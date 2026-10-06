About OpenClassrooms

OpenClassrooms is a Paris online school that trains adults for jobs through projects and weekly sessions with a mentor. Its French catalogue lists 69 programmes, 41 of them leading to a state-recognised qualification from level 3 to level 7, which is bac+5. A self-funded programme costs €480 to €650 a month, and apprentices study for free with a salary from their employer. In 2025 the US accreditor WSCUC accredited OpenClassrooms as an institution, so it can award US associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

OpenClassrooms sells online programmes that lead to a job title. Students read course material, complete projects based on work scenarios and meet a mentor by video every week. Most programmes in France lead to a professional certification listed in the RNCP, the national register, and most can be taken as an apprenticeship.

Mathieu Nebra opened the tutorial site Le Site du Zéro in 1999, and Pierre Dubuc joined him. In January 2007 they registered the company Simple IT to publish the site. In September 2013 the company took the name OpenClassrooms and widened the subjects beyond programming.

General Atlantic led a $60 million round in 2018, and Lumos Capital Group led an $80 million round in 2021. The company became a mission-driven company under French law and a certified B Corp in 2021. It cut about a quarter of its staff in 2023 and 50 to 60 more jobs in January 2025, then turned to the US, where WSCUC accredited it in 2025.