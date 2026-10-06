About Le Wagon

Le Wagon is a tech school that Boris Paillard, Romain Paillard and Sébastien Saunier started in Paris in 2013. It runs bootcamps in AI software development, data science and AI, data analytics and data engineering, full-time in 9 weeks or part-time over about 24 weeks, on campus or online. On 6 October 2026 the AI Software bootcamp costs €7,900 on campus in Paris and Berlin, €6,900 in Barcelona and €7,400 online. Le Wagon counts 32,000 graduates, and its campus page lists 43 cities. In June 2026 a Paris court approved the sale of the business of the holding La Loco, and since July 2026 Le Wagon SAS has been run by a company of Studi, part of Galileo Global Education.

Le Wagon teaches career changers, founders and employees to code and work with data. Applicants have an interview and a technical quiz, then complete about 40 hours of online prework. Full-time classes run Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00 and start with a lecture of about 1.5 hours, followed by exercises in pairs and an evening review with the teacher. In the last two weeks students build a team project and present it on Demo Day. The part-time format mixes recorded lectures with two live sessions a week.

Boris Paillard, his brother Romain Paillard and Sébastien Saunier registered Le Wagon SAS in Paris in August 2013. By April 2016 the school had taught 500 students in seven cities. In March 2020 it raised €17 million, its first outside money, in a round led by Cathay Capital. It bought the Paris online school Emil in 2022 and launched a free AI bootcamp with Google in 2023. In France graduates of the AI Software bootcamp receive an RNCP level 6 title, and in Germany the courses are AZAV-certified for the Bildungsgutschein.

In March 2026 the Paris economic activities court opened receivership proceedings for La Loco, the group’s holding company. Simplon, Formapriv and Studi made offers. On 10 June 2026 the court approved a sale plan and converted the La Loco case into liquidation. In July 2026 Galiléo Global Education 4, a company chaired by Studi, became president of Le Wagon SAS and Le Wagon For Business.