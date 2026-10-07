Study tools 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Since 2017

Save My Exams

Exam-board revision notes, exam questions and past papers for GCSE, A Level, IB and AP.

Visit savemyexams.com Try Save My Exams free All companies
registered students, teachers and parents, February 2026
3M+
educators registered, according to Save My Exams
430,000+
a year for Essential in the UK
£48
on Trustpilot, 2,009 reviews
4.6

About Save My Exams

Save My Exams is a London revision website for GCSE, IGCSE, A Level, IB and AP students. Teachers and examiners write its revision notes, exam questions with model answers, flashcards and mock exams for boards such as AQA, Edexcel, OCR and Cambridge. A free account opens past papers with mark schemes, five revision notes and one topic question a month. In the UK the Essential plan costs £48 a year or £12 a month, and Premium costs £96 a year or £25 a month. In the US the same plans cost $96 and $192 a year, and Premium adds the AI marking tool Smart Mark, downloads and Target Tests.

Save My Exams sells revision material for secondary school exams. Each course follows one exam board specification and has revision notes, exam-style questions with model answers, flashcards, mock exams and past papers with mark schemes. The company says its team of teachers and examiners writes the notes and questions, and at least two Curriculum Experts review each resource.

Jamie Undrell, a private tutor, started the site after he saw students struggle to find reliable revision resources online. Save My Exams Ltd was registered in England on 19 April 2017, and the site gives 2017 as its launch year. Constance Mantle joined as COO in 2021 and became CEO in 2024. Undrell is now Founder and Chair and controls the company through two holding companies.

The site covers UK qualifications, international ones such as IGCSE and the IB Diploma, and 28 AP courses for US students. Smart Mark, Revision Note Chat, Guided Study and other AI tools run on selected GCSE, IGCSE and A Level courses. There is no mobile app, and the website works in the browser on phones, tablets and computers. The team is remote-first, with an office in London.

History

  1. 2017 Save My Exams Ltd is registered in England on 19 April. Jamie Undrell launches the website the same year.
  2. 2021 Constance Mantle joins as COO. In August Undrell’s shares move to his holding company SME Holdco Limited.
  3. 2022 Constance Mantle joins the board of directors in March.
  4. 2023 SME Holdco 2 Limited, also owned by Undrell, becomes the majority shareholder in January.
  5. 2024 Mantle becomes CEO. Stuart Taylor, now CFO, joins the board in March.
  6. 2025 In May the company publishes a test in which Smart Mark marks 69% more accurately than ChatGPT with its own mark schemes.
  7. 2025 A survey of 1,878 teachers in October reports 4 hours 51 minutes of planning time saved a week. The registered office moves to Paul Street, London.
  8. 2026 Registered users pass 3 million in February, including 430,000 educators and 100,000 parents.
  9. 2026 The first Teacher Partnership draw in March gives free accounts to teachers in disadvantaged schools.
  10. 2026 An Essential plan appears below Premium. By August the AI tools include Revision Note Chat, Exam Question Chat, Guided Study and Guided Practice.
  11. 2026 Accounts for 2025, filed in September, show 68 employees on average, down from 73 in 2024.

Leadership

  • Jamie Undrell Founder and Chair
  • Constance Mantle CEO since 2024, joined as COO in 2021
  • Stuart Taylor CFO
  • Joe Robertson CTO
  • David Gordon CPO
  • Astrid deRidder VP of Content, formerly at Cambridge, Macmillan and FutureLearn

Roles from the about page and the help center on 7 October 2026. Companies House lists Mantle, Taylor and Undrell (registered as James Philip Undrell) as directors.

How Save My Exams works

revision notes and topic question a month for free
5 + 1
free trial on the annual Premium plan
7 days
resources, according to Save My Exams
150K+
  • Revision notes by specification
  • Exam questions with model answers
  • Past papers and mark schemes
  • Flashcards
  • Mock exams
  • Target Test
  • Smart Mark AI marking
  • Revision Note Chat and Exam Question Chat
  • Guided Study and Guided Practice
  • Strengths & Weaknesses tracker
  • Study Planner
  • PDF downloads
  • Test Builder for teachers

Qualifications, exam boards and subjects

Qualifications10

  • GCSE
  • IGCSE
  • AS and A Level
  • International AS and A Level
  • O Level
  • IB Diploma Programme
  • AP
  • SQA National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher
  • Level 2 and Level 3 maths
  • IELTS Academic

Exam boards11

  • AQA
  • Edexcel
  • OCR
  • WJEC
  • WJEC Eduqas
  • CCEA
  • Cambridge International (CIE)
  • OxfordAQA
  • SQA
  • IB
  • College Board

Sciences and maths10

  • Biology
  • Chemistry
  • Physics
  • Maths
  • Further Maths
  • Statistics
  • Computer Science
  • ICT
  • Environmental Science
  • Engineering

English and languages10

  • English Language
  • English Literature
  • French
  • German
  • Spanish
  • Italian
  • Chinese
  • Japanese
  • Arabic
  • Latin

Humanities and social sciences10

  • History
  • Geography
  • Psychology
  • Economics
  • Business
  • Accounting
  • Sociology
  • Religious Studies
  • Politics
  • Law

Creative and practical7

  • Art and Design
  • Design and Technology
  • Drama
  • Music
  • Media Studies
  • Physical Education
  • Food and Nutrition

Qualifications and boards from the site navigation and the past papers page, subjects from the 50 subject pages on savemyexams.com/subjects, checked on 7 October 2026. Many courses have only past papers so far. Save My Exams says it builds every course starting with past papers and adds notes and questions later. The US home page lists 28 AP courses.

Products

  • Revision Notes Short notes for each topic of one exam board specification, with examples, exam tips, diagrams and videos. Free accounts read five notes a month, paid plans read all of them. About Revision Notes
  • Exam Questions Exam-style questions by topic with up to four difficulty levels and step-by-step model answers. Model answers can be used only on the site and cannot be downloaded. About Exam Questions
  • Smart Mark An AI tool that marks a typed or handwritten answer against the exam board’s mark scheme and shows which marks were lost. It does not mark multiple-choice or calculation questions. Free accounts try it on one question per course, Premium has it without limits. About Smart Mark
  • Past Papers Past papers and mark schemes from AQA, Edexcel, OCR, Cambridge, OxfordAQA, WJEC and other boards. They are free to read and download. The teachers page counts more than 30,000 papers. Past papers
  • Flashcards Cards with key terms, definitions and formulae for active recall, included in Essential and Premium. About Flashcards
  • Mock Exams and Target Test Full timed papers matched to the specification, with feedback and solutions. Target Test builds a quiz from the topics, difficulty and time a student picks. Target Test is part of Premium. About Mock Exams
  • Test Builder A teacher tool that builds tests from the question bank by topic and difficulty, for class use or as printable PDFs. For teachers

How much is Save My Exams?

  • Lowest price, UK Essential, UK £4/mo £48 a year, renews yearly
  • Essential, UK £12/mo £12 a month, renews monthly
  • Premium, UK £8/mo £96 a year, renews yearly, 7-day trial
  • Premium, UK £25/mo £25 a month, renews monthly
  • Lowest price, US Essential, US $8/mo $96 a year, renews yearly
  • Essential, US $40/mo $40 a month, renews monthly
  • Premium, US $16/mo $192 a year, renews yearly, 7-day trial
  • Premium, US $80/mo $80 a month, renews monthly

Is Save My Exams free?

Free account: all past papers and mark schemes, five revision notes and one topic question a month, one Smart Mark try per course and the Learning Hub articles.

Discounts forScholarship: 10 free Premium annual accounts a month for students facing financial barriersPromotions page

Prices on 7 October 2026 from the price table that savemyexams.com/join loads for each country, paid in full upfront. The join page shows only the visitor’s country: from the Netherlands it showed £5 and £10 a month billed yearly, £15 and £30 billed monthly. A 3-month plan costs £30 for Essential and £60 for Premium in the UK, $48 and $96 in the US. Other countries pay between £48 and $144 a year for Essential. Prices exclude any promotions.

How to cancel Save My Exams

Terms of Service
  • savemyexams.com ↗
    1. Log in and open Dashboard
    2. Go to Settings, then the Membership tab
    3. Click Cancel Subscription before the renewal date
  • PayPal ↗
    1. Cancel the plan on savemyexams.com first
    2. Open the direct debit section in PayPal
    3. Cancel the Save My Exams payment there too
  • Save My Exams emails a renewal reminder 7 days before the renewal date.
  • After cancelling, paid access lasts until the end of the billing period, and the account then moves to the Free plan with progress saved.
  • Clicking Cancel twice ends the plan at once, with no refund for unused time.
  • Once a renewal has started, even with a failed payment, only support can cancel. Refunds go to refunds@savemyexams.co.uk.

Refund rules

UK cooling-off
14 days after purchase. A full refund if no premium content was used, otherwise a pro rata daily fee is deducted.
After 14 days
No refunds for purchases made more than 14 days ago and no partial refunds for unused time.
Price changes
30 days’ notice before a renewal price changes, with the right to cancel.
Law
English law and English courts, with local courts for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

From the terms of service, the help page and the cancellation guide on savemyexams.com, checked on 7 October 2026.

Save My Exams for teachers and schools

For teachers
  • 01Save My Exams reports more than 430,000 registered educators.
  • 02Teachers use the same notes, questions and past papers in class and share PDFs with students.
  • 03Test Builder creates tests by topic and difficulty, for class use or printing.
  • 04The Teacher Partnership gives free accounts to teachers in schools with many Pupil Premium or low-income students. A teacher can apply for a department.

The site publishes no school or site licence price. Accounts are for one person, and teachers buy the same Essential or Premium membership. Teacher Partnership accounts are free for one year, reviewed each month since March 2026.

Apps and ratings

4.6Trustpilot · Excellent 2,009 reviews · company profile claimed in August 2026

Is Save My Exams worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Past papers are free, and paid plans in the UK start at £48 a year for Essential.

Save My Exams reviews

  • Potentially the best paid revision resource
    “Have recommended it to many of my friends at school and will definitely use it going into Year 11 and A and AS levels and the price is quite affordable at £48 a year.”
    GCSE student · 15 September 2026 · App Store
  • SME is pretty much perfect
    “For the price especially, it’s the most worth it thing you can get when aiming for higher grades.”
    Kieran Bailey · 15 September 2026 · App Store
  • Avoid this company at all costs
    “Save My Exams continued charging for an auto-renewing subscription despite the account being completely inactive for over 18 months.”
    Rachid Bouaziz · 24 June 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Is Save My Exams AI? What powers its study tools
  2. How many people use Save My Exams
  3. Free teacher accounts through the Teacher Partnership
  4. Smart Mark marks 69% more accurately than ChatGPT, company test

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Save My Exams Ltd, 86-90 Paul Street, London EC2A 4NE, England (registered office)
Company number
10730279, Companies House
Incorporated
19 April 2017, England and Wales
Activity
SIC 85310, general secondary education
Control
SME Holdco 2 Limited holds 50–75% and SME Holdco Limited 25–50%. Jamie Undrell owns 75% or more of each
Address on the website
New Derwent House, 69-73 Theobalds Road, London WC1X 8TA
Accounts 2025
Unaudited abridged. Net liabilities of £1,975,377, against £2,817,476 a year earlier
Employees
68 on average in 2025, 73 in 2024

Alternatives to Save My Exams

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Save My Exams FAQ

Partly. A free account opens all past papers and mark schemes, five revision notes and one topic question a month, and one Smart Mark try per course. Model answers, all notes, mock exams and the AI tools need a paid plan.

On 7 October 2026 in the UK: Essential £48 a year or £12 a month, Premium £96 a year or £25 a month. In the US: Essential $96 a year or $40 a month, Premium $192 a year or $80 a month. 3-month plans also exist, and prices differ by country.

Essential gives revision notes, exam questions with answers, flashcards, mock exams, past papers, the Study Planner and Smart Chat. Premium adds downloads, Smart Mark, the Strengths & Weaknesses tracker, Target Test, Guided Practice and Test Builder.

Yes, 7 days on the annual Premium plan, once per person. The trial turns into the paid annual plan unless it is cancelled before the last day.

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