About flowkey

flowkey is a Berlin company that makes a piano learning app for iPhone, iPad, Android and the browser. The app listens to an acoustic piano through the device microphone or connects to a digital piano over MIDI, USB or Bluetooth, and waits until the right notes are played. The library has more than 1,500 songs in up to four difficulty levels, plus courses on sheet music, chords and improvisation. In the US, Premium costs $24.99 a month or $149.99 a year, Classic $16.49 or $99.99, and Family $37.49 or $224.99; there is no lifetime plan. On Trustpilot flowkey has 4.0 from 409 reviews, and the App Store in the US shows 4.7 from 65,550 ratings.

flowkey teaches piano with songs and step-by-step courses. A learner opens a song, watches a pianist play it on video and follows the notes on a scrolling score. The app hears the piano through the microphone or a MIDI cable and stops until the right note or chord is played.

Jonas Gößling, Alexander Heesing and Ahmed Hassan started flowkey as students at the Technical University of Berlin. Gößling recorded the first 50 songs, Hassan programmed a web app, and flowkey GmbH was registered in Berlin in February 2014. The company raised €300,000 through the Seedmatch crowdfunding platform in 2014 and took money from four business angels. It has not taken venture capital.

flowkey has made a profit every year since 2017, €1.8 million in 2021. Yamaha gives buyers of its digital pianos and keyboards three months of Premium. In September 2026 flowkey added official ABRSM exam pieces for Grades 1 to 8.