Save My Exams
Exam-board revision notes, exam questions and past papers for GCSE, A Level, IB and AP.
- registered students, teachers and parents, February 2026
- 3M+
- educators registered, according to Save My Exams
- 430,000+
- a year for Essential in the UK
- £48
- on Trustpilot, 2,009 reviews
- 4.6
About Save My Exams
Save My Exams is a London revision website for GCSE, IGCSE, A Level, IB and AP students. Teachers and examiners write its revision notes, exam questions with model answers, flashcards and mock exams for boards such as AQA, Edexcel, OCR and Cambridge. A free account opens past papers with mark schemes, five revision notes and one topic question a month. In the UK the Essential plan costs £48 a year or £12 a month, and Premium costs £96 a year or £25 a month. In the US the same plans cost $96 and $192 a year, and Premium adds the AI marking tool Smart Mark, downloads and Target Tests.
Save My Exams sells revision material for secondary school exams. Each course follows one exam board specification and has revision notes, exam-style questions with model answers, flashcards, mock exams and past papers with mark schemes. The company says its team of teachers and examiners writes the notes and questions, and at least two Curriculum Experts review each resource.
Jamie Undrell, a private tutor, started the site after he saw students struggle to find reliable revision resources online. Save My Exams Ltd was registered in England on 19 April 2017, and the site gives 2017 as its launch year. Constance Mantle joined as COO in 2021 and became CEO in 2024. Undrell is now Founder and Chair and controls the company through two holding companies.
The site covers UK qualifications, international ones such as IGCSE and the IB Diploma, and 28 AP courses for US students. Smart Mark, Revision Note Chat, Guided Study and other AI tools run on selected GCSE, IGCSE and A Level courses. There is no mobile app, and the website works in the browser on phones, tablets and computers. The team is remote-first, with an office in London.
History
- 2017 Save My Exams Ltd is registered in England on 19 April. Jamie Undrell launches the website the same year.
- 2021 Constance Mantle joins as COO. In August Undrell’s shares move to his holding company SME Holdco Limited.
- 2022 Constance Mantle joins the board of directors in March.
- 2023 SME Holdco 2 Limited, also owned by Undrell, becomes the majority shareholder in January.
- 2024 Mantle becomes CEO. Stuart Taylor, now CFO, joins the board in March.
- 2025 In May the company publishes a test in which Smart Mark marks 69% more accurately than ChatGPT with its own mark schemes.
- 2025 A survey of 1,878 teachers in October reports 4 hours 51 minutes of planning time saved a week. The registered office moves to Paul Street, London.
- 2026 Registered users pass 3 million in February, including 430,000 educators and 100,000 parents.
- 2026 The first Teacher Partnership draw in March gives free accounts to teachers in disadvantaged schools.
- 2026 An Essential plan appears below Premium. By August the AI tools include Revision Note Chat, Exam Question Chat, Guided Study and Guided Practice.
- 2026 Accounts for 2025, filed in September, show 68 employees on average, down from 73 in 2024.
Leadership
- JU Jamie Undrell Founder and Chair
- CM Constance Mantle CEO since 2024, joined as COO in 2021
- ST Stuart Taylor CFO
- JR Joe Robertson CTO
- DG David Gordon CPO
- Ad Astrid deRidder VP of Content, formerly at Cambridge, Macmillan and FutureLearn
Roles from the about page and the help center on 7 October 2026. Companies House lists Mantle, Taylor and Undrell (registered as James Philip Undrell) as directors.
How Save My Exams works
- revision notes and topic question a month for free
- 5 + 1
- free trial on the annual Premium plan
- 7 days
- resources, according to Save My Exams
- 150K+
- Revision notes by specification
- Exam questions with model answers
- Past papers and mark schemes
- Flashcards
- Mock exams
- Target Test
- Smart Mark AI marking
- Revision Note Chat and Exam Question Chat
- Guided Study and Guided Practice
- Strengths & Weaknesses tracker
- Study Planner
- PDF downloads
- Test Builder for teachers
Qualifications, exam boards and subjects
Qualifications10
- GCSE
- IGCSE
- AS and A Level
- International AS and A Level
- O Level
- IB Diploma Programme
- AP
- SQA National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher
- Level 2 and Level 3 maths
- IELTS Academic
Exam boards11
- AQA
- Edexcel
- OCR
- WJEC
- WJEC Eduqas
- CCEA
- Cambridge International (CIE)
- OxfordAQA
- SQA
- IB
- College Board
Sciences and maths10
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Maths
- Further Maths
- Statistics
- Computer Science
- ICT
- Environmental Science
- Engineering
English and languages10
- English Language
- English Literature
- French
- German
- Spanish
- Italian
- Chinese
- Japanese
- Arabic
- Latin
Humanities and social sciences10
- History
- Geography
- Psychology
- Economics
- Business
- Accounting
- Sociology
- Religious Studies
- Politics
- Law
Creative and practical7
- Art and Design
- Design and Technology
- Drama
- Music
- Media Studies
- Physical Education
- Food and Nutrition
Qualifications and boards from the site navigation and the past papers page, subjects from the 50 subject pages on savemyexams.com/subjects, checked on 7 October 2026. Many courses have only past papers so far. Save My Exams says it builds every course starting with past papers and adds notes and questions later. The US home page lists 28 AP courses.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Revision Notes Short notes for each topic of one exam board specification, with examples, exam tips, diagrams and videos. Free accounts read five notes a month, paid plans read all of them. About Revision Notes
- Exam Questions Exam-style questions by topic with up to four difficulty levels and step-by-step model answers. Model answers can be used only on the site and cannot be downloaded. About Exam Questions
- Smart Mark An AI tool that marks a typed or handwritten answer against the exam board’s mark scheme and shows which marks were lost. It does not mark multiple-choice or calculation questions. Free accounts try it on one question per course, Premium has it without limits. About Smart Mark
- Past Papers Past papers and mark schemes from AQA, Edexcel, OCR, Cambridge, OxfordAQA, WJEC and other boards. They are free to read and download. The teachers page counts more than 30,000 papers. Past papers
- Flashcards Cards with key terms, definitions and formulae for active recall, included in Essential and Premium. About Flashcards
- Mock Exams and Target Test Full timed papers matched to the specification, with feedback and solutions. Target Test builds a quiz from the topics, difficulty and time a student picks. Target Test is part of Premium. About Mock Exams
- Test Builder A teacher tool that builds tests from the question bank by topic and difficulty, for class use or as printable PDFs. For teachers
How much is Save My Exams?
- Lowest price, UK Essential, UK £4/mo £48 a year, renews yearly
- Essential, UK £12/mo £12 a month, renews monthly
- Premium, UK £8/mo £96 a year, renews yearly, 7-day trial
- Premium, UK £25/mo £25 a month, renews monthly
- Lowest price, US Essential, US $8/mo $96 a year, renews yearly
- Essential, US $40/mo $40 a month, renews monthly
- Premium, US $16/mo $192 a year, renews yearly, 7-day trial
- Premium, US $80/mo $80 a month, renews monthly
Is Save My Exams free?
Free account: all past papers and mark schemes, five revision notes and one topic question a month, one Smart Mark try per course and the Learning Hub articles.
Discounts forScholarship: 10 free Premium annual accounts a month for students facing financial barriersPromotions page
Prices on 7 October 2026 from the price table that savemyexams.com/join loads for each country, paid in full upfront. The join page shows only the visitor’s country: from the Netherlands it showed £5 and £10 a month billed yearly, £15 and £30 billed monthly. A 3-month plan costs £30 for Essential and £60 for Premium in the UK, $48 and $96 in the US. Other countries pay between £48 and $144 a year for Essential. Prices exclude any promotions.
How to cancel Save My ExamsTerms of Service
- savemyexams.com ↗
- Log in and open Dashboard
- Go to Settings, then the Membership tab
- Click Cancel Subscription before the renewal date
- PayPal ↗
- Cancel the plan on savemyexams.com first
- Open the direct debit section in PayPal
- Cancel the Save My Exams payment there too
- Save My Exams emails a renewal reminder 7 days before the renewal date.
- After cancelling, paid access lasts until the end of the billing period, and the account then moves to the Free plan with progress saved.
- Clicking Cancel twice ends the plan at once, with no refund for unused time.
- Once a renewal has started, even with a failed payment, only support can cancel. Refunds go to refunds@savemyexams.co.uk.
Refund rules
- UK cooling-off
- 14 days after purchase. A full refund if no premium content was used, otherwise a pro rata daily fee is deducted.
- After 14 days
- No refunds for purchases made more than 14 days ago and no partial refunds for unused time.
- Price changes
- 30 days’ notice before a renewal price changes, with the right to cancel.
- Law
- English law and English courts, with local courts for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
From the terms of service, the help page and the cancellation guide on savemyexams.com, checked on 7 October 2026.
Save My Exams for teachers and schoolsFor teachers
- 01Save My Exams reports more than 430,000 registered educators.
- 02Teachers use the same notes, questions and past papers in class and share PDFs with students.
- 03Test Builder creates tests by topic and difficulty, for class use or printing.
- 04The Teacher Partnership gives free accounts to teachers in schools with many Pupil Premium or low-income students. A teacher can apply for a department.
The site publishes no school or site licence price. Accounts are for one person, and teachers buy the same Essential or Premium membership. Teacher Partnership accounts are free for one year, reviewed each month since March 2026.
Apps and ratings
- WebPhones, tablets and computers in the browser. There is no Save My Exams app
- PDF downloadsPast papers for everyone, notes and question papers on paid plans
- Sign-inEmail or Google account
- PaymentDebit or credit card, Google Pay, PayPal
Is Save My Exams worth it?
What users like
- Content matches what students learn in school, with exam tips for every topic.Abdul Karim Dandashi, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Smart Mark and the Strengths & Weaknesses tracker help with exam technique.GCSE student, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Past papers, notes and worked questions sit in one place.Kieran Bailey, Trustpilot, September 2026
- 93% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 2,009 reviews
What users criticise
- Essential does not include multiple-choice practice, which needs Premium.Peter Bekh, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Most tools sit behind the paywall, and the free plan feels thin.hep, Trustpilot, June 2026
- Auto-renewal charged a parent for an account the student no longer used.Rachid Bouaziz, Trustpilot, June 2026
- The site slows down in the weeks before exams.Vladimir Komarov, Trustpilot, May 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Past papers are free, and paid plans in the UK start at £48 a year for Essential.
Save My Exams reviews
-
“Have recommended it to many of my friends at school and will definitely use it going into Year 11 and A and AS levels and the price is quite affordable at £48 a year.”GCSE student · 15 September 2026 · App Store Potentially the best paid revision resource
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“For the price especially, it’s the most worth it thing you can get when aiming for higher grades.”Kieran Bailey · 15 September 2026 · App Store SME is pretty much perfect
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“Save My Exams continued charging for an auto-renewing subscription despite the account being completely inactive for over 18 months.”Rachid Bouaziz · 24 June 2026 · App Store Avoid this company at all costs
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supportteam@savemyexams.co.uk
- Refunds and cancellationsrefunds@savemyexams.co.uk
- Help and supportsavemyexams.com/contact
- Jobssave-my-exams.careers.hibob.com
- Legal entity
- Save My Exams Ltd, 86-90 Paul Street, London EC2A 4NE, England (registered office)
- Company number
- 10730279, Companies House
- Incorporated
- 19 April 2017, England and Wales
- Activity
- SIC 85310, general secondary education
- Control
- SME Holdco 2 Limited holds 50–75% and SME Holdco Limited 25–50%. Jamie Undrell owns 75% or more of each
- Address on the website
- New Derwent House, 69-73 Theobalds Road, London WC1X 8TA
- Accounts 2025
- Unaudited abridged. Net liabilities of £1,975,377, against £2,817,476 a year earlier
- Employees
- 68 on average in 2025, 73 in 2024
Alternatives to Save My Exams
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free revision courses and teacher-set homework from KS2 to A Level, with Premium from £8.99 a month in the UK. Part of GoStudent, from London. →
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany Students share notes and study materials and ask an AI tutor, free with ads or with a Pro plan, from Berlin. →
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany Flashcards and study plans for school and university students, from Munich. →
- Kognity🇸🇪 Sweden Interactive digital textbooks for IB and Cambridge IGCSE, sold to schools, from Stockholm. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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