About Mendeley

Mendeley is a reference manager for researchers and students. Three German PhD students founded it in London in 2007, and the Dutch publisher Elsevier has owned it since 2013. The free plan gives 2GB of personal storage, and paid plans cost $4.99, $9.99 or $14.99 a month for 5GB, 10GB or unlimited storage with AI reading tools. Mendeley Reference Manager runs on Windows, macOS, Linux and the web, and the Mendeley Cite add-in inserts citations in Microsoft Word. The legacy Mendeley Desktop still works and gets security fixes, but Elsevier adds no new features to it.

Mendeley stores PDFs and references in a cloud library. Users read, highlight and annotate papers, sort them into collections and tags, and share them in groups. The Mendeley Cite add-in pulls references from the library into Microsoft Word and builds the bibliography in the chosen citation style.

Victor Henning, Jan Reichelt and Paul Foeckler, German PhD students, founded Mendeley in London in November 2007. The name comes from Gregor Mendel and Dmitri Mendeleev. The first public beta came out in August 2008. Early investors included people from Skype, Last.fm and Warner Music.

Elsevier announced the purchase on 9 April 2013, when Mendeley had about 2.3 million users. In 2019 Elsevier announced a new app, Mendeley Reference Manager, and a new Word add-in, Mendeley Cite. The mobile apps left the stores in March 2021. In December 2025 Mendeley added paid AI features for reading and comparing papers.