- users a month, according to simpleclub
- 2M
- company customers
- 750+
- training occupations covered
- 50+
- on the App Store, Germany, 13,301 ratings
- 4.4
About simpleclub
simpleclub is a learning platform from Grünwald near Munich for school students in grades 5 to 13 and for apprentices. It started in 2011 as a YouTube maths channel by two school students, Alexander Giesecke and Nicolai Schork. About 2 million people use the app each month, according to the company. In Germany, unlimited costs €89.99 a year on the website, and unlimited plus with the AI tutor costs €129.99. More than 750 companies, among them Siemens, Bosch and Deutsche Bahn, pay from €45 per apprentice a month for content in more than 50 training occupations.
simpleclub makes explainer videos, text summaries, exercises, flashcards and study plans for school subjects in grades 5 to 13. The app asks for school type, federal state and grade and then picks the content. An AI tutor, trained on simpleclub’s own content, answers questions in the unlimited plus plan. Teachers in Germany get full access for free.
Alexander Giesecke and Nicolai Schork opened the YouTube channel TheSimpleMaths in December 2011, aged 17. Channels for biology, chemistry, physics, economics, history and other subjects followed. The two registered TheSimpleClub GmbH in 2015 and still run the company as managing directors. The team has worked remotely since 2018.
In 2019 simpleclub made its first training videos for painters with the paint maker Brillux. Since 2022 the company has focused on vocational training. Companies pay per apprentice for content mapped to IHK curricula, exam simulations for GAP 1 and GAP 2, learning plans, tests and a digital record book. In September 2026 Siemens signed up to train 4,850 apprentices and dual students with simpleclub over three years.
History
- 2011 Alexander Giesecke and Nicolai Schork start the YouTube channel TheSimpleMaths on 27 December.
- 2014 Adds YouTube channels for biology, chemistry and physics.
- 2015 TheSimpleClub GmbH is registered in Munich in July. A video series is nominated for an International Digital Emmy.
- 2016 Launches the app on Android and iOS in March.
- 2018 Renames the brand to simpleclub and becomes a remote company.
- 2019 Starts its first company partnership with Brillux: training videos for painters and varnishers.
- 2020 Moves the registered seat to Grünwald and raises €2 million from HV Holtzbrinck Ventures in October.
- 2022 Raises a €7.2 million Series A led by 10x Founders. In November about 30 employees lose their jobs.
- 2023 Raises €3 million from German family entrepreneurs in July and launches the AI tutor in November.
- 2024 Raises €4 million from 3VC, HV Capital, 10x Founders and Bonsai Partners for the B2B business.
- 2025 Fraport adopts simpleclub for its apprentices.
- 2026 Siemens signs up to train 4,850 apprentices and dual students with simpleclub.
simpleclub funding and investors
- October 2020 Seed €2 million
Lead: HV Holtzbrinck Ventures HV Holtzbrinck VenturesSource: Munich Startup
- June 2022 Series A €7.2 million
Lead: 10x Founders HV CapitalVerena PausderDaniel KraussChristian HülsewigMatti NiebelschützFounders of SennderSource: Startbase
- July 2023 Family entrepreneurs €3 million
Marie-Christine OstermannFabian KienbaumMatthias Bruch10x FoundersBonsai PartnersSource: Munich Startup
- May 2024 B2B round €4 million
3VCHV Capital10x FoundersBonsai PartnersSource: simpleclub press release
Our sum of the four announced rounds. simpleclub was profitable from 2018 and grew without outside capital until 2020, according to Munich Startup. The company register shows further capital increases in April and June 2025. No round was announced for them. A funding database lists a $7.6 million round in March 2026 that we could not confirm.
Leadership
- AG Alexander Giesecke Co-founder and CEO
- NS Nicolai Schork Co-founder and CEO
- AP Alexander Powell Co-founder and CSO
- MS Marcel Schubert VP Education
- JG Jose Guerra VP Engineering
- YA Yasmin Ahmed VP People
- AM Alexander Meisenburg VP Business and Revenue Operations
Management team as listed on the simpleclub press page on 6 October 2026. Giesecke and Schork are the two managing directors in the company register. Alexander Powell co-founded the business for companies.
How simpleclub teaches
- didactics experts write the content
- 60+
- topics for vocational training
- 7,500+
- videos for vocational training
- 2,800+
- Explainer videos and animations
- Interactive lessons
- Exercises with solutions
- Study plans that adjust
- Summaries
- Flashcards and vocabulary scanner
- AI tutor in unlimited plus
- Practice tests with predicted grade
- Past Abitur exams by federal state
- Learning statistics
- Offline mode
- Two extra accounts with unlimited plus
Subjects and training occupations
School: sciences5
- Mathematics
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Computer science
School: languages5
- German
- English
- French
- Spanish
- Latin
School: society5
- History
- Geography
- Politics
- Economics
- Economic and social studies
School: other2
- Entrepreneurship
- Mechanical engineering
Training: industrial and technical8
- Electronics technician
- Industrial mechanic
- Mechatronics technician
- Cutting machine operator
- Car mechatronics technician
- Chemical technician
- Professional driver
- Food technology specialist
Training: IT3
- IT specialist, four tracks
- IT systems electronics technician
- IT system management
Training: commercial9
- Banking
- Industrial clerk
- Office management
- Wholesale and foreign trade
- Retail
- E-commerce
- Warehouse logistics
- Insurance and finance
- Real estate
Training: health and crafts3
- Medical assistant
- Nursing
- Painter and varnisher
School subjects listed on simpleclub.com/unlimited and training occupations on business.simpleclub.com/ausbildungsberufe on 6 October 2026. simpleclub counts more than 50 occupations, plus basic maths, German and physics content for more than 100 occupations.
Video, blogs and resources
- Mathe – simpleclub823K subscribers ↗
- Biologie – simpleclub654K subscribers ↗
- Physik – simpleclub553K subscribers ↗
- Chemie – simpleclub429K subscribers ↗
- Wirtschaft – simpleclub359K subscribers ↗
- simpleclub – Die LernappThe main channel, 235K subscribers ↗
Products
- simpleclub unlimited Videos, interactive lessons, exercises, summaries, flashcards and study plans for grades 5 to 13. Includes past Abitur exams by federal state and practice tests that predict a grade. simpleclub.com/unlimited
- AI tutor A chat assistant trained on simpleclub content. It answers questions, explains solutions step by step and writes summaries. Part of unlimited plus and the company plans. unlimited plus
- simpleclub for companies Training content mapped to IHK curricula, GAP 1 and GAP 2 exam simulations, learning plans, a test manager, trainer reports and a digital record book. More than 750 companies use it. business.simpleclub.com
- Education providers and clinics Content for retraining providers and for nursing schools and hospitals, with trainer dashboards and the AI assistant. For education providers
How much is simpleclub?
- unlimited €7.50/mo €89.99 a year, 12 months, simpleclub.com
- Includes two extra accounts unlimited plus €10.83/mo €129.99 a year, 12 months, simpleclub.com
- unlimited, App Store €16.49/mo €16.49 a month, renews monthly
- unlimited plus, App Store €29.99/mo €29.99 a month, renews monthly
Is simpleclub free?
The app and some content are free. Teachers in Germany get full access for free. Website purchases during campaign periods come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Prices on simpleclub.com for Germany on 6 October 2026, during a back-to-school sale. The website sells 12-month plans and shows the monthly equivalent. Regular monthly prices are €16.49 for unlimited and €19.99 for unlimited plus, as crossed out on the page. In the App Store, Germany, unlimited costs €16.49 a month or €69.99 to €89.99 for 12 months, and unlimited plus €29.99 a month or €99.99 to €129.99 for 12 months.
How to cancel simpleclubTerms
- simpleclub.com ↗
- Click Verträge hier kündigen at the bottom of simpleclub.com
- Confirm on the next page with jetzt kündigen
- simpleclub confirms the cancellation by email
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select simpleclub and cancel
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play
- Choose Payments and subscriptions
- Select simpleclub and cancel
- Website plans bought since 1 March 2022 run for the chosen term. After that they continue month by month at the monthly price then in force and can be cancelled at the end of any month.
- App Store and Google Play plans renew for the same term unless cancelled at least one day before it ends.
- Deleting the app does not cancel a paid plan.
- Cancelling the paid plan keeps the free account. Deleting it is a separate step.
- Users under 18 need a parent’s consent to buy a plan.
Refund rules
- Withdrawal
- 14 days to withdraw. The right ends early if the user agreed that simpleclub starts the service at once.
- Money-back guarantee
- 30 days for website purchases made on a campaign page during a campaign period, with at most 10 completed activities. It does not cover app store purchases or plans bought through companies or schools.
- App stores
- Apple and Google handle cancellations and refunds for purchases made in the apps.
From the simpleclub terms of February 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.
simpleclub for Businessbusiness.simpleclub.com/preise
- 01Content for more than 50 training occupations, mapped to IHK curricula
- 02Exam simulations for GAP 1 and GAP 2
- 03Learning plans, test manager and trainer reports
- 04Digital record book, with training management software planned for 2027
- 05AI assistant that answers questions and grades free-text tasks
- 06ISO 27001 certified, servers in Europe
From €45 per apprentice a month, billed yearly, for 1 to 15 apprentices. Larger companies get a quote..
Apps and ratings
- iPhone and iPad4.4 on the App Store, Germany
- Android3.7 on Google Play, 1M+ downloads
- WebWeb app at app.simpleclub.com
- YouTubeFree videos on subject channels, Mathe alone has 823K subscribers
App details, App Store Germany
- Current version
- 11.17.4, released 29 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 28 March 2016
- Requires
- iOS 15.6 or later
- Size
- 256 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- App Store categories
- Education, Reference
- App language
- German
- Downloads
- 1M+ on Google Play
- Seller
- simpleclub GmbH
Is simpleclub worth it?
What students and parents like
- Teachers use the videos in class because they make theory visual.Aschwanden, Trustpilot, August 2026
- Students prepare for physics and biology tests with the app.Jonah Beyer, Trustpilot, May 2025
- 95% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 419 reviews
- 4.4 on the App Store in Germany from 13,301 ratings.App Store
What students and parents criticise
- After the first year a website plan switches to monthly billing at the full monthly price.Matthias VdBrocke, Trustpilot, January 2026, and the terms
- The AI tutor is only in unlimited plus, so the cheaper paid plan has no AI.Jonah Beyer, Trustpilot, May 2025
- A physics teacher counts 13 errors in one video on the inclined plane.m m, Trustpilot, December 2024
- IT apprentices find too few exercises for the price.Jasmin S., Trustpilot, September 2025
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Google Play rates the app lower than the App Store: 3.7 against 4.4. unlimited costs €89.99 a year on the website in Germany.
simpleclub reviews
-
“Die Videos bringen Abwechslung in den Unterricht und verbildlichen die Theorie sehr gut.”Aschwanden · 18 August 2026 · App Store Lernvideos für den Detailhandel / Berufsschule
-
“Egal ob in Physik oder jetzt bei meinem Bio-Test, ich konnte mich mit SimpleClub gut vorbereiten.”Jonah Beyer · 7 May 2025 · App Store Super Lern-App – aber KI sollte auch für mein Abo kommen
-
“Ohne Vorankündigung wurden seit letztem Jahr plötzlich monatlich 16,49 € abgebucht.”Matthias VdBrocke · 18 January 2026 · App Store Abo lohnt nicht
Latest news
- 2024/2025Deutscher Bildungs-Award, learning apps for school and university, also in 2022 and 2023/2024
- 2017Webvideopreis Deutschland, Education and Science
- 2016Comenius EduMedia Siegel
- 2015Nominated for the International Digital Emmy Award, Children and Young People
- simpleclub becomes a training partner of Siemens for 4,850 young professionals
- How the simpleclub founders use the skills shortage, FAZ
- Fraport adopts the simpleclub learning platform
- simpleclub raises another €4 million for its B2B business
- simpleclub adds an AI tutor, heise online
- simpleclub receives €3 million for vocational training, Munich Startup
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@simpleclub.com
- Phone+49 157 35981999
- Help centersupport.simpleclub.com
- Youth protectionjugendmedienschutz@thesimpleclub.de
- Careerscareers@simpleclub.com
- PressNewsroom
- Legal entity
- simpleclub GmbH, Lena-Christ-Straße 2, 82031 Grünwald, Germany
- Commercial register
- HRB 255930, Local Court Munich
- VAT ID
- DE301762139
- Managing directors
- Alexander Giesecke, Nicolai Schork
- Registered
- July 2015 as TheSimpleClub GmbH in Munich, in Berlin from 2016, in Grünwald from 2020
- Share capital
- €63,500, June 2025
simpleclub vs Sofatutor, Knowunity and others
|simpleclub
|Sofatutor
|Knowunity
|StuDocu
|Quizlet
|Brainly
|Founded
|2011
|2008
|2019
|2013
|2005
|2009, Kraków
|Headquarters
|Grünwald, near Munich
|Berlin
|Berlin
|Amsterdam
|San Francisco
|Kraków and New York
|Model
|Subscription
|Subscription
|Free with ads, Pro subscription
|Free, Premium subscription
|Free with ads, Quizlet Plus
|Free with ads, Plus and Tutor subscriptions
|Yearly plan, App Store
|€69.99 (DE)
|€239.99 and up (DE)
|€83.99 (DE), $49.99 (US)
|$79.99 (US)
|$44.99 (US)
|$39.99 (US)
|App Store rating
|4.4 DE (13K)
|4.5 DE (20K)
|4.6 DE (60K)
|4.8 US (6K)
|4.8 US (1.1M)
|4.7 US (284K)
Prices and ratings from the App Store on 6 October 2026, in the store named in each cell. Apple does not always label the billing period, so yearly prices are the yearly items shown in the store. Founding years from Wikipedia and the companies’ websites.
Alternatives to simpleclub
- Sofatutor🇩🇪 Germany Short explainer videos, exercises and worksheets for school grades 1 to 13, by subscription, from Berlin. →
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany Students share notes and learn with an AI tutor, free with ads, from Berlin. →
- ANTON🇩🇪 Germany A free learning app for school subjects, also used in classrooms. →
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany A study app for school and university students, from Munich. →
- bettermarks🇩🇪 Germany An adaptive maths learning system for schools, from Berlin. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other k-12 learning companies
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Sofatutor🇩🇪 Germany
- bettermarks🇩🇪 Germany
- ANTON🇩🇪 Germany
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom
More EdTech from Germany
- BabbelLanguage learning
- LingodaLanguage learning
- KnowunityStudy tools
- SpeexxCorporate learning
- StudySmarterStudy tools
- MasterplanCorporate learning
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