
- Hit the Button app with player profiles
Games at Topmarks
Maths games12
- Counting
- Ordering and sequencing
- Place value
- Addition and subtraction
- Times tables
- Multiplication and division
- Fractions and decimals
- Money
- Geometry
- Measures
- Data handling
- Problem solving
English games7
- Letters and sounds
- Punctuation
- Words and spelling
- Learning to read
- Writing
- Stories
- Alphabetical ordering
Age groups4
- 3–5 years
- 5–7 years
- 7–11 years
- 11–16 years, maths only
Maths worksheets10
- Reception to Year 6
- Counting
- Place value
- Addition and subtraction
- Multiplication and division
- Money
- Fractions
- Geometry
- Measurement
- Statistics
Other languages1
- Gaelic maths games for Gaelic Medium Education
Categories from the games and worksheets menus on topmarks.co.uk on 15 October 2026. The site also lists external websites for subjects from art to physics.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Hit the Button A free web game with quick-fire questions on number bonds, times tables, division facts, doubling, halving and square numbers against the clock, for ages 5 to 11. Play the game
- Hit the Button Maths app 166 game modes, an untimed practice mode and up to 30 player profiles per device. £3.49 one-off, no ads, no in-app purchases and no internet needed. Our apps
- Daily 10 Sets of 10 mental maths questions for the interactive whiteboard, timed or untimed, with levels for Years 1 to 6 of the National Curriculum in England. Daily 10
- Maths worksheets More than 750 free printable worksheets with answer sheets, filtered by year group from Reception to Year 6 and by topic. Maths worksheets
- Teaching tools Whiteboard tools for teachers: a number line, Paint the Squares number grids, ten frames and 20 and 100 bead rekenreks. Counting games
- Gaelic games Eight maths games on place value, ordering, time, money, counting and shapes, translated with Stòrlann Nàiseanta na Gàidhlig. Gàidhlig page
How much is Topmarks?
- Website £0 one-off Free, games, tools and worksheets, with ads
- No ads Hit the Button app, UK £3.49 one-off £3.49, one-off, per platform Pay once, no renewals
- Hit the Button app, euro €3.99 one-off €3.99, one-off, per platform Pay once, no renewals
- Hit the Button app, Australia A$5.99 one-off A$5.99, one-off, per platform Pay once, no renewals
Is Topmarks free?
The website is free to use, with ads. There are no accounts, subscriptions or payments on topmarks.co.uk.
Prices on topmarks.co.uk/apps on 15 October 2026. The app is a one-off purchase per platform: a licence on one platform does not work on another. Topmarks withdrew the app from sale in the United States.
App ratings
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Topmarks Online Ltd, Cawley House, 149–155 Canal Street, Nottingham, NG1 7HR, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 08343950, England and Wales
- Registered
- 2 January 2013
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 62090, other information technology services
- Staff
- 3 on average in 2025, small company accounts
- Privacy
- Policy follows GDPR and the ICO Children’s Code, updated 19 August 2026
Alternatives to Topmarks
- Times Tables Rock Stars🇬🇧 United Kingdom Times tables games, plus NumBots for addition and subtraction, sold to schools by Maths Circle. →
- Sumdog🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths and spelling games for ages 5 to 14, sold to schools and families. →
- White Rose Maths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free maths schemes of learning with paid resources for schools and parents. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom A paid library of more than 1,000,000 teaching resources, from Sheffield. →
- Oak National Academy🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free curriculum resources and lessons for teachers in England. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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