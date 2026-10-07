About Goodnotes

Goodnotes is a note-taking app for handwriting, PDF markup, whiteboards and typed documents, made by Goodnotes Limited in London. Steven Chan started it as a maths student in Australia and launched it on the iPad in 2011. The app is free for up to 3 notebooks. On the US App Store, Essential costs $11.99 a year, Pro $35.99 a year, and Special Edition is a one-time purchase of $35.99 for Apple devices only. Goodnotes runs on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, Windows and the web, and the US App Store gives it 4.7 from 459,990 ratings.

Goodnotes turns a tablet into a notebook. You write with a stylus, mark up PDFs, draw on an infinite whiteboard or type a text document. The app searches handwriting, converts it to text and straightens hand-drawn shapes. Goodnotes AI answers questions about your notes, builds quizzes, explains maths and summarises meetings. Free users get 3 notebooks, 3 whiteboards and 3 text documents.

Steven Chan studied mathematics at the University of Queensland when the first iPad came out in 2010. He wrote a note app for his own lecture notes, and Goodnotes launched in 2011. Chan built it alone for about five years. After the Apple Pencil came out in 2015, he started hiring. Apple named Goodnotes the iPad App of the Year in 2022.

Goodnotes Limited was registered in London on 18 September 2020 and is the company users sign the terms with. Its press kit names London as headquarters, and the about page lists offices in London, Hong Kong and Singapore. Until 2023 the app sold as GoodNotes 5 with a one-time purchase. Goodnotes 6 brought a subscription and a separate one-time option on 9 August 2023. In September 2025 the plans became Free, Essential, Pro, Special Edition and AI Pass.