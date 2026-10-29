Trial: Free for students: sign up at space.springpod.com/sign-up
- young people reached, according to Springpod
- 1.2M+
- schools, colleges and universities connected
- 9,000+
- active experiences, according to Springpod
- 240+
- usual length of a virtual work experience
- 10 hours
About Springpod
Springpod is a London careers platform where school, college and university students try virtual work experience with employers and short university course tasters called Subject Spotlights. A typical work experience programme takes about 10 hours over two weeks and ends with a certificate. Students sign in at space.springpod.com with an email address, Google, Apple or a UCAS account, and teachers use a separate Ed Portal. The platform is free for students; employers and universities pay for an annual membership priced on request. The UK operating company, The Education Hub Group Ltd, has been owned by the Delaware company Springpod Holdings Inc. since 2024.
Springpod runs online programmes that employers and universities build with it. In a virtual work experience, students watch live talks with people from the company, do short activities and quizzes and finish a project set by the employer. Subject Spotlights are on-demand tasters of a university subject, with lecture and seminar content, for students aged 16 and over. Both are free for students, and Springpod is paid by the employers and universities that run the programmes.
Sam Hyams and Oliver Fisher founded the company in 2016, when The Education Hub Group Ltd was registered in London. Springpod says the two first ran UTC Hub together before they launched Springpod. It raised a £2.25 million Series A in 2021, led by Alliance Fund Managers through the Merseyside Loan and Equity Fund, and £3 million from the London venture firm Edge in 2023.
In January 2024 UCAS added Springpod’s work experience and Subject Spotlights to the UCAS Hub. In October 2024 the US nonprofit American Student Assistance invested $2.5 million, and Springpod moved its legal domicile to the United States. Springpod Holdings Inc., registered in Delaware, now owns the UK company, which keeps its offices in London and Liverpool.
History
- 2016 The Education Hub Group Ltd, the company behind Springpod, is incorporated in England on 27 April.
- 2021 Raises a £2.25 million Series A in April, led by Alliance Fund Managers through MSIF’s Merseyside Loan and Equity Fund, to grow its Liverpool team.
- 2023 The London venture capital firm Edge invests £3 million, reported in May.
- 2023 Hannah Williamson of Edge joins the board in April. Justin Cooke becomes a director in October and is now Chair.
- 2024 UCAS announces on 11 January that Springpod’s work experience and Subject Spotlights will be free for UCAS Hub users from the spring.
- 2024 The UCAS and Springpod collaboration wins EdTech Innovation of the Year and Innovator of the Year at the Stationers’ Company Innovation Excellence Awards.
- 2024 American Student Assistance invests $2.5 million on 28 October. Springpod changes its legal domicile to the United States and plans a US launch.
Springpod funding and investors
- October 2024 Strategic investment $2.5M
Lead: American Student Assistance American Student AssistanceSource: Springpod
- May 2023 Venture £3M
Lead: Edge EdgeSource: Silicon Canals
- April 2021 Series A £2.25M
Lead: Alliance Fund Managers (MSIF) Alliance Fund ManagersTriple PointCass Entrepreneurship FundExisting investorsSource: Invest Liverpool
Rounds reported by Invest Liverpool, Silicon Canals and Springpod. Amounts are in the currency of each report.
Leadership
- SH Sam Hyams Co-founder and CEO
- OF Oliver Fisher Co-founder and CPO
- AD Andy Dillow COO
- JC Justin Cooke Chair
- HW Hannah Williamson Board member, General Partner at Edge
Rilwan Meeran, Head of Alternative Investments at Britebound, joined the board in 2024, and Alex Bishop of Ufi Ventures has been a board observer since 2022, according to Springpod.
How a virtual work experience works
- usual programme length
- 10 hours
- average Subject Spotlight
- 30 min
- until a live talk recording is ready
- 24 hours
- Free for students
- Live talks with industry professionals
- Recorded talks within 24 hours
- Employer-set projects
- Certificates for CVs and personal statements
- Subject Spotlights for ages 16+
- Virtual-to-Reality placements in beta
- Apprenticeship and job listings
- Ed Portal for teachers
- Sign in with Google, Apple or UCAS
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Virtual work experience Programmes built with employers such as Airbus, Barclays, the BBC and the NHS. Students join live talks, do activities and quizzes and finish a project in about 10 hours, then download a certificate. Find work experience
- Subject Spotlights Free on-demand tasters of a university subject for students aged 16 and over, with lectures and seminars from university lecturers. One takes about 30 minutes on average. Try a university course
- Virtual-to-Reality A beta route to in-person work experience. After a student completes a virtual programme at 100%, they can declare interest, and the partner employer contacts them directly. How it works
- Micro Internships Project-based internships for university students. They work on a live business challenge set by an employer and pitch a solution, and Springpod grades the work and runs the programme. Micro Internships
- AI Interview Coach Interview practice with role-specific questions that adapt to each answer, and feedback on clarity, structure and delivery. Employers can tailor questions and scenarios to their roles. AI Interview Coach
- Ed Portal A dashboard for teachers, advisers and careers leads. They invite students, see who has joined and completed programmes, and use guides for the Gatsby Benchmarks. For teachers
How much is Springpod?
- Free Students Free virtual work experience and Subject Spotlights
- Teachers and careers leads Free Ed Portal and resources; employability content on subscription
- Employer membership Quote yearly: Experiences, Pods and Credits
- Micro Internships Quote universities and employers
Is Springpod free?
Virtual work experience and Subject Spotlights are free for students. Springpod calls its teacher offer a free careers platform, with optional employability content by subscription. The Terms of Use say some content and services can be chargeable.
Checked on springpod.com and partners.springpod.com on 29 October 2026. Springpod does not publish prices for organisations: its pricing page describes an annual membership of Experiences, Pods and Credits and asks partners to talk to an expert.
Springpod for employers and universitiesSpringpod pricing
- 01Employers get branded virtual experiences: simulations, programmes, employability and digital skills, and the AI Interview Coach.
- 02Pods add reporting on impact, anonymised talent data, branding and paid promotion, each with a + upgrade.
- 03Credits pay for a learner’s full journey and, Springpod says, never expire.
- 04Universities run Micro Internships for whole cohorts through their careers and employability teams.
Annual membership priced on request, checked on 29 October 2026.
Latest news
- 2024Stationers’ Company Innovation Excellence Awards, EdTech Innovation of the Year and Innovator of the Year, with UCAS
- Springpod secures $2.5 million investment from American Student Assistance
- Students get the opportunity to try before they apply through UCAS collaboration with Springpod, UCAS
- London-based Springpod bags £3M from Edge, Silicon Canals
- Liverpool City Region’s career platform Springpod receives £2.25m investment, Invest Liverpool
Contacts and company data
- Contact formpartners.springpod.com
- Help centreStudents, teachers and partners
- Trust Hublegal.springpod.com
- Legal entity
- The Education Hub Group Ltd, Arch 6, Maltings Place, 169 Tower Bridge Road, London, SE1 3LJ, England
- Company number
- 10150500, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 27 April 2016
- Status
- Active
- Trading name
- Springpod, according to its Terms of Use
- Business
- SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
- Parent
- Springpod Holdings Inc., Delaware, United States, since October 2024
- UK establishment of the parent
- BR027180, opened 7 August 2024
Alternatives to Springpod
- Unifrog🇬🇧 United Kingdom A careers, university and apprenticeship platform that schools buy for their students, from London. →
- Unibuddy🇬🇧 United Kingdom A student-to-student recruitment platform for universities, from London. →
- FutureLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online courses and degrees from universities, for adults and older students. →
- Multiverse🇬🇧 United Kingdom Apprenticeships and upskilling for employees rather than school students, from London. →
- F ForageUnited States Free virtual job simulations built with employers, from a company outside the European catalogue. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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