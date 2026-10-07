About BBC Maestro

BBC Maestro is a London platform of video courses taught by well-known authors, chefs, musicians, business founders and wellness experts. Maestro Media Limited runs it under a licence from BBC Studios Distribution Ltd, and the BBC does not appear among its shareholders at Companies House. In October 2026 the site listed 48 courses in 7 categories, from writing with Julia Donaldson to bread making with Richard Bertinet. One course costs €99 for a year of access, and a membership with every course costs €129 a year on the Dutch site and £119.99 or $119.99 a year in the App Store. The first membership year has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

BBC Maestro sells pre-recorded video courses. Each course has a single teacher, PDF course notes and exercises, and most run 3 to 8 hours over 18 to 35 lessons. Teachers include Julia Donaldson, Lee Child, Harlan Coben, Marco Pierre White, Mark Ronson, Gary Barlow, Steven Bartlett and Mo Gawdat.

Maestro Media Limited was incorporated in England in May 2019 by Michael Levine and Brian Klein. The platform opened in October 2020 with four courses, launched in partnership with BBC Studios, and each course then cost £80. The site footer says Maestro Media develops and operates the platform under licence from BBC Studios Distribution Ltd and uses the BBC trademark under licence.

In August 2022 BGF led a multi-million-pound round, with Downing Ventures also investing. The May 2026 confirmation statement lists BGF, Downing, Guinness VCT, Foresight Ventures VCT, Thames Ventures VCT and private investors as shareholders. The 2024 accounts show 39 staff on average and accumulated losses of £21.3 million, and the company does not publish revenue.