About Explain Everything

Explain Everything is an interactive whiteboard app for teaching, built in Wrocław and owned by Promethean since November 2022. Teachers draw and write on an infinite canvas, import PDFs and slides, record video lessons and collaborate with students in real time. It runs on iPad, iPhone, Android, Chromebooks and in the browser. The free plan allows 3 projects and 3-minute videos, and the Advanced plan costs €59 a year. Schools buy volume licences on a quote.

Explain Everything is a digital whiteboard for lessons. A teacher writes, draws and adds images, PDFs, slides and video to an infinite canvas. The app records every stroke with the teacher’s voice, so a board turns into a video tutorial. Students can join a board by code and work on it at the same time.

The app grew out of a partnership between Reshan Richards, a US educator, and Piotr Śliwiński and Bartosz Gonczarek, software developers at MorrisCooke in Wrocław. The company dates the platform to 2010. In 2015 it raised $2 million in a round led by Credo Ventures from Prague.

In November 2022 Promethean, the maker of ActivPanel classroom displays, bought substantially all assets of Explain Everything. Promethean Poland in Wrocław took over as the software owner in the EU, and Promethean Limited in England contracts with users outside the US. Since 2024 the paid Advanced plan has included Promethean’s Polling, Timer and Spinner apps.