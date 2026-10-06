- corporate clients, according to Klaxoon
- 7,500+
- countries
- 120+
- ARR in 2024, FrenchWeb
- €20M
- on G2, 312 reviews
- 4.6
About Klaxoon
Klaxoon is a company from Rennes that makes a whiteboard and interactive activities for workshops, meetings and training. Its Board whiteboard sits next to Session, Questions, Quiz, Survey, Adventure and Memo. The free plan allows 5 contributors per activity, and Starter costs €24.90 or $24.90 per host a month, billed yearly. Wrike bought Klaxoon in a deal announced in December 2024 and closed in January 2025. Since June 2026 the product has been called Klaxoon by Wrike.
Klaxoon gives teams a shared whiteboard and a set of activities for running workshops. A host opens a Board or a Session, and participants add ideas, vote, answer questions and take quizzes from a laptop or phone. Ideas from a Board can be sent to Wrike as tasks in one click.
Matthieu Beucher started Klaxoon in Rennes in 2014 and launched it in 2015. The first product included the Box, a device that created a private wireless network for about 40 people, with quizzes, polls and brainstorming. Klaxoon raised €5 million in 2016 and $50 million in 2018, when it reported 1 million users. Board, the whiteboard, came in 2020.
In January 2023 Hervé Simonin, formerly of Carrefour, became CEO, and the historical investors added €15 million. In December 2024 Wrike agreed to buy Klaxoon from Eurazeo, Bpifrance and Sofiouest. The price was not disclosed. On 25 June 2026 Klaxoon became Klaxoon by Wrike and took Wrike’s green colour.
History
- 2014 Matthieu Beucher founds Klaxoon in Rennes.
- 2015 Klaxoon launches and wins its first CES Innovation Award.
- 2016 Raises €5 million from White Star Capital, Wind, Arkea Capital and business angels, among them Xavier Niel.
- 2017 Opens offices in Paris and New York.
- 2018 Raises $50 million and passes 1 million users. Signs a strategic partnership with Microsoft.
- 2019 Joins the French Tech Next40 list.
- 2020 Launches Board, its whiteboard, and wins two CES Innovation Awards.
- 2021 Adds the Jira integration.
- 2023 Hervé Simonin becomes CEO in January. Bpifrance, Eurazeo and Sofiouest invest €15 million in February.
- 2024 Adds AI features to Board. Wrike agrees to buy Klaxoon on 10 December.
- 2025 Wrike completes the purchase on 28 January. Klaxoon adds an AI assistant in Board and a Zoom integration.
- 2026 Klaxoon becomes Klaxoon by Wrike on 25 June, and the logo changes from pink to green.
Klaxoon funding and investors
- September 2016 Series A €5 million
White Star CapitalWindArkea CapitalXavier NielCyril Grislain KarrayXavier GurySource: Maddyness
- May 2018 Series B $50 million
Idinvest PartnersBpifranceSofiouestArkeaWhite Star CapitalSource: Tech.eu, Le Monde Informatique
- February 2023 Series C €15 million
BpifranceEurazeoSofiouestSource: Le Journal des Entreprises
Our sum of the three rounds reported in the press: €5 million, $50 million (about €43 million) and €15 million. Wrike bought Klaxoon from Eurazeo, Bpifrance Digital Venture and Sofiouest in 2025 and did not disclose the price.
Leadership
- TS Thomas Scott CEO of Wrike, president of Klaxoon SAS
- PL Patrick Lalanne General manager Europe, Wrike
Matthieu Beucher founded Klaxoon and has lived in the US since 2017, according to FrenchWeb. Hervé Simonin was CEO from January 2023 and co-signed the acquisition notice in February 2025. The French register lists Thomas Scott as president of the company.
CareersKlaxoon job board
- Product2
How Klaxoon works
- templates on Starter
- 200+
- contributors per activity on the free plan
- 5
- participants at once in a Session
- 300
- Board whiteboard
- Mind maps and connectors
- Dot voting
- Session agendas
- Questions and surveys
- Quizzes
- Adventure and Mission
- Memo and Articles
- Networks for groups
- Wrike, Jira, Teams, Google Workspace and Zoom
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Board A whiteboard with ideas, files, mind maps, connectors, dot voting and free drawing. The free plan allows 50 ideas per Board, paid plans are unlimited. Board help
- Session An agenda that mixes slides and activities for a live workshop or training, for up to 300 participants at once. Session help
- Questions and Survey Live questions and surveys that collect answers from participants during or outside a session. Questions help
- Quiz, Adventure and Mission Quizzes for training, Adventure for step-by-step learning paths, and Mission with points for team challenges. Quiz help
- AI and Klaxoon MCP AI in Board summarises, sorts and translates ideas and builds templates from a prompt. The MCP server connects Claude or ChatGPT to whiteboards on all paid plans. Both are in beta. Plans and AI
- Enterprise From 5 Pro users, with unlimited participants, single sign-on, SCIM, audit log, data residency options and a dedicated customer success manager. Contact sales
How much is Klaxoon?
- Free €0/mo Free, one user
- Lowest paid plan Starter €24.90/mo $24.90 in US dollars, per host, billed yearly, up to 4 Pros
- Enterprise Custom from 5 Pros, on a quote
Is Klaxoon free?
Free needs no credit card: 1 open activity, 5 contributors per activity, 50 ideas per Board, 500 MB of storage and free templates.
Prices on klaxoon.com on 6 October 2026: €24.90 on the French page and $24.90 on the English page, per host a month, billed yearly. The page does not say whether VAT is included. Klaxoon says Starter can also be paid monthly, but the monthly price is not shown. Enterprise is priced on request.
How to cancel KlaxooneShop terms
- klaxoon.com ↗
- Click your profile picture at the top right
- Open Administration
- In My subscription, click Terminate
- Klaxoon sends a confirmation email after cancelling.
- The account closes at the end of the paid period.
- Enterprise plans are invoiced on a contract and paid by bank transfer.
- Support answers at help@klaxoon.com.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- No refunds or credits for partial or unused periods or downgrades, unless the law requires them.
- Renewals
- Subscriptions renew automatically. Cancel before the renewal date to avoid the next charge.
- Price changes
- Wrike gives 60 days’ notice of a price rise at renewal.
- Customers
- The eShop terms say the service is for business and professional use.
- Disputes
- California law, courts of San Diego County.
From the Klaxoon help center article of 25 September 2026, the pricing FAQ and the Wrike eShop terms linked from klaxoon.com, checked on 6 October 2026.
Klaxoon for BusinessEnterprise plan
- 01Enterprise starts at 5 Pro users and removes the participant limit, up to 1,000 people at once.
- 02It adds SAML single sign-on, SCIM with Azure Active Directory and Okta, and an audit log.
- 03Customers choose hosting in EMEA or the US, and private, dedicated or self-hosted setups are possible on request.
- 04Klaxoon reports SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001, with yearly penetration tests by an ANSSI-certified auditor.
Priced on request on 6 October 2026. Wrike can be added as a bundle with its Pinnacle or Apex plans.
Ratings and integrations
- WebHosts and participants work in the browser
- iPhone and iPad4.0 from 8 ratings in the US App Store
- Android100K+ downloads on Google Play
- WrikeIdeas from Boards become Wrike tasks
- Microsoft Teams, Google Workspace and ZoomActivities inside meetings and documents
- Jira and ZapierJira sync on Starter and Enterprise
- Klaxoon MCPClaude or ChatGPT access to whiteboards, in beta
Is Klaxoon worth it?
What users like
- Customer Success helps with setup, and the tool has many activities.Valued Customer, Trustpilot, January 2021
- G2 users rate it 4.6 from 312 reviews.G2
What users criticise
- Prices are too high for independent consultants.Client, Trustpilot, August 2025
- Capterra users give value for money 3.7 out of 5.Capterra, 11 reviews
What users write in reviews, not our rating. The recent G2 reviews we read came through G2 invitations on behalf of the seller and were marked incentivized. Trustpilot has only 2 reviews.
Klaxoon reviews
Latest news
- 2020Two CES Innovation Awards and a Red Dot “Best of the Best”
- 2020Microsoft Partner of the Year
- 2019French Tech Next40
- 2018Number 5 in the Great Place to Work ranking
- Klaxoon is now Klaxoon by Wrike
- Klaxoon announces that Wrike has completed the acquisition
- Wrike closes the Klaxoon acquisition
- Klaxoon finds a strategic ally in Wrike, FrenchWeb
- Klaxoon raises €15 million, Le Journal des Entreprises
- Hervé Simonin becomes CEO of Klaxoon
- Klaxoon lands $50 million, Tech.eu
Contacts and company data
- Supporthelp@klaxoon.com
- Securitysecurity@klaxoon.com
- Legallegal@klaxoon.com
- Accessibilityaccessibility@klaxoon.com
- SalesTalk to sales
- Legal entity
- Klaxoon SAS, 3 avenue de Belle Fontaine, 35510 Cesson-Sévigné, France
- SIREN
- 511 962 219
- VAT number
- FR18511962219
- Legal entity created
- 31 March 2009, French register
- Employees
- 100–199 in 2024, French register
- Security
- SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001, according to Klaxoon
- Hosting
- EMEA or US, chosen by the customer
- Website operator
- Wrike, Inc., San Diego
Klaxoon vs Mentimeter, Kahoot! and others
|Klaxoon
|Mentimeter
|Kahoot!
|Wooclap
|Slido
|Poll Everywhere
|Founded
|2014
|2012
|2012
|2015
|2012
|2008
|Headquarters
|Rennes
|Stockholm
|Oslo
|Brussels
|Founded in Bratislava
|San Francisco, now remote-first
|Free plan
|Yes, 5 contributors per activity
|Yes, 50 participants a month
|Yes, 40 players per game
|Yes, 5 questions a month
|Yes, up to 100 participants
|Yes, audience of 40
|App Store rating, US
|4.0 (8)
|No app, works in the browser
|4.6 (48K)
|No app, works in the browser
|—
|4.8 (3K)
|Owner
|Wrike (STG), since January 2025
|Founders and Swedish investors
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management with partners, since 2024
|Founders and investors, Impact Expansion minority stake since 2025
|Cisco, since 2021
|—
“—” means the public sources we checked do not say. Facts from the companies’ websites, Wikipedia and the App Store, checked on 6 October 2026. Poll Everywhere gives 2008 as its founding year, Wikipedia 2007. Slido, Poll Everywhere and AhaSlides are outside the European catalogue or have no profile yet.
Alternatives to Klaxoon
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden Live polls, word clouds and Q&A for presentations, free up to 50 participants a month, from Stockholm. →
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium Interactive questions for classes and training, free for 5 questions a month, from Brussels. →
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway Quiz games with a leaderboard, free for up to 40 players, from Oslo. →
- M MiroUnited States An online whiteboard that G2 lists as the top alternative, rated 4.6 from 13,583 reviews. ↗
- M MuralUnited States A visual collaboration whiteboard, rated 4.6 from 1,482 reviews on G2. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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