About Klaxoon

Klaxoon is a company from Rennes that makes a whiteboard and interactive activities for workshops, meetings and training. Its Board whiteboard sits next to Session, Questions, Quiz, Survey, Adventure and Memo. The free plan allows 5 contributors per activity, and Starter costs €24.90 or $24.90 per host a month, billed yearly. Wrike bought Klaxoon in a deal announced in December 2024 and closed in January 2025. Since June 2026 the product has been called Klaxoon by Wrike.

Klaxoon gives teams a shared whiteboard and a set of activities for running workshops. A host opens a Board or a Session, and participants add ideas, vote, answer questions and take quizzes from a laptop or phone. Ideas from a Board can be sent to Wrike as tasks in one click.

Matthieu Beucher started Klaxoon in Rennes in 2014 and launched it in 2015. The first product included the Box, a device that created a private wireless network for about 40 people, with quizzes, polls and brainstorming. Klaxoon raised €5 million in 2016 and $50 million in 2018, when it reported 1 million users. Board, the whiteboard, came in 2020.

In January 2023 Hervé Simonin, formerly of Carrefour, became CEO, and the historical investors added €15 million. In December 2024 Wrike agreed to buy Klaxoon from Eurazeo, Bpifrance and Sofiouest. The price was not disclosed. On 25 June 2026 Klaxoon became Klaxoon by Wrike and took Wrike’s green colour.