About ICS Learn

ICS Learn is a Glasgow distance learning provider that sells online courses for UK professional qualifications. Students prepare for CIPD, AAT, CMI, CIPS, ICB, BCS and PRINCE2 qualifications, GCSEs and A Levels. Prices on the UK site run from £440 for an A Level to £7,149 for CIPD Level 7, paid in full or by an interest-free monthly plan after a deposit. ICS Learn publishes pass rates, such as 93% for CIPD assignments in 2023, and its UK site and terms offer no pass guarantee. Since 2022 the company belongs to the French group Skill and You.

ICS Learn sells online courses that prepare students for exams and assignments set by UK awarding bodies. Students study in the mystudyspace platform at their own pace within a support period of 12 to 30 months. The awarding body issues the qualification: CIPD for HR and L&D, AAT for accounting and bookkeeping, CMI for management and coaching.

Thomas J. Foster started the International Correspondence Schools in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in 1889 with courses for coal miners. The organisation opened in the UK in 1904. The current company, International Correspondence Schools Limited, was registered in Scotland in 2012 and has its office at 7 West Nile Street in Glasgow. A second office opened in Dubai in 2022.

In 2018 the management bought the company with the private equity firm Primary Capital Partners. In March 2022 Primary sold it to Skill and You, a French vocational e-learning group backed by IK Partners. For 2024 ICS Learn reported turnover of £15.1 million, down from £16.0 million, and a profit of £1.6 million. Staff fell from 109 to 92 over the year.