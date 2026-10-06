About Lecturio

Lecturio is a Leipzig company that makes video courses, question banks and study tools for medical and nursing students. Two graduates of HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management founded it in 2008, and since 2016 it has sold English medical courses worldwide. The medical library has 8,050+ video lessons and a Qbank of 8,000+ board-style questions for USMLE, COMLEX, NBME and PANCE. In December 2021 Sterling Partners led a $45 million round. Lecturio bought the clinical reasoning tool Healer from NEJM Group in 2024 and the simulation company SimTutor in 2025.

Lecturio sells three study programmes: Medical, Nursing and MCAT. Each has video lessons with downloadable slides, recall questions with spaced repetition and a board-style Qbank. The medical Qbank links answers to First Aid, the nursing Qbank to Saunders. Premium plans add learning paths for USMLE, NCLEX-RN and other exams, and an AI Assistant that answers from the Lecturio library.

Martin Schlichte and Tim Koschella, graduates of HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management, founded Lecturio in 2008, according to German Wikipedia. The first idea was to record university lectures for students who missed them. Lecturio then built German courses in law, business and tax, which it still sells on lecturio.de. In 2016 it started English health science courses, and in 2021 it launched a separate nursing app. Schlichte left the management in 2018. Stefan Wisbauer and Pascal Bendien lead the company as co-CEOs.

Medical and nursing schools, hospitals and other organisations buy institutional licences. Lecturio says faculty can upload their own material and track students with learning analytics. Sterling Partners led a $45 million round in December 2021, with Inspara Partners and the University of Applied Management. Lecturio bought Healer, a virtual patient tool, from NEJM Group in June 2024, and SimTutor, a maker of online clinical skills simulations, in October 2025.