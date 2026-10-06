- medical video lessons, pricing page
- 8,050+
- medical Qbank questions
- 8,000+
- countries with learners, about page
- 175+
- round led by Sterling Partners, December 2021
- $45M
About Lecturio
Lecturio is a Leipzig company that makes video courses, question banks and study tools for medical and nursing students. Two graduates of HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management founded it in 2008, and since 2016 it has sold English medical courses worldwide. The medical library has 8,050+ video lessons and a Qbank of 8,000+ board-style questions for USMLE, COMLEX, NBME and PANCE. In December 2021 Sterling Partners led a $45 million round. Lecturio bought the clinical reasoning tool Healer from NEJM Group in 2024 and the simulation company SimTutor in 2025.
Lecturio sells three study programmes: Medical, Nursing and MCAT. Each has video lessons with downloadable slides, recall questions with spaced repetition and a board-style Qbank. The medical Qbank links answers to First Aid, the nursing Qbank to Saunders. Premium plans add learning paths for USMLE, NCLEX-RN and other exams, and an AI Assistant that answers from the Lecturio library.
Martin Schlichte and Tim Koschella, graduates of HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management, founded Lecturio in 2008, according to German Wikipedia. The first idea was to record university lectures for students who missed them. Lecturio then built German courses in law, business and tax, which it still sells on lecturio.de. In 2016 it started English health science courses, and in 2021 it launched a separate nursing app. Schlichte left the management in 2018. Stefan Wisbauer and Pascal Bendien lead the company as co-CEOs.
Medical and nursing schools, hospitals and other organisations buy institutional licences. Lecturio says faculty can upload their own material and track students with learning analytics. Sterling Partners led a $45 million round in December 2021, with Inspara Partners and the University of Applied Management. Lecturio bought Healer, a virtual patient tool, from NEJM Group in June 2024, and SimTutor, a maker of online clinical skills simulations, in October 2025.
History
- 2008 Two HHL graduates found Lecturio in Leipzig. The company enters the Leipzig register on 28 August 2008.
- 2011 Holtzbrinck Ventures invests after the Saxon Technologiegründerfonds.
- 2013 Lecturio releases its first mobile app for iPhone and iPad.
- 2014 Seventure Partners invests. Stefan Wisbauer and Pascal Bendien become managing directors next to Martin Schlichte. An Android app with offline mode follows.
- 2016 Lecturio starts English courses for medical students and releases the Lecturio Medical Education app. It wins a Reimagine Education Silver Award for digital content.
- 2017 Lecturio reports that 200,000+ students from 175+ countries have watched its medical videos.
- 2018 Founder Martin Schlichte leaves the management in July.
- 2020 The Medical University of Pleven in Bulgaria adopts Lecturio. Lecturio says more than 100 medical schools use it.
- 2021 The Lecturio Nursing app launches in February. In December Sterling Partners leads a $45 million round.
- 2024 Lecturio buys the clinical reasoning tool NEJM Healer from NEJM Group in June.
- 2025 Lecturio buys SimTutor, the maker of SIMTICS and SimTutor Author, in October.
Lecturio funding and investors
- 2011 Venture Amount not disclosed
Holtzbrinck VenturesSource: German Wikipedia
- 2014 Venture Amount not disclosed
Seventure PartnersSource: German Wikipedia
- December 2021 Growth $45 million
Lead: Sterling Partners Inspara PartnersUniversity of Applied ManagementHoltzbrinck VenturesHoltzbrinck DigitalTechnologiegründerfonds SachsenSeventureSource: Lecturio press release
Only the 2021 round has a published amount. German Wikipedia names business angels, the Technologiegründerfonds Sachsen, Holtzbrinck Ventures (2011) and Seventure Partners (2014) as earlier investors, without amounts. Lecturio did not publish a valuation.
Leadership
- SW Stefan Wisbauer Co-CEO, managing director
- PB Pascal Bendien Co-CEO, managing director
- RL Rhonda Lawes Chief Nursing Officer
Martin Schlichte signed as founder and CEO in 2017 and left the management in July 2018, according to North Data. German Wikipedia names Tim Koschella as co-founder. Startbase calls Wisbauer and Bendien founders.
How Lecturio works
- medical video lessons
- 8,050+
- recall quiz questions, institutions page
- 23,000
- physicians on the team, about page
- 250+
- Video lessons with slides
- Concept Pages
- Nursing cheat sheets
- Spaced repetition
- Qbank with AI tutor
- Learning paths
- AI Assistant
- Bookmatcher textbook scan
- Subtitles in 26 languages
- Offline app
- Healer virtual patients
- ECTS-accredited courses
Subjects and exams
Medical courses22
- Anatomy
- Anesthesiology
- Biochemistry
- Cardiology
- Dermatology
- Embryology
- Emergency Medicine
- Epidemiology and Biostatistics
- Family Medicine
- Genetics
- Histology
- Immunology
- Microbiology
- Neurology
- Nutrition
- Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Pathology
- Pediatrics
- Pharmacology
- Physiology
- Psychiatry
- Radiology
Medical exams20
- MCAT
- USMLE Step 1
- USMLE Step 2 CK
- NBME Subject Exams
- COMLEX Level 1
- COMLEX Level 2
- PANCE
- AMC CAT
- ENARM
- FMGE
- IFOM
- MCCQE Part 1
- MIR
- NEET-UG
- NEET-PG
- PLAB
- PLE
- PNA
- UKMLA
- UKMPPD
Nursing courses16
- Anatomy and Physiology for Nurses
- Clinical Ethics
- Clinical Skills
- Critical Care
- Dosage Calculation
- Fundamentals of Nursing
- Gerontology
- Hemodynamic Monitoring
- Leadership
- Maternity Nursing
- Med–Surg and Pathophysiology
- Mental Health
- Pediatric Nursing
- Pharmacology
- Physical Assessment
- Public Health
Nursing exams and programmes4
- NCLEX-RN
- RN students
- NP students (FNP, AGNP)
- LPN/LVN students
From the course and exam menus on lecturio.com on 6 October 2026. Courses are in English. Videos have subtitles in 26 languages, and the website is in English and Spanish.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Lecturio Medical 8,050+ video lessons and 1,700+ Concept Pages for MD, DO and PA students. Premium adds a Qbank of 8,000+ board-style questions with First Aid references and learning paths for USMLE Step 1 and 2, COMLEX and NBME exams. Lecturio Medical
- Lecturio Nursing 3,500+ video lessons, 240+ cheat sheets and a Qbank of 5,050+ NCLEX-style questions with Saunders references, for LPN, RN and NP students. NCLEX prep
- Lecturio MCAT 1,000+ video lessons, 300+ Concept Pages and 4,100+ practice questions that follow the AAMC MCAT outline, plus practice exams in Premium. MCAT prep
- AI Assistant and AI tutor Premium members ask questions and get answers linked to Lecturio videos and Concept Pages. Lecturio says its medical team reviews the content behind the answers. Premium feature
- Healer Virtual patient cases bought from NEJM Group in 2024. Learners interview, examine, order tests and see how the patient responds, and educators get reports on each case. Clinical reasoning
- SimTutor SIMTICS and SimTutor Author, bought in October 2025, offer 200+ online simulations for clinical and procedural skills in allied health programmes. Simulations
- Institutional licences Licences for medical schools, nursing schools, hospitals and organisations, with analytics, faculty uploads, Healer and SimTutor. Some schools get their own branded app. For institutions
How much is Lecturio?
- Medical Premium €44.99/mo €134.97, charged every 3 months
- Medical Premium €27.99/mo €335.88, charged every year
- Lowest monthly price Medical Premium €18.99/mo €455.76, charged every 2 years
- Medical Basic €19.99/mo €239.88, charged every year
- Nursing Premium €49.99/mo €49.99, charged every month
- Nursing Premium €19.99/mo €239.88, charged every year
- Nursing Basic €15.99/mo €191.88, charged every year
- Accredited courses From $299 per course, with ECTS credits
Is Lecturio free?
A free account with some free video lessons, 1,000+ quiz questions and 5 Concept Pages a month. A 7-day free trial needs payment details and turns into a paid plan unless you cancel.
Prices on lecturio.com on 6 October 2026, shown in euros to a visitor from the Netherlands. Prices in other countries may differ. Lecturio charges the full plan price at purchase, and the monthly figure is for comparison. Plans renew automatically. Medical and MCAT plans cost the same. Basic covers videos and Concept Pages, Premium adds the Qbank, learning paths and the AI Assistant.
How to cancel LecturioHelp center
- lecturio.com ↗
- Click your profile and open Plans & Billing
- Choose Manage subscription, then Cancel subscription
- Give a reason and click Confirm Cancellation
- Check for the confirmation email
- App Store or Google Play ↗
- Open the subscriptions in your Apple or Google account
- Turn off the Lecturio renewal
- The Lecturio website shows no cancel button for app purchases
- Access runs until the end of the paid period.
- Lecturio says it does not refund renewals.
- Cancel a 7-day trial before it ends to avoid the first charge.
- If an invoice is past due, the cancel option disappears until the invoice is paid.
- To delete the account, email support@lecturio.com. Deleting it ends access to paid content at once.
Refund rules
- EU, withdrawal
- 14 days to revoke the contract, by email to revocation@lecturio.de or by letter. The right ends early once you agree that the digital service starts at once.
- Terms
- The terms date from March 2014. The German version is binding.
- Forms
- The lecturio.com footer links to forms for cancelling and for withdrawing from a contract.
From the Lecturio help center, the revocation policy and the terms of use, checked on 6 October 2026.
Lecturio for schools and hospitalsInstitutional solutions
- 01Medical schools, nursing schools, hospitals and organisations buy licences on request.
- 02The institutional library lists 8,000+ video lessons, 23,000 recall questions, 9,800 clinical cases and 1,700 Concept Pages.
- 03Nursing programmes get 3,000+ videos, 3,800+ NGN questions and 3,100+ APRN questions.
- 04Educators upload their own material and track learners with analytics, according to Lecturio.
- 05Through MEDI, Lecturio gives access to universities in Afghanistan, Iraq, Somaliland, Kenya, Tanzania, Liberia and Ethiopia.
Prices for institutions on request, 6 October 2026.
App ratings
- WebCourses, Qbank and account settings in the browser
- Lecturio Medical EducationiPhone and Android, 4.8 on the App Store, US
- Lecturio NursingiPhone and Android, 4.8 on the App Store, US, 3,244 ratings
- MCAT Lecturio Exam PrepAndroid app, 100+ downloads
- Branded school appsSeparate apps for partner schools, such as UPang Phinma Lecturio and DDC Lecturio
App details, App Store US
- App
- Lecturio Medical Education
- Current version
- 35.4.0, released 30 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 18 January 2016
- Requires
- iOS 15.0 or later
- Size
- 123 MB
- Age rating
- 17+
- App Store categories
- Medical, Education
- Downloads
- 500K+ on Google Play
- Seller
- Lecturio GmbH
Is Lecturio worth it?
What users like
- A physician rates the lectures above those of his own medical school.Konstantinos Giannopoulos, Trustpilot, June 2024
- Daily USMLE questions stay useful after the premium year ends.Mohammed Said, Trustpilot, October 2026
- The platform covers what medical students need for exams.Luke, Trustpilot, December 2021
- App ratings are 4.7 to 4.9 on the App Store and Google Play.App Store and Google Play, 6 October 2026
What users criticise
- An automatic renewal charged £150, and Lecturio refused a refund.Tashvin Jugnarain, Trustpilot, April 2025
- The user could not finish the cancellation after giving a reason.Samuel Mikhael, Trustpilot, January 2026
- A renewal was charged while a two-year membership was still active.Silas Willoughby, Trustpilot, January 2024
- The renewal price was higher than the price shown to new users.Kamen Boev, Trustpilot, August 2022
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot has 18 reviews, 14 of them with one star, and most complaints concern automatic renewals and refunds. The help center says Lecturio does not refund renewals. App store ratings are much higher.
Lecturio reviews
-
“I have been enjoying the daily USMLE questions. Wonderful experience.”Mohammed Said · 1 October 2026 · App Store Great app!
-
“they force u to give a reason for cancellation and they’re not even allowing me to cancel even after giving them my reason.”Samuel Mikhael · 1 January 2026 · App Store They DO NOT allow you to CANCEL
-
“Auto renew was turned on and I was charged £150. Emailed them for a refund but they would not give it.”Tashvin Jugnarain · 4 April 2025 · App Store Same problem as others
-
“I am a physician and consider their lectures way better than the average lecture I had in the medical school I graduated from.”Konstantinos Giannopoulos · 27 June 2024 · App Store It is an excellent online medical school!
Latest news
- 2016Reimagine Education Silver Award, Digital Content
- 2021WorldFestival Innovation Award, Education and Career Innovation
- Lecturio acquires SimTutor
- Lecturio acquires NEJM Healer from NEJM Group
- Lecturio gives nursing faculty 60 days of free access
- Lecturio’s Director of Nursing joins an NLN Foundation advisory council
- Lecturio raises $45 million led by Sterling Partners
- WorldFestival gives Lecturio its Innovation Award 2021
- The Medical University of Pleven adopts Lecturio
Contacts and company data
- Generalinfo@lecturio.com
- Supportsupport@lecturio.com
- Presspress@lecturio.com
- Withdrawalrevocation@lecturio.de
- Help centerlecturio-medical.zendesk.com
- Legal entity
- Lecturio GmbH, Käthe-Kollwitz-Straße 1, 04109 Leipzig, Germany
- Company register
- HRB 24295, Leipzig district court
- VAT ID
- DE 2611 42352
- Registered
- 28 August 2008
- Share capital
- €401,822, December 2021
- Shareholder
- Lecturio Inc., Delaware, per the 2023 and 2024 accounts
- LEI
- 9845000U9FD1ABE96716
- EUID
- DEU1308.HRB24295
Alternatives to Lecturio
- Amboss🇩🇪 Germany A Berlin medical library and Qbank, used for both study and clinical work. AMBOSS raised €240 million in 2025, and its US student plan costs $12.50 a month billed yearly. Lecturio builds its courses around video lessons and sells a separate English nursing programme for NCLEX. →
- O OsmosisUnited States A med school study app from Knowledge Diffusion, Inc., 4.8 on the US App Store from 3,884 ratings. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other higher education companies
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