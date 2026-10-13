Learning platforms 🇵🇱 Wrocław, Poland Since 2010 4.6 · 9K ratings

Explain Everything

Interactive whiteboard app for lessons, video tutorials and live work with students.

Visit explaineverything.com Try Explain Everything free All companies
app downloads, according to Explain Everything
20M+
countries with users
237
a year for the Advanced plan
€59
on the US App Store, 8,879 ratings
4.6

About Explain Everything

Explain Everything is an interactive whiteboard app for teaching, built in Wrocław and owned by Promethean since November 2022. Teachers draw and write on an infinite canvas, import PDFs and slides, record video lessons and collaborate with students in real time. It runs on iPad, iPhone, Android, Chromebooks and in the browser. The free plan allows 3 projects and 3-minute videos, and the Advanced plan costs €59 a year. Schools buy volume licences on a quote.

Explain Everything is a digital whiteboard for lessons. A teacher writes, draws and adds images, PDFs, slides and video to an infinite canvas. The app records every stroke with the teacher’s voice, so a board turns into a video tutorial. Students can join a board by code and work on it at the same time.

The app grew out of a partnership between Reshan Richards, a US educator, and Piotr Śliwiński and Bartosz Gonczarek, software developers at MorrisCooke in Wrocław. The company dates the platform to 2010. In 2015 it raised $2 million in a round led by Credo Ventures from Prague.

In November 2022 Promethean, the maker of ActivPanel classroom displays, bought substantially all assets of Explain Everything. Promethean Poland in Wrocław took over as the software owner in the EU, and Promethean Limited in England contracts with users outside the US. Since 2024 the paid Advanced plan has included Promethean’s Polling, Timer and Spinner apps.

History

  1. 2010 The Explain Everything platform starts, according to the company.
  2. 2015 Raises $2 million in a Series A round led by Credo Ventures.
  3. 2015 NetDragon buys Promethean World, the future owner of Explain Everything.
  4. 2016 The current Explain Everything Whiteboard app appears on the App Store.
  5. 2020 Apple names the app an App Store Trend of 2020 for Leading the Classroom.
  6. 2022 Promethean buys substantially all assets of Explain Everything in November.
  7. 2024 The Advanced plan with Polling, Timer and Spinner reaches the App Store and Google Play in June.
  8. 2024 Crossword, Memory and Matching activities arrive on iPad in August.
  9. 2025 Mynd.ai announces Learning Check-in, an AI engagement analysis licensed from Augment Me.
  10. 2026 By June, Explain Everything ships as part of Promethean ActivSuite and uses Apple Intelligence tools on iPad.
  11. 2026 Version 10.0.3 of the iOS app comes out on 2 October.

Explain Everything funding and investors

$2 million disclosed before the acquisition
  1. May 2015
    Series A $2 million

    Lead: Credo Ventures New Europe VenturesRTAventures

    Source: Antyweb

The only round we found in a public source. Promethean did not disclose the price it paid in 2022.

How Explain Everything works

projects on the free plan
3
cloud storage on Advanced
7.5 GB
people in one session on school plans
8
  • Infinite canvas
  • PDF and slide import
  • Apple Pencil drawing
  • Video recording and editing
  • Web Video Links
  • Real-time collaboration with voice chat
  • Templates and clipart
  • Polling, Timer and Spinner
  • Crossword, Memory and Matching
  • Canvas, Schoology, Moodle and Blackboard

Products

  • Explain Everything Whiteboard The iPad and iPhone app with an infinite canvas, PDF markup, Apple Pencil drawing and video recording. Free with in-app purchases. App Store
  • Video lessons Record the board with voice, trim the recording and share it as a Web Video Link or file. Free videos run up to 3 minutes. Compare plans
  • Real-time collaboration Students and teachers work on one cloud project with voice chat. Free and Advanced allow 1 on 1 sessions, school plans up to 8 people. Compare plans
  • Promethean engagement apps Polling, Timer and Spinner open on the canvas in the Advanced plan. What’s in Advanced
  • Activities Crossword, Memory and Matching games built from slide content, on iPad in the Advanced plan. Student activities
  • Learning Check-in An AI model analyses a recorded video of a student and returns notes on engagement and readiness for learning. Advanced plan, on iPad and the web. Augment Me integration
  • Plans for schools Volume licences with LMS integrations, MDM deployment, 10 GB of pooled storage per teacher and professional development. Contact sales

How much is Explain Everything?

  • Free €0/mo Free, education and individuals
  • Promethean bundle Advanced €4.92/mo €59 a year, billed yearly, for teachers
  • Pro €7.49/mo €89.88 a year, billed yearly, or €9.99 monthly
  • Team €7.49/mo €89.88 a year, per user, billed yearly, or €9.99 monthly
  • Schools and districts Custom volume pricing on a quote

Is Explain Everything free?

The Free plan needs no credit card: up to 3 projects, 1 slide per project, 3-minute videos, 1 on 1 collaboration for 15 minutes and 500 MB of cloud storage.

Prices on explaineverything.com/pricing on 13 October 2026, in euros. The page shows no other currency and does not say whether VAT is included. In June 2024 the company gave the Advanced plan as $69 a year in the app stores.

How to cancel Explain Everything and get a refund

Terms of use
  • explaineverything.com ↗
    1. Sign in to Explain Drive
    2. Open your username and choose My Subscriptions
    3. Select the subscription under Details and choose Cancel
    4. Confirm with Yes, I want to cancel
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the iPad or iPhone
    2. Tap your name, then Subscriptions
    3. Select Explain Everything and tap Cancel Subscription
  • The plan stays active until the end date, then the account moves to the Free plan.
  • Deleting the app does not cancel an App Store subscription.
  • On the Free plan the owner has to remove projects above the free limits, so download backups first.

Refund rules

Refunds
No refund for the remaining days after cancelling.
Fees
No cancellation fees under the Promethean terms.
Renewals
Subscriptions renew automatically until cancelled.
Disputes
Outside the US, the law of England and Wales and courts in London.

From the Explain Everything help center of 23 August 2026 and the Promethean product terms of use, checked on 13 October 2026.

Explain Everything for schools

Contact sales
  • 01Each teacher licence in a school plan comes with 100 student licences.
  • 02Student accounts can work without email addresses, through access codes.
  • 03Admins deploy licences through MDM and set group colours, fonts and integrations.
  • 04Collaboration sessions have no time limit inside the school, with up to 8 people.
  • 05Project assignments work in Canvas, Schoology, Moodle and Blackboard.

Custom pricing on a quote. Schools pay by card, invoice, bank transfer, cheque, PayPal or purchase order.

Ratings

App details, App Store US

Current version
10.0.3, released 2 October 2026
Requires
iOS 17 or later
Size
327 MB
Age rating
4+ on the App Store, Everyone on Google Play
Google Play downloads
500K+
Publisher
Promethean Ltd.

Is Explain Everything worth it?

What teachers like

What teachers criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most G2 reviews date from 2019 to 2022. Google Play users rate the Android app 4.0, the US App Store gives the iPad app 4.6.

Latest news

  1. What’s in Explain Everything Advanced
  2. A school year full of Explain Everything updates
  3. Promethean launches the Augment Me AI integration in Explain Everything
  4. Explain Everything Advanced is now available on the app stores
  5. Promethean adds Explain Everything to its portfolio, THE Journal
  6. Explain Everything is joining Promethean

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Promethean Limited, First Floor, The Weaving Shed, Greenacre Street, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 1EB, United Kingdom
Company number
01308938, Companies House
Incorporated
15 April 1977
Parent
Promethean (Holdings) Limited, 02359658
EU representative
Promethean Poland sp. z o.o., ul. Grabarska 1, 55-079 Wrocław
US contracting entity
Promethean Inc., Seattle
Hosting
AWS, North Virginia

Alternatives to Explain Everything

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

Other learning platforms companies

All 33 learning platforms companies

More EdTech from Poland

Is this your company?

Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the Explain Everything profile on the EdTech map.

Update this profile Add another company
Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map
Show the badge on your website <a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/explaineverything"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>

Explain Everything FAQ

An interactive whiteboard app for teaching. Teachers draw on an infinite canvas, import PDFs and slides, record video lessons and work on a board with students in real time. Promethean has owned it since November 2022.

Yes, there is a Free plan without a credit card. It allows 3 projects with 1 slide each, 3-minute videos, 15-minute collaboration with 1 person and 500 MB of cloud storage.

On 13 October 2026 the pricing page lists Advanced for teachers at €59 a year, and Pro and Team at €7.49 a month billed yearly or €9.99 billed monthly. Schools and districts get custom prices on a quote.

iPad and iPhone with iOS 17 or later, Android phones and tablets, Chromebooks and any desktop browser at whiteboard.explaineverything.com. It also runs on Promethean ActivPanel displays.

Host your courses on Kinescope.

DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.

Start for free
Video hosting for EdTech
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.