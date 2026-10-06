About simpleclub

simpleclub is a learning platform from Grünwald near Munich for school students in grades 5 to 13 and for apprentices. It started in 2011 as a YouTube maths channel by two school students, Alexander Giesecke and Nicolai Schork. About 2 million people use the app each month, according to the company. In Germany, unlimited costs €89.99 a year on the website, and unlimited plus with the AI tutor costs €129.99. More than 750 companies, among them Siemens, Bosch and Deutsche Bahn, pay from €45 per apprentice a month for content in more than 50 training occupations.

simpleclub makes explainer videos, text summaries, exercises, flashcards and study plans for school subjects in grades 5 to 13. The app asks for school type, federal state and grade and then picks the content. An AI tutor, trained on simpleclub’s own content, answers questions in the unlimited plus plan. Teachers in Germany get full access for free.

Alexander Giesecke and Nicolai Schork opened the YouTube channel TheSimpleMaths in December 2011, aged 17. Channels for biology, chemistry, physics, economics, history and other subjects followed. The two registered TheSimpleClub GmbH in 2015 and still run the company as managing directors. The team has worked remotely since 2018.

In 2019 simpleclub made its first training videos for painters with the paint maker Brillux. Since 2022 the company has focused on vocational training. Companies pay per apprentice for content mapped to IHK curricula, exam simulations for GAP 1 and GAP 2, learning plans, tests and a digital record book. In September 2026 Siemens signed up to train 4,850 apprentices and dual students with simpleclub over three years.