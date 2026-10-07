- monthly users of Yousician and GuitarTuna, according to the company
- 20M
- instruments: guitar, piano, ukulele, bass, singing
- 5
- revenue in 2025, Finnish accounts
- €53M
- on Trustpilot, 1,322 reviews
- 3.9
About Yousician
Yousician is a Helsinki company that makes apps for learning guitar, piano, ukulele, bass and singing. The app listens through the device microphone and scores each note for accuracy and timing. Premium covers one instrument, and Premium+ adds all five instruments and the full library of licensed popular songs. In the US App Store Premium costs $19.99 a month or $119.99 a year, and Premium+ $29.99 a month or $159.99 to $179.99 a year. The same company makes GuitarTuna, a tuner and chord app with 100M+ downloads on Google Play.
Yousician teaches an instrument through the screen and the microphone. The player follows tabs or sheet music over a backing track, and the app checks every note for pitch and timing. Lessons, exercises, video tutorials and songs are grouped into missions on a learning path for each instrument.
Chris Thür and Mikko Kaipainen registered the company as Ovelin in Helsinki in December 2010, at the Startup Sauna accelerator of Aalto University. Its first app, WildChords, taught guitar on the iPad as a game. True Ventures put in $1.4 million in 2012. The company was renamed Yousician in July 2014 and released the Yousician app that November.
In 2018 Yousician removed songs uploaded by users and started adding licensed songs by known artists. In 2021 it raised $28 million in a Series B round led by True Ventures, with the Amazon Alexa Fund and Paul McCartney’s MPL Ventures. In 2025 the Finnish company reported €53.0 million in revenue, an operating profit of €3.5 million and 118 staff.
History
- 2010 Chris Thür and Mikko Kaipainen register Ovelin Oy in Helsinki in December.
- 2011 Releases WildChords, a guitar game for the iPad, in November.
- 2012 Raises $1.4 million in seed money led by True Ventures. GuitarTuna appears on the App Store in November.
- 2014 Ovelin becomes Yousician in July. The Yousician app comes out in November.
- 2015 Apple features Yousician as Editor’s Choice on the App Store in March.
- 2018 Removes songs uploaded by users and adds licensed popular songs.
- 2019 A US court dismisses a patent suit by Ubisoft in August. Piano by Yousician launches in September.
- 2020 Wins gold at the Lovie Awards and Digital Service of the Year in Finland.
- 2021 Raises $28 million in a Series B round led by True Ventures in April. Adds the Premium+ Family plan in June.
- 2021 Releases Ukulele by Yousician as a separate app in December.
- 2025 Launches AI Guitar Lessons, a chat-based guitar teacher, in December. Adds songs by Paul McCartney and Wings in November.
- 2026 Brings back WildChords as a guitar game for children in July.
Yousician funding and investors
- February 2012 Seed $1.4 million
Lead: True Ventures True VenturesSource: TechCrunch
- April 2021 Series B $28 million
Lead: True Ventures Amazon Alexa FundMPL VenturesMark PincusJason CalacanisDavid HelgasonRolf SchrömgensBryan MeehanSource: TechCrunch
Total raised by April 2021, as reported by TechCrunch. Wikipedia gives €35 million for the same total. We did not find rounds between 2012 and 2021 in sources we could open.
CareersGreenhouse job board
- Operations1
- Product1
Perks
- Lunch, exercise and culture benefits
- Commuter benefit
- Medical services and extra insurance
- Office stage with instruments
- Recording studio for staff projects
How Yousician teaches
- instruments
- 5
- guitar levels
- 10
- free Premium+ trial on the website
- 7 days
- Feedback through the microphone
- Tabs and sheet music
- Missions on a learning path
- Video tutorials
- Practice mode with slow-down and loops
- Licensed popular songs on Premium+
- Weekly challenges
- Weekly activity report by email
- Electric instruments and MIDI keyboards
- iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows and Mac
Instruments at Yousician
Guitar4
- 10 levels
- Melody, riffs and lead
- Chords and rhythm
- Music theory and ear training
Piano4
- 9 levels
- Classical
- Pop
- Music theory, 5 levels
Bass3
- 9 levels
- Fretting, plucking, walking bass lines
- Music theory, 5 levels
Ukulele3
- 8 levels
- Melody and fingerpicking
- Chords and strumming
Singing3
- 5 levels
- Pitch games
- Singing and theory
Levels and themes from the Yousician help center, checked on 7 October 2026. Premium opens one instrument, Premium+ all five. Piano and ukulele also have their own apps.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Yousician Lessons, exercises and songs for guitar, bass and singing in one app, with 10,000+ items according to the App Store listing. The microphone checks pitch and timing. App Store
- Piano by Yousician Piano lessons in Classical and Pop themes, 9 levels each. Works with an acoustic piano through the microphone or a keyboard over MIDI. App Store
- Ukulele by Yousician A separate ukulele app since December 2021, with 8 levels of melodies, fingerpicking and chords. App Store
- GuitarTuna A tuner for guitar, bass, ukulele, violin, banjo, mandolin and other strings, plus 20,000+ songs with chords and tabs, courses and chord games. guitartuna.com
- AI Guitar Lessons An app with June, an AI guitar teacher that opens chord trainers, songs and a tuner from a chat. Released in December 2025. App Store
- Guitar Games: WildChords A guitar game for children in which each chord calls a zoo animal. Released again in July 2026, with WildChords Plus for $84.99 in the US App Store. App Store
How much is Yousician?
- Premium, monthly $19.99/mo $19.99 a month, one instrument, popular songs locked
- Premium, yearly $10.00/mo $119.99 a year, billed yearly
- Premium+, monthly $29.99/mo $29.99 a month, all 5 instruments and all songs
- Premium+, 3 months $20.00/mo $59.99 for 3 months, billed every 3 months
- Most content Premium+, yearly $13.33/mo $159.99–$179.99 a year, billed yearly, with the free trial
- Premium+ Family €22.49/mo €22.49 a month, billed yearly, website only, EUR
Is Yousician free?
A free account gives limited daily practice. New users get a 7-day free trial of Premium+ with a yearly plan, and a payment method is required.
US App Store prices for the Yousician app on 7 October 2026, in US dollars. The listing shows two yearly Premium+ items, $159.99 and $179.99. Ukulele by Yousician lists lower prices: Premium $13.99 a month or $69.99 a year, Premium+ $19.99 to $29.99 a month. On yousician.com, seen from a euro-area connection, Premium costs €19.99 a month or €9.99 a month billed yearly, Premium+ €29.99 a month or €179.99 a year, and Premium+ Family €44.99 a month or €22.49 a month billed yearly.
How to cancel YousicianRefund policy
- yousician.com ↗
- Log in at account.yousician.com
- Scroll to the Membership section
- Select Cancel subscription and confirm
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select Yousician and tap Cancel subscription
- Google Play ↗
- Open subscriptions in Google Play
- Select Yousician
- Tap Cancel subscription
- Cancel with the provider that charged you: Yousician, Apple or Google.
- Deleting the app or the account does not cancel the subscription.
- Premium stays active until the end of the paid period, then the account returns to the free version.
- Upgrading on the website does not cancel an Apple subscription, and two payments can run at once.
Refund rules
- Bought on yousician.com
- Full refund within 14 days, only if you have not used the paid content in that time.
- Apple
- Refunds go through Apple’s Report a Problem.
- Google Play
- Google refunds within 48 hours. From 48 hours to 14 days, Yousician support handles the request.
- After that
- Payments are final and not refundable unless the terms say otherwise.
- Disputes
- New York law for US residents, Finnish law and Helsinki courts for everyone else.
From the Yousician help center of May–July 2026 and the terms of service of 17 December 2024, checked on 7 October 2026.
App ratings
- iPhone and iPadiOS 15 or later, 4.6 on the App Store, US
- AndroidAndroid 8 or later, 50M+ downloads
- Windows and MacWindows 10 or later, macOS 12 or later
- ChromebookNot supported
- GuitarTunaiOS, Android and the web at guitartuna.com
The Yousician app
- Current version
- 5.40.0, released 28 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 26 February 2015
- Requires
- iOS 15 or later
- Size
- 328 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- Seller
- Yousician Ltd
- Downloads
- 50M+ on Google Play
- Price
- Free to download, Premium and Premium+ inside
Is Yousician worth it?
What users like
- Lessons are easy to follow and get harder step by step.Mrs R Boyce, Trustpilot, September 2025
- Support answered a Family plan question quickly and found a flexible solution.Steven Verlinden, Trustpilot, March 2026
- A long-time user moved from guitar to singing and piano in the same app.Max Space, Trustpilot, March 2026
- 88% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 1,322 reviews
What users criticise
- Yearly plans renew without a reminder, and the contact form fails on a phone.Allen Putzig, Trustpilot, January 2026
- Play-along tracks use MIDI guitar since late 2025, and bass players get fewer songs.Ken Kerrick, Trustpilot, April 2026
- Exercises feel repetitive and do not let you play a full song.Krissie, Trustpilot, April 2026
- Refunds on the website apply only within 14 days and only before you use paid content.Yousician help center
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most one-star reviews on Trustpilot are about trial charges and yearly renewals. Premium+ costs $29.99 a month in the US App Store, or $159.99 to $179.99 a year.
Yousician reviews
-
“Easy to follow and progresses each lesson helping you to improve.”Mrs R Boyce · 11 September 2025 · App Store Excellent app
-
“I see it as useful if you are at the really beginning stages of playing your instrument.”Ken Kerrick · 4 April 2026 · App Store Fair service but the quality is dropping over time
-
“Annual auto renewal with no notice until the payment has been taken is annoying but at least they let you cancel within 14 days.”Allen Putzig · 19 January 2026 · App Store Annual auto renewal with no notice…
Latest news
- 2020Gold at the Lovie Awards, Apps, Mobile and Voice: Education and Reference
- 2020Digital Service of the Year, Software and E-Business of Finland
- 2016Best of 2016 on Google Play, self-improvement
- 2015Editor’s Choice on the iOS App Store
- Paul McCartney and Wings partner with Yousician
- Yousician raises $28M to make music education more accessible, TechCrunch
- Growing a $50 million music education business in a crowded market, Forbes
- Introducing Premium+ Family memberships
- Introducing our new app: Ukulele by Yousician
- Ovelin gets $1.4M from True Ventures, TechCrunch
Contacts and company data
- SupportHelp center
- Partnerships and presspartnerships@yousician.com
- AddressToinen linja 7, 00530 Helsinki
- Feedbackfeedback.yousician.com
- Legal entity
- Yousician Oy (Yousician Ltd), Toinen linja 7, 00530 Helsinki, Finland
- Business ID
- 2374364-0
- Registered
- 17 December 2010, as Ovelin Oy
- Renamed
- Yousician Oy, 7 July 2014
- Industry
- Computer programming activities
- Result 2025
- Revenue €53.0 million, operating profit €3.5 million
- EU research funding
- Horizon 2020, grant agreement 811561
Alternatives to Yousician
- S Simply Guitar and Simply PianoUnited States Guitar and piano apps from Simply Ltd with microphone feedback. Simply Piano has 4.7 from 855K ratings on the US App Store. ↗
- flowkey🇩🇪 Germany A piano app from flowkey GmbH in Germany, 4.7 on the US App Store from 66K ratings. →
- Skoove🇩🇪 Germany A piano app from Learnfield GmbH in Germany, 4.6 on the US App Store. →
- J Justin GuitarUnited States Guitar lessons and songs in an app made by Musopia Oy, also from Finland, 4.8 on the US App Store. ↗
- F Fender PlayUnited States Video guitar lessons from Fender, 4.8 on the US App Store from 61K ratings. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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- JustinGuitar🇬🇧 United Kingdom
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