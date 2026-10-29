About Springpod

Springpod is a London careers platform where school, college and university students try virtual work experience with employers and short university course tasters called Subject Spotlights. A typical work experience programme takes about 10 hours over two weeks and ends with a certificate. Students sign in at space.springpod.com with an email address, Google, Apple or a UCAS account, and teachers use a separate Ed Portal. The platform is free for students; employers and universities pay for an annual membership priced on request. The UK operating company, The Education Hub Group Ltd, has been owned by the Delaware company Springpod Holdings Inc. since 2024.

Springpod runs online programmes that employers and universities build with it. In a virtual work experience, students watch live talks with people from the company, do short activities and quizzes and finish a project set by the employer. Subject Spotlights are on-demand tasters of a university subject, with lecture and seminar content, for students aged 16 and over. Both are free for students, and Springpod is paid by the employers and universities that run the programmes.

Sam Hyams and Oliver Fisher founded the company in 2016, when The Education Hub Group Ltd was registered in London. Springpod says the two first ran UTC Hub together before they launched Springpod. It raised a £2.25 million Series A in 2021, led by Alliance Fund Managers through the Merseyside Loan and Equity Fund, and £3 million from the London venture firm Edge in 2023.

In January 2024 UCAS added Springpod’s work experience and Subject Spotlights to the UCAS Hub. In October 2024 the US nonprofit American Student Assistance invested $2.5 million, and Springpod moved its legal domicile to the United States. Springpod Holdings Inc., registered in Delaware, now owns the UK company, which keeps its offices in London and Liverpool.