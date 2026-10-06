- students helped to graduate since 2012, according to Scribbr
- 5M+
- editors in the network
- 700
- Knowledge Base readers a month
- 4M
- on Trustpilot, 15,716 reviews
- 4.3
About Scribbr
Scribbr is an Amsterdam company that helps students with academic writing. Human editors proofread theses, dissertations, essays and papers in 7 languages, priced by word count and deadline. The plagiarism checker costs €14.95 to €34.95 or $19.95 to $39.95 per document, with no subscription. A free citation generator, an AI detector, an AI proofreader and a Knowledge Base used by 4 million students a month complete the offer. Course Hero, now Learneo, bought Scribbr in March 2022, and Scribbr now sits within QuillBot.
Scribbr sells editing, plagiarism checks and writing tools to students. An editor returns the document with tracked changes, comments and a personal letter. Students can add a Structure Check, a Clarity Check, paper formatting or citation editing. The plagiarism checker compares a text with 99.3 billion web pages and 8 million publications in 20 languages.
Bas Swaen and Koen Driessen started Scribbr in 2012 as students. According to Learneo, the idea came when Driessen looked for an English-speaking proofreader for his thesis. Swaen studied fiscal economics, business administration and finance at Tilburg University. Scribbr grew from one editor to a network of more than 700 editors in ten years.
In March 2022 Course Hero bought Scribbr for an undisclosed price. Course Hero renamed itself Learneo in December 2022, and Scribbr became one of its six businesses. Today Scribbr is part of QuillBot, together with LanguageTool. Since August 2026 the terms name Learneo, Inc. as the operator of Scribbr, with a local mailing address on the Singel in Amsterdam.
History
- 2012 Bas Swaen and Koen Driessen found Scribbr as a proofreading and editing company.
- 2012 The Dutch company now called Learneo Technologies Netherlands B.V. is established on 21 September.
- 2016 MT/Sprout lists Scribbr in its Challenger50 with 7 employees, active in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany.
- 2022 Course Hero buys Scribbr on 10 March. Scribbr has 700 editors working in 10 European languages.
- 2022 Course Hero renames itself Learneo in December. Scribbr is one of its six businesses.
- 2023 Learneo buys LanguageTool and groups it with QuillBot and Scribbr in a writing vertical.
- 2024 The Dutch company reports 38 employees and a balance sheet of €17.5 million.
- 2026 New terms from 21 August name Learneo, Inc. as the operator of Scribbr.
- 2026 Scribbr reports 80+ team members, 700 editors and 4 million Knowledge Base readers a month.
Leadership
- BS Bas Swaen Co-founder
- AG Andrew Grauer CEO of QuillBot, which Scribbr is part of
Koen Driessen co-founded Scribbr with Swaen. His current role was not confirmed on an official page. MT/Sprout in 2016 also named Richard van Laak as a founder. Scribbr’s about page shows the support team by first name only.
How Scribbr editing works
- editing languages
- 7
- languages in the plagiarism checker
- 20
- pass rate of the Scribbr Academy for editors, according to Scribbr
- 2%
- Proofreading and copy editing
- Structure Check
- Clarity Check
- Paper formatting
- Citation editing
- Sample edit over 20,000 words
- American, British or Australian English
- Plagiarism check
- Self-plagiarism check
- AI Detector
- AI Proofreader
- Citation generator and Chrome extension
Editing languages
Human editing7
- English
- German
- Dutch
- French
- Spanish
- Italian
- Norwegian
Plagiarism checker20
- Arabic
- Bosnian
- Croatian
- Czech
- Danish
- Dutch
- English
- Finnish
- French
- German
- Greek
- Italian
- Norwegian
- Polish
- Portuguese
- Russian
- Serbian
- Spanish
- Swedish
- Turkish
Scribbr runs sites in 10 languages. scribbr.fi accepts English papers, Finnish editing is not offered.
Video, blogs and resources
- Scribbr on YouTubeShort guides on literature reviews, APA citations and methodology. The top video has 4.3 million views ↗
Products
- Proofreading and editing A human editor corrects spelling, grammar and style with tracked changes and writes a feedback letter. Deadlines run from same day to 7 days, and documents over 20,000 words get a 2,000-word sample edit first. Price calculator
- Plagiarism checker The free check shows a risk level and the top 5 matching sources. The premium report adds the exact similarity percentage, all sources, a side-by-side view, a self-plagiarism check and the AI Detector. Prices per document
- Citation generator Free APA, MLA, Chicago and Harvard citations from a title, URL, DOI or ISBN, with export to Word and BibTeX. The Chrome extension has 1,000,000 users. Citation generator
- AI Detector Free checks of up to 1,200 words with no sign-up. The report sorts text into AI-generated, AI-refined and human-written parts. Scribbr writes that no AI detector is fully accurate. AI Detector
- AI Proofreader Corrects a .docx file with tracked changes in about 5 minutes. One payment gives unlimited documents for 30 days and includes the APA Citation Checker. AI Proofreader
- Knowledge Base Free articles, videos, templates and lecture slides on research, academic writing and citation styles. Knowledge Base
How much is Scribbr?
- Editing, 1,000 words €34 7 days, €62 same day
- Calculator default Editing, 8,000 words €132 7 days
- Editing, 8,000 words, fast €188 to €356 3 days €188, 24 hours €244, same day €356
- Plagiarism check, up to 7,499 words €14.95 per document, $19.95 or £13.95
- Plagiarism check, 7,500–49,999 words €24.95 per document, $29.95 or £22.95
- Plagiarism check, 50,000+ words €34.95 per document, $39.95 or £31.95
Is Scribbr free?
Free: citation generator, AI Detector up to 1,200 words, a basic plagiarism scan with the top 5 sources, the Grammar Checker and the Knowledge Base.
Prices shown on scribbr.com on 6 October 2026. Editing prices come from the site calculator in euros for Proofreading & Editing only, University/College level. The price depends on word count and deadline, and add-ons cost extra: a Structure Check or Clarity Check raised 8,000 words in 7 days from €132 to €180, PhD/MBA level to €140. Paper formatting costs $2 per page. Plagiarism checks are one-off payments per document, no subscription.
How to cancel a Scribbr orderTerms of use
- Proofreading order ↗
- Contact support by chat or at info@scribbr.com
- Ask to cancel before the editor starts
- If editing has started, pay for the pages already edited
- Complaint ↗
- Fill in the complaint form
- Scribbr replies within one working day
- A refund, if agreed, takes 3 to 5 business days
- A plagiarism check, a citation check, a self-plagiarism check and an AI Proofreader check cannot be cancelled. They start right after payment.
- Scribbr gives no refund for a plagiarism check bought in the belief it was a subscription.
- Payment in instalments is not possible, and Scribbr does not issue VAT invoices.
- Scribbr keeps editing documents for up to one year and citation generator uploads for up to 30 days.
Refund rules
- Editor not started
- Full refund of the proofreading order.
- Editing started
- The editor stops, and the customer pays for the pages edited so far, without a feedback letter.
- Plagiarism check
- Refund only if 24 hours have passed since payment, the check is not complete and the results have not been sent.
- Happiness guarantee
- Scribbr treats every complaint as justified and agrees a solution with the customer.
- Consumer law
- The terms keep the consumer right of withdrawal under applicable law. The Dutch version of the terms prevails.
From the Scribbr terms of use effective 21 August 2026, the help center articles of March 2026 and the happiness guarantee page, checked on 6 October 2026.
Ratings
- Webscribbr.com and sites in 9 other languages
- Chrome extensionCitation generator, 1,000,000 users, 3.9 from 139 ratings
- Microsoft WordEdited files come back as .docx with tracked changes
- BibTeXReference lists export for LaTeX and Overleaf
Is Scribbr worth it?
What students like
- Editors spend time on the text and leave feedback.Sandy Zhou, Trustpilot, September 2026
- The citation generator stores all references in one account.Kit Mackey, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Editing is fast and comes with comments on the text.Jan L., Trustpilot, September 2026
- 95% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 15,716 reviews
What students criticise
- The edited essay still had typos, and the result did not match the price.Christine Bergeron, Trustpilot, September 2026
- No ODT files, so LibreOffice users lose formatting.Jan L., Trustpilot, September 2026
- The free scan warned of a high plagiarism risk, the paid report showed 10% similarity.Kim, Trustpilot, September 2026
- The old paper grader was replaced by AI tools.Elijah, Trustpilot, October 2026
What students write in reviews, not our rating. Editing 8,000 words in 7 days cost €132 on 6 October 2026, and a plagiarism check costs from €14.95 per document.
Scribbr reviews
-
“My editor puts a lot of time and effort into editing my work and providing feedback.”Sandy Zhou · 17 September 2026 · App Store My editor puts a lot of time and effort…
-
“Scribbr is such a great citation helper because it will store all my citations for me and it is quicker and more efficient than other citation sites.”Kit Mackey · 5 October 2026 · App Store Scribbr is a great citation helper
-
“The revision of my original essay was good overall, but I didn’t find the finished product matched the price”Christine Bergeron · 28 September 2026 · App Store The document was difficult to access…
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Support emailinfo@scribbr.com
- Help centerhelp.scribbr.com
- Contactscribbr.com/contact
- Legal and DSACopyright and community guidelines
- Legal entity
- Learneo, Inc., 2261 Market Street, Suite 10569, San Francisco, CA 94114, United States. Local mailing address: Singel 542, 1017 AZ Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Operator
- Learneo, Inc., Delaware, registration number 4243650
- Dutch company
- Learneo Technologies Netherlands B.V., KvK 67863019
- Established
- 21 September 2012
- Staff
- 38 FTE in the 2024 accounts
- Balance sheet 2024
- €17.5 million, equity €12.7 million
- Plagiarism database
- A third-party database, the terms do not name the vendor
Alternatives to Scribbr
- StuDocu🇳🇱 Netherlands Student notes, past exams and AI study tools, also from Amsterdam, Premium from $79.99 a year on the US App Store. →
- StudyGo🇳🇱 Netherlands A Dutch study app for school and university students. →
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany Notes from school students and an AI tutor, free with ads, from Berlin. →
- Q QuillBotUnited States AI paraphraser, grammar checker, AI detector and citation generator from the same owner, Learneo. ↗
- L LanguageToolUnited States A grammar and style checker for more than 25 languages, also owned by Learneo. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other study tools companies
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany
- Brainly🇵🇱 Poland
- StuDocu🇳🇱 Netherlands
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany
- GoConqr🇮🇪 Ireland
- StudyGo🇳🇱 Netherlands
Lists
More EdTech from Netherlands
- LepayaCorporate learning
- SqulaK-12 learning
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- StudyportalsHigher education
- GoodHabitzCorporate learning
- FeedbackFruitsLearning platforms
Is this your company?
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