About Get Set 4 PE

Get Set 4 PE is an online PE scheme of work for primary schools, from Nursery and Reception to Year 6, made by Get Set 4 Education Ltd in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire. Teachers get lesson plans and units of work written by PE teachers, a curriculum mapping tool, assessment and reporting software and a dashboard for clubs and competitions. School staff sign in at customer.getset4education.co.uk/sign-in with their school email address and password. Prices are not listed: schools answer four questions on the membership options page and get a quote for one, three or five years, and there is a 14-day free trial. The company is owned by Sprout Holdings Limited, controlled by its directors Kathryn Whittall and Natalie Richardson.

Get Set 4 PE gives primary teachers a full PE curriculum online. Units of work run from the Early Years Foundation Stage through Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2, for example Fundamentals in Nursery and Reception, Sending and Receiving in Year 2 and Gymnastics in Year 4. Each unit has a unit of work, a knowledge organiser and lesson plans. The company says all its content is written by teachers.

Around the lessons sit tools for the PE subject leader. A curriculum map shows what is taught when, against the Early Learning Goals and the KS1 and KS2 National Curriculum. The assessment tool lets teachers set their own criteria and upload video, audio, photos or notes as evidence, then build reports. A Clubs and Competitions dashboard tracks attendance at clubs and events. The Awesome Stuff area holds progression documents, knowledge organisers and CPD, and every subscription includes Get Set 4 Life, a wellbeing programme.

The company was registered in January 2017 as Get Set 4 P.E. Ltd and renamed Get Set 4 Education Ltd in September 2020; it now also sells Get Set 4 Music. Kathryn Whittall and Natalie Richardson, both PE teachers and authors of the PE content, have been directors since the start. In April 2025 their holding company, Sprout Holdings Limited, became the owner.