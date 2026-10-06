Assessment 🇧🇪 Brussels, Belgium Since 2015 4.6 · 187 ratings

Wooclap

Interactive questions and polls for classes and presentations.

Visit wooclap.com All companies
people have used it, according to Wooclap
50M
educators and trainers
3M+
question formats
21
on Trustpilot, 92 reviews
4.5

About Wooclap

Wooclap is a Brussels company that makes interactive questions for classes, training and presentations. It has 21 question formats, from polls and word clouds to labelling an image, and works inside PowerPoint, Google Slides, Teams and university LMSs. The free plan allows 5 questions a month, paid plans start at €7 a month for education and €12 for business, billed yearly. In September 2026 Wooclap bought its British competitor Vevox.

Wooclap lets a teacher or trainer ask questions during a session and see the answers at once. Participants reply from their phones, and the same questions can run as self-paced sessions before or after class.

Sébastien Lebbe and Jonathan Alzetta, engineers from the École polytechnique de Bruxelles, started Wooclap to keep students attentive and to check what they understood during class. The company was registered in Brussels in October 2014 and launched the product in 2015, with support from neuroscientist Olivier Verdin.

Belgian universities adopted it first. In 2020 the team added Wooflash, an app for revision with spaced repetition. In 2025 Impact Expansion invested €25 million for a minority stake, and in 2026 Wooclap bought Vevox from the UK.

History

  1. 2014 The company is registered in Brussels in October.
  2. 2015 Sébastien Lebbe and Jonathan Alzetta launch the first version.
  3. 2017 Raises €350,000 from angel investors.
  4. 2018 Microsoft lists Wooclap as a PowerPoint add-in.
  5. 2019 Raises €1.4 million and wins the Innoviris Innovative Starters Award.
  6. 2020 Launches Wooflash, an app for revision with spaced repetition.
  7. 2023 Adds question creation with generative AI.
  8. 2024 Baudouin Corman, former COO of Gameloft, becomes CEO. The company gets ISO 27001 certification.
  9. 2025 Impact Expansion leads a €25 million round. Wooclap launches 5 AI teaching agents with universities.
  10. 2026 Buys Vevox, a British audience engagement platform, in September.

Wooclap funding and investors

€26.7 million raised in disclosed rounds
  1. 2017
    Angel €350,000

    Be AngelsPhilippe Van Ophem

    Source: Wikipedia, Innoviris
  2. 2019
    Seed €1.4 million

    Alain DehazePierre-Olivier BeckersExisting investors

    Source: Paris Match Belgium
  3. September 2025
    Growth, minority stake €25 million

    Lead: Impact Expansion BNP Paribas FortisEthiasSecurexFinance&Invest.BrusselsPMVSFPIMFamily investors

    Source: Wooclap, FrenchWeb

Total as reported by FrenchWeb. The 2025 round bought Impact Expansion a minority stake; its other investors are named by FrenchWeb only. The valuation was not disclosed. The 2019 Innoviris award of about €500,000 was a grant.

Leadership

  • Baudouin Corman CEO, formerly COO of Gameloft
  • Sébastien Lebbe Co-founder and executive chairman
  • Jonathan Alzetta Co-founder and CTO

Neuroscientist and entrepreneur Olivier Verdin supported the founders from the start and sits on the board. Lebbe now leads the AI and neuroscience strategy.

Careers

Careers site
2Brussels 1Paris
4 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Operations2
  • Customer experience1
  • Marketing1

How Wooclap works

question formats
21
questions a month on the free plan
5
interface languages
6
  • Polls and word clouds
  • Matching and sorting
  • Label an image
  • Script concordance tests
  • Self-paced sessions
  • AI question builder
  • Moderator mode
  • PowerPoint and Google Slides
  • Teams and Zoom
  • Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard and Brightspace

Products

  • Live sessions 21 question formats, including polls, word clouds, matching, labelling an image and script concordance tests for medical training. Question types
  • Self-paced sessions Questionnaires students complete before or after class, on Basic plans and above. Plans for education
  • AI teaching agents AI builds questions from text, documents, videos or links, labels images and summarises brainstorming. Customer data is not used to train models, and AI can be turned off. Pro plan features
  • Wooflash A revision app with spaced repetition, on iPhone and Android, with 100K+ downloads on Google Play. Google Play
  • Campus and Corporate Plans for whole institutions from 6 presenters, with LMS integrations, single sign-on and an analytics dashboard. Request a quote

How much is Wooclap?

  • Starter €0/mo Free, education and business
  • Lowest paid plan Education Basic €7/mo €84 a year, billed yearly
  • Education Pro €15/mo €180 a year, per presenter, with AI
  • Business Basic €12/mo €144 a year, billed yearly
  • Business Pro €25/mo €300 a year, per presenter, with AI
  • Campus and Corporate Custom from 6 presenters

Is Wooclap free?

Starter is free without a credit card: 5 questions a month, all 21 formats and unlimited participants.

Prices on wooclap.com on 6 October 2026, in euros, billed yearly, without VAT. Pro is priced per presenter. Primary and secondary teachers in France and Belgium get all features except AI, LMS and single sign-on for free.

How to cancel Wooclap and get a refund

Terms
  • wooclap.com ↗
    1. Open Account settings
    2. Choose Manage Subscription
    3. Click Cancel my subscription at least 48 hours before renewal
  • Wooclap emails a reminder one month before renewal.
  • After cancelling, the account moves to Starter, and events and reports are kept.
  • Asking to delete the account by email or phone does not cancel the plan.
  • Support answers at support@wooclap.com in English, French, Dutch, Spanish and Italian.

Refund rules

EU consumers
14 days to withdraw, with a full refund within 14 days.
Remaining months
No refunds for the rest of a paid period, downgrades or unused time.
Renewals
No refunds for automatic renewals.
Disputes
Belgian law, mediation first, then the French-speaking courts of Brussels.

From the Wooclap help center of 23 July 2026 and terms of 21 July 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.

Wooclap for Business

Business plans
  • 01Business Basic costs €12 a month and removes the question limit.
  • 02Business Pro adds AI, team collaboration, custom branding and moderator mode for €25 per presenter.
  • 03Corporate adds LMS integrations, single sign-on, an analytics dashboard and onboarding.
  • 04ISO 27001 certified, with hosting in Paris or Oregon.

Prices billed yearly without VAT on 6 October 2026. Corporate starts from 6 presenters on a quote.

Ratings and integrations

4.5Trustpilot · Excellent 92 reviews · company profile claimed

Is Wooclap worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. The free plan allows 5 questions a month, and paid plans start at €7 a month for education, billed yearly.

Wooclap reviews

  • Wooclap at the University of Parma
    “A tool that is simple to use yet effective and of high quality, enabling tangible innovation in teaching.”
    Manuela · 10 September 2026 · App Store
  • Respectful of EU consumer rights
    “As an EU consumer, I decided to exercise my right of withdrawal.”
    Michael F. · 4 June 2026 · App Store
  • Absolute nightmare
    “Absolute nightmare of integration into lecture and LMS if you move between computers for your teaching.”
    Olav · 7 January 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Wooclap acquires the audience engagement platform Vevox
  2. Wooclap and universities co-design 5 AI teaching agents
  3. Wooclap raises €25 million, FrenchWeb
  4. Wooclap raises $29 million from Impact Expansion
  5. Wooclap joins the Blackboard Learn marketplace
  6. Baudouin Corman becomes CEO

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Wooclap SA, Rue des Pères Blancs 4, 1040 Etterbeek, Brussels, Belgium
Company number
0563.691.645
Registered
6 October 2014
Security
ISO 27001:2022 since 2024
Hosting
AWS in Paris for Europe, Oregon on request
Result 2025
Loss of €1.1 million, Belgian company accounts

Wooclap vs Mentimeter, Kahoot! and others

Wooclap Mentimeter Kahoot! Slido Poll Everywhere AhaSlides
Founded 20152012201220122008
Headquarters BrusselsStockholmOsloFounded in BratislavaSan Francisco, now remote-firstAhaSlides Pte Ltd, Singapore
Free plan Yes, 5 questions a monthYes, 50 participants a monthYes, 40 players per gameYes, up to 100 participantsYes, audience of 40Yes, 50 participants
App Store rating, US No app, works in the browserNo app, works in the browser4.6 (48K)4.8 (3K)
Owner Founders and investors, Impact Expansion minority stake since 2025Founders and Swedish investorsGoldman Sachs Asset Management with partners, since 2024Cisco, since 2021

“—” means the public sources we checked do not say. Facts from the companies’ websites, Wikipedia and the App Store, checked on 6 October 2026. Poll Everywhere gives 2008 as its founding year, Wikipedia 2007. Slido, Poll Everywhere and AhaSlides are outside the European catalogue or have no profile yet.

Alternatives to Wooclap

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Wooclap FAQ

Yes. Starter is free without a credit card, with 5 questions a month, all 21 formats and unlimited participants. Teachers in French and Belgian schools get most features for free.

On 6 October 2026: education plans cost €7 for Basic and €15 for Pro per presenter, business plans €12 and €25, per month and billed yearly. Campus and Corporate are priced on request.

21 formats, among them polls, multiple choice, word clouds, open questions, matching, sorting, fill in the blanks, labelling an image and script concordance tests.

Yes. It works inside PowerPoint and Google Slides, in Teams and Zoom, and with Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard and Brightspace through LTI 1.3.

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