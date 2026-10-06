- unique visitors a year, according to Studyportals
- 40M+
- programmes listed
- 270K+
- participating institutions
- 3,700+
- countries and territories students enrolled from last year
- 238
About Studyportals
Studyportals is an Eindhoven company that runs search sites for study programmes, among them Bachelorsportal, Mastersportal and PhDportal. Students search and compare more than 270,000 programmes from 3,700+ institutions for free. The sites get more than 40 million unique visitors a year, according to Studyportals. Universities pay for advertising per impression, click or lead, or pay per enrolled student. Prices are on request.
Studyportals runs a group of websites where students look for a programme abroad or online. Bachelorsportal lists more than 131,000 Bachelor’s programmes, Mastersportal more than 101,000 Master’s degrees. Other sites cover PhDs, short courses, distance learning, scholarships, English tests and student insurance.
The idea came from ESTIEM, an international association of industrial engineering students linked to TU/e in Eindhoven. Its members saw that students could not find English-taught Master’s programmes in Europe after the Bologna Process. Mastersportal started at the end of 2007, and Edwin van Rest, Magnus Olsson and Thijs Putman registered Studyportals B.V. in 2009.
Universities pay Studyportals to reach students. They buy advertising per thousand impressions, per click or per lead, or pay only after a student enrols. In 2017 KEEN Venture Partners invested €5 million, and in March 2025 Studyportals bought Uni-Life, an Amsterdam platform where admitted students meet each other.
History
- 2007 Members of the student association ESTIEM start Mastersportal at the end of the year.
- 2009 Studyportals B.V. is founded in Eindhoven and wins the Dutch New Venture award.
- 2010 VOC Capital takes a stake in February.
- 2011 Studyportals moves universities to a results-based advertising model.
- 2013 Edwin van Rest receives the EAIE Rising Star Award in September.
- 2014 Wins the FD Gazellen Award and ranks 7th in the Deloitte Fast50 for the Benelux.
- 2015 Launches the Global Study Awards with the ISIC Association and the British Council, and forms the Analytics & Consulting Team.
- 2017 KEEN Venture Partners invests €5 million in March. Queen Máxima opens the new headquarters in the Klokgebouw in April.
- 2018 David Vismans, CPO of Booking.com, invests privately in October.
- 2023 Registers Studyportals Limited in England in March.
- 2025 Buys Uni-Life in March. Its team of 17 joins Studyportals.
Studyportals funding and investors
- February 2010 Venture capital Amount not disclosed
VOC CapitalSource: Wikipedia, citing Sprout
- March 2017 Growth €5 million
Lead: KEEN Venture Partners KEEN Venture PartnersSource: Innovation Origins
- October 2018 Angel Amount not disclosed
David VismansSource: The PIE News
Only the 2017 amount is public. The amounts of the 2010 and 2018 investments were not disclosed. We found no funding round after 2018.
Leadership
- EvR Edwin van Rest CEO and co-founder
- MO Magnus Olsson Director and co-founder
- TP Thijs Putman Advisor and co-founder
- PB Peter Barnes Chief Operating Officer
- JB Jennifer Bruce Chief Commercial Officer
- ER Emiel Romein Chief Technology Officer
Edwin van Rest studied Industrial Engineering and Management Science and spent a year at Osaka University. He chairs the Marketing & Recruitment Expert Community of the EAIE. Joep Annega, founder of Uni-Life, leads Uni-Life inside the group.
CareersWorkable
- Finance1
- Digital Workplace1
- Open application1
How Studyportals works for universities
- unique visitors a year
- 40M+
- cities visitors come from
- 69K+
- partnership models
- 2
- Cost per mille
- Cost per click
- Cost per lead
- Banners and mailings
- Remarketing
- Targeting by country and degree level
- Pay per enrolment
- Market analysis dashboards
- Competitor analysis
- Consulting
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Bachelorsportal More than 131,000 Bachelor’s programmes at universities, colleges and schools worldwide, with filters by country, subject and tuition. Search Bachelor’s
- Mastersportal More than 101,000 Master’s degrees. Mastersportal was the first site of the group, started in 2007. Search Master’s
- Sophia, AI Student Advisor A chat assistant that answers questions about programmes, countries and scholarships from the Studyportals database. It needs a free account and runs on AWS tools. Meet Sophia
- Scholarships Over 1,000 scholarships and grants that students can search from their account. Search scholarships
- Uni-Life A peer-to-peer platform where students talk to each other before and after enrolment. Studyportals bought it in March 2025. Press release
- Data & Insights Dashboards for universities on student demand, competitors, tuition fees and graduate employment, built on the search data of the portals. Request a demo
How much is Studyportals?
- Students €0/mo Free, search, account and AI advisor
- Advertising On request CPM, CPC or CPL, paid upfront per period
- Enrolment-based On request paid after the student enrols
- Data & Insights On request dashboards and reports
Is Studyportals free?
Students search, compare and save programmes for free. A free account opens Sophia, scholarships and monthly programme updates.
Studyportals publishes no prices. Models from studyportals.com on 6 October 2026. Advertising is usually a set budget paid upfront per period. Enrolment-based partnerships have entry conditions.
Studyportals for BusinessFor universities
- 01Advertising on the portals is sold per thousand impressions, per click or per lead.
- 02Campaigns can add banners, mailings and remarketing, targeted by country and degree level.
- 03In an enrolment-based partnership the university pays after a student enrols.
- 04Consultants of the Analytics & Consulting Team advise on international strategy and programme portfolios.
Prices on request, checked on 6 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- WebAll portals work in the browser, no app in the App Store or Google Play
- SophiaAI advisor in English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin and 20 more languages
- ReviewsStudents review their university for the Global Student Satisfaction Awards
Is Studyportals worth it?
What students like
- Key information about universities in one place.Mei, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Programmes and their requirements are easy to look through.APOMASU Richie Young, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Studyportals replied to all 10 recent negative reviews on Trustpilot.Trustpilot
- 81% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 135 reviews
What students criticise
- Some listed programmes are already closed for applications.Naz Sabanoğlu, Trustpilot, May 2026
- Tuition shown on the portal differed from the university’s own site.Paula Dickinson, Trustpilot, April 2023
- Scholarships labelled fully funded did not turn out to be.Akshada, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Filters mix fees per module with yearly fees.Martha, Trustpilot, May 2026
What students write in reviews, not our rating. Studyportals is free for students. Universities pay for listings and leads, so “Featured” programmes are paid promotion, as the terms of use say.
Studyportals reviews
-
“really great site, has key information you need about unis. definitely recommend”Mei · 5 October 2026 · App Store Great
-
“Payment per module should be separated from yearly in the search by filtres.”Martha · 21 May 2026 · App Store Payment per module should be separated
-
“Most of the programmes it shows me are not open to application anymore”Naz Sabanoğlu · 30 May 2026 · App Store Isnt up to date
Latest news
- 2009New Venture award
- 2013EAIE Rising Star Award for Edwin van Rest
- 2014FD Gazellen Award and 7th place in the Deloitte Fast50 Benelux
Contacts and company data
- Generalinfo@studyportals.com
- Privacygdpr@studyportals.com
- Recruitmentrecruitment@studyportals.com
- InstitutionsContact form
- Legal entity
- Studyportals B.V., Klokgebouw 280, 5617 AC Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Chamber of Commerce (KvK)
- 76939219, Studyportals B.V., registered in 2020
- Holding
- StudyPortals Holding B.V., KvK 18086860
- VAT
- NL860847160B01
- UK company
- Studyportals Limited, 14719430, since 9 March 2023
Alternatives to Studyportals
- Unibuddy🇬🇧 United Kingdom A student-to-student recruitment platform for universities, from London. →
- FutureLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online courses and degrees from universities and other institutions, from London. →
- StuDocu🇳🇱 Netherlands Students share lecture notes, summaries and past exams, mostly for university, from Amsterdam. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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