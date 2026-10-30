K-12 learning 🇬🇧 Hoddesdon, United Kingdom Since 2017

Get Set 4 PE

PE scheme of work for primary schools with lesson plans, curriculum mapping and assessment.

Visit getset4education.co.uk Try Get Set 4 PE free All companies
schools use Get Set 4 Education, according to the company
4,500+
from Nursery and Reception to Year 6
EYFS–Y6
free school trial
14 days
subjects: PE and Music
2

About Get Set 4 PE

Get Set 4 PE is an online PE scheme of work for primary schools, from Nursery and Reception to Year 6, made by Get Set 4 Education Ltd in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire. Teachers get lesson plans and units of work written by PE teachers, a curriculum mapping tool, assessment and reporting software and a dashboard for clubs and competitions. School staff sign in at customer.getset4education.co.uk/sign-in with their school email address and password. Prices are not listed: schools answer four questions on the membership options page and get a quote for one, three or five years, and there is a 14-day free trial. The company is owned by Sprout Holdings Limited, controlled by its directors Kathryn Whittall and Natalie Richardson.

Get Set 4 PE gives primary teachers a full PE curriculum online. Units of work run from the Early Years Foundation Stage through Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2, for example Fundamentals in Nursery and Reception, Sending and Receiving in Year 2 and Gymnastics in Year 4. Each unit has a unit of work, a knowledge organiser and lesson plans. The company says all its content is written by teachers.

Around the lessons sit tools for the PE subject leader. A curriculum map shows what is taught when, against the Early Learning Goals and the KS1 and KS2 National Curriculum. The assessment tool lets teachers set their own criteria and upload video, audio, photos or notes as evidence, then build reports. A Clubs and Competitions dashboard tracks attendance at clubs and events. The Awesome Stuff area holds progression documents, knowledge organisers and CPD, and every subscription includes Get Set 4 Life, a wellbeing programme.

The company was registered in January 2017 as Get Set 4 P.E. Ltd and renamed Get Set 4 Education Ltd in September 2020; it now also sells Get Set 4 Music. Kathryn Whittall and Natalie Richardson, both PE teachers and authors of the PE content, have been directors since the start. In April 2025 their holding company, Sprout Holdings Limited, became the owner.

History

  1. 2009 Teach Sport Limited, later Get Set 4 Sport Limited, is incorporated on 28 October with Kathryn Whittall as a director.
  2. 2017 Get Set 4 P.E. Ltd is incorporated on 27 January, with Kathryn Whittall and Natalie Richardson as directors.
  3. 2020 The company is renamed Get Set 4 Education Ltd on 12 September.
  4. 2025 Sprout Holdings Limited becomes the parent company on 11 April.

Leadership

  • Kathryn Whittall Director, PE author
  • Natalie Richardson Director, PE author
  • Steph Tilbury PE author
  • Anthony Seaman PE author
  • Clare King PE author

All the PE authors listed on the Who We Are page hold Qualified Teacher Status.

How schools use Get Set 4 PE

schools
4,500+
free trial
14 days
prints per user a month
80
  • Lesson plans for Nursery to Year 6
  • Units of work
  • Knowledge organisers
  • Progression documents
  • Curriculum mapping
  • Custom assessment criteria
  • Video, audio and photo evidence
  • Reports
  • Clubs and competitions dashboard
  • CPD
  • Get Set 4 Life wellbeing
  • Unlimited school users

Subjects and key stages

Get Set 4 PE3

  • Nursery and Reception (EYFS)
  • Key Stage 1
  • Key Stage 2

Get Set 4 Music3

  • Nursery and Reception (EYFS)
  • Key Stage 1
  • Key Stage 2

Products

  • Lesson plans and units of work Units for every year from Nursery to Year 6, each with a unit of work, a knowledge organiser and lesson plans written by PE teachers. View sample
  • Assessment and reporting Teachers record what they want against their own criteria, upload video, audio, photos or text as evidence and build reports in a few clicks. Free trial
  • Curriculum mapping A space to plan the school’s PE curriculum year by year and check it covers the Early Learning Goals and the KS1 and KS2 National Curriculum. How it works
  • Clubs and Competitions dashboard Records club attendance and competition entries, with filters by group, club and event, so the school can see which pupils take part. How it works
  • Awesome Stuff and Get Set 4 Life Progression documents, knowledge organisers, CPD and subject leader support, plus the Get Set 4 Life wellbeing programme, free with every subject. Get Set 4 Life
  • Get Set 4 Music The company’s second subject: a primary music curriculum with the same planning and assessment tools. View sample

How much is Get Set 4 PE?

  • Get Set 4 PE Quote 1, 3 or 5 years, by pupils on roll
  • Get Set 4 PE + Get Set 4 Music Quote 10% saving when both subscriptions are aligned
  • Trusts, clusters and federations Quote group discount, one subscription per school

Is Get Set 4 PE free?

14-day free trial for schools, with access for all staff to 2 lesson plans and the unit of work for each unit, plus the curriculum mapping and assessment tools. No obligation.

Checked on customer.getset4education.co.uk/membership-options on 30 October 2026. Prices are not listed. The page asks for the school’s country, pupils’ age range, subject and number of pupils on roll, then gives a quote. Subscriptions run for one, three or five years, and the company says the longer term is cheaper.

Renewal and cancellation

Terms and conditions
  • School account ↗
    1. Sign in to the school account
    2. Switch off auto-renew before the renewal date
    3. For help, email admin@getset4education.co.uk
  • Subscriptions renew automatically for the same term; a five-year subscription renews for three years.
  • You can also give written notice before the renewal date.
  • The main account holder gets reminders three weeks and two weeks before renewal.
  • Once a renewal period has started, it cannot be cancelled and no refund is given.
  • A break in service ends the 5% loyalty discount.

Refund rules

All schools
Each school needs its own subscription, defined by its URN; subscriptions cannot be shared.
Payment
By card online or by invoice, BACS or cheque, with payment terms of six weeks.

From the Get Set 4 Education terms and conditions and FAQs, checked on 30 October 2026.

Contacts and company data

Company
Get Set 4 Education Ltd
Company number
10586972
Incorporated
27 January 2017, as Get Set 4 P.E. Ltd
Current name
Get Set 4 Education Ltd since 12 September 2020
Status
Active
Business
SIC 85200, primary education
Parent
Sprout Holdings Limited, company 16239499
VAT
265099869

Alternatives to Get Set 4 PE

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Get Set 4 PE FAQ

Get Set 4 PE is an online PE curriculum for primary schools in the UK and abroad. It has lesson plans and units of work from Nursery and Reception to Year 6, a curriculum mapping tool, assessment and reporting software and a clubs and competitions dashboard. Get Set 4 Education Ltd in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, makes it.

Go to https://customer.getset4education.co.uk/sign-in, or press Sign in on getset4education.co.uk, and enter your email address and password. Staff must use their school email address. If you forget your password, use the Forgotten password? link on the sign-in page.

Get Set 4 Education does not list prices. On 30 October 2026 its membership options page asked for the school’s country, age range, subject and pupils on roll and then gave a quote. Schools choose one, three or five years, and the longer term is cheaper. Schools save 10% when they align PE and Music subscriptions, and trusts can ask for a group quote.

Yes. Schools get a 14-day free trial with access for all staff to two lesson plans and the unit of work for each unit, plus the curriculum mapping and assessment tools. There is no obligation to buy.

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