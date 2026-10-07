About Yousician

Yousician is a Helsinki company that makes apps for learning guitar, piano, ukulele, bass and singing. The app listens through the device microphone and scores each note for accuracy and timing. Premium covers one instrument, and Premium+ adds all five instruments and the full library of licensed popular songs. In the US App Store Premium costs $19.99 a month or $119.99 a year, and Premium+ $29.99 a month or $159.99 to $179.99 a year. The same company makes GuitarTuna, a tuner and chord app with 100M+ downloads on Google Play.

Yousician teaches an instrument through the screen and the microphone. The player follows tabs or sheet music over a backing track, and the app checks every note for pitch and timing. Lessons, exercises, video tutorials and songs are grouped into missions on a learning path for each instrument.

Chris Thür and Mikko Kaipainen registered the company as Ovelin in Helsinki in December 2010, at the Startup Sauna accelerator of Aalto University. Its first app, WildChords, taught guitar on the iPad as a game. True Ventures put in $1.4 million in 2012. The company was renamed Yousician in July 2014 and released the Yousician app that November.

In 2018 Yousician removed songs uploaded by users and started adding licensed songs by known artists. In 2021 it raised $28 million in a Series B round led by True Ventures, with the Amazon Alexa Fund and Paul McCartney’s MPL Ventures. In 2025 the Finnish company reported €53.0 million in revenue, an operating profit of €3.5 million and 118 staff.