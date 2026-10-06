K-12 learning 🇩🇪 Germany Since 2011 4.4 · 13K ratings

simpleclub

A learning app for school and vocational training.

Visit simpleclub.com All companies
users a month, according to simpleclub
2M
company customers
750+
training occupations covered
50+
on the App Store, Germany, 13,301 ratings
4.4

About simpleclub

simpleclub is a learning platform from Grünwald near Munich for school students in grades 5 to 13 and for apprentices. It started in 2011 as a YouTube maths channel by two school students, Alexander Giesecke and Nicolai Schork. About 2 million people use the app each month, according to the company. In Germany, unlimited costs €89.99 a year on the website, and unlimited plus with the AI tutor costs €129.99. More than 750 companies, among them Siemens, Bosch and Deutsche Bahn, pay from €45 per apprentice a month for content in more than 50 training occupations.

simpleclub makes explainer videos, text summaries, exercises, flashcards and study plans for school subjects in grades 5 to 13. The app asks for school type, federal state and grade and then picks the content. An AI tutor, trained on simpleclub’s own content, answers questions in the unlimited plus plan. Teachers in Germany get full access for free.

Alexander Giesecke and Nicolai Schork opened the YouTube channel TheSimpleMaths in December 2011, aged 17. Channels for biology, chemistry, physics, economics, history and other subjects followed. The two registered TheSimpleClub GmbH in 2015 and still run the company as managing directors. The team has worked remotely since 2018.

In 2019 simpleclub made its first training videos for painters with the paint maker Brillux. Since 2022 the company has focused on vocational training. Companies pay per apprentice for content mapped to IHK curricula, exam simulations for GAP 1 and GAP 2, learning plans, tests and a digital record book. In September 2026 Siemens signed up to train 4,850 apprentices and dual students with simpleclub over three years.

History

  1. 2011 Alexander Giesecke and Nicolai Schork start the YouTube channel TheSimpleMaths on 27 December.
  2. 2014 Adds YouTube channels for biology, chemistry and physics.
  3. 2015 TheSimpleClub GmbH is registered in Munich in July. A video series is nominated for an International Digital Emmy.
  4. 2016 Launches the app on Android and iOS in March.
  5. 2018 Renames the brand to simpleclub and becomes a remote company.
  6. 2019 Starts its first company partnership with Brillux: training videos for painters and varnishers.
  7. 2020 Moves the registered seat to Grünwald and raises €2 million from HV Holtzbrinck Ventures in October.
  8. 2022 Raises a €7.2 million Series A led by 10x Founders. In November about 30 employees lose their jobs.
  9. 2023 Raises €3 million from German family entrepreneurs in July and launches the AI tutor in November.
  10. 2024 Raises €4 million from 3VC, HV Capital, 10x Founders and Bonsai Partners for the B2B business.
  11. 2025 Fraport adopts simpleclub for its apprentices.
  12. 2026 Siemens signs up to train 4,850 apprentices and dual students with simpleclub.

simpleclub funding and investors

about €16 million raised in four announced rounds
  1. October 2020
    Seed €2 million

    Lead: HV Holtzbrinck Ventures HV Holtzbrinck Ventures

    Source: Munich Startup
  2. June 2022
    Series A €7.2 million

    Lead: 10x Founders HV CapitalVerena PausderDaniel KraussChristian HülsewigMatti NiebelschützFounders of Sennder

    Source: Startbase
  3. July 2023
    Family entrepreneurs €3 million

    Marie-Christine OstermannFabian KienbaumMatthias Bruch10x FoundersBonsai Partners

    Source: Munich Startup
  4. May 2024
    B2B round €4 million

    3VCHV Capital10x FoundersBonsai Partners

    Source: simpleclub press release

Our sum of the four announced rounds. simpleclub was profitable from 2018 and grew without outside capital until 2020, according to Munich Startup. The company register shows further capital increases in April and June 2025. No round was announced for them. A funding database lists a $7.6 million round in March 2026 that we could not confirm.

Leadership

  • Alexander Giesecke Co-founder and CEO
  • Nicolai Schork Co-founder and CEO
  • Alexander Powell Co-founder and CSO
  • Marcel Schubert VP Education
  • Jose Guerra VP Engineering
  • Yasmin Ahmed VP People
  • Alexander Meisenburg VP Business and Revenue Operations

Management team as listed on the simpleclub press page on 6 October 2026. Giesecke and Schork are the two managing directors in the company register. Alexander Powell co-founded the business for companies.

How simpleclub teaches

didactics experts write the content
60+
topics for vocational training
7,500+
videos for vocational training
2,800+
  • Explainer videos and animations
  • Interactive lessons
  • Exercises with solutions
  • Study plans that adjust
  • Summaries
  • Flashcards and vocabulary scanner
  • AI tutor in unlimited plus
  • Practice tests with predicted grade
  • Past Abitur exams by federal state
  • Learning statistics
  • Offline mode
  • Two extra accounts with unlimited plus
simpleclub improves grades by one full grade on average, according to a KANTAR survey of 500 school students and 500 apprentices in November 2023 commissioned by simpleclub.
App Store description, Germany, 6 October 2026

Subjects and training occupations

School: sciences5

  • Mathematics
  • Biology
  • Chemistry
  • Physics
  • Computer science

School: languages5

  • German
  • English
  • French
  • Spanish
  • Latin

School: society5

  • History
  • Geography
  • Politics
  • Economics
  • Economic and social studies

School: other2

  • Entrepreneurship
  • Mechanical engineering

Training: industrial and technical8

  • Electronics technician
  • Industrial mechanic
  • Mechatronics technician
  • Cutting machine operator
  • Car mechatronics technician
  • Chemical technician
  • Professional driver
  • Food technology specialist

Training: IT3

  • IT specialist, four tracks
  • IT systems electronics technician
  • IT system management

Training: commercial9

  • Banking
  • Industrial clerk
  • Office management
  • Wholesale and foreign trade
  • Retail
  • E-commerce
  • Warehouse logistics
  • Insurance and finance
  • Real estate

Training: health and crafts3

  • Medical assistant
  • Nursing
  • Painter and varnisher

School subjects listed on simpleclub.com/unlimited and training occupations on business.simpleclub.com/ausbildungsberufe on 6 October 2026. simpleclub counts more than 50 occupations, plus basic maths, German and physics content for more than 100 occupations.

Products

  • simpleclub unlimited Videos, interactive lessons, exercises, summaries, flashcards and study plans for grades 5 to 13. Includes past Abitur exams by federal state and practice tests that predict a grade. simpleclub.com/unlimited
  • AI tutor A chat assistant trained on simpleclub content. It answers questions, explains solutions step by step and writes summaries. Part of unlimited plus and the company plans. unlimited plus
  • simpleclub for companies Training content mapped to IHK curricula, GAP 1 and GAP 2 exam simulations, learning plans, a test manager, trainer reports and a digital record book. More than 750 companies use it. business.simpleclub.com
  • Education providers and clinics Content for retraining providers and for nursing schools and hospitals, with trainer dashboards and the AI assistant. For education providers

How much is simpleclub?

  • unlimited €7.50/mo €89.99 a year, 12 months, simpleclub.com
  • Includes two extra accounts unlimited plus €10.83/mo €129.99 a year, 12 months, simpleclub.com
  • unlimited, App Store €16.49/mo €16.49 a month, renews monthly
  • unlimited plus, App Store €29.99/mo €29.99 a month, renews monthly

Is simpleclub free?

The app and some content are free. Teachers in Germany get full access for free. Website purchases during campaign periods come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Prices on simpleclub.com for Germany on 6 October 2026, during a back-to-school sale. The website sells 12-month plans and shows the monthly equivalent. Regular monthly prices are €16.49 for unlimited and €19.99 for unlimited plus, as crossed out on the page. In the App Store, Germany, unlimited costs €16.49 a month or €69.99 to €89.99 for 12 months, and unlimited plus €29.99 a month or €99.99 to €129.99 for 12 months.

How to cancel simpleclub

Terms
  • simpleclub.com ↗
    1. Click Verträge hier kündigen at the bottom of simpleclub.com
    2. Confirm on the next page with jetzt kündigen
    3. simpleclub confirms the cancellation by email
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the iPhone and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select simpleclub and cancel
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open Google Play
    2. Choose Payments and subscriptions
    3. Select simpleclub and cancel
  • Website plans bought since 1 March 2022 run for the chosen term. After that they continue month by month at the monthly price then in force and can be cancelled at the end of any month.
  • App Store and Google Play plans renew for the same term unless cancelled at least one day before it ends.
  • Deleting the app does not cancel a paid plan.
  • Cancelling the paid plan keeps the free account. Deleting it is a separate step.
  • Users under 18 need a parent’s consent to buy a plan.

Refund rules

Withdrawal
14 days to withdraw. The right ends early if the user agreed that simpleclub starts the service at once.
Money-back guarantee
30 days for website purchases made on a campaign page during a campaign period, with at most 10 completed activities. It does not cover app store purchases or plans bought through companies or schools.
App stores
Apple and Google handle cancellations and refunds for purchases made in the apps.

From the simpleclub terms of February 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.

simpleclub for Business

business.simpleclub.com/preise
  • 01Content for more than 50 training occupations, mapped to IHK curricula
  • 02Exam simulations for GAP 1 and GAP 2
  • 03Learning plans, test manager and trainer reports
  • 04Digital record book, with training management software planned for 2027
  • 05AI assistant that answers questions and grades free-text tasks
  • 06ISO 27001 certified, servers in Europe

From €45 per apprentice a month, billed yearly, for 1 to 15 apprentices. Larger companies get a quote..

Apps and ratings

4.4Trustpilot · Excellent 419 reviews · company profile claimed in February 2023

App details, App Store Germany

Current version
11.17.4, released 29 September 2026
First release on iOS
28 March 2016
Requires
iOS 15.6 or later
Size
256 MB
Age rating
4+
App Store categories
Education, Reference
App language
German
Downloads
1M+ on Google Play
Seller
simpleclub GmbH

Is simpleclub worth it?

What students and parents like

What students and parents criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Google Play rates the app lower than the App Store: 3.7 against 4.4. unlimited costs €89.99 a year on the website in Germany.

simpleclub reviews

  • Lernvideos für den Detailhandel / Berufsschule
    “Die Videos bringen Abwechslung in den Unterricht und verbildlichen die Theorie sehr gut.”
    Aschwanden · 18 August 2026 · App Store
  • Super Lern-App – aber KI sollte auch für mein Abo kommen
    “Egal ob in Physik oder jetzt bei meinem Bio-Test, ich konnte mich mit SimpleClub gut vorbereiten.”
    Jonah Beyer · 7 May 2025 · App Store
  • Abo lohnt nicht
    “Ohne Vorankündigung wurden seit letztem Jahr plötzlich monatlich 16,49 € abgebucht.”
    Matthias VdBrocke · 18 January 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. simpleclub becomes a training partner of Siemens for 4,850 young professionals
  2. How the simpleclub founders use the skills shortage, FAZ
  3. Fraport adopts the simpleclub learning platform
  4. simpleclub raises another €4 million for its B2B business
  5. simpleclub adds an AI tutor, heise online
  6. simpleclub receives €3 million for vocational training, Munich Startup

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
simpleclub GmbH, Lena-Christ-Straße 2, 82031 Grünwald, Germany
Commercial register
HRB 255930, Local Court Munich
VAT ID
DE301762139
Managing directors
Alexander Giesecke, Nicolai Schork
Registered
July 2015 as TheSimpleClub GmbH in Munich, in Berlin from 2016, in Grünwald from 2020
Share capital
€63,500, June 2025

simpleclub vs Sofatutor, Knowunity and others

simpleclub Sofatutor Knowunity StuDocu Quizlet Brainly
Founded 201120082019201320052009, Kraków
Headquarters Grünwald, near MunichBerlinBerlinAmsterdamSan FranciscoKraków and New York
Model SubscriptionSubscriptionFree with ads, Pro subscriptionFree, Premium subscriptionFree with ads, Quizlet PlusFree with ads, Plus and Tutor subscriptions
Yearly plan, App Store €69.99 (DE)€239.99 and up (DE)€83.99 (DE), $49.99 (US)$79.99 (US)$44.99 (US)$39.99 (US)
App Store rating 4.4 DE (13K)4.5 DE (20K)4.6 DE (60K)4.8 US (6K)4.8 US (1.1M)4.7 US (284K)

Prices and ratings from the App Store on 6 October 2026, in the store named in each cell. Apple does not always label the billing period, so yearly prices are the yearly items shown in the store. Founding years from Wikipedia and the companies’ websites.

Alternatives to simpleclub

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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simpleclub FAQ

On simpleclub.com in Germany on 6 October 2026: €89.99 a year for unlimited and €129.99 a year for unlimited plus, during a sale. In the App Store, unlimited costs €16.49 a month and unlimited plus €29.99 a month.

The app is free to download, and many videos are free on YouTube. Full access to lessons, exercises, study plans and past exams needs unlimited. Teachers in Germany get full access for free.

unlimited plus adds the AI tutor and two extra simpleclub accounts. Both plans include videos, exercises, study plans, flashcards and practice tests.

For website plans, use the Verträge hier kündigen link at the bottom of simpleclub.com. Plans bought in the App Store or Google Play are cancelled in the store. Deleting the app does not cancel the plan.

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