About Wooclap

Wooclap is a Brussels company that makes interactive questions for classes, training and presentations. It has 21 question formats, from polls and word clouds to labelling an image, and works inside PowerPoint, Google Slides, Teams and university LMSs. The free plan allows 5 questions a month, paid plans start at €7 a month for education and €12 for business, billed yearly. In September 2026 Wooclap bought its British competitor Vevox.

Wooclap lets a teacher or trainer ask questions during a session and see the answers at once. Participants reply from their phones, and the same questions can run as self-paced sessions before or after class.

Sébastien Lebbe and Jonathan Alzetta, engineers from the École polytechnique de Bruxelles, started Wooclap to keep students attentive and to check what they understood during class. The company was registered in Brussels in October 2014 and launched the product in 2015, with support from neuroscientist Olivier Verdin.

Belgian universities adopted it first. In 2020 the team added Wooflash, an app for revision with spaced repetition. In 2025 Impact Expansion invested €25 million for a minority stake, and in 2026 Wooclap bought Vevox from the UK.