About Widgit

Widgit is a software company from Warwick that makes symbol-supported tools for communication and literacy. Its library of over 100,000 Widgit Symbols helps people who find text hard, such as autistic pupils, children with learning disabilities and pupils learning English as an additional language. Teachers, therapists and parents make symbol materials in Widgit Online, which runs in the browser, or in InPrint 4, a Windows program. Widgit Online users log in at widgitonline.com with a Widgit account. Widgit Online costs from £9.50 a month or £95 a year for home use, and the Standard plan for mainstream schools costs £310 a year excluding VAT. Widgit Software Limited is privately held, has Ben Stevenson as CEO and is a certified B Corp.

Widgit Symbols are pictures that sit above or beside words, so a reader can follow the meaning of a text without decoding every letter. Schools use them for visual timetables, now-and-next boards, word mats, social stories, communication boards and signs. The symbols follow one design schema, which helps users work out the meaning of new words. Widgit says its symbols are used in over 10,000 schools and in health, justice and public services.

Two teachers, Mike and Tina Detheridge, started Widgit in 1982 with educational games for the ZX Spectrum, according to the Centre for Computing History. The company later moved into symbol software for special needs. Writing with Symbols 2000 received a Design Council Millennium Product award. Widgit celebrated its 40th birthday in 2023.

The current company, Widgit Software Limited, was registered in 2011 as Symbols Worldwide Limited and took the Widgit name in August 2022. It had an average of 53 staff in the year to August 2025. Widgit sells subscriptions to Widgit Online and InPrint 4, resource packs, symbol licensing, design services and signage. It is a certified B Corp with a B Impact score of 117.8.