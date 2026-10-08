Learning platforms 🇬🇧 Bristol, United Kingdom Since 2011 4.1 · 212 ratings

Book Creator

Multimedia book maker for classrooms, free for teachers with up to 40 books.

Visit bookcreator.com Try Book Creator free All companies
books made since 2011, according to Kami
250M+
books on the free teacher plan
40
a year for Premium, per teacher
$150
accessibility features
130+

About Book Creator

Book Creator is a web app for making multimedia books in class, from Tools for Schools in Bristol. Students combine text, drawings, photos, audio, video and comic panels in one book, and Read to Me reads it aloud with word highlighting. A teacher account is free with 1 library and 40 books, and Premium costs $14 a month or $150 a year per teacher. There is no charge per student. Since July 2025 the company has belonged to Kami, an edtech company from New Zealand.

Book Creator lets teachers and students make digital books on any subject. A teacher opens a library, students join it with a code, and the teacher sees their books as they work. Books can be published online, downloaded as ePub or printed as PDF.

Dan Amos wrote the first version in 2011 for his son, who struggled with the school reading scheme. His wife, children’s author Ally Kennen, worked on the idea with him. The iPad app reached the App Store on 15 September 2011, and teachers took it up within days. A web version for Chrome followed in 2017 and replaced the Android and Windows apps.

The company was registered in 2013 as Red Jumper Limited and renamed Tools for Schools Limited in 2019. Lainey Franks became CEO in January 2023, and Amos moved to Chief Product Officer. On 9 July 2025 Kami Buyer UK Limited took more than 75% of the shares, Kami announced the deal on 17 September 2025, and Amos left the company.

History

  1. 2011 Dan Amos releases Book Creator for iPad on 15 September.
  2. 2013 Red Jumper Limited is registered in February. A free version of the iPad app comes out after 1 million books.
  3. 2015 Wins the Bett Award for the best educational app. Version 4.0 adds comics.
  4. 2017 Book Creator for Chrome launches on laptops and desktops. The Android and Windows apps are withdrawn.
  5. 2018 Adds real-time collaboration and Read to Me to the web app.
  6. 2019 The company changes its name from Red Jumper to Tools for Schools in August.
  7. 2020 Adds 230+ accessibility features and support for Microsoft Edge.
  8. 2023 Lainey Franks becomes CEO. Dan Amos becomes Chief Product Officer.
  9. 2024 Adds Central Libraries, one-click translations and student portfolios. Gets ESSA Level III evidence certification.
  10. 2025 Adds the Adobe AI Image Generator in March. Kami takes control in July and announces the deal in September.
  11. 2025 Gets CAST UDL Product Certification in October.
  12. 2026 Updates its accessibility conformance report in March.

Leadership

  • Hengjie Wang Director of Tools for Schools Limited since July 2025, co-founder and CEO of Kami

Founder Dan Amos and Ally Kennen left the board on 9 July 2025, and Amos left the company with the sale. Lainey Franks became CEO in January 2023. Her role after the sale is not confirmed in the sources we checked.

How Book Creator works

page templates on Premium
900+
accessibility features
130+
languages for translation
100+
  • Text, pen, photos, audio and video
  • Comic panels and speech bubbles
  • Read to Me with word highlighting
  • Speech to text
  • Video captions and audio transcripts
  • Real-time collaboration
  • Class View
  • Publish books and libraries online
  • ePub and PDF export
  • Canva, Giphy, Noun Project and Adobe apps

Products

  • Book Creator online A browser app for Chromebooks, Windows, Mac and iPad. Teachers run libraries, students add text, pen drawings, photos, audio, video, Google Maps and 3D models, and work on the same book in real time. All features
  • Read to Me and translation Read to Me reads a book aloud with word highlighting, adjustable speed and automatic page turns. Text, audio, comments, captions and whole books translate into more than 100 languages. Read to Me guide
  • Comics and page templates Almost 1,000 editable page templates, among them comic panels, graphic organizers, portfolios and layouts. Free accounts get a smaller set marked Free to me. Page templates
  • AI Image Generator Adobe Firefly makes images inside a book. A teacher switches it on for selected libraries, each student needs an Adobe for Education account, and it does not run on iPads or phones. Adobe app FAQ
  • Book Creator for iPad A separate offline app for one iPad, $3.99 or £3.99 once. It does not sync with the web app and can export books as video. App Store
  • Schools and Districts Premium for every teacher, an admin dashboard, Central Libraries, K-12 student portfolios, Canvas and Schoology integration, Clever and ClassLink, from 5 teachers on a quote. Get a quote

How much is Book Creator?

  • Starter $0/mo Free, 1 library, 40 books
  • Premium monthly $14/mo $14 a month, per teacher, billed monthly
  • 1,000 books Premium yearly $12.50/mo $150 a year, per teacher, billed yearly
  • Schools and Districts Custom from 5 teachers, quote

Is Book Creator free?

Starter is free for individual teachers without a credit card and without a time limit: 1 library with 40 books, 40 more in My Books, unlimited students. Translation, text-to-speech for PDFs and the background remover are limited.

Premium price from the Book Creator help center, updated 21 April 2026, in US dollars per teacher. The pricing page loads prices by visitor location. On 8 October 2026 it showed €10 a month or €99 a year to a visitor in Europe. We could not see a pound price for Premium. The iPad app is sold separately for $3.99 in the US and £3.99 in the UK App Store.

How to cancel Book Creator

Refund policy
  • Book Creator online ↗
    1. Click your avatar in the top right
    2. Open Subscription
    3. Click Cancel subscription and then Confirm Cancellation
    4. Archive extra libraries if you have more than one
  • Annual plans get an email before renewal. Monthly plans get a receipt each month and no reminder.
  • After cancelling, the account returns to 1 library and 40 books. Book Creator does not delete books.
  • Cancellation also works by email to support@bookcreator.com or finance@bookcreator.com.
  • Refunds go back to the card in 10 to 15 working days.

Refund rules

First 14 days
Full refund if the subscription was not used, prorated refund if it was.
15 to 30 days
Prorated refund for the days left.
After 30 days
No refund. Cancelling stops the next renewal.
Inactive accounts
After notice, Book Creator may delete books in accounts unused for over 12 months.

From the Book Creator help center (refund policy of 23 April 2025) and the app privacy policy of 26 June 2025, checked on 8 October 2026.

Plans for schools and districts

Get a quote
  • 01Every teacher gets Premium with 1,000 books and unlimited libraries.
  • 02An admin dashboard manages licenses and turns apps such as the AI Image Generator on or off.
  • 03Central Libraries share approved books across a district, and student portfolios follow students through K-12.
  • 04Canvas and Schoology integration for assignments and grading, sign-in with Google, Microsoft, Clever or ClassLink.
  • 05Purchase orders are accepted for multiple licenses only.

Volume pricing from 5 licenses through the quote tool. Orders over 40 licenses get custom pricing.

Ratings and privacy

Book Creator for iPad

Seller
Tools for Schools Limited
Price
$3.99 / £3.99, one-off
Version
5.6.1, 4 October 2026
Requires
iPadOS 15 or later

Is Book Creator worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews and what the help center says, not our rating. A teacher account is free with 40 books, and Premium costs $14 a month or $150 a year.

Latest news

  1. Book Creator earns CAST UDL Product Certification
  2. Welcoming Book Creator to the Kami family

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Tools for Schools Limited, 3rd Floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, WA14 2DT, United Kingdom
Company number
08422231, England and Wales
Registered
27 February 2013, as Red Jumper Limited until August 2019
Parent
Kami Buyer UK Limited (16544028), over 75% since 9 July 2025
US entity
Tools for Schools, Inc., Houston, Texas, for users in the US and Canada
Data storage
Google Cloud, USA, under the EU-US Data Privacy Framework
Privacy
COPPA and FERPA certified by iKeepSafe, GDPR, no ads, no sale of data

Alternatives to Book Creator

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

Other learning platforms companies

All 21 learning platforms companies

More EdTech from United Kingdom

Is this your company?

Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the Book Creator profile on the EdTech map.

Update this profile Add another company
Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map
Show the badge on your website <a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/bookcreator"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>

Book Creator FAQ

Yes, for individual teachers. Starter gives 1 library with 40 books, 40 more personal books and unlimited students, with no credit card and no time limit. Premium raises the limit to 1,000 books and unlimited libraries.

The help center lists $14 a month or $150 a year per teacher, as of April 2026. Prices on the pricing page depend on location: on 8 October 2026 a visitor in Europe saw €10 a month or €99 a year. Schools from 5 teachers get a quote.

Yes. Comic panels, speech bubbles and comic templates have been part of Book Creator since version 4.0 in 2015, and the template library has a Comics category.

It has the Adobe AI Image Generator, which teachers switch on per library. Students need an Adobe for Education account, and it does not work on iPads or phones. Admins can turn apps off in the admin dashboard.

Host your courses on Kinescope.

DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.

Start for free
Video hosting for EdTech
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.