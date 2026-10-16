About Studybugs

Studybugs is a UK service where parents report that their child is ill and off school, and schools manage attendance. Parents use the free Studybugs app or the website, and the school gets the report along with official UKHSA guidance on whether the child should stay at home. Studybugs says more than 6,000 UK schools and alternative provisions are registered and it processes about 1.5 million reports a year. The core platform is free for schools, and Studybugs has agreed with the Department for Education to keep it free. Studybugs Limited, registered in England in 2013 under the name Sickly, also sells paid tools for registers, wellbeing alerts and parent meetings to schools, trusts and local authorities.

Studybugs connects parents, schools and public services around a child’s absence. A parent opens the app or the website, picks a child and describes the illness or symptoms. The school receives the report and records the absence. Studybugs shows official UKHSA guidance for certain illnesses and symptoms. Schools can send messages to parents for free and get alerts when a child is absent with a wellbeing concern such as anxiety.

The idea came after the child of one co-founder had scarlet fever and four doctors misdiagnosed it. A school friend had been ill with scarlet fever shortly before. The founders wanted data on which illnesses go around schools. The company was registered in England as Sickly Limited on 9 January 2013. Alex Lovelock-Wren, Jeremy Mabbitt and Joanna Mabbitt launched the service in April 2014. In September 2015 the Open Data Institute backed the project. In 2016 the company changed its name to Studybugs.

With parents’ consent, Studybugs shares anonymised illness data with schools, local authorities and researchers. It feeds data into the UKHSA syndromic surveillance system and has worked on studies of childhood asthma, stomach bugs, Covid-19 and mental health. Today it sells attendance and safeguarding tools to schools, multi-academy trusts and local authorities. In December 2025 it changed its logo and colours and set a new mission: to ensure every child’s welfare.