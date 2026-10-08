- books made since 2011, according to Kami
- 250M+
- books on the free teacher plan
- 40
- a year for Premium, per teacher
- $150
- accessibility features
- 130+
About Book Creator
Book Creator is a web app for making multimedia books in class, from Tools for Schools in Bristol. Students combine text, drawings, photos, audio, video and comic panels in one book, and Read to Me reads it aloud with word highlighting. A teacher account is free with 1 library and 40 books, and Premium costs $14 a month or $150 a year per teacher. There is no charge per student. Since July 2025 the company has belonged to Kami, an edtech company from New Zealand.
Book Creator lets teachers and students make digital books on any subject. A teacher opens a library, students join it with a code, and the teacher sees their books as they work. Books can be published online, downloaded as ePub or printed as PDF.
Dan Amos wrote the first version in 2011 for his son, who struggled with the school reading scheme. His wife, children’s author Ally Kennen, worked on the idea with him. The iPad app reached the App Store on 15 September 2011, and teachers took it up within days. A web version for Chrome followed in 2017 and replaced the Android and Windows apps.
The company was registered in 2013 as Red Jumper Limited and renamed Tools for Schools Limited in 2019. Lainey Franks became CEO in January 2023, and Amos moved to Chief Product Officer. On 9 July 2025 Kami Buyer UK Limited took more than 75% of the shares, Kami announced the deal on 17 September 2025, and Amos left the company.
History
- 2011 Dan Amos releases Book Creator for iPad on 15 September.
- 2013 Red Jumper Limited is registered in February. A free version of the iPad app comes out after 1 million books.
- 2015 Wins the Bett Award for the best educational app. Version 4.0 adds comics.
- 2017 Book Creator for Chrome launches on laptops and desktops. The Android and Windows apps are withdrawn.
- 2018 Adds real-time collaboration and Read to Me to the web app.
- 2019 The company changes its name from Red Jumper to Tools for Schools in August.
- 2020 Adds 230+ accessibility features and support for Microsoft Edge.
- 2023 Lainey Franks becomes CEO. Dan Amos becomes Chief Product Officer.
- 2024 Adds Central Libraries, one-click translations and student portfolios. Gets ESSA Level III evidence certification.
- 2025 Adds the Adobe AI Image Generator in March. Kami takes control in July and announces the deal in September.
- 2025 Gets CAST UDL Product Certification in October.
- 2026 Updates its accessibility conformance report in March.
Leadership
- HW Hengjie Wang Director of Tools for Schools Limited since July 2025, co-founder and CEO of Kami
Founder Dan Amos and Ally Kennen left the board on 9 July 2025, and Amos left the company with the sale. Lainey Franks became CEO in January 2023. Her role after the sale is not confirmed in the sources we checked.
How Book Creator works
- page templates on Premium
- 900+
- accessibility features
- 130+
- languages for translation
- 100+
- Text, pen, photos, audio and video
- Comic panels and speech bubbles
- Read to Me with word highlighting
- Speech to text
- Video captions and audio transcripts
- Real-time collaboration
- Class View
- Publish books and libraries online
- ePub and PDF export
- Canva, Giphy, Noun Project and Adobe apps
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Book Creator online A browser app for Chromebooks, Windows, Mac and iPad. Teachers run libraries, students add text, pen drawings, photos, audio, video, Google Maps and 3D models, and work on the same book in real time. All features
- Read to Me and translation Read to Me reads a book aloud with word highlighting, adjustable speed and automatic page turns. Text, audio, comments, captions and whole books translate into more than 100 languages. Read to Me guide
- Comics and page templates Almost 1,000 editable page templates, among them comic panels, graphic organizers, portfolios and layouts. Free accounts get a smaller set marked Free to me. Page templates
- AI Image Generator Adobe Firefly makes images inside a book. A teacher switches it on for selected libraries, each student needs an Adobe for Education account, and it does not run on iPads or phones. Adobe app FAQ
- Book Creator for iPad A separate offline app for one iPad, $3.99 or £3.99 once. It does not sync with the web app and can export books as video. App Store
- Schools and Districts Premium for every teacher, an admin dashboard, Central Libraries, K-12 student portfolios, Canvas and Schoology integration, Clever and ClassLink, from 5 teachers on a quote. Get a quote
How much is Book Creator?
- Starter $0/mo Free, 1 library, 40 books
- Premium monthly $14/mo $14 a month, per teacher, billed monthly
- 1,000 books Premium yearly $12.50/mo $150 a year, per teacher, billed yearly
- Schools and Districts Custom from 5 teachers, quote
Is Book Creator free?
Starter is free for individual teachers without a credit card and without a time limit: 1 library with 40 books, 40 more in My Books, unlimited students. Translation, text-to-speech for PDFs and the background remover are limited.
Premium price from the Book Creator help center, updated 21 April 2026, in US dollars per teacher. The pricing page loads prices by visitor location. On 8 October 2026 it showed €10 a month or €99 a year to a visitor in Europe. We could not see a pound price for Premium. The iPad app is sold separately for $3.99 in the US and £3.99 in the UK App Store.
How to cancel Book CreatorRefund policy
- Book Creator online ↗
- Click your avatar in the top right
- Open Subscription
- Click Cancel subscription and then Confirm Cancellation
- Archive extra libraries if you have more than one
- Annual plans get an email before renewal. Monthly plans get a receipt each month and no reminder.
- After cancelling, the account returns to 1 library and 40 books. Book Creator does not delete books.
- Cancellation also works by email to support@bookcreator.com or finance@bookcreator.com.
- Refunds go back to the card in 10 to 15 working days.
Refund rules
- First 14 days
- Full refund if the subscription was not used, prorated refund if it was.
- 15 to 30 days
- Prorated refund for the days left.
- After 30 days
- No refund. Cancelling stops the next renewal.
- Inactive accounts
- After notice, Book Creator may delete books in accounts unused for over 12 months.
From the Book Creator help center (refund policy of 23 April 2025) and the app privacy policy of 26 June 2025, checked on 8 October 2026.
Plans for schools and districtsGet a quote
- 01Every teacher gets Premium with 1,000 books and unlimited libraries.
- 02An admin dashboard manages licenses and turns apps such as the AI Image Generator on or off.
- 03Central Libraries share approved books across a district, and student portfolios follow students through K-12.
- 04Canvas and Schoology integration for assignments and grading, sign-in with Google, Microsoft, Clever or ClassLink.
- 05Purchase orders are accepted for multiple licenses only.
Volume pricing from 5 licenses through the quote tool. Orders over 40 licenses get custom pricing.
Ratings and privacy
- WebChrome, Safari and Edge on Chromebooks, Windows and Mac
- iPad in the browserSafari or Chrome, iOS 15 or later
- Book Creator for iPadSeparate offline app, $3.99, no sync with the web
- PhonesReading and sign-up only, no editing on screens under 600 px
- LMSCanvas and Schoology for assignments and grading
- Sign-inGoogle, Microsoft, Clever, ClassLink or a QR code
Book Creator for iPad
- Seller
- Tools for Schools Limited
- Price
- $3.99 / £3.99, one-off
- Version
- 5.6.1, 4 October 2026
- Requires
- iPadOS 15 or later
Is Book Creator worth it?
What users like
- The free plan has no time limit and no charge per student.Book Creator help center, April 2026
- Parents describe it as a creative tool that is easy to use and supports literacy.Common Sense Media, 28 parent reviews
- Common Sense Privacy gave it 92% and its Privacy Verified Seal.Common Sense Privacy, June 2025
- The iPad app has 4.1 stars from 212 ratings in the US App Store.App Store, US
What users criticise
- Some parents mention technical problems and slow customer service.Common Sense Media, 28 parent reviews
- The iPad app and the web app do not sync, and each is paid for separately.Book Creator help center, July 2025
- Books cannot be created or edited on a phone.Book Creator help center
- Books are stored in Google Cloud in the USA, also for schools in Europe.Book Creator help center
What users write in reviews and what the help center says, not our rating. A teacher account is free with 40 books, and Premium costs $14 a month or $150 a year.
Latest news
- 2015Bett Award, best educational app
- 2018AASL Best Websites for Teaching and Learning
- 2020EdTech Cool Tool Award, authoring tools
- 2024ESSA Level III evidence certification
- 2025Common Sense Privacy Verified Seal, 92%
- 2025CAST UDL Product Certification
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@bookcreator.com
- Billingfinance@bookcreator.com
- Data protectiondpo@bookcreator.com
- SalesGet a quote
- Legal entity
- Tools for Schools Limited, 3rd Floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, WA14 2DT, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 08422231, England and Wales
- Registered
- 27 February 2013, as Red Jumper Limited until August 2019
- Parent
- Kami Buyer UK Limited (16544028), over 75% since 9 July 2025
- US entity
- Tools for Schools, Inc., Houston, Texas, for users in the US and Canada
- Data storage
- Google Cloud, USA, under the EU-US Data Privacy Framework
- Privacy
- COPPA and FERPA certified by iKeepSafe, GDPR, no ads, no sale of data
Alternatives to Book Creator
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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