About PhonicsPlay

PhonicsPlay is a British website with interactive phonics games, daily lesson plans, assessments and printables for Phases 1 to 6. Teachers use it on classroom whiteboards, and parents use it at home. Some games and all the lesson plans are free, and most games need a subscription. An individual subscription costs £12 a year and a whole school subscription £90 a year, both with VAT, and the whole school login works for up to 35 people at a time. Users log in at phonicsplay.co.uk/login with a username and password.

PhonicsPlay organises its games by phonics phase. Phase 1 games train listening, rhyme and alliteration. Phases 2 to 5 practise blending, segmenting, flashcards and tricky words. Phase 6 covers plurals and other spelling conventions. Each game card names the skill it is good for, and many games have a teaching ideas sheet.

Rosanna Springham, a former teacher, built the games, artwork and text herself after studying software development with the Open University. Her husband Justin Springham runs customer service. The couple incorporated PhonicsPlay Limited in November 2010. The company had an average of 3 employees in the year to 30 November 2025.

The company also runs PhonicsPlay Comics, decodable comics with PhonicsPlay characters, and SpellingPlay, a free site for Year 2 spelling. PhonicsPlay is not on the Department for Education list of validated phonics programmes. Its daily plans follow the weekly overview in Letters and Sounds and break it down day by day.