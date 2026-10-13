Explain Everything
Interactive whiteboard app for lessons, video tutorials and live work with students.
- app downloads, according to Explain Everything
- 20M+
- countries with users
- 237
- a year for the Advanced plan
- €59
- on the US App Store, 8,879 ratings
- 4.6
About Explain Everything
Explain Everything is an interactive whiteboard app for teaching, built in Wrocław and owned by Promethean since November 2022. Teachers draw and write on an infinite canvas, import PDFs and slides, record video lessons and collaborate with students in real time. It runs on iPad, iPhone, Android, Chromebooks and in the browser. The free plan allows 3 projects and 3-minute videos, and the Advanced plan costs €59 a year. Schools buy volume licences on a quote.
Explain Everything is a digital whiteboard for lessons. A teacher writes, draws and adds images, PDFs, slides and video to an infinite canvas. The app records every stroke with the teacher’s voice, so a board turns into a video tutorial. Students can join a board by code and work on it at the same time.
The app grew out of a partnership between Reshan Richards, a US educator, and Piotr Śliwiński and Bartosz Gonczarek, software developers at MorrisCooke in Wrocław. The company dates the platform to 2010. In 2015 it raised $2 million in a round led by Credo Ventures from Prague.
In November 2022 Promethean, the maker of ActivPanel classroom displays, bought substantially all assets of Explain Everything. Promethean Poland in Wrocław took over as the software owner in the EU, and Promethean Limited in England contracts with users outside the US. Since 2024 the paid Advanced plan has included Promethean’s Polling, Timer and Spinner apps.
History
- 2010 The Explain Everything platform starts, according to the company.
- 2015 Raises $2 million in a Series A round led by Credo Ventures.
- 2015 NetDragon buys Promethean World, the future owner of Explain Everything.
- 2016 The current Explain Everything Whiteboard app appears on the App Store.
- 2020 Apple names the app an App Store Trend of 2020 for Leading the Classroom.
- 2022 Promethean buys substantially all assets of Explain Everything in November.
- 2024 The Advanced plan with Polling, Timer and Spinner reaches the App Store and Google Play in June.
- 2024 Crossword, Memory and Matching activities arrive on iPad in August.
- 2025 Mynd.ai announces Learning Check-in, an AI engagement analysis licensed from Augment Me.
- 2026 By June, Explain Everything ships as part of Promethean ActivSuite and uses Apple Intelligence tools on iPad.
- 2026 Version 10.0.3 of the iOS app comes out on 2 October.
Explain Everything funding and investors
- May 2015 Series A $2 million
Lead: Credo Ventures New Europe VenturesRTAventuresSource: Antyweb
The only round we found in a public source. Promethean did not disclose the price it paid in 2022.
How Explain Everything works
- projects on the free plan
- 3
- cloud storage on Advanced
- 7.5 GB
- people in one session on school plans
- 8
- Infinite canvas
- PDF and slide import
- Apple Pencil drawing
- Video recording and editing
- Web Video Links
- Real-time collaboration with voice chat
- Templates and clipart
- Polling, Timer and Spinner
- Crossword, Memory and Matching
- Canvas, Schoology, Moodle and Blackboard
Video, blogs and resources
- Explain EverythingThe YouTube channel ↗
- Camp Promethean 2026Explain Everything Whiteboard on the OPS-A ↗
Products
- Explain Everything Whiteboard The iPad and iPhone app with an infinite canvas, PDF markup, Apple Pencil drawing and video recording. Free with in-app purchases. App Store
- Video lessons Record the board with voice, trim the recording and share it as a Web Video Link or file. Free videos run up to 3 minutes. Compare plans
- Real-time collaboration Students and teachers work on one cloud project with voice chat. Free and Advanced allow 1 on 1 sessions, school plans up to 8 people. Compare plans
- Promethean engagement apps Polling, Timer and Spinner open on the canvas in the Advanced plan. What’s in Advanced
- Activities Crossword, Memory and Matching games built from slide content, on iPad in the Advanced plan. Student activities
- Learning Check-in An AI model analyses a recorded video of a student and returns notes on engagement and readiness for learning. Advanced plan, on iPad and the web. Augment Me integration
- Plans for schools Volume licences with LMS integrations, MDM deployment, 10 GB of pooled storage per teacher and professional development. Contact sales
How much is Explain Everything?
- Free €0/mo Free, education and individuals
- Promethean bundle Advanced €4.92/mo €59 a year, billed yearly, for teachers
- Pro €7.49/mo €89.88 a year, billed yearly, or €9.99 monthly
- Team €7.49/mo €89.88 a year, per user, billed yearly, or €9.99 monthly
- Schools and districts Custom volume pricing on a quote
Is Explain Everything free?
The Free plan needs no credit card: up to 3 projects, 1 slide per project, 3-minute videos, 1 on 1 collaboration for 15 minutes and 500 MB of cloud storage.
Prices on explaineverything.com/pricing on 13 October 2026, in euros. The page shows no other currency and does not say whether VAT is included. In June 2024 the company gave the Advanced plan as $69 a year in the app stores.
How to cancel Explain Everything and get a refundTerms of use
- explaineverything.com ↗
- Sign in to Explain Drive
- Open your username and choose My Subscriptions
- Select the subscription under Details and choose Cancel
- Confirm with Yes, I want to cancel
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPad or iPhone
- Tap your name, then Subscriptions
- Select Explain Everything and tap Cancel Subscription
- The plan stays active until the end date, then the account moves to the Free plan.
- Deleting the app does not cancel an App Store subscription.
- On the Free plan the owner has to remove projects above the free limits, so download backups first.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- No refund for the remaining days after cancelling.
- Fees
- No cancellation fees under the Promethean terms.
- Renewals
- Subscriptions renew automatically until cancelled.
- Disputes
- Outside the US, the law of England and Wales and courts in London.
From the Explain Everything help center of 23 August 2026 and the Promethean product terms of use, checked on 13 October 2026.
Explain Everything for schoolsContact sales
- 01Each teacher licence in a school plan comes with 100 student licences.
- 02Student accounts can work without email addresses, through access codes.
- 03Admins deploy licences through MDM and set group colours, fonts and integrations.
- 04Collaboration sessions have no time limit inside the school, with up to 8 people.
- 05Project assignments work in Canvas, Schoology, Moodle and Blackboard.
Custom pricing on a quote. Schools pay by card, invoice, bank transfer, cheque, PayPal or purchase order.
Ratings
- iPad and iPhoneApp Store, iOS 17 or later
- AndroidGoogle Play, 500K+ downloads
- ChromebooksListed on the pricing page
- WebBrowser app at whiteboard.explaineverything.com
- Promethean ActivPanelExplain Everything Whiteboard on the OPS-A and in ActivSuite
- LMSCanvas, Schoology, Moodle, Blackboard
App details, App Store US
- Current version
- 10.0.3, released 2 October 2026
- Requires
- iOS 17 or later
- Size
- 327 MB
- Age rating
- 4+ on the App Store, Everyone on Google Play
- Google Play downloads
- 500K+
- Publisher
- Promethean Ltd.
Is Explain Everything worth it?
What teachers like
- Teachers annotate textbook pages while casting the board to a classroom TV.G2 review, December 2021
- Students record how they solve a problem when the teacher is not in the room.G2 review, January 2022
- Teachers mark up a document during a remote lesson.G2 review, November 2020
- 14 of 15 G2 reviews give 4 or 5 stars.G2, 15 reviews
What teachers criticise
- Navigation feels clunky, and video files can be too large to upload to an LMS.G2 review, January 2022
- Adding Google Drive files on iPad needs the Drive app, which is hard on shared devices.G2 review, November 2020
- First-time users need training to get started.G2 review, August 2019
- No refund for the remaining days after cancelling.Explain Everything help center
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most G2 reviews date from 2019 to 2022. Google Play users rate the Android app 4.0, the US App Store gives the iPad app 4.6.
Latest news
- What’s in Explain Everything Advanced
- A school year full of Explain Everything updates
- Promethean launches the Augment Me AI integration in Explain Everything
- Explain Everything Advanced is now available on the app stores
- Promethean adds Explain Everything to its portfolio, THE Journal
- Explain Everything is joining Promethean
Contacts and company data
- Salessales@explaineverything.com
- Privacyprivacy@prometheanworld.com
- Help centerhelp.explaineverything.com
- Contact formexplaineverything.com/contact
- Legal entity
- Promethean Limited, First Floor, The Weaving Shed, Greenacre Street, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 1EB, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 01308938, Companies House
- Incorporated
- 15 April 1977
- Parent
- Promethean (Holdings) Limited, 02359658
- EU representative
- Promethean Poland sp. z o.o., ul. Grabarska 1, 55-079 Wrocław
- US contracting entity
- Promethean Inc., Seattle
- Hosting
- AWS, North Virginia
Alternatives to Explain Everything
- Book Creator🇬🇧 United Kingdom Multimedia books made in class, free for teachers with up to 40 books, from Bristol. →
- Genially🇪🇸 Spain Interactive presentations, games and learning content with a free plan, from Córdoba. →
- Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Spain Interactive video lessons connected to the LMS, from Barcelona. →
- Prezi🇭🇺 Hungary Presentation software from Budapest with a zooming canvas, live polls and a free Basic plan. →
- ThingLink🇫🇮 Finland Interactive images, 360° tours and 3D scenes for teaching, from Helsinki. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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