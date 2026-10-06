Corporate learning 🇫🇷 Rennes, France Since 2014 4.6 · 312 ratings

Klaxoon

Collaboration and workshop tools for teams, part of Wrike.

Visit klaxoon.com All companies
corporate clients, according to Klaxoon
7,500+
countries
120+
ARR in 2024, FrenchWeb
€20M
on G2, 312 reviews
4.6

About Klaxoon

Klaxoon is a company from Rennes that makes a whiteboard and interactive activities for workshops, meetings and training. Its Board whiteboard sits next to Session, Questions, Quiz, Survey, Adventure and Memo. The free plan allows 5 contributors per activity, and Starter costs €24.90 or $24.90 per host a month, billed yearly. Wrike bought Klaxoon in a deal announced in December 2024 and closed in January 2025. Since June 2026 the product has been called Klaxoon by Wrike.

Klaxoon gives teams a shared whiteboard and a set of activities for running workshops. A host opens a Board or a Session, and participants add ideas, vote, answer questions and take quizzes from a laptop or phone. Ideas from a Board can be sent to Wrike as tasks in one click.

Matthieu Beucher started Klaxoon in Rennes in 2014 and launched it in 2015. The first product included the Box, a device that created a private wireless network for about 40 people, with quizzes, polls and brainstorming. Klaxoon raised €5 million in 2016 and $50 million in 2018, when it reported 1 million users. Board, the whiteboard, came in 2020.

In January 2023 Hervé Simonin, formerly of Carrefour, became CEO, and the historical investors added €15 million. In December 2024 Wrike agreed to buy Klaxoon from Eurazeo, Bpifrance and Sofiouest. The price was not disclosed. On 25 June 2026 Klaxoon became Klaxoon by Wrike and took Wrike’s green colour.

History

  1. 2014 Matthieu Beucher founds Klaxoon in Rennes.
  2. 2015 Klaxoon launches and wins its first CES Innovation Award.
  3. 2016 Raises €5 million from White Star Capital, Wind, Arkea Capital and business angels, among them Xavier Niel.
  4. 2017 Opens offices in Paris and New York.
  5. 2018 Raises $50 million and passes 1 million users. Signs a strategic partnership with Microsoft.
  6. 2019 Joins the French Tech Next40 list.
  7. 2020 Launches Board, its whiteboard, and wins two CES Innovation Awards.
  8. 2021 Adds the Jira integration.
  9. 2023 Hervé Simonin becomes CEO in January. Bpifrance, Eurazeo and Sofiouest invest €15 million in February.
  10. 2024 Adds AI features to Board. Wrike agrees to buy Klaxoon on 10 December.
  11. 2025 Wrike completes the purchase on 28 January. Klaxoon adds an AI assistant in Board and a Zoom integration.
  12. 2026 Klaxoon becomes Klaxoon by Wrike on 25 June, and the logo changes from pink to green.

Klaxoon funding and investors

about €63 million Raised in reported rounds
  1. September 2016
    Series A €5 million

    White Star CapitalWindArkea CapitalXavier NielCyril Grislain KarrayXavier Gury

    Source: Maddyness
  2. May 2018
    Series B $50 million

    Idinvest PartnersBpifranceSofiouestArkeaWhite Star Capital

    Source: Tech.eu, Le Monde Informatique
  3. February 2023
    Series C €15 million

    BpifranceEurazeoSofiouest

    Source: Le Journal des Entreprises

Our sum of the three rounds reported in the press: €5 million, $50 million (about €43 million) and €15 million. Wrike bought Klaxoon from Eurazeo, Bpifrance Digital Venture and Sofiouest in 2025 and did not disclose the price.

Leadership

  • Thomas Scott CEO of Wrike, president of Klaxoon SAS
  • Patrick Lalanne General manager Europe, Wrike

Matthieu Beucher founded Klaxoon and has lived in the US since 2017, according to FrenchWeb. Hervé Simonin was CEO from January 2023 and co-signed the acquisition notice in February 2025. The French register lists Thomas Scott as president of the company.

Careers

Klaxoon job board
1Rennes
2 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Product2

How Klaxoon works

templates on Starter
200+
contributors per activity on the free plan
5
participants at once in a Session
300
  • Board whiteboard
  • Mind maps and connectors
  • Dot voting
  • Session agendas
  • Questions and surveys
  • Quizzes
  • Adventure and Mission
  • Memo and Articles
  • Networks for groups
  • Wrike, Jira, Teams, Google Workspace and Zoom

Products

  • Board A whiteboard with ideas, files, mind maps, connectors, dot voting and free drawing. The free plan allows 50 ideas per Board, paid plans are unlimited. Board help
  • Session An agenda that mixes slides and activities for a live workshop or training, for up to 300 participants at once. Session help
  • Questions and Survey Live questions and surveys that collect answers from participants during or outside a session. Questions help
  • Quiz, Adventure and Mission Quizzes for training, Adventure for step-by-step learning paths, and Mission with points for team challenges. Quiz help
  • AI and Klaxoon MCP AI in Board summarises, sorts and translates ideas and builds templates from a prompt. The MCP server connects Claude or ChatGPT to whiteboards on all paid plans. Both are in beta. Plans and AI
  • Enterprise From 5 Pro users, with unlimited participants, single sign-on, SCIM, audit log, data residency options and a dedicated customer success manager. Contact sales

How much is Klaxoon?

  • Free €0/mo Free, one user
  • Lowest paid plan Starter €24.90/mo $24.90 in US dollars, per host, billed yearly, up to 4 Pros
  • Enterprise Custom from 5 Pros, on a quote

Is Klaxoon free?

Free needs no credit card: 1 open activity, 5 contributors per activity, 50 ideas per Board, 500 MB of storage and free templates.

Prices on klaxoon.com on 6 October 2026: €24.90 on the French page and $24.90 on the English page, per host a month, billed yearly. The page does not say whether VAT is included. Klaxoon says Starter can also be paid monthly, but the monthly price is not shown. Enterprise is priced on request.

How to cancel Klaxoon

eShop terms
  • klaxoon.com ↗
    1. Click your profile picture at the top right
    2. Open Administration
    3. In My subscription, click Terminate
  • Klaxoon sends a confirmation email after cancelling.
  • The account closes at the end of the paid period.
  • Enterprise plans are invoiced on a contract and paid by bank transfer.
  • Support answers at help@klaxoon.com.

Refund rules

Refunds
No refunds or credits for partial or unused periods or downgrades, unless the law requires them.
Renewals
Subscriptions renew automatically. Cancel before the renewal date to avoid the next charge.
Price changes
Wrike gives 60 days’ notice of a price rise at renewal.
Customers
The eShop terms say the service is for business and professional use.
Disputes
California law, courts of San Diego County.

From the Klaxoon help center article of 25 September 2026, the pricing FAQ and the Wrike eShop terms linked from klaxoon.com, checked on 6 October 2026.

Klaxoon for Business

Enterprise plan
  • 01Enterprise starts at 5 Pro users and removes the participant limit, up to 1,000 people at once.
  • 02It adds SAML single sign-on, SCIM with Azure Active Directory and Okta, and an audit log.
  • 03Customers choose hosting in EMEA or the US, and private, dedicated or self-hosted setups are possible on request.
  • 04Klaxoon reports SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001, with yearly penetration tests by an ANSSI-certified auditor.

Priced on request on 6 October 2026. Wrike can be added as a bundle with its Pinnacle or Apex plans.

Ratings and integrations

3.2Trustpilot · Poor 2 reviews · profile not claimed by the company

Is Klaxoon worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. The recent G2 reviews we read came through G2 invitations on behalf of the seller and were marked incentivized. Trustpilot has only 2 reviews.

Klaxoon reviews

  • Great tool
    “Great tool, takes some getting used to as it has many options.”
    Valued Customer · 18 January 2021 · App Store
  • Tarifs inadaptés aux consultants…
    “Tarifs inadaptés aux consultants indépendants.”
    Client · 25 August 2025 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Klaxoon is now Klaxoon by Wrike
  2. Klaxoon announces that Wrike has completed the acquisition
  3. Wrike closes the Klaxoon acquisition
  4. Klaxoon finds a strategic ally in Wrike, FrenchWeb
  5. Klaxoon raises €15 million, Le Journal des Entreprises
  6. Hervé Simonin becomes CEO of Klaxoon
  7. Klaxoon lands $50 million, Tech.eu

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Klaxoon SAS, 3 avenue de Belle Fontaine, 35510 Cesson-Sévigné, France
SIREN
511 962 219
VAT number
FR18511962219
Legal entity created
31 March 2009, French register
Employees
100–199 in 2024, French register
Security
SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001, according to Klaxoon
Hosting
EMEA or US, chosen by the customer
Website operator
Wrike, Inc., San Diego

Klaxoon vs Mentimeter, Kahoot! and others

Klaxoon Mentimeter Kahoot! Wooclap Slido Poll Everywhere
Founded 201420122012201520122008
Headquarters RennesStockholmOsloBrusselsFounded in BratislavaSan Francisco, now remote-first
Free plan Yes, 5 contributors per activityYes, 50 participants a monthYes, 40 players per gameYes, 5 questions a monthYes, up to 100 participantsYes, audience of 40
App Store rating, US 4.0 (8)No app, works in the browser4.6 (48K)No app, works in the browser4.8 (3K)
Owner Wrike (STG), since January 2025Founders and Swedish investorsGoldman Sachs Asset Management with partners, since 2024Founders and investors, Impact Expansion minority stake since 2025Cisco, since 2021

“—” means the public sources we checked do not say. Facts from the companies’ websites, Wikipedia and the App Store, checked on 6 October 2026. Poll Everywhere gives 2008 as its founding year, Wikipedia 2007. Slido, Poll Everywhere and AhaSlides are outside the European catalogue or have no profile yet.

Alternatives to Klaxoon

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Klaxoon FAQ

Yes. The Free plan needs no credit card and includes all visual collaboration tools, with 1 open activity, 5 contributors per activity and 50 ideas per Board.

On 6 October 2026 Starter costs €24.90 or $24.90 per host a month, billed yearly, for up to 4 Pro users. Enterprise starts at 5 Pro users and is priced on request.

Wrike, an American work management company owned by the investment firm STG. Wrike announced the deal on 10 December 2024 and closed it on 28 January 2025. The price was not disclosed.

Matthieu Beucher founded Klaxoon in Rennes in 2014. The product launched in 2015.

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