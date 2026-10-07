About Save My Exams

Save My Exams is a London revision website for GCSE, IGCSE, A Level, IB and AP students. Teachers and examiners write its revision notes, exam questions with model answers, flashcards and mock exams for boards such as AQA, Edexcel, OCR and Cambridge. A free account opens past papers with mark schemes, five revision notes and one topic question a month. In the UK the Essential plan costs £48 a year or £12 a month, and Premium costs £96 a year or £25 a month. In the US the same plans cost $96 and $192 a year, and Premium adds the AI marking tool Smart Mark, downloads and Target Tests.

Save My Exams sells revision material for secondary school exams. Each course follows one exam board specification and has revision notes, exam-style questions with model answers, flashcards, mock exams and past papers with mark schemes. The company says its team of teachers and examiners writes the notes and questions, and at least two Curriculum Experts review each resource.

Jamie Undrell, a private tutor, started the site after he saw students struggle to find reliable revision resources online. Save My Exams Ltd was registered in England on 19 April 2017, and the site gives 2017 as its launch year. Constance Mantle joined as COO in 2021 and became CEO in 2024. Undrell is now Founder and Chair and controls the company through two holding companies.

The site covers UK qualifications, international ones such as IGCSE and the IB Diploma, and 28 AP courses for US students. Smart Mark, Revision Note Chat, Guided Study and other AI tools run on selected GCSE, IGCSE and A Level courses. There is no mobile app, and the website works in the browser on phones, tablets and computers. The team is remote-first, with an office in London.