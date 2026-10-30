Widgit
Widgit Symbols and software for making symbol-supported learning and communication materials.
- Widgit Symbols
- 100,000+
- English words covered by the symbols
- 55,000+
- schools use Widgit symbols and software, according to Widgit
- 10,000+
- employees, average in the year to August 2025
- 53
About Widgit
Widgit is a software company from Warwick that makes symbol-supported tools for communication and literacy. Its library of over 100,000 Widgit Symbols helps people who find text hard, such as autistic pupils, children with learning disabilities and pupils learning English as an additional language. Teachers, therapists and parents make symbol materials in Widgit Online, which runs in the browser, or in InPrint 4, a Windows program. Widgit Online users log in at widgitonline.com with a Widgit account. Widgit Online costs from £9.50 a month or £95 a year for home use, and the Standard plan for mainstream schools costs £310 a year excluding VAT. Widgit Software Limited is privately held, has Ben Stevenson as CEO and is a certified B Corp.
Widgit Symbols are pictures that sit above or beside words, so a reader can follow the meaning of a text without decoding every letter. Schools use them for visual timetables, now-and-next boards, word mats, social stories, communication boards and signs. The symbols follow one design schema, which helps users work out the meaning of new words. Widgit says its symbols are used in over 10,000 schools and in health, justice and public services.
Two teachers, Mike and Tina Detheridge, started Widgit in 1982 with educational games for the ZX Spectrum, according to the Centre for Computing History. The company later moved into symbol software for special needs. Writing with Symbols 2000 received a Design Council Millennium Product award. Widgit celebrated its 40th birthday in 2023.
The current company, Widgit Software Limited, was registered in 2011 as Symbols Worldwide Limited and took the Widgit name in August 2022. It had an average of 53 staff in the year to August 2025. Widgit sells subscriptions to Widgit Online and InPrint 4, resource packs, symbol licensing, design services and signage. It is a certified B Corp with a B Impact score of 117.8.
History
- 1982 Teachers Mike and Tina Detheridge start Widgit, according to the Centre for Computing History.
- 2000 Writing with Symbols 2000 receives a Design Council Millennium Product award.
- 2011 Symbols Worldwide Limited, the company now called Widgit Software Limited, is incorporated on 12 August.
- 2022 The company takes the name Widgit Software Limited on 25 August.
- 2023 Widgit marks its 40th birthday and gives 80 symbol playground boards to schools and organisations.
- 2025 Widgit writes about its B Corp certification in October, with a B Impact score of 117.8.
- 2026 Jonathan Sullivan joins the board in March. Cate Rae, CEO at the time of the B Corp certification, leaves the board in August.
Leadership
- BS Ben Stevenson Chief Executive Officer
- CW Clare Westwood Chief Product Officer
- JS Jonathan Sullivan Chief Growth Officer
- PW Paul Williams Chief Finance Officer
- LP Lisa Pinkerton Head of Education
- CG Cheryl Graham Head of Customer Success
Widgit’s team page lists over 50 staff, including symbol designers, education specialists and software developers.
How Widgit Online works
- symbols
- 100,000+
- languages with Dual Language
- 80+
- free trial
- 21 days
- Symbols as you type
- Context-sensitive symbols
- Change symbol colour
- Varied skin tones
- Use your own photos
- Text to speech
- Export to PDF
- Interactive slideshow export
- Group accounts for sharing
- Makaton and BSL symbols as add-ons
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Widgit Online Browser app for symbol materials with 100s of templates: visual timetables, communication boards, word mats and emotion scales. Symbols appear as you type, and documents can be printed, exported to PDF or shared. Widgit Online
- InPrint 4 Windows program with advanced design and layout tools and 400+ templates, made for advanced practitioners and symbol experts. It is licensed per installation. InPrint 4
- Dual Language Translates symbol materials into over 80 languages for pupils learning English or a foreign language. It comes with Widgit Online Standard and higher plans. EAL and MFL
- Widgit Go AAC and language app for iPad, for use at home, in class or on the go. Widgit Go costs £59.99 on the App Store, and Widgit Go Basic is free. Widgit Writer, a free iPad app, opens Widgit Online files. Widgit apps
- Symbol resources Ready-made, editable resource packs for the curriculum, literacy and language, early years, health care, life skills and stories. Symbol Resources
- Design, signage and licensing Widgit designs symbol signs and accessible materials for organisations, prints them and licenses Widgit Symbols for publications, websites and products. Symbol Services
How much is Widgit?
- Home £9.50/mo £95 a year or £210 for 3 years, 1 user, home use only, incl. VAT
- Basic £15/mo £147 a year or £330 for 3 years, up to 4 users, incl. VAT
- Most popular, according to Widgit Standard £30/mo £310 a year or £695 for 3 years, up to 20 users, excl. VAT
- Plus £47/mo £480 a year or £1,085 for 3 years, up to 50 users, excl. VAT
- Pro £100/mo £1,015 a year or £2,285 for 3 years, up to 150 users, excl. VAT
- Enterprise Quote trusts, school groups and organisations with several sites
Is Widgit free?
Widgit Online and InPrint 4 have a 21-day free trial. Widgit Writer and Widgit Go Basic are free on the App Store. Online training webinars are free.
Widgit Online prices on widgit.com on 30 October 2026, in pounds. Home and Basic prices include VAT; Standard, Plus and Pro prices exclude VAT. Each plan is sold monthly, for one year or for three years. InPrint 4 is sold per year or for three years, excluding VAT: Home £104 a year (£260 for 3 years), Basic £215 (£520), Standard £310 (£695), Pro £575 (£1,295), Site £1,045 (£2,195) and Multi Site £2,095 (£4,400).
For trusts, councils and organisationsContact Widgit
- 01The Enterprise plan for Widgit Online covers several locations, for trusts, school groups and public bodies.
- 02InPrint 4 Multi Site allows unlimited installations at up to 10 sites.
- 03Widgit’s design team makes symbol signs and accessible materials for venues, councils and health services.
- 04Symbol-Friendly Organisations is a Widgit network for places that use symbols for visitors.
Enterprise plans on request. InPrint 4 Multi Site costs £2,095 a year excluding VAT, checked on 30 October 2026.
App ratings, App Store UK
Latest news
- 2025Certified B Corporation, B Impact score 117.8
- 2000Design Council Millennium Product, Writing with Symbols 2000
Contacts and company data
- Generalinfo@widgit.com
- Phone+44 1926 333680
- Supportsupport@widgit.com
- Support phone01926 333686
- Contact formcontact.widgit.com
- Legal entity
- Widgit Software Limited, Bishops House, Artemis Drive, Tachbrook Park, Warwick, CV34 6UD, England
- Company number
- 07739412, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 12 August 2011 as Symbols Worldwide Limited, named Widgit Software Limited since 25 August 2022
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
- Directors
- 6
- Control
- Five directors with significant influence or control, no parent company
- Average staff
- 53 in the year to 31 August 2025, 44 a year earlier
- VAT
- GB 118 9493 79
Alternatives to Widgit
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources for all subjects, including SEND and visual materials, for schools and parents, from Sheffield. →
- Book Creator🇬🇧 United Kingdom A multimedia book maker for classrooms, free for teachers with up to 40 books. →
- Provision Map🇬🇧 United Kingdom SEND provision maps, learning plans and pupil passports for UK schools, from Tes. →
- B BoardmakerUnited States Symbol software from Tobii Dynavox with the Picture Communication Symbols set, used in special education. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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