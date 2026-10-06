- people have used it, according to Wooclap
- 50M
- educators and trainers
- 3M+
- question formats
- 21
- on Trustpilot, 92 reviews
- 4.5
About Wooclap
Wooclap is a Brussels company that makes interactive questions for classes, training and presentations. It has 21 question formats, from polls and word clouds to labelling an image, and works inside PowerPoint, Google Slides, Teams and university LMSs. The free plan allows 5 questions a month, paid plans start at €7 a month for education and €12 for business, billed yearly. In September 2026 Wooclap bought its British competitor Vevox.
Wooclap lets a teacher or trainer ask questions during a session and see the answers at once. Participants reply from their phones, and the same questions can run as self-paced sessions before or after class.
Sébastien Lebbe and Jonathan Alzetta, engineers from the École polytechnique de Bruxelles, started Wooclap to keep students attentive and to check what they understood during class. The company was registered in Brussels in October 2014 and launched the product in 2015, with support from neuroscientist Olivier Verdin.
Belgian universities adopted it first. In 2020 the team added Wooflash, an app for revision with spaced repetition. In 2025 Impact Expansion invested €25 million for a minority stake, and in 2026 Wooclap bought Vevox from the UK.
History
- 2014 The company is registered in Brussels in October.
- 2015 Sébastien Lebbe and Jonathan Alzetta launch the first version.
- 2017 Raises €350,000 from angel investors.
- 2018 Microsoft lists Wooclap as a PowerPoint add-in.
- 2019 Raises €1.4 million and wins the Innoviris Innovative Starters Award.
- 2020 Launches Wooflash, an app for revision with spaced repetition.
- 2023 Adds question creation with generative AI.
- 2024 Baudouin Corman, former COO of Gameloft, becomes CEO. The company gets ISO 27001 certification.
- 2025 Impact Expansion leads a €25 million round. Wooclap launches 5 AI teaching agents with universities.
- 2026 Buys Vevox, a British audience engagement platform, in September.
Wooclap funding and investors
- 2017 Angel €350,000
Be AngelsPhilippe Van OphemSource: Wikipedia, Innoviris
- 2019 Seed €1.4 million
Alain DehazePierre-Olivier BeckersExisting investorsSource: Paris Match Belgium
- September 2025 Growth, minority stake €25 million
Lead: Impact Expansion BNP Paribas FortisEthiasSecurexFinance&Invest.BrusselsPMVSFPIMFamily investorsSource: Wooclap, FrenchWeb
Total as reported by FrenchWeb. The 2025 round bought Impact Expansion a minority stake; its other investors are named by FrenchWeb only. The valuation was not disclosed. The 2019 Innoviris award of about €500,000 was a grant.
Leadership
- BC Baudouin Corman CEO, formerly COO of Gameloft
- SL Sébastien Lebbe Co-founder and executive chairman
- JA Jonathan Alzetta Co-founder and CTO
Neuroscientist and entrepreneur Olivier Verdin supported the founders from the start and sits on the board. Lebbe now leads the AI and neuroscience strategy.
CareersCareers site
- Operations2
- Customer experience1
- Marketing1
How Wooclap works
- question formats
- 21
- questions a month on the free plan
- 5
- interface languages
- 6
- Polls and word clouds
- Matching and sorting
- Label an image
- Script concordance tests
- Self-paced sessions
- AI question builder
- Moderator mode
- PowerPoint and Google Slides
- Teams and Zoom
- Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard and Brightspace
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Live sessions 21 question formats, including polls, word clouds, matching, labelling an image and script concordance tests for medical training. Question types
- Self-paced sessions Questionnaires students complete before or after class, on Basic plans and above. Plans for education
- AI teaching agents AI builds questions from text, documents, videos or links, labels images and summarises brainstorming. Customer data is not used to train models, and AI can be turned off. Pro plan features
- Wooflash A revision app with spaced repetition, on iPhone and Android, with 100K+ downloads on Google Play. Google Play
- Campus and Corporate Plans for whole institutions from 6 presenters, with LMS integrations, single sign-on and an analytics dashboard. Request a quote
How much is Wooclap?
- Starter €0/mo Free, education and business
- Lowest paid plan Education Basic €7/mo €84 a year, billed yearly
- Education Pro €15/mo €180 a year, per presenter, with AI
- Business Basic €12/mo €144 a year, billed yearly
- Business Pro €25/mo €300 a year, per presenter, with AI
- Campus and Corporate Custom from 6 presenters
Is Wooclap free?
Starter is free without a credit card: 5 questions a month, all 21 formats and unlimited participants.
Prices on wooclap.com on 6 October 2026, in euros, billed yearly, without VAT. Pro is priced per presenter. Primary and secondary teachers in France and Belgium get all features except AI, LMS and single sign-on for free.
How to cancel Wooclap and get a refundTerms
- wooclap.com ↗
- Open Account settings
- Choose Manage Subscription
- Click Cancel my subscription at least 48 hours before renewal
- Wooclap emails a reminder one month before renewal.
- After cancelling, the account moves to Starter, and events and reports are kept.
- Asking to delete the account by email or phone does not cancel the plan.
- Support answers at support@wooclap.com in English, French, Dutch, Spanish and Italian.
Refund rules
- EU consumers
- 14 days to withdraw, with a full refund within 14 days.
- Remaining months
- No refunds for the rest of a paid period, downgrades or unused time.
- Renewals
- No refunds for automatic renewals.
- Disputes
- Belgian law, mediation first, then the French-speaking courts of Brussels.
From the Wooclap help center of 23 July 2026 and terms of 21 July 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.
Wooclap for BusinessBusiness plans
- 01Business Basic costs €12 a month and removes the question limit.
- 02Business Pro adds AI, team collaboration, custom branding and moderator mode for €25 per presenter.
- 03Corporate adds LMS integrations, single sign-on, an analytics dashboard and onboarding.
- 04ISO 27001 certified, with hosting in Paris or Oregon.
Prices billed yearly without VAT on 6 October 2026. Corporate starts from 6 presenters on a quote.
Ratings and integrations
- WebPresenters and participants work in the browser
- PowerPoint and Google SlidesQuestions inside slides
- Microsoft Teams and ZoomSessions inside meetings
- LMSMoodle, Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace, LTI 1.3
- Single sign-onSAML, CAS and eduGAIN on Campus and Corporate
- Wooflash appiPhone and Android, 100K+ downloads
Is Wooclap worth it?
What users like
- Simple to use in university teaching.Manuela, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Image questions such as labelling help in nurse training.Caroline, Trustpilot, May 2026
- The withdrawal request was handled as EU law requires.Michael F., Trustpilot, June 2026
- 89% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 92 reviews
What users criticise
- Hard to set up across several computers, accounts and an LMS.Olav, Trustpilot, January 2026
- Too expensive for lower-paid educators.Capterra reviews, 2024
- PowerPoint animations do not play inside the integration.Capterra reviews, 2023
- No refunds for the rest of a paid period.Wooclap help center
What users write in reviews, not our rating. The free plan allows 5 questions a month, and paid plans start at €7 a month for education, billed yearly.
Wooclap reviews
-
“A tool that is simple to use yet effective and of high quality, enabling tangible innovation in teaching.”Manuela · 10 September 2026 · App Store Wooclap at the University of Parma
-
“As an EU consumer, I decided to exercise my right of withdrawal.”Michael F. · 4 June 2026 · App Store Respectful of EU consumer rights
-
“Absolute nightmare of integration into lecture and LMS if you move between computers for your teaching.”Olav · 7 January 2026 · App Store Absolute nightmare
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@wooclap.com
- Generalinfo@wooclap.com
- Data protectiondpo@wooclap.com
- Securitysecurity@wooclap.com
- SalesRequest a quote
- Legal entity
- Wooclap SA, Rue des Pères Blancs 4, 1040 Etterbeek, Brussels, Belgium
- Company number
- 0563.691.645
- Registered
- 6 October 2014
- Security
- ISO 27001:2022 since 2024
- Hosting
- AWS in Paris for Europe, Oregon on request
- Result 2025
- Loss of €1.1 million, Belgian company accounts
Wooclap vs Mentimeter, Kahoot! and others
|Wooclap
|Mentimeter
|Kahoot!
|Slido
|Poll Everywhere
|AhaSlides
|Founded
|2015
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2008
|—
|Headquarters
|Brussels
|Stockholm
|Oslo
|Founded in Bratislava
|San Francisco, now remote-first
|AhaSlides Pte Ltd, Singapore
|Free plan
|Yes, 5 questions a month
|Yes, 50 participants a month
|Yes, 40 players per game
|Yes, up to 100 participants
|Yes, audience of 40
|Yes, 50 participants
|App Store rating, US
|No app, works in the browser
|No app, works in the browser
|4.6 (48K)
|—
|4.8 (3K)
|—
|Owner
|Founders and investors, Impact Expansion minority stake since 2025
|Founders and Swedish investors
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management with partners, since 2024
|Cisco, since 2021
|—
|—
“—” means the public sources we checked do not say. Facts from the companies’ websites, Wikipedia and the App Store, checked on 6 October 2026. Poll Everywhere gives 2008 as its founding year, Wikipedia 2007. Slido, Poll Everywhere and AhaSlides are outside the European catalogue or have no profile yet.
Alternatives to Wooclap
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden Live polls, word clouds and Q&A for presentations, free up to 50 participants a month, from Stockholm. →
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway Quiz games with a leaderboard, free for up to 40 players, from Oslo. →
- Klaxoon🇫🇷 France Collaboration and workshop tools for teams, part of Wrike, from Rennes. →
- SlidoUnited States Polls and Q&A for meetings, owned by Cisco since 2021. ↗
- Poll EverywhereUnited States Live polling with a free plan for an audience of 40. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other assessment companies
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway
- Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Spain
- Inspera🇳🇴 Norway
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden
- Testportal🇵🇱 Poland
- Codility🇬🇧 United Kingdom
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