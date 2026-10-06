- programmes in the French catalogue
- 69
- mentors, 150 of them in the US
- 2,000+
- positive career outcomes in 2025, by OpenClassrooms’ count
- 43,242
- on Trustpilot, 1,405 reviews
- 4.2
About OpenClassrooms
OpenClassrooms is a Paris online school that trains adults for jobs through projects and weekly sessions with a mentor. Its French catalogue lists 69 programmes, 41 of them leading to a state-recognised qualification from level 3 to level 7, which is bac+5. A self-funded programme costs €480 to €650 a month, and apprentices study for free with a salary from their employer. In 2025 the US accreditor WSCUC accredited OpenClassrooms as an institution, so it can award US associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
OpenClassrooms sells online programmes that lead to a job title. Students read course material, complete projects based on work scenarios and meet a mentor by video every week. Most programmes in France lead to a professional certification listed in the RNCP, the national register, and most can be taken as an apprenticeship.
Mathieu Nebra opened the tutorial site Le Site du Zéro in 1999, and Pierre Dubuc joined him. In January 2007 they registered the company Simple IT to publish the site. In September 2013 the company took the name OpenClassrooms and widened the subjects beyond programming.
General Atlantic led a $60 million round in 2018, and Lumos Capital Group led an $80 million round in 2021. The company became a mission-driven company under French law and a certified B Corp in 2021. It cut about a quarter of its staff in 2023 and 50 to 60 more jobs in January 2025, then turned to the US, where WSCUC accredited it in 2025.
History
- 1999 Mathieu Nebra opens Le Site du Zéro, a site with programming tutorials. Pierre Dubuc joins him.
- 2007 The company Simple IT is registered in January to publish the site.
- 2012 Alven becomes the first institutional investor, with €1.2 million.
- 2013 The company is renamed OpenClassrooms in September and adds subjects beyond programming.
- 2015 Opens its first diploma programme and signs a deal with Pôle emploi to give job seekers free Premium access.
- 2016 Raises €6 million from Bpifrance, Citizen Capital, Xavier Niel and Alven.
- 2017 Launches a job guarantee with a refund after six months without a job, and an online apprenticeship with Capgemini.
- 2018 General Atlantic leads a $60 million Series B. OpenClassrooms opens an online apprenticeship training centre in France.
- 2020 Writes its mission into the bylaws. Programmes become eligible for CPF funding.
- 2021 Lumos Capital Group leads an $80 million Series C. The company gets B Corp certification.
- 2022 Becomes a registered apprenticeship provider in the United States.
- 2025 Cuts 50 to 60 of 280 jobs in January. WSCUC accredits OpenClassrooms as a US institution.
OpenClassrooms funding and investors
- 2012 Seed €1.2 million
AlvenSource: Wikipedia, Alven
- September 2016 Series A €6 million
BpifranceCitizen CapitalXavier NielAlvenSource: TechCrunch
- May 2018 Series B $60 million
Lead: General Atlantic AlvenBpifranceCitizen CapitalDouglas BeckerSource: TechCrunch, CFNews
- April 2021 Series C $80 million
Lead: Lumos Capital Group GSVChan Zuckerberg InitiativeSalesforce VenturesGeneral AtlanticBpifrancePierre DubucSource: Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Totals of the 2018 and 2021 rounds as announced. CFNews put the 2018 round at €50 million and the money raised before it at €8.2 million. Valuations were not disclosed.
Leadership
- PD Pierre Dubuc Co-founder, chairman (Président) and CEO
- MN Mathieu Nebra Co-founder
Pierre Dubuc is the legal representative in the French company register and the director of the distance learning institution. Ernst & Young Audit and RBB Business Advisors audit the accounts.
Careersjobs.openclassrooms.com
- Sales1
Perks
- Remote-first policy
- 5 extra days off for caregivers
- Moka Care for mental health
- Access to the OpenClassrooms catalogue
How OpenClassrooms trains
- programmes with a state-recognised qualification, level 3 to 7
- 41
- graduation rate for students who started in 2023
- 49%
- of all students in a job within 6 months, 2025
- 45%
- Projects based on work scenarios
- Weekly mentor sessions
- Start any time of the year
- Full time or apprenticeship
- RNCP titles from level 5 to 7
- US degrees after WSCUC accreditation
- AI assistant Companion
- Private student community
- VAE for work experience
- CPF and France Travail funding
Programme fields at OpenClassrooms
Tech4
- Development, 16
- Data and AI, 13
- Systems and networks, 4
- Cybersecurity, 3
Business5
- Project management, 5
- Marketing and communication, 5
- Business, 2
- Design, 1
- Supply chain, 1
HR and finance2
- HR and management, 6
- Accounting, 1
Care, teaching and energy3
- Health, social care and early childhood, 5
- Energy renovation, 4
- Teaching and training, 3
Programmes per field, counted by us in the French catalogue on openclassrooms.com on 6 October 2026. Of the 69, 41 lead to a state-recognised qualification: 1 at level 3, 1 at level 4, 15 at level 5, 13 at level 6 and 11 at level 7. The other 28, among them most bootcamps, end with an OpenClassrooms certificate.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Degree programmes Programmes of 6 to 12 months full time, built from projects. The Data Scientist Machine Learning programme has 13 projects and leads to an RNCP level 7 title. Programme catalogue
- Mentoring Weekly one-to-one video sessions with a working professional. In 2025 mentors held more than 200,000 sessions, 37 minutes long on average. Learning experience
- Apprenticeship Most programmes run as apprenticeships in France, and as registered apprenticeships in the US. The employer pays the training and a monthly salary, and OpenClassrooms coaches the student for two months to find an employer. Apprenticeship
- Free courses Open-access courses in cybersecurity, data, design, systems and networks and other subjects, free with an account. Courses
- Companion An AI assistant inside the platform that answers questions between mentoring sessions. Half of students had used it by 2026, according to OpenClassrooms. Mission report 2026
- SPARK, BOOST and PIVOT Course licences, mentor-led intensive programmes and retraining programmes for companies. For employers
How much is OpenClassrooms?
- Apprenticeship €0/mo Paid by the employer, with a monthly salary
- Lowest price we found Web Developer, level 5 €480/mo €2,880, about 6 months full time
- Data Analyst, level 6 €550/mo €6,600, about 12 months full time
- Data Scientist Machine Learning, level 7 €650/mo €5,850, about 9 months full time
- Cybersecurity bootcamp €550/mo €1,650, about 3 months, OpenClassrooms certificate
Is OpenClassrooms free?
Courses are free with an account. Apprentices pay nothing and get a salary. France Travail can fund up to 100% of a certifying programme, and CPF credits can pay for RNCP programmes, with a €150 contribution unless the student is exempt.
Monthly subscription prices on openclassrooms.com for France on 6 October 2026, in euros. The total uses the duration OpenClassrooms estimates for full-time study. Students pay for each month they study and can stop at any time. Enrolled students keep their price while they stay subscribed.
How to cancel an OpenClassrooms subscriptionTerms of service
- openclassrooms.com ↗
- Open My Settings from the menu on your avatar
- Go to the Premium tab
- Confirm the cancellation. It takes effect at the end of the billing month
- A started month is due in full.
- Sick leave does not pause or refund a programme. The student has to cancel the subscription.
- Changing programme counts as a new subscription.
- Students write to hello.students@openclassrooms.com to change programme.
Refund rules
- Reflection period
- Seven days from accepting the terms, under the French Education Code.
- First three months
- The student can end the contract and pay compensation of up to 30% of the price.
- Withdrawal
- The 14-day right of withdrawal ends once the student logs in to the platform.
- Disputes
- French law. Mediation with AME Conso before going to court.
From the OpenClassrooms terms of service of 20 March 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.
OpenClassrooms for BusinessFor employers
- 01SPARK gives employees a library of more than 500 self-paced courses, with an admin space and progress reports.
- 02BOOST runs intensive programmes with mentors, and PIVOT runs retraining programmes.
- 03Employers can post apprenticeship jobs and receive a selection of candidates.
- 04SPARK Enterprise adds a customer success manager and skill mapping of the team.
SPARK Starter costs up to €360 per licence a year, from 10 licences, on 6 October 2026. Enterprise is priced on a quote.
Apps and ratings
- WebCourses, projects and mentoring in the browser
- iPhone and iPad4.8 on the App Store, France
- Video sessionsWeekly one-to-one mentoring
App details, App Store France
- Current version
- 7.18.12, released 7 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 7 February 2018
- Requires
- iOS 14 or later
- Size
- 140 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- Seller
- OpenClassrooms
- Price
- Free
Is OpenClassrooms worth it?
What learners like
- A weekly session with the mentor helped a student finish a programme at a distance.Sira, Trustpilot, September 2026
- The AI Engineer programme had 15 practical projects over 12 months.Trustpilot review, September 2026
- Courses are kept up to date with what employers need.Clarisse Ferand, Trustpilot, September 2026
- 79% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 1,405 reviews
What learners criticise
- The diploma showed a different RNCP title after the programme changed.Bastien, Trustpilot, August 2026
- Support did not answer about a blocked account for a year.franfiorini, Trustpilot, September 2025
- The experience depends on the mentor.Nicolas Proust, Trustpilot, April 2024
- 49% of students who started in 2023 graduated.OpenClassrooms mission report 2026
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. 1,330 of the reviews are in French. Self-funded programmes cost €480 to €650 a month in France, and apprentices pay nothing.
OpenClassrooms reviews
-
“I found the staff and mentors at OpenClassroom to be supportive”Hon Fai Chow · 26 September 2023 · App Store OpenClassroom’s Data Analysis Bootcamp
-
“However, the training is far too dependent on the quality of the mentor”Nicolas Proust · 29 April 2024 · App Store The course content is interesting but way too disorganized
-
“Very poor experience with customer support and email response automated by AI...”Ilan Prost · 26 March 2025 · App Store Very poor experience with customer…
Latest news
- 2025Institutional accreditation by WSCUC, WASC Senior College and University Commission
- 2024B Corp recertification with a score of 117.4
- 2021B Corp certification
- 2019Selected for the French Next40
- 2016Forbes 30 Under 30, Pierre Dubuc
- 2015MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35, Mathieu Nebra
- Seventh mission report: 43,242 positive career outcomes in 2025
- WSCUC grants accreditation to a debt-free apprenticeship programme
- OpenClassrooms’ ambitions in the United States, Maddyness
- OpenClassrooms lets go of about fifty employees, Maddyness
- OpenClassrooms secures $80 million in Series C funding
- OpenClassrooms raises $60 million, led by General Atlantic
Contacts and company data
- Generalhello@openclassrooms.com
- Studentshello.students@openclassrooms.com
- Data protectiondata-protection@openclassrooms.com
- Phone, Paris+33 1 74 18 10 38
- Help centerFAQ
- Become a mentormentors.openclassrooms.com
- Legal entity
- OpenClassrooms SAS, 229 rue Saint-Honoré, 75001 Paris, France
- SIREN
- 493 861 363, Paris trade register
- VAT ID
- FR87493861363
- Registered
- 20 January 2007
- Share capital
- €193,636.40
- Training organisation
- No. 11755205675, Qualiopi certified
- Staff, 2024
- 250 to 499 employees, INSEE bracket
- Result 2023
- Revenue €62.8 million, net loss €9.3 million
- Status
- Private distance learning institution declared to the Paris education authority
Alternatives to OpenClassrooms
- Studi🇫🇷 France Online training and state-recognised diplomas studied at a distance, also from France. →
- Multiverse🇬🇧 United Kingdom Apprenticeships and upskilling programmes for employees, focused on AI and data, from London. →
- Le Wagon🇫🇷 France Coding and data bootcamps, from Paris. →
- Ironhack🇪🇸 Spain Bootcamps in web development, data analytics, cybersecurity and UX/UI design. →
- Jedha🇫🇷 France Training in AI, data and cybersecurity, from Paris. →
- FutureLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online courses and degrees from universities and other institutions, from London. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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