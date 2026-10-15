- schools using Carousel, according to the company
- 4K+
- quizzes taken by students
- 2.5M+
- Question Banks in the Community
- 5K+
- Gold for one teacher, annual subscription
- £70
About Carousel Learning
Carousel Learning is a British quiz platform for retrieval practice in schools. Teachers build quizzes from Question Banks, students revise with flashcards, answer and mark their own free-text answers, and teachers moderate the marking. Teachers log in at app.carousel-learning.com, and students open a quiz link or log in at student.carousel-learning.com. Silver is free for one teacher, Gold costs £70 on an annual subscription, and Platinum for schools costs £155 to £1,725 a year without VAT. Science teacher Adam Boxer, Joshua Perry and Jose Diaz started the company in 2020.
Carousel Learning sells a quiz platform built around retrieval practice: students recall earlier material from memory at spaced intervals. A teacher picks a Question Bank from the Community or uploads one, sets a quiz and shares a link. Students revise flashcards, answer the quiz and mark their own free-text answers. Carousel auto-marks exact matches, and the teacher can moderate any answer and build a Whole Class Feedback report.
Adam Boxer, a science teacher, built a spreadsheet called Retrieval Roulette in 2017 with the CogSciSci community of science teachers. In 2020 Boxer, Joshua Perry and Jose Diaz got an Innovate UK grant and worked with the software agency Aircury to turn it into Carousel. The company was registered in England on 11 August 2020. The first version went live within 3 months of the grant, and 4,000 teachers signed up for the free launch version.
In 2021 Carousel added the paid Gold and Platinum tiers, with Question Banks from John Catt Educational. Primary features followed in 2022 and a Welsh interface in 2023. Platinum onboarded its 600th school in 2024. The company also sells Carousel Teaching, a video CPD platform for teachers. In April 2026 Andrew Berwick became managing director, and Joshua Perry stepped back from the role.
History
- 2017 Adam Boxer creates Retrieval Roulette with the CogSciSci community.
- 2020 Carousel Learning Ltd is registered in England on 11 August.
- 2020 An Innovate UK grant funds the first version, live within 3 months. 4,000 teachers sign up.
- 2021 Launches paid Gold and Platinum next to free Silver, with John Catt Question Banks. Passes 10,000 teachers.
- 2022 Adds multiple choice and primary Question Banks. Passes 20,000 teachers and 150 school or department accounts.
- 2023 The student interface becomes available in Welsh.
- 2024 Carousel Platinum onboards its 600th school.
- 2025 The help centre publishes login and setup guides for Carousel Teaching in September.
- 2026 Student Homepages let students in schools with single sign-on find all their quizzes in one place, from January.
- 2026 Andrew Berwick becomes managing director in April. Co-founder Joshua Perry steps back from the role.
- 2026 Adds the AI Insights report for Platinum in September.
- 2026 Allots new shares on 28 September, according to Companies House.
Leadership
- AB Andrew Berwick Managing director
- AB Adam Boxer Co-founder and director of education
- JD Jose Diaz Co-founder and CTO
- JP Joshua Perry Co-founder
- CS Chris Smith Head of product
- BR Ben Rice Head of professional development
Boxer, Diaz and Perry have been directors since the company was registered in 2020. Perry also runs Smartgrade. Andrew Berwick previously held leadership roles at the Youth Endowment Fund and AllChild, according to EdTech Innovation Hub.
How Carousel works
- C-Score scale that suggests which questions to ask
- 0–15
- quizzes a week on free Silver
- 4
- days of free Gold trial for new users
- 30
- Free-text and multiple choice
- Student self-marking
- Whole Class Feedback
- Flashcard revision mode
- Study Packs
- Whiteboard mode
- C-Scores
- Spoken questions in English and Welsh
- Image support
- MIS sync and single sign-on on Platinum
Video, blogs and resources
- Help centreLogins, quizzes, Platinum setup and data privacy↗
- What is retrieval practiceCarousel’s guide to retrieval, spacing and repetition↗
- Retrieving BetterA CPD course for school leaders, four 75-minute webinars led by Adam Boxer↗
- Carousel Learning and the Children’s CodeHow the platform handles student data↗
Products
- Homework quizzes Teachers choose questions from a Question Bank and set a quiz by link. Students answer in free text or multiple choice and mark their own answers, and teachers moderate the marking. How it works
- Flashcards and Study Packs Students revise flashcards before a quiz. With Study Packs on Gold and Platinum, they set themselves quizzes on the topics a teacher picks. Study Packs
- AI Insights report On Platinum, AI summarises quiz results: errors, misconceptions, how well students marked themselves, and follow-up questions for the next lesson. AI Insights
- Carousel Platinum Accounts for departments, schools and trusts, with MIS sync through Wonde, single sign-on, shared Question Banks, analytics and onboarding. Get a quote
- Carousel Teaching A CPD platform with classroom videos, texts and quizzes for teachers. Each course comes as self-paced learning, INSET sessions or a booster. Carousel Teaching
How much is Carousel Learning?
- Silver £0/year Free, one teacher, 4 quizzes a week
- Unlimited quizzes Gold £70/year £70, annual subscription, one teacher
- Platinum £155–£1,725/year £155–£1,725 a year, school or department, without VAT, on a quote
- Carousel Teaching, core £595/year £595 + VAT a year, includes 1 user
- Carousel Teaching, whole school £1,965/year £1,965 + VAT a year, more than 50 users
Is Carousel Learning free?
Silver is free for individual teachers: unlimited private Question Banks, 3 Community Question Banks, 4 quizzes a week and flashcards. Every new user gets a 30-day free trial of Gold.
Prices on carousel-learning.com on 15 October 2026, in pounds. The pricing table lists Gold at £70 and the quote tool describes Gold as an annual subscription for one teacher. Platinum depends on phase, number of teachers and MIS integration; the range of £155 to £1,725 without VAT is from the help centre FAQ updated in October 2025. MIS integration adds £85 for primary schools and £150 for secondary. Trusts and groups of schools get discounts on request.
How to cancel CarouselTerms
- Carousel Gold ↗
- Open your Account settings page
- Cancel the renewal, or email hello@carousel-learning.com at least 7 days before the renewal date
- Carousel Platinum ↗
- Email hello@carousel-learning.com
- Do it 60 days before the end of the current subscription period
- Subscriptions renew automatically under the same conditions.
- After cancelling Gold, access lasts until the end of the paid period.
- If a department or school buys Platinum in the same academic year, Carousel refunds the teacher’s Gold subscription.
Refund rules
- Gold, first 14 days
- Full refund if the teacher has not used the service in those 14 days.
- Other refunds
- Paid fees are non-refundable unless the law requires it; Carousel decides other requests case by case.
- Disputes
- Arbitration under the CEDR procedure, English law and the courts of England.
From the Carousel Learning Terms of Service, with a changelog last updated on 23 May 2024, checked on 15 October 2026.
Carousel Platinum for schools and trustsGet a quote
- 01Platinum serves primary schools, secondary departments, whole schools and multi-academy trusts.
- 02MIS integration through Wonde syncs staff, classes and students from SIMS, Arbor, Bromcom or iSAMS every night.
- 03Schools with MIS integration can switch on Google or Microsoft single sign-on and Student Homepages.
- 04Platinum adds AI Insights, homework completion reports, shared school Question Banks and onboarding.
From £155 to £1,725 a year without VAT, by phase, number of teachers and MIS integration, according to the help centre.
Reviews
- WebTeachers at app.carousel-learning.com
- Student Homepagestudent.carousel-learning.com, with Google or Microsoft sign-in
- MIS syncThrough Wonde, on Platinum
- WelshStudent interface and text to speech
- AppsNo mobile apps; the student interface works on phones and tablets
Is Carousel Learning worth it?
What students like
- A student says the flashcards help before tests and the platform is quick to use.Layla Halpin, Trustpilot, May 2026
- A student says Carousel helps her learn more than Sparx.freya, Trustpilot, September 2023
- Teachers quoted on the Carousel homepage say it cuts their homework and marking workload.Carousel homepage testimonials
What students criticise
- A student finds the interface annoying and wants questions and answers shown in a table.Sawyer Sarkadi-Smith, Trustpilot, January 2026
- A student dislikes Carousel homework in Spanish lessons.Freddie, Trustpilot, April 2026
- Teachers get a limited mobile interface, and there are no apps yet.Carousel help centre FAQ
- 43% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star.Trustpilot, 7 reviews
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most of the 7 Trustpilot reviews come from students, and Carousel has not invited customers to review recently, according to Trustpilot.
Carousel Learning reviews
-
“10 times better than sparx science”Layla Halpin · 3 May 2026 · App Store 10 times better than sparx science
-
“Absolutely appalling, as a student, I generally like Spanish”Freddie · 7 April 2026 · App Store Absolutely appalling
-
“The interface is annoying and it is very hard to remember the flashcards”Sawyer Sarkadi-Smith · 31 January 2026 · App Store The interface is annoying and it is…
-
“better than sparx and actually helps me learn”freya · 25 September 2023 · App Store better than sparx
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Generalhello@carousel-learning.com
- Supporthelp@carousel-learning.com
- Salessales@carousel-learning.com
- Phone+44 117 318 4288
- DemoBook a demo
- Legal entity
- Carousel Learning Ltd, Lytchett House, 13 Freeland Park, Wareham Road, Poole, Dorset, BH16 6FA, England
- Company number
- 12805855, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 11 August 2020
- Status
- Active
- Nature of business
- SIC 62012, 63110 and 85600
- VAT number
- 378545157
- Hosting
- Amazon Web Services; student data stays in the UK or EEA
Alternatives to Carousel Learning
- Educake🇬🇧 United Kingdom Auto-marked homework quizzes from KS2 to A-level, sold per subject to schools, from Oxford. →
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free revision courses and teacher-set homework from KS2 to A Level, with a paid Premium plan, from London. →
- Tassomai🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive quiz homework and revision for GCSE and KS3 that schools buy and families can subscribe to. →
- Quizalize🇬🇧 United Kingdom Classroom quiz games with class codes and mastery reports for teachers, from London. →
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway Live quiz games with a leaderboard, free for up to 40 players, from Oslo. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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