About Carousel Learning

Carousel Learning is a British quiz platform for retrieval practice in schools. Teachers build quizzes from Question Banks, students revise with flashcards, answer and mark their own free-text answers, and teachers moderate the marking. Teachers log in at app.carousel-learning.com, and students open a quiz link or log in at student.carousel-learning.com. Silver is free for one teacher, Gold costs £70 on an annual subscription, and Platinum for schools costs £155 to £1,725 a year without VAT. Science teacher Adam Boxer, Joshua Perry and Jose Diaz started the company in 2020.

Carousel Learning sells a quiz platform built around retrieval practice: students recall earlier material from memory at spaced intervals. A teacher picks a Question Bank from the Community or uploads one, sets a quiz and shares a link. Students revise flashcards, answer the quiz and mark their own free-text answers. Carousel auto-marks exact matches, and the teacher can moderate any answer and build a Whole Class Feedback report.

Adam Boxer, a science teacher, built a spreadsheet called Retrieval Roulette in 2017 with the CogSciSci community of science teachers. In 2020 Boxer, Joshua Perry and Jose Diaz got an Innovate UK grant and worked with the software agency Aircury to turn it into Carousel. The company was registered in England on 11 August 2020. The first version went live within 3 months of the grant, and 4,000 teachers signed up for the free launch version.

In 2021 Carousel added the paid Gold and Platinum tiers, with Question Banks from John Catt Educational. Primary features followed in 2022 and a Welsh interface in 2023. Platinum onboarded its 600th school in 2024. The company also sells Carousel Teaching, a video CPD platform for teachers. In April 2026 Andrew Berwick became managing director, and Joshua Perry stepped back from the role.