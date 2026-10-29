Learning platforms 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Since 2016

Springpod

Free virtual work experience and university course tasters for students.

Visit springpod.com All companies

Trial: Free for students: sign up at space.springpod.com/sign-up

young people reached, according to Springpod
1.2M+
schools, colleges and universities connected
9,000+
active experiences, according to Springpod
240+
usual length of a virtual work experience
10 hours

About Springpod

Springpod is a London careers platform where school, college and university students try virtual work experience with employers and short university course tasters called Subject Spotlights. A typical work experience programme takes about 10 hours over two weeks and ends with a certificate. Students sign in at space.springpod.com with an email address, Google, Apple or a UCAS account, and teachers use a separate Ed Portal. The platform is free for students; employers and universities pay for an annual membership priced on request. The UK operating company, The Education Hub Group Ltd, has been owned by the Delaware company Springpod Holdings Inc. since 2024.

Springpod runs online programmes that employers and universities build with it. In a virtual work experience, students watch live talks with people from the company, do short activities and quizzes and finish a project set by the employer. Subject Spotlights are on-demand tasters of a university subject, with lecture and seminar content, for students aged 16 and over. Both are free for students, and Springpod is paid by the employers and universities that run the programmes.

Sam Hyams and Oliver Fisher founded the company in 2016, when The Education Hub Group Ltd was registered in London. Springpod says the two first ran UTC Hub together before they launched Springpod. It raised a £2.25 million Series A in 2021, led by Alliance Fund Managers through the Merseyside Loan and Equity Fund, and £3 million from the London venture firm Edge in 2023.

In January 2024 UCAS added Springpod’s work experience and Subject Spotlights to the UCAS Hub. In October 2024 the US nonprofit American Student Assistance invested $2.5 million, and Springpod moved its legal domicile to the United States. Springpod Holdings Inc., registered in Delaware, now owns the UK company, which keeps its offices in London and Liverpool.

History

  1. 2016 The Education Hub Group Ltd, the company behind Springpod, is incorporated in England on 27 April.
  2. 2021 Raises a £2.25 million Series A in April, led by Alliance Fund Managers through MSIF’s Merseyside Loan and Equity Fund, to grow its Liverpool team.
  3. 2023 The London venture capital firm Edge invests £3 million, reported in May.
  4. 2023 Hannah Williamson of Edge joins the board in April. Justin Cooke becomes a director in October and is now Chair.
  5. 2024 UCAS announces on 11 January that Springpod’s work experience and Subject Spotlights will be free for UCAS Hub users from the spring.
  6. 2024 The UCAS and Springpod collaboration wins EdTech Innovation of the Year and Innovator of the Year at the Stationers’ Company Innovation Excellence Awards.
  7. 2024 American Student Assistance invests $2.5 million on 28 October. Springpod changes its legal domicile to the United States and plans a US launch.

Springpod funding and investors

3 rounds reported since 2021
  1. October 2024
    Strategic investment $2.5M

    Lead: American Student Assistance American Student Assistance

    Source: Springpod
  2. May 2023
    Venture £3M

    Lead: Edge Edge

    Source: Silicon Canals
  3. April 2021
    Series A £2.25M

    Lead: Alliance Fund Managers (MSIF) Alliance Fund ManagersTriple PointCass Entrepreneurship FundExisting investors

    Source: Invest Liverpool

Rounds reported by Invest Liverpool, Silicon Canals and Springpod. Amounts are in the currency of each report.

Leadership

  • Sam Hyams Co-founder and CEO
  • Oliver Fisher Co-founder and CPO
  • Andy Dillow COO
  • Justin Cooke Chair
  • Hannah Williamson Board member, General Partner at Edge

Rilwan Meeran, Head of Alternative Investments at Britebound, joined the board in 2024, and Alex Bishop of Ufi Ventures has been a board observer since 2022, according to Springpod.

How a virtual work experience works

usual programme length
10 hours
average Subject Spotlight
30 min
until a live talk recording is ready
24 hours
  • Free for students
  • Live talks with industry professionals
  • Recorded talks within 24 hours
  • Employer-set projects
  • Certificates for CVs and personal statements
  • Subject Spotlights for ages 16+
  • Virtual-to-Reality placements in beta
  • Apprenticeship and job listings
  • Ed Portal for teachers
  • Sign in with Google, Apple or UCAS

Products

  • Virtual work experience Programmes built with employers such as Airbus, Barclays, the BBC and the NHS. Students join live talks, do activities and quizzes and finish a project in about 10 hours, then download a certificate. Find work experience
  • Subject Spotlights Free on-demand tasters of a university subject for students aged 16 and over, with lectures and seminars from university lecturers. One takes about 30 minutes on average. Try a university course
  • Virtual-to-Reality A beta route to in-person work experience. After a student completes a virtual programme at 100%, they can declare interest, and the partner employer contacts them directly. How it works
  • Micro Internships Project-based internships for university students. They work on a live business challenge set by an employer and pitch a solution, and Springpod grades the work and runs the programme. Micro Internships
  • AI Interview Coach Interview practice with role-specific questions that adapt to each answer, and feedback on clarity, structure and delivery. Employers can tailor questions and scenarios to their roles. AI Interview Coach
  • Ed Portal A dashboard for teachers, advisers and careers leads. They invite students, see who has joined and completed programmes, and use guides for the Gatsby Benchmarks. For teachers

How much is Springpod?

  • Free Students Free virtual work experience and Subject Spotlights
  • Teachers and careers leads Free Ed Portal and resources; employability content on subscription
  • Employer membership Quote yearly: Experiences, Pods and Credits
  • Micro Internships Quote universities and employers

Is Springpod free?

Virtual work experience and Subject Spotlights are free for students. Springpod calls its teacher offer a free careers platform, with optional employability content by subscription. The Terms of Use say some content and services can be chargeable.

Checked on springpod.com and partners.springpod.com on 29 October 2026. Springpod does not publish prices for organisations: its pricing page describes an annual membership of Experiences, Pods and Credits and asks partners to talk to an expert.

Springpod for employers and universities

Springpod pricing
  • 01Employers get branded virtual experiences: simulations, programmes, employability and digital skills, and the AI Interview Coach.
  • 02Pods add reporting on impact, anonymised talent data, branding and paid promotion, each with a + upgrade.
  • 03Credits pay for a learner’s full journey and, Springpod says, never expire.
  • 04Universities run Micro Internships for whole cohorts through their careers and employability teams.

Annual membership priced on request, checked on 29 October 2026.

Latest news

  1. Springpod secures $2.5 million investment from American Student Assistance
  2. Students get the opportunity to try before they apply through UCAS collaboration with Springpod, UCAS
  3. London-based Springpod bags £3M from Edge, Silicon Canals
  4. Liverpool City Region’s career platform Springpod receives £2.25m investment, Invest Liverpool

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
The Education Hub Group Ltd, Arch 6, Maltings Place, 169 Tower Bridge Road, London, SE1 3LJ, England
Company number
10150500, England and Wales
Incorporated
27 April 2016
Status
Active
Trading name
Springpod, according to its Terms of Use
Business
SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
Parent
Springpod Holdings Inc., Delaware, United States, since October 2024
UK establishment of the parent
BR027180, opened 7 August 2024

Alternatives to Springpod

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Springpod FAQ

Springpod is a UK careers platform for school, college and university students. It offers free virtual work experience with employers such as Airbus, Barclays and the NHS, and Subject Spotlights, which are short tasters of university courses. The company, The Education Hub Group Ltd, is based in London and also has an office in Liverpool.

Students sign in at https://space.springpod.com/sign-in with their email and password, or with Google, Apple or a UCAS account. A forgotten password can be reset from the same page. Teachers, advisers and careers leads log in to the Ed Portal at https://educator-portal.springpod.com, and employers and universities use https://partner-portal.springpod.com.

Yes, for students. Springpod says its virtual work experience and Subject Spotlights are 100% free, and it also calls its platform for teachers free. Employers and universities pay for an annual membership. Springpod does not publish those prices and asks organisations to contact its team.

Most programmes take about 10 hours, which students should complete within two weeks. There is no strict cut-off. Live talks are recorded and available within 24 hours, and during a talk students type their questions.

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