Higher education 🇫🇷 Paris, France Since 2007 4.8 · 2K ratings

OpenClassrooms

Online vocational programmes with mentors and projects.

Visit openclassrooms.com All companies
programmes in the French catalogue
69
mentors, 150 of them in the US
2,000+
positive career outcomes in 2025, by OpenClassrooms’ count
43,242
on Trustpilot, 1,405 reviews
4.2

About OpenClassrooms

OpenClassrooms is a Paris online school that trains adults for jobs through projects and weekly sessions with a mentor. Its French catalogue lists 69 programmes, 41 of them leading to a state-recognised qualification from level 3 to level 7, which is bac+5. A self-funded programme costs €480 to €650 a month, and apprentices study for free with a salary from their employer. In 2025 the US accreditor WSCUC accredited OpenClassrooms as an institution, so it can award US associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

OpenClassrooms sells online programmes that lead to a job title. Students read course material, complete projects based on work scenarios and meet a mentor by video every week. Most programmes in France lead to a professional certification listed in the RNCP, the national register, and most can be taken as an apprenticeship.

Mathieu Nebra opened the tutorial site Le Site du Zéro in 1999, and Pierre Dubuc joined him. In January 2007 they registered the company Simple IT to publish the site. In September 2013 the company took the name OpenClassrooms and widened the subjects beyond programming.

General Atlantic led a $60 million round in 2018, and Lumos Capital Group led an $80 million round in 2021. The company became a mission-driven company under French law and a certified B Corp in 2021. It cut about a quarter of its staff in 2023 and 50 to 60 more jobs in January 2025, then turned to the US, where WSCUC accredited it in 2025.

History

  1. 1999 Mathieu Nebra opens Le Site du Zéro, a site with programming tutorials. Pierre Dubuc joins him.
  2. 2007 The company Simple IT is registered in January to publish the site.
  3. 2012 Alven becomes the first institutional investor, with €1.2 million.
  4. 2013 The company is renamed OpenClassrooms in September and adds subjects beyond programming.
  5. 2015 Opens its first diploma programme and signs a deal with Pôle emploi to give job seekers free Premium access.
  6. 2016 Raises €6 million from Bpifrance, Citizen Capital, Xavier Niel and Alven.
  7. 2017 Launches a job guarantee with a refund after six months without a job, and an online apprenticeship with Capgemini.
  8. 2018 General Atlantic leads a $60 million Series B. OpenClassrooms opens an online apprenticeship training centre in France.
  9. 2020 Writes its mission into the bylaws. Programmes become eligible for CPF funding.
  10. 2021 Lumos Capital Group leads an $80 million Series C. The company gets B Corp certification.
  11. 2022 Becomes a registered apprenticeship provider in the United States.
  12. 2025 Cuts 50 to 60 of 280 jobs in January. WSCUC accredits OpenClassrooms as a US institution.

OpenClassrooms funding and investors

$140 million+ raised in the 2018 and 2021 rounds
  1. 2012
    Seed €1.2 million

    Alven

    Source: Wikipedia, Alven
  2. September 2016
    Series A €6 million

    BpifranceCitizen CapitalXavier NielAlven

    Source: TechCrunch
  3. May 2018
    Series B $60 million

    Lead: General Atlantic AlvenBpifranceCitizen CapitalDouglas Becker

    Source: TechCrunch, CFNews
  4. April 2021
    Series C $80 million

    Lead: Lumos Capital Group GSVChan Zuckerberg InitiativeSalesforce VenturesGeneral AtlanticBpifrancePierre Dubuc

    Source: Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Totals of the 2018 and 2021 rounds as announced. CFNews put the 2018 round at €50 million and the money raised before it at €8.2 million. Valuations were not disclosed.

Leadership

  • Pierre Dubuc Co-founder, chairman (Président) and CEO
  • Mathieu Nebra Co-founder

Pierre Dubuc is the legal representative in the French company register and the director of the distance learning institution. Ernst & Young Audit and RBB Business Advisors audit the accounts.

Careers

jobs.openclassrooms.com
1Paris
1 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Sales1

Perks

  • Remote-first policy
  • 5 extra days off for caregivers
  • Moka Care for mental health
  • Access to the OpenClassrooms catalogue

How OpenClassrooms trains

programmes with a state-recognised qualification, level 3 to 7
41
graduation rate for students who started in 2023
49%
of all students in a job within 6 months, 2025
45%
  • Projects based on work scenarios
  • Weekly mentor sessions
  • Start any time of the year
  • Full time or apprenticeship
  • RNCP titles from level 5 to 7
  • US degrees after WSCUC accreditation
  • AI assistant Companion
  • Private student community
  • VAE for work experience
  • CPF and France Travail funding
99.8% of candidates presented to the jury passed the professional certification in 2025, according to OpenClassrooms. The share of students who finish a programme is lower: 49% for the 2023 cohort.
OpenClassrooms results page, July 2026, and mission report 2026

Programme fields at OpenClassrooms

Tech4

  • Development, 16
  • Data and AI, 13
  • Systems and networks, 4
  • Cybersecurity, 3

Business5

  • Project management, 5
  • Marketing and communication, 5
  • Business, 2
  • Design, 1
  • Supply chain, 1

HR and finance2

  • HR and management, 6
  • Accounting, 1

Care, teaching and energy3

  • Health, social care and early childhood, 5
  • Energy renovation, 4
  • Teaching and training, 3

Programmes per field, counted by us in the French catalogue on openclassrooms.com on 6 October 2026. Of the 69, 41 lead to a state-recognised qualification: 1 at level 3, 1 at level 4, 15 at level 5, 13 at level 6 and 11 at level 7. The other 28, among them most bootcamps, end with an OpenClassrooms certificate.

Products

  • Degree programmes Programmes of 6 to 12 months full time, built from projects. The Data Scientist Machine Learning programme has 13 projects and leads to an RNCP level 7 title. Programme catalogue
  • Mentoring Weekly one-to-one video sessions with a working professional. In 2025 mentors held more than 200,000 sessions, 37 minutes long on average. Learning experience
  • Apprenticeship Most programmes run as apprenticeships in France, and as registered apprenticeships in the US. The employer pays the training and a monthly salary, and OpenClassrooms coaches the student for two months to find an employer. Apprenticeship
  • Free courses Open-access courses in cybersecurity, data, design, systems and networks and other subjects, free with an account. Courses
  • Companion An AI assistant inside the platform that answers questions between mentoring sessions. Half of students had used it by 2026, according to OpenClassrooms. Mission report 2026
  • SPARK, BOOST and PIVOT Course licences, mentor-led intensive programmes and retraining programmes for companies. For employers

How much is OpenClassrooms?

  • Apprenticeship €0/mo Paid by the employer, with a monthly salary
  • Lowest price we found Web Developer, level 5 €480/mo €2,880, about 6 months full time
  • Data Analyst, level 6 €550/mo €6,600, about 12 months full time
  • Data Scientist Machine Learning, level 7 €650/mo €5,850, about 9 months full time
  • Cybersecurity bootcamp €550/mo €1,650, about 3 months, OpenClassrooms certificate

Is OpenClassrooms free?

Courses are free with an account. Apprentices pay nothing and get a salary. France Travail can fund up to 100% of a certifying programme, and CPF credits can pay for RNCP programmes, with a €150 contribution unless the student is exempt.

Monthly subscription prices on openclassrooms.com for France on 6 October 2026, in euros. The total uses the duration OpenClassrooms estimates for full-time study. Students pay for each month they study and can stop at any time. Enrolled students keep their price while they stay subscribed.

How to cancel an OpenClassrooms subscription

Terms of service
  • openclassrooms.com ↗
    1. Open My Settings from the menu on your avatar
    2. Go to the Premium tab
    3. Confirm the cancellation. It takes effect at the end of the billing month
  • A started month is due in full.
  • Sick leave does not pause or refund a programme. The student has to cancel the subscription.
  • Changing programme counts as a new subscription.
  • Students write to hello.students@openclassrooms.com to change programme.

Refund rules

Reflection period
Seven days from accepting the terms, under the French Education Code.
First three months
The student can end the contract and pay compensation of up to 30% of the price.
Withdrawal
The 14-day right of withdrawal ends once the student logs in to the platform.
Disputes
French law. Mediation with AME Conso before going to court.

From the OpenClassrooms terms of service of 20 March 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.

OpenClassrooms for Business

For employers
  • 01SPARK gives employees a library of more than 500 self-paced courses, with an admin space and progress reports.
  • 02BOOST runs intensive programmes with mentors, and PIVOT runs retraining programmes.
  • 03Employers can post apprenticeship jobs and receive a selection of candidates.
  • 04SPARK Enterprise adds a customer success manager and skill mapping of the team.

SPARK Starter costs up to €360 per licence a year, from 10 licences, on 6 October 2026. Enterprise is priced on a quote.

Apps and ratings

4.2Trustpilot · Great 1,405 reviews · company profile claimed

App details, App Store France

Current version
7.18.12, released 7 September 2026
First release on iOS
7 February 2018
Requires
iOS 14 or later
Size
140 MB
Age rating
4+
Seller
OpenClassrooms
Price
Free

Is OpenClassrooms worth it?

What learners like

What learners criticise

What learners write in reviews, not our rating. 1,330 of the reviews are in French. Self-funded programmes cost €480 to €650 a month in France, and apprentices pay nothing.

OpenClassrooms reviews

  • OpenClassroom’s Data Analysis Bootcamp
    “I found the staff and mentors at OpenClassroom to be supportive”
    Hon Fai Chow · 26 September 2023 · App Store
  • The course content is interesting but way too disorganized
    “However, the training is far too dependent on the quality of the mentor”
    Nicolas Proust · 29 April 2024 · App Store
  • Very poor experience with customer…
    “Very poor experience with customer support and email response automated by AI...”
    Ilan Prost · 26 March 2025 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Seventh mission report: 43,242 positive career outcomes in 2025
  2. WSCUC grants accreditation to a debt-free apprenticeship programme
  3. OpenClassrooms’ ambitions in the United States, Maddyness
  4. OpenClassrooms lets go of about fifty employees, Maddyness
  5. OpenClassrooms secures $80 million in Series C funding
  6. OpenClassrooms raises $60 million, led by General Atlantic

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
OpenClassrooms SAS, 229 rue Saint-Honoré, 75001 Paris, France
SIREN
493 861 363, Paris trade register
VAT ID
FR87493861363
Registered
20 January 2007
Share capital
€193,636.40
Training organisation
No. 11755205675, Qualiopi certified
Staff, 2024
250 to 499 employees, INSEE bracket
Result 2023
Revenue €62.8 million, net loss €9.3 million
Status
Private distance learning institution declared to the Paris education authority

Alternatives to OpenClassrooms

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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OpenClassrooms FAQ

Courses are free. In France on 6 October 2026, programmes cost €480 to €650 a month, for example €480 for Web Developer, about €2,880 in total, and €650 for Data Scientist Machine Learning, about €5,850. Apprentices pay nothing.

In France 41 of the 69 programmes lead to a qualification at level 3 to level 7, most of them RNCP titles. In the US OpenClassrooms has WSCUC accreditation and can award degrees in seven states. The other programmes end with an OpenClassrooms certificate.

Yes. Most programmes run as apprenticeships in France and as registered apprenticeships in the US. The employer pays for the training and a salary, and OpenClassrooms coaches the student for two months to find an employer.

Yes. CPF credits can pay for RNCP programmes, with a €150 contribution unless you are exempt. France Travail can fund up to 100% of a certifying programme for registered job seekers.

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