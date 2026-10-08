About Book Creator

Book Creator is a web app for making multimedia books in class, from Tools for Schools in Bristol. Students combine text, drawings, photos, audio, video and comic panels in one book, and Read to Me reads it aloud with word highlighting. A teacher account is free with 1 library and 40 books, and Premium costs $14 a month or $150 a year per teacher. There is no charge per student. Since July 2025 the company has belonged to Kami, an edtech company from New Zealand.

Book Creator lets teachers and students make digital books on any subject. A teacher opens a library, students join it with a code, and the teacher sees their books as they work. Books can be published online, downloaded as ePub or printed as PDF.

Dan Amos wrote the first version in 2011 for his son, who struggled with the school reading scheme. His wife, children’s author Ally Kennen, worked on the idea with him. The iPad app reached the App Store on 15 September 2011, and teachers took it up within days. A web version for Chrome followed in 2017 and replaced the Android and Windows apps.

The company was registered in 2013 as Red Jumper Limited and renamed Tools for Schools Limited in 2019. Lainey Franks became CEO in January 2023, and Amos moved to Chief Product Officer. On 9 July 2025 Kami Buyer UK Limited took more than 75% of the shares, Kami announced the deal on 17 September 2025, and Amos left the company.