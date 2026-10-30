Get Set 4 PE
PE scheme of work for primary schools with lesson plans, curriculum mapping and assessment.
- schools use Get Set 4 Education, according to the company
- 4,500+
- from Nursery and Reception to Year 6
- EYFS–Y6
- free school trial
- 14 days
- subjects: PE and Music
- 2
About Get Set 4 PE
Get Set 4 PE is an online PE scheme of work for primary schools, from Nursery and Reception to Year 6, made by Get Set 4 Education Ltd in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire. Teachers get lesson plans and units of work written by PE teachers, a curriculum mapping tool, assessment and reporting software and a dashboard for clubs and competitions. School staff sign in at customer.getset4education.co.uk/sign-in with their school email address and password. Prices are not listed: schools answer four questions on the membership options page and get a quote for one, three or five years, and there is a 14-day free trial. The company is owned by Sprout Holdings Limited, controlled by its directors Kathryn Whittall and Natalie Richardson.
Get Set 4 PE gives primary teachers a full PE curriculum online. Units of work run from the Early Years Foundation Stage through Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2, for example Fundamentals in Nursery and Reception, Sending and Receiving in Year 2 and Gymnastics in Year 4. Each unit has a unit of work, a knowledge organiser and lesson plans. The company says all its content is written by teachers.
Around the lessons sit tools for the PE subject leader. A curriculum map shows what is taught when, against the Early Learning Goals and the KS1 and KS2 National Curriculum. The assessment tool lets teachers set their own criteria and upload video, audio, photos or notes as evidence, then build reports. A Clubs and Competitions dashboard tracks attendance at clubs and events. The Awesome Stuff area holds progression documents, knowledge organisers and CPD, and every subscription includes Get Set 4 Life, a wellbeing programme.
The company was registered in January 2017 as Get Set 4 P.E. Ltd and renamed Get Set 4 Education Ltd in September 2020; it now also sells Get Set 4 Music. Kathryn Whittall and Natalie Richardson, both PE teachers and authors of the PE content, have been directors since the start. In April 2025 their holding company, Sprout Holdings Limited, became the owner.
History
- 2009 Teach Sport Limited, later Get Set 4 Sport Limited, is incorporated on 28 October with Kathryn Whittall as a director.
- 2017 Get Set 4 P.E. Ltd is incorporated on 27 January, with Kathryn Whittall and Natalie Richardson as directors.
- 2020 The company is renamed Get Set 4 Education Ltd on 12 September.
- 2025 Sprout Holdings Limited becomes the parent company on 11 April.
Leadership
- KW Kathryn Whittall Director, PE author
- NR Natalie Richardson Director, PE author
- ST Steph Tilbury PE author
- AS Anthony Seaman PE author
- CK Clare King PE author
All the PE authors listed on the Who We Are page hold Qualified Teacher Status.
How schools use Get Set 4 PE
- schools
- 4,500+
- free trial
- 14 days
- prints per user a month
- 80
- Lesson plans for Nursery to Year 6
- Units of work
- Knowledge organisers
- Progression documents
- Curriculum mapping
- Custom assessment criteria
- Video, audio and photo evidence
- Reports
- Clubs and competitions dashboard
- CPD
- Get Set 4 Life wellbeing
- Unlimited school users
Subjects and key stages
Get Set 4 PE3
- Nursery and Reception (EYFS)
- Key Stage 1
- Key Stage 2
Get Set 4 Music3
- Nursery and Reception (EYFS)
- Key Stage 1
- Key Stage 2
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Lesson plans and units of work Units for every year from Nursery to Year 6, each with a unit of work, a knowledge organiser and lesson plans written by PE teachers. View sample
- Assessment and reporting Teachers record what they want against their own criteria, upload video, audio, photos or text as evidence and build reports in a few clicks. Free trial
- Curriculum mapping A space to plan the school’s PE curriculum year by year and check it covers the Early Learning Goals and the KS1 and KS2 National Curriculum. How it works
- Clubs and Competitions dashboard Records club attendance and competition entries, with filters by group, club and event, so the school can see which pupils take part. How it works
- Awesome Stuff and Get Set 4 Life Progression documents, knowledge organisers, CPD and subject leader support, plus the Get Set 4 Life wellbeing programme, free with every subject. Get Set 4 Life
- Get Set 4 Music The company’s second subject: a primary music curriculum with the same planning and assessment tools. View sample
How much is Get Set 4 PE?
- Get Set 4 PE Quote 1, 3 or 5 years, by pupils on roll
- Get Set 4 PE + Get Set 4 Music Quote 10% saving when both subscriptions are aligned
- Trusts, clusters and federations Quote group discount, one subscription per school
Is Get Set 4 PE free?
14-day free trial for schools, with access for all staff to 2 lesson plans and the unit of work for each unit, plus the curriculum mapping and assessment tools. No obligation.
Checked on customer.getset4education.co.uk/membership-options on 30 October 2026. Prices are not listed. The page asks for the school’s country, pupils’ age range, subject and number of pupils on roll, then gives a quote. Subscriptions run for one, three or five years, and the company says the longer term is cheaper.
Renewal and cancellationTerms and conditions
- School account ↗
- Sign in to the school account
- Switch off auto-renew before the renewal date
- For help, email admin@getset4education.co.uk
- Subscriptions renew automatically for the same term; a five-year subscription renews for three years.
- You can also give written notice before the renewal date.
- The main account holder gets reminders three weeks and two weeks before renewal.
- Once a renewal period has started, it cannot be cancelled and no refund is given.
- A break in service ends the 5% loyalty discount.
Refund rules
- All schools
- Each school needs its own subscription, defined by its URN; subscriptions cannot be shared.
- Payment
- By card online or by invoice, BACS or cheque, with payment terms of six weeks.
From the Get Set 4 Education terms and conditions and FAQs, checked on 30 October 2026.
Contacts and company data
- Company
- Get Set 4 Education Ltd
- Company number
- 10586972
- Incorporated
- 27 January 2017, as Get Set 4 P.E. Ltd
- Current name
- Get Set 4 Education Ltd since 12 September 2020
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 85200, primary education
- Parent
- Sprout Holdings Limited, company 16239499
- VAT
- 265099869
Alternatives to Get Set 4 PE
- Complete PE🇬🇧 United Kingdom An online primary PE resource with 9,000+ interactive videos and published package prices, from Hertfordshire. →
- Kapow Primary🇬🇧 United Kingdom Schemes of work in 13 primary subjects, with three PE units in dance and football, from London. →
- Oak National Academy🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free curriculum resources and lessons for teachers in England, from Manchester. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources for schools and parents, from Sheffield. →
- Charanga🇬🇧 United Kingdom Music schemes of work for primary and secondary schools, an alternative to Get Set 4 Music, from Brighton. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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