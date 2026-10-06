About Scribbr

Scribbr is an Amsterdam company that helps students with academic writing. Human editors proofread theses, dissertations, essays and papers in 7 languages, priced by word count and deadline. The plagiarism checker costs €14.95 to €34.95 or $19.95 to $39.95 per document, with no subscription. A free citation generator, an AI detector, an AI proofreader and a Knowledge Base used by 4 million students a month complete the offer. Course Hero, now Learneo, bought Scribbr in March 2022, and Scribbr now sits within QuillBot.

Scribbr sells editing, plagiarism checks and writing tools to students. An editor returns the document with tracked changes, comments and a personal letter. Students can add a Structure Check, a Clarity Check, paper formatting or citation editing. The plagiarism checker compares a text with 99.3 billion web pages and 8 million publications in 20 languages.

Bas Swaen and Koen Driessen started Scribbr in 2012 as students. According to Learneo, the idea came when Driessen looked for an English-speaking proofreader for his thesis. Swaen studied fiscal economics, business administration and finance at Tilburg University. Scribbr grew from one editor to a network of more than 700 editors in ten years.

In March 2022 Course Hero bought Scribbr for an undisclosed price. Course Hero renamed itself Learneo in December 2022, and Scribbr became one of its six businesses. Today Scribbr is part of QuillBot, together with LanguageTool. Since August 2026 the terms name Learneo, Inc. as the operator of Scribbr, with a local mailing address on the Singel in Amsterdam.