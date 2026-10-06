About Studyportals

Studyportals is an Eindhoven company that runs search sites for study programmes, among them Bachelorsportal, Mastersportal and PhDportal. Students search and compare more than 270,000 programmes from 3,700+ institutions for free. The sites get more than 40 million unique visitors a year, according to Studyportals. Universities pay for advertising per impression, click or lead, or pay per enrolled student. Prices are on request.

Studyportals runs a group of websites where students look for a programme abroad or online. Bachelorsportal lists more than 131,000 Bachelor’s programmes, Mastersportal more than 101,000 Master’s degrees. Other sites cover PhDs, short courses, distance learning, scholarships, English tests and student insurance.

The idea came from ESTIEM, an international association of industrial engineering students linked to TU/e in Eindhoven. Its members saw that students could not find English-taught Master’s programmes in Europe after the Bologna Process. Mastersportal started at the end of 2007, and Edwin van Rest, Magnus Olsson and Thijs Putman registered Studyportals B.V. in 2009.

Universities pay Studyportals to reach students. They buy advertising per thousand impressions, per click or per lead, or pay only after a student enrols. In 2017 KEEN Venture Partners invested €5 million, and in March 2025 Studyportals bought Uni-Life, an Amsterdam platform where admitted students meet each other.