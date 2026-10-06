About Brainly

Brainly is a homework help platform started in Kraków in 2009 as Zadane.pl. Students ask questions, other students answer them for points, and Brainly AI explains tasks step by step. Brainly Tutor adds 20 live sessions a month with human tutors in maths and sciences. On the US App Store Brainly Plus costs $9.99 a month or $39.99 a year, Brainly Tutor $29.99 or $95.99. Brainly runs local sites in more than 35 countries and reported about 5.5 million monthly active users in the EU in 2025.

Brainly runs a question-and-answer community for school homework. A student spends points to post a question, and answerers earn half of those points. Moderators check the content, and Brainly’s experts mark some answers as Verified. Brainly AI, Math Solver and Test Prep sit on top of this knowledge base, and Brainly Tutor connects a subscriber with a live tutor.

Michał Borkowski, Tomasz Kraus and Łukasz Haluch launched Zadane.pl in Poland in September 2009. The company Zadane.PL sp. z o.o. was registered in Kraków in April 2010 and took the name Brainly sp. z o.o. in 2014. The Russian site Znanija.com followed in 2011. Brainly now runs separate sites for Poland, Brazil, Indonesia, India, Turkey, Romania, France, the Philippines, Latin America and Spain, and Russia.

Brainly raised $80 million in a Series D led by Learn Capital in December 2020, when it reported 350 million users. TechCrunch put total funding at about $150 million. The US parent Brainly Inc. owns the Polish company, which sells the apps. Brainly calls itself an AI Learning Companion, and in 2026 its US app listing addresses parents and offers live human tutors.