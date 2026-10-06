- on the App Store, US, 284,199 ratings
- 4.7
- downloads on Google Play
- 100M+
- countries with a Brainly site, according to Brainly
- 35+
- monthly active users in the EU, January–July 2025
- 5.5M
About Brainly
Brainly is a homework help platform started in Kraków in 2009 as Zadane.pl. Students ask questions, other students answer them for points, and Brainly AI explains tasks step by step. Brainly Tutor adds 20 live sessions a month with human tutors in maths and sciences. On the US App Store Brainly Plus costs $9.99 a month or $39.99 a year, Brainly Tutor $29.99 or $95.99. Brainly runs local sites in more than 35 countries and reported about 5.5 million monthly active users in the EU in 2025.
Brainly runs a question-and-answer community for school homework. A student spends points to post a question, and answerers earn half of those points. Moderators check the content, and Brainly’s experts mark some answers as Verified. Brainly AI, Math Solver and Test Prep sit on top of this knowledge base, and Brainly Tutor connects a subscriber with a live tutor.
Michał Borkowski, Tomasz Kraus and Łukasz Haluch launched Zadane.pl in Poland in September 2009. The company Zadane.PL sp. z o.o. was registered in Kraków in April 2010 and took the name Brainly sp. z o.o. in 2014. The Russian site Znanija.com followed in 2011. Brainly now runs separate sites for Poland, Brazil, Indonesia, India, Turkey, Romania, France, the Philippines, Latin America and Spain, and Russia.
Brainly raised $80 million in a Series D led by Learn Capital in December 2020, when it reported 350 million users. TechCrunch put total funding at about $150 million. The US parent Brainly Inc. owns the Polish company, which sells the apps. Brainly calls itself an AI Learning Companion, and in 2026 its US app listing addresses parents and offers live human tutors.
History
- 2009 Zadane.pl, a Polish homework Q&A site, goes live in September.
- 2010 Zadane.PL sp. z o.o. is registered in Kraków on 21 April. Łukasz Haluch is its first CEO.
- 2011 The Russian-language site Znanija.com starts in January.
- 2014 The company becomes Brainly sp. z o.o. in September. In October it raises $9 million from General Catalyst, Runa Capital, Learn Capital and Point Nine.
- 2016 Naspers leads a $15 million Series B in May. In June Brainly buys OpenStudy, a US peer study platform.
- 2018 Buys Bask, a US video learning start-up, in January.
- 2019 Naspers Ventures leads a $30 million Series C in July. Brainly reports 150 million monthly users in 35 countries.
- 2020 Learn Capital leads an $80 million Series D in December. Users grow from 150 million to 350 million during the pandemic.
- 2023 Launches AI features built with OpenAI’s GPT-4 in beta in April.
- 2024 Releases Test Prep, which builds practice sets from a student’s exam material, in May.
- 2025 Borkowski leaves the board of the Polish company in August, according to the register. In September he attends the White House AI education pledge event as CEO.
Brainly funding and investors
- October 2014 Series A $9 million
General CatalystRuna CapitalLearn CapitalPoint Nine CapitalSource: Antyweb
- May 2016 Series B $15 million
Lead: Naspers General CatalystSource: Marketwired via Yahoo Finance
- July 2019 Series C $30 million
Lead: Naspers Ventures Runa CapitalManta RaySource: Emerging Europe
- December 2020 Series D $80 million
Lead: Learn Capital Prosus VenturesRuna CapitalMantaRayGeneral CatalystSource: TechCrunch
EdSurge put the total at $68.5 million after the 2019 Series C. The rounds below add up to $54 million by then, so earlier amounts are missing from the public record. Antyweb reports a first round of more than PLN 1.5 million from Marcin Pytel, the team behind Niania and Point Nine Capital. PitchBook, quoted by TechCrunch, estimated a $180 million valuation after the Series C. Brainly did not disclose valuations. Naspers invested through its venture arm, later Prosus Ventures.
Leadership
- MB Michał Borkowski CEO and co-founder
- BS Bill Salak CTO
- TP Tomasz Prokurat Management board member, Brainly sp. z o.o.
Borkowski appears as CEO in a Brainly press release of September 2025. The register shows that he left the board of the Polish company in August 2025, so he leads the group through Brainly Inc. Salak is CTO in a Forbes article of August 2025 and was also COO in 2024. Co-founder Łukasz Haluch left the Polish board in 2017.
How Brainly works
- live tutor sessions a month with Brainly Tutor
- 20
- free trial for first-time users
- 7 days
- minimum age for an account
- 13+
- Community questions and answers
- Points and Brainliest answers
- Verified Answers
- Brainly AI explanations
- Scan to Solve
- Math Solver
- Textbook Solutions
- Test Prep with daily sets
- Live tutors in STEM subjects
- Parent accounts paired with a child
- Ad-free with a paid plan
- Local sites in 11 markets
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Community answers Students post questions for points and answer other students’ questions to earn them. The asker can mark one answer as Brainliest, and moderators remove answers that break the Honor Code. How points work
- Brainly AI Explains a typed or scanned question step by step. In 2023 Brainly said its AI worked on a moderated knowledge base of more than 250 million answers. Brainly Plus features
- Math Solver Scan to Solve reads a photo of an equation and returns a step-by-step solution. Microsoft powers the solver, and it is a paid feature. Math Solver
- Brainly Tutor Up to 20 live sessions a month with vetted tutors in maths, physics, biology and chemistry, from middle school to college. Sessions run in chat with images and drawings and take about 10 minutes on average. Tutor features
- Test Prep A student uploads exam material, and the AI writes extra multiple-choice questions. With an exam date set, Test Prep splits the work into daily sets and repeats the questions the student got wrong. Test Prep
How much is Brainly?
- Plus, US $9.99/mo $9.99 a month, App Store, renews monthly
- Lowest monthly price, US Plus, US $3.33/mo $39.99 a year, App Store, renews yearly
- Tutor, US $29.99/mo $29.99 a month, App Store, renews monthly
- Tutor, US $8.00/mo $95.99 a year, App Store, renews yearly
- Plus, Brazil R$7.08/mo R$84.90 a year, App Store, renews yearly
- Tutor, Brazil R$40.83/mo R$489.90 a year, App Store, renews yearly
Is Brainly free?
Free: Brainly Basic with community answers, limited AI help and ads.
In-app prices on the App Store on 6 October 2026: United States in dollars, Brazil in reais. The stores also list cheaper promotional items, for example $2.00 a month and $15.00 a year in the US, and a 6-month plan at R$66.90 in Brazil. The help center names only monthly and annual plans and says prices vary by platform. Web prices sit behind the brainly.com checkout, which blocked our checks.
How to cancel Brainly Plus or TutorRefund rules
- brainly.com ↗
- Log in on Brainly Web and open Account Settings
- Select Subscription
- Select Cancel subscription at least 24 hours before renewal
- App Store ↗
- Open the App Store and tap your profile icon
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select Brainly and tap Cancel Subscription
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
- Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
- Select Brainly and cancel, or cancel in the app under Me, Settings
- A plan bought on Brainly Web cannot be cancelled in the iOS app, which sends the user to the website.
- Deleting the app or the account does not cancel an App Store or Google Play plan.
- After cancelling, the plan stays active until the end of the paid period, and the account then returns to the free version.
- Subscription questions go to subscriptions@brainly.com.
Refund rules
- Brainly refunds
- The help center says Brainly gives no refunds for Plus and Tutor once a subscription has started.
- App stores
- Apple and Google handle refunds for in-app purchases. Brainly asks users to cancel in the store after requesting a refund.
- App Store listing, US
- The US app description promises a full refund within 30 days. The help center does not mention this guarantee.
- Free trial
- Only first-time users get the trial. A user who tries again is billed at checkout.
From the Brainly help center, articles modified on 13 February 2026, and the US App Store listing, checked on 6 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- Webbrainly.com and 10 local sites, including brainly.com.br and brainly.pl
- iPhone and iPad4.7 on the App Store, US
- Android4.5 on Google Play, 100M+ downloads
App details, App Store United States
- Current version
- 4.231.0, released 7 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 28 November 2013
- Requires
- iOS 18.0 or later
- Size
- 216.6 MB
- Age rating
- 13+
- Seller
- Brainly sp. z o.o.
- App languages
- 10
- Downloads
- 100M+ on Google Play, Editors’ Choice
Is Brainly worth it?
What students and parents like
- Uploaded problems come back with a detailed explanation and the mistakes marked.Pheonix, Trustpilot, July 2026
- Support found the right account and cancelled an old plan.Susan Hanemann, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Step-by-step answers and the AI work on the free plan.GracesChoice, App Store US, October 2023
- 4.7 on the App Store in the US from 284,199 ratings.App Store
What students and parents criticise
- A renewal was charged earlier than the reminder email said, with no refund.Erin Pinney, Trustpilot, September 2026
- An old Apple ID account renewed, and the refund was refused.Lindsey, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Tutor sessions that end without an answer still count towards the 20 a month.Miaa2425, App Store US, November 2023
- 62% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star, most about billing.Trustpilot, 479 reviews
What students and parents write in reviews, not our rating. Brainly Basic is free, and Plus costs $39.99 a year on the US App Store.
Brainly reviews
-
“the support team for Brainly was wonderful in helping me find the correct email for my order and then helping me cancel it without any hassle.”Susan Hanemann · 22 September 2026 · App Store Brainly is good, and it also has a good heart
-
“I simply upload my problems and it gives me a detailed explanation and also helps me identify my mistakes.”Pheonix · 27 July 2026 · App Store It helps me with completing my…
-
“They sent an email stating they were going to charge me on the 18th. They charged on the 16th. NO REFUNDS, NO EXCEPTIONS.”Erin Pinney · 16 September 2026 · App Store DEFINITELY NO
Latest news
- Brainly CEO joins leaders at the White House to advance AI investment in America’s youth
- Brainly is finding the right role for AI in education, Forbes
- Brainly unveils AI-powered test prep, EdTech Innovation Hub
- Brainly announces beta AI features built with GPT-4, eSchool News
- Brainly raises $80M as its user base reaches 350M, TechCrunch
- Brainly raises an $80m Series D, Sifted
- Brainly raises $30 million in Series C, EdSurge
- Brainly acquires Bask to add video, TechCrunch
Contacts and company data
- Help centerfaq-us.brainly.com
- Generalcontact@brainly.com
- Subscriptionssubscriptions@brainly.com
- Jobsjobs.ashbyhq.com/brainly
- Legal entity
- Brainly sp. z o.o., Aleja Pokoju 62/8, 31-564 Kraków, Poland
- National Court Register
- KRS 0000354511, registered 21 April 2010
- Former name
- Zadane.PL sp. z o.o., until 2014
- Tax ID
- NIP 7010215208
- REGON
- 142128951
- Share capital
- PLN 17.4 million, all shares held by Brainly Inc.
- EU users under the DSA
- 5,523,827 monthly active recipients on average, January to July 2025
Brainly vs StuDocu, Knowunity and others
|Brainly
|StuDocu
|Knowunity
|Quizlet
|StudySmarter
|simpleclub
|Founded
|2009, Kraków
|2013
|2019
|2005
|2017
|2011
|Headquarters
|Kraków and New York
|Amsterdam
|Berlin
|San Francisco
|Munich
|Grünwald, near Munich
|Model
|Free with ads, Plus and Tutor subscriptions
|Free, Premium subscription
|Free with ads, Pro subscription
|Free with ads, Quizlet Plus
|Free with ads, Premium subscription
|Subscription
|Yearly plan, App Store
|$39.99 (US)
|$79.99 (US)
|€83.99 (DE), $49.99 (US)
|$44.99 (US)
|—
|€69.99 (DE)
|App Store rating
|4.7 US (284K)
|4.8 US (6K)
|4.6 DE (60K)
|4.8 US (1.1M)
|4.5 DE (9K)
|4.4 DE (13K)
Prices and ratings from the App Store on 6 October 2026, in the store named in each cell. Apple does not always label the billing period, so yearly prices are the yearly items shown in the store. Founding years from Wikipedia and the companies’ websites.
Alternatives to Brainly
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany Notes from school students and an AI tutor, free with ads, Pro from €83.99 a year in Germany, from Berlin. →
- StuDocu🇳🇱 Netherlands Student notes, past exams and AI study tools, Premium from $79.99 a year on the US App Store, from Amsterdam. →
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany A study app for university and school students, from Munich. →
- simpleclub🇩🇪 Germany A learning app for school and vocational training, by subscription, from Germany. →
- QuizletUnited States Flashcards and study sets, free with ads, Quizlet Plus at $44.99 a year on the US App Store. ↗
- C CheggUnited States US homework help service, named by TechCrunch in 2020 as Brainly’s main competitor in the US. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other study tools companies
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany
- StuDocu🇳🇱 Netherlands
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany
- GoConqr🇮🇪 Ireland
- Scribbr🇳🇱 Netherlands
- StudyGo🇳🇱 Netherlands
Lists
More EdTech from Poland
- TestportalAssessment
- e eTutorLanguage learning
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