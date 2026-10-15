PhonicsPlay
Phonics games, lesson plans and printables for Phases 1 to 6, free and by subscription.
- a year for one user, inc VAT
- £12
- a year for a whole school, inc VAT
- £90
- people at once on a whole school login
- 35
- free trial on the registration page
- 14 days
About PhonicsPlay
PhonicsPlay is a British website with interactive phonics games, daily lesson plans, assessments and printables for Phases 1 to 6. Teachers use it on classroom whiteboards, and parents use it at home. Some games and all the lesson plans are free, and most games need a subscription. An individual subscription costs £12 a year and a whole school subscription £90 a year, both with VAT, and the whole school login works for up to 35 people at a time. Users log in at phonicsplay.co.uk/login with a username and password.
PhonicsPlay organises its games by phonics phase. Phase 1 games train listening, rhyme and alliteration. Phases 2 to 5 practise blending, segmenting, flashcards and tricky words. Phase 6 covers plurals and other spelling conventions. Each game card names the skill it is good for, and many games have a teaching ideas sheet.
Rosanna Springham, a former teacher, built the games, artwork and text herself after studying software development with the Open University. Her husband Justin Springham runs customer service. The couple incorporated PhonicsPlay Limited in November 2010. The company had an average of 3 employees in the year to 30 November 2025.
The company also runs PhonicsPlay Comics, decodable comics with PhonicsPlay characters, and SpellingPlay, a free site for Year 2 spelling. PhonicsPlay is not on the Department for Education list of validated phonics programmes. Its daily plans follow the weekly overview in Letters and Sounds and break it down day by day.
History
- 2006 The Rose Review on early reading is published in March. PhonicsPlay’s parent pages use it to explain how schools teach phonics.
- 2010 Rosanna and Justin Springham incorporate PhonicsPlay Limited in Brighton on 17 November.
- 2012 The registered office moves from Brighton to a village near Lewes, East Sussex, on 1 June.
- 2014 The new national curriculum adds Year 1 objectives. PhonicsPlay covers them in Phase 5d planning and moves Year 2 spelling to SpellingPlay.
- 2020 In response to Covid-19, PhonicsPlay lets children use whole school subscriptions at home.
- 2024 The company has an average of 3 employees in the year to 30 November 2024.
- 2025 The confirmation statement of 16 November 2025 is filed with no updates.
- 2026 Accounts for the year to 30 November 2025 are filed on 7 August, with 3 employees on average.
- 2026 In October the registration page lists £12 a year for one user and £90 a year for a whole school.
Leadership
- RS Rosanna Springham Director, creator of the games, artwork and text
- JS Justin Springham Director and company secretary, customer service
Roles from the PhonicsPlay FAQs and the Companies House officer list, checked on 15 October 2026.
How PhonicsPlay teaches phonics
- phases, from listening to spelling rules
- 6
- unaided writing assessments a year
- 4
- minutes in the sample phonics session in the FAQs
- 15
- Games sorted by phase
- Blending and segmenting practice
- Real and fake word games
- Flashcard speed games
- Tricky word games
- Teaching ideas for each game
- Daily lesson plans
- Before and after phase assessments
- Printable versions of the games
- Guides for parents
Resources by phase
Phase 15
- Sound Starters
- Welcome To The Zoo
- Hickory Dickory Dock
- Cake Bake
- Super Smoothie
Phase 26
- Buried Treasure
- Dragons Den
- Picnic on Pluto
- Pick A Picture
- Tricky Word Trucks
- Reading Robot
Phase 3 and 45
- Make a Match
- Sentence Substitution
- Rocket Rescue
- Space Race
- Flashcards Speed Trials
Phase 54
- Alternative Spellings
- Cheeky Chimps
- Acorn Adventures
- Jetpack Jump Countdown
Phase 64
- Planetary Plurals
- Pond Life Plurals
- Past Tense Penguins
- Tumbling Tumbleweeds
From the phase pages on phonicsplay.co.uk, checked on 15 October 2026. Phase 5 lists the most resources, 36 subscriber games and activities.
Video, blogs and resources
- Free resourcesFree games such as Buried Treasure, Dragons Den and Picnic on Pluto↗
- Lesson planningFree daily plans for Phases 2 to 5d↗
- Subject knowledgeGlossary of phonemes, graphemes, digraphs, blending and segmenting↗
- When phonics isn’t workingChecks for classrooms and children who make slow progress↗
- What is phonicsA guide for parents to GPCs, blending and segmenting↗
- Pre-school childrenPhase 1 ideas for listening and sounds at home↗
Products
- Interactive phonics games Games for Phases 1 to 6 that run in the browser and on interactive whiteboards. In Buried Treasure children blend the word on each coin and put real words in the treasure chest and fake words in the bin. Resources
- Daily lesson plans Free day-by-day plans for Phases 2 to 5d, with suggested words and sentences and the games that fit each session. Subscribers get the pictures and resources the plans use. Planning
- Assessment A whole school unaided writing assessment, carried out four times a year, and before and after sheets for each phase, designed to be used one to one. Assessment
- Printable resources Flashcards, picture and word matching cards, tricky word trucks and printable versions of the games, sorted by phase. Printables
- For parents Free pages on what phonics is, what schools do, how to help at home and how to prepare pre-school children for phonics. Parents
- PhonicsPlay Comics Short decodable comics with PhonicsPlay characters, to read on screen or print, matched to what children learn each week. Comics
- SpellingPlay A free site from the same company for Year 2 spelling, with planning, subject knowledge, interactive games and printables. SpellingPlay
How much is PhonicsPlay?
- Families Individual £12/yr £12 a year, one user on one computer at a time, inc VAT
- Whole School £90/yr £90 a year, up to 35 people in a school at once, inc VAT
- Free trial Free for 14 days individual or whole school
Is PhonicsPlay free?
Free without an account: selected games in each phase, the daily lesson plans, the assessments, subject knowledge and the parent pages. Free areas show adverts. The registration page offers a free 14-day trial for one user or for a whole school.
Prices from the PhonicsPlay registration page and FAQs, in pounds sterling with VAT, for one year pre-paid, checked on 15 October 2026. Card payments go online. UK schools can also pay a whole school subscription by cheque, purchase order or BACS.
How to cancel a PhonicsPlay subscriptionTerms
- Email ↗
- Email customerservice@phonicsplay.co.uk
- Ask to cancel the subscription
- Do it within 14 days of purchase for a full refund
- All subscriptions are pre-paid for a year.
- A member can cancel at any time by email.
- After the cooling-off period PhonicsPlay does not refund the unused part of the year.
- The terms give the cooling-off period as 14 days in one clause and seven days in the next. The FAQ says 14 days.
Refund rules
- Cheques
- A returned cheque suspends the subscription until full payment clears.
- Purchase orders
- If payment does not arrive within 30 days of the invoice, the subscription may be suspended.
- Fees
- PhonicsPlay can change fees, and new fees apply once published on the website.
From the PhonicsPlay terms and conditions and FAQs, checked on 15 October 2026.
PhonicsPlay for schoolsSubscribe
- 01One whole school login works for up to 35 people at the same time, so several classes can play at once.
- 02Children can use the whole school login at home. PhonicsPlay added this rule in response to Covid-19.
- 03UK schools can pay by cheque, official purchase order or BACS with the whole school order form.
- 04PhonicsPlay invoices purchase orders and asks for payment within 30 days.
- 05Schools outside the UK pay online by card.
£90 a year with VAT for a whole school, checked on 15 October 2026.
Is PhonicsPlay worth it?
What users like
- Selected games in each phase are free and can be played as many times as you like.PhonicsPlay home page
- The daily lesson plans, assessments and subject knowledge pages are free.PhonicsPlay planning page
- A whole school login covers up to 35 people at once for £90 a year.PhonicsPlay registration page
- UK schools can pay by cheque, purchase order or BACS.PhonicsPlay FAQs
What users criticise
- Most games show a Subscribe to Play ribbon and need a login.PhonicsPlay phase pages
- There is no phone line. Customers email and can ask for a call back.PhonicsPlay FAQs
- No refund for the unused part of the year after the cooling-off period.Terms and conditions
- PhonicsPlay is not on the DfE list of validated phonics programmes.GOV.UK list of phonics teaching programmes
What the official pages say, not our rating. PhonicsPlay has an unclaimed Trustpilot page with no reviews, checked on 15 October 2026, so the points come from its own site, terms and the GOV.UK list.
Contacts and company data
- Customer servicecustomerservice@phonicsplay.co.uk
- VAT receiptspayments@phonicsplay.co.uk
- Contact formReply within 48 hours
- Fax01273 316667
- Company
- PhonicsPlay Limited
- Company number
- 07442997, England and Wales
- Type
- Private limited company
- Incorporated
- 17 November 2010
- Status
- Active
- Nature of business
- SIC 85200, primary education
- VAT number
- 117 0926 28
- Accounts
- Small companies regime, year to 30 November
Alternatives to PhonicsPlay
- Little Wandle🇬🇧 United Kingdom A DfE-validated phonics programme for schools from Wandle Learning Trust in London, from £750 a year, with free parent videos. →
- Teach Your Monster🇬🇧 United Kingdom Phonics games for ages 3 to 6 from London, free on computers, which families can use at home. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources from Sheffield with its own phonics programme, Twinkl Phonics, also on the DfE validated list. →
- EdShed (Spelling Shed)🇬🇧 United Kingdom Phonics Shed, Spelling Shed and Literacy Shed Plus for primary schools, from Bewdley. Phonics Shed is on the DfE validated list. →
- Topmarks🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free maths and English games for children, from Nottingham. →
- Nessy🇬🇧 United Kingdom Reading and spelling programmes from Bristol built for children with dyslexia, sold to families and schools. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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