- graduates, according to Le Wagon
- 32,000
- cities on the campus page
- 43
- AI Software bootcamp on campus in Paris
- €7,900
- on Trustpilot, 775 reviews
- 4.8
About Le Wagon
Le Wagon is a tech school that Boris Paillard, Romain Paillard and Sébastien Saunier started in Paris in 2013. It runs bootcamps in AI software development, data science and AI, data analytics and data engineering, full-time in 9 weeks or part-time over about 24 weeks, on campus or online. On 6 October 2026 the AI Software bootcamp costs €7,900 on campus in Paris and Berlin, €6,900 in Barcelona and €7,400 online. Le Wagon counts 32,000 graduates, and its campus page lists 43 cities. In June 2026 a Paris court approved the sale of the business of the holding La Loco, and since July 2026 Le Wagon SAS has been run by a company of Studi, part of Galileo Global Education.
Le Wagon teaches career changers, founders and employees to code and work with data. Applicants have an interview and a technical quiz, then complete about 40 hours of online prework. Full-time classes run Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00 and start with a lecture of about 1.5 hours, followed by exercises in pairs and an evening review with the teacher. In the last two weeks students build a team project and present it on Demo Day. The part-time format mixes recorded lectures with two live sessions a week.
Boris Paillard, his brother Romain Paillard and Sébastien Saunier registered Le Wagon SAS in Paris in August 2013. By April 2016 the school had taught 500 students in seven cities. In March 2020 it raised €17 million, its first outside money, in a round led by Cathay Capital. It bought the Paris online school Emil in 2022 and launched a free AI bootcamp with Google in 2023. In France graduates of the AI Software bootcamp receive an RNCP level 6 title, and in Germany the courses are AZAV-certified for the Bildungsgutschein.
In March 2026 the Paris economic activities court opened receivership proceedings for La Loco, the group’s holding company. Simplon, Formapriv and Studi made offers. On 10 June 2026 the court approved a sale plan and converted the La Loco case into liquidation. In July 2026 Galiléo Global Education 4, a company chaired by Studi, became president of Le Wagon SAS and Le Wagon For Business.
History
- 2013 Boris Paillard, Romain Paillard and Sébastien Saunier start Le Wagon in Paris. Le Wagon SAS is registered on 5 August.
- 2016 Le Wagon has taught 500 students in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lille, Bordeaux, Marseille and Beirut, without outside funding.
- 2019 Launches part-time bootcamps after a test in London. Le Wagon has 34 campuses in 22 countries and nearly 5,000 graduates.
- 2020 Raises €17 million ($19 million) in March, led by Cathay Capital with AfricInvest.
- 2021 Passes 10,000 students and launches a data science course with Imperial College London.
- 2022 Buys Emil, an online school from Paris, in June.
- 2023 Launches the free Bootcamp Numérique IA with Google at VivaTech, with courses in data analytics, data science and data engineering.
- 2024 Le Wagon reports 40 campuses and more than 26,000 students trained.
- 2025 Boris Paillard leaves the presidency of the holding La Loco in July, and Romain Paillard leaves his post of managing director.
- 2026 On 24 March the Paris economic activities court opens receivership for La Loco. Simplon, Formapriv and Studi make offers.
- 2026 On 10 June the court approves a sale plan and converts the La Loco case into liquidation.
- 2026 In July Galiléo Global Education 4, chaired by Studi, becomes president of Le Wagon SAS and Le Wagon For Business.
Le Wagon funding and investors
- March 2020 First round €17 million ($19 million)
Lead: Cathay Capital AfricInvestSource: TechCrunch
The only round with a published amount. La Loco registered capital increases in 2024 and 2025, from about €1,350 to €7.4 million of share capital, without public amounts raised or investors. La Loco went into liquidation in June 2026 after the court approved the sale plan.
Leadership
- PC Pierre Charvet Managing director (directeur général) of Studi, editor in chief of lewagon.com
The About page still lists Boris Paillard as executive chairman, Romain Paillard as chief business development officer and Sébastien Saunier as senior technical advisor. The French register shows that Boris Paillard left the presidency of La Loco in July 2025 and that Romain Paillard left his management posts in 2025, so their current roles are not confirmed.
Careerscareer.studi.com
- Campus events and community3
- Operations and teaching, internship1
- Sales and admissions1
How Le Wagon teaches
- full-time, Monday to Friday, 9:00 to 18:00
- 9 weeks
- of prework before the AI Software bootcamp
- 40 hours
- of team project at the end
- 2 weeks
- Interview and technical quiz before admission
- Mandatory online prework
- Daily lecture, pair exercises and evening livecode
- Test-driven exercises with RSpec
- KITT learning platform built by the founders
- Final team project and Demo Day
- Lifetime access to course content
- 1:1 career coaching and hiring partner events
- Same curriculum online and on campus
- RNCP level 6 title in France for AI Software
Bootcamps at Le Wagon
Bootcamps6
- AI Software Development
- Data Science & AI
- Data Analytics
- Data Engineering
- AI & Data Automation
- AI Product Builder
Short courses4
- Data Analytics Essentials
- Python & Machine Learning
- Web Design & Webflow
- Growth & Data Automation
Certified in Germany (AZAV)3
- Growth Marketing
- Data & AI Solutions Engineer
- Tech & AI Product Manager
Degrees with partner universities3
- MSc Data Analytics in Apprenticeship
- MSc Online AI, Tech & Sustainability
- MBA Business & AI
Formats4
- Full-time, 9 weeks
- Part-time, about 24 weeks
- On campus
- Online
Courses listed on lewagon.com on 6 October 2026. The AI Software bootcamp replaced the Web Development bootcamp and adds an AI week and AI-assisted coding with Claude Code. The Data Engineering bootcamp in Paris runs online, full-time in 5 weeks or part-time.
Video, blogs and resources
- Free tech coursesShort online courses to try coding↗
- Student projectsFinal projects built by cohorts↗
- Alumni startupsStartups founded by graduates↗
- Financing options, FranceCPF, France Travail, instalments and the Tech & AI Fluency Fund↗
- Le Wagon on GitHubOpen-source setup guides and tools↗
- BlogCareer and tech articles↗
Products
- AI Software Development bootcamp 400 hours in 9 weeks: Ruby, SQL, JavaScript and Ruby on Rails, then a week on LLMs and RAG and a module on coding with AI assistants. Teams of 3 or 4 build and deploy a final app. AI Software course
- Data Science & AI bootcamp Python, statistics and machine learning up to deep learning and putting models in production. Applicants need basic programming and high school maths. Data Science & AI course
- Data Analytics bootcamp SQL, data extraction, visualisation and Python for beginners, full-time or part-time. Data Analytics course
- Campuses The campus page lists 43 cities on five continents and online classes for Europe, APAC and Latin America. Some cities show no next session. London is online only. All campuses
- Le Wagon for Business Training in data, AI and tools for company teams, built around the client’s data and stack. Le Wagon reports 3,500 employees trained in 2024. business.lewagon.com
How much is Le Wagon?
- Data Science & AI also €7,900 Paris, on campus €7,900 full-time, 9 weeks
- Paris and Europe, online €7,400 full-time; part-time online €8,500
- Berlin, on campus €7,900 full-time, up to 100% with a Bildungsgutschein
- Barcelona, on campus €6,900 full-time
- São Paulo R$21,900 on campus or online, full-time or part-time
- Montreal, on campus CA$12,500 full-time or part-time
- Tokyo, on campus ¥890,000 full-time or part-time
- Paris, Data Engineering €5,900 online, 5 weeks full-time or part-time
Is Le Wagon free?
There is no free trial. Le Wagon runs free workshops, events and info sessions.
Tuition shown on lewagon.com on 6 October 2026 for the next sessions, per bootcamp, AI Software unless stated. Prices are in the local currency of each campus page. In France an upfront payment gets 5% off, instalments run over 3 to 36 months with a deposit of at least €250, and CPF, France Travail and Transitions Pro can pay part or all of the fee.
Withdrawal and refundsLe Wagon CGV
- Within 14 days of signing ↗
- Write to Le Wagon by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt
- Send it within 14 days of signing the training contract
- No payment can be required from you
- Under the CGV the 30% deposit is due when the 14-day withdrawal period ends.
- The FAQ says a down payment secures the seat when the training agreement is signed, and the rest follows in one or more instalments by city.
- The CGV page still describes an older Programme Fullstack at €6,000 taught by Boris Paillard and Sébastien Saunier, so the contract you sign can differ.
Refund rules
- France
- 14 days to withdraw after signing, by registered letter, with nothing to pay.
- France
- If force majeure stops the student, the contract ends and only the training already given is paid, pro rata.
From the Le Wagon CGV and FAQ, checked on 6 October 2026.
Le Wagon for BusinessLe Wagon for Business
- 01Upskilling programmes in data and AI for whole companies
- 02Training on the client’s own tools and stack
- 03Reskilling for key teams
- 0480% practice in small live cohorts
- 05Hiring from Le Wagon’s graduate network
Price on request.
Ratings on bootcamp review sites
- KITTLe Wagon’s learning platform for lectures, challenges and tickets to teachers
- SlackUsed for the cohort, downloaded before the start
- Web browserMac, Linux or Windows laptop; tablets and Chromebooks do not work
Is Le Wagon worth it?
What graduates like
- Graduates praise the teachers and the staff, who are available for questions.Brahim B., Trustpilot, June 2026
- A Data Science & AI graduate describes 2 to 3 hours of class a day, then exercises, plus social events for networking.Aurelien C., Trustpilot, March 2026
- Graduates keep lifetime access to course content and the alumni network.Le Wagon FAQ
- 95% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 775 reviews
What graduates criticise
- A web development graduate in Argentina writes that teachers were former students and that support stopped after the course.Vanesa Soledad, Trustpilot, July 2026
- A graduate searched for a developer job for a year without success, like others in the same batch.M. Plucain, Trustpilot, March 2025
- A student who left after 10 days says no refund was given, since the contract refunds only for force majeure.Lucia, Trustpilot, June 2024
- Trustpilot notes that Le Wagon has not invited reviewers recently and has not replied to negative reviews.Trustpilot
What graduates write in reviews, not our rating. An AI Software bootcamp costs €7,400 to €8,500 in Europe, and 4% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star.
Le Wagon reviews
-
“Le Wagon enables you to acquire valuable technical skills in software development in a short amount of time.”software student · 24 September 2026 · App Store Still as relevant as ever in 2026
-
“Did the Data Analyst bootcamp in Paris, in 9 weeks you learn a lot of things”Guillaume Fourrier · 27 June 2026 · App Store Really nice experience
-
“after you finished the bootcamp they dont answer anymore or do it in a very inapropiate way”Vanesa Soledad · 30 July 2026 · App Store Le wagon Argentina
Latest news
- La holding du Wagon placée en redressement judiciaire
- La Loco du Wagon est placée en redressement judiciaire
- Le Wagon fête ses 10 ans
- Google and Le Wagon launch a free AI bootcamp
- Le Wagon buys Emil
- Le Wagon franchit la barre des 10 000 étudiants codeurs
- Le Wagon raises $19M to build a global coding bootcamp
Contacts and company data
- Generalcontact@lewagon.org
- Online bootcampsonline@lewagon.org
- Contact formlewagon.com/contact
- Paris campus16 Villa Gaudelet, 75011 Paris
- Presslewagon.com/press
- Careerscareer.studi.com
- Legal entity
- Le Wagon SAS, 24 rue Louis Blanc, 75010 Paris, France
- SIREN
- 794 949 917, Le Wagon SAS
- Registered
- 5 August 2013, RCS Paris
- President
- Galiléo Global Education 4 (SIREN 999 908 528), since July 2026
- Activity code
- NAF 85.59A, continuing education for adults
- Results 2025
- Revenue €8.9 million, net profit €0.4 million
- Le Wagon For Business
- SIREN 898 451 257, revenue €3.2 million and net loss €0.5 million in 2025
- Former holding
- La Loco, SIREN 810 930 123, in liquidation since 10 June 2026
- Website editor
- Galiléo Global Education 4, 8 rue des Pirogues de Bercy, 75012 Paris, VAT FR14999908528
- Quality
- Qualiopi certified for training actions
Alternatives to Le Wagon
- Ironhack🇪🇸 Spain Bootcamps of the same length, 9 weeks full-time or 24 weeks part-time, from Madrid. In Spain Ironhack teaches only online, at €7,500, and Trustpilot rates it 4.3 on 169 reviews. →
- Jedha🇫🇷 France Training in AI, data and cybersecurity, also from Paris. →
- OpenClassrooms🇫🇷 France Online vocational programmes with mentors and projects, from Paris. →
- Studi🇫🇷 France Online diplomas and training. Studi now runs Le Wagon. →
- S SimplonUnited States A French training network that bid for Le Wagon in 2026. It counts more than 100 sites and 40,000 learners trained since 2013. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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