About Hack The Box

Hack The Box is a cybersecurity training platform registered in London in June 2017, with its largest team in Greece. HTB Labs gives hackable machines and challenges to practise on, and HTB Academy teaches with guided modules and ends in practical certifications such as HTB CPTS. Labs and Academy have separate plans: VIP+ costs $25 a month, Academy Silver $30 a month or $550 a year. Companies buy the HTB Enterprise Platform on annual contracts with prices on request. The company says it has more than 5 million platform members and has raised $70 million.

Hack The Box teaches offensive and defensive security on live targets. In HTB Labs a member connects to a vulnerable machine, breaks in and submits a flag. HTB Academy explains the theory first, in modules with an in-browser attack VM, and closes each job-role path with a certification exam.

Haris Pylarinos, Aris Zikopoulos and James Hooker started the project in 2017. Hack The Box Ltd was incorporated in England on 20 June 2017, and its registered office is at Plexal, Here East, in east London. Pylarinos is still CEO. The about page lists 163 staff in Greece, 56 in the US, 23 in the UK and 7 in Australia.

The company raised $10.6 million in a Series A led by Paladin Capital Group in 2021 and $55 million in a Series B led by Carlyle in 2023. In 2025 it took over the Vulnlab content library and bought LetsDefend, a SOC simulation platform. Hack The Box sells to individuals, universities and companies, and says it serves more than 800 enterprise customers.