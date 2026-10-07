K-12 learning 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Since 2013 3.9 · 6K ratings

Tassomai

Adaptive quiz homework and revision for GCSE, KS3, 11+ and 13+ subjects.

Visit tassomai.com All companies
schools, according to Tassomai
500+
a month for GCSE years 9 to 11
£44.99
on the App Store, UK, 6,205 ratings
3.9
on Trustpilot, 194 reviews
2.9

About Tassomai

Tassomai is a London company that makes an adaptive quiz app for GCSE revision and school homework. Students answer short multiple-choice questions every day, and the algorithm picks the next questions from their answers, repeats weak topics and checks old ones again later. Schools in England and Wales buy it for Years 7 to 11, and Tassomai says 500+ schools use it. Families pay £8.99 a month for Years 3 to 6, £29.99 for Years 7 and 8 and £44.99 for Years 9 to 11, after a 7-day free trial. Students log in on the website or in the apps for iPhone, Android, Mac, Windows and Linux.

Tassomai turns school subjects into multiple-choice questions that test and teach at the same time. A student logs in and completes a Daily Goal in each subject, a set number of correct answers that takes about 10 to 15 minutes. The algorithm tracks every answer, sends more questions on weak topics and shows a 60 to 90 second tutorial video when a student keeps getting a topic wrong. Teachers see the results on a Teacher Dashboard, and parents get a Parent Dashboard and a weekly email.

Murray Morrison worked as a science tutor before he built Tassomai. He used practice methods from sport and music coaching: short daily sessions and repetition adapted to each student. He has worked on Tassomai full time since 2012 and registered Tassomai Ltd in London on 25 February 2013. The name comes from Ancient Greek, and Tassomai translates it as “I organise myself”.

Tassomai started with GCSE science. It added KS3 English, maths and science for schools in 2019, GCSE maths and English literature in 2020, and history, geography and computer science later. In 2023 it launched Mai, an AI tutor that gives hints and explains wrong answers without giving the answer away. Tassomai won a Bett Award in 2019 and came first in Business Cloud’s EdTech50 in 2025. Its accounts to 31 March 2025 show net liabilities of £480,801.

History

  1. 2013 Murray Morrison registers Tassomai Ltd in London on 25 February.
  2. 2017 Madeleine Inkin, Daniel Rutz and William Bannister-Parker become directors. A data study links Tassomai use with results in 68,000 exam modules.
  3. 2018 The iPhone app comes out in June.
  4. 2019 Wins the Bett Award for the best education support resource for parents or home learning in January. KS3 English, maths and science reach schools in the autumn.
  5. 2020 GCSE maths and English literature join the schools package.
  6. 2021 Wins two Education Resource Awards: Supplier of the Year and Best Collaboration with a School, for its work with Torquay Academy.
  7. 2022 Buys back and cancels part of its shares in February. GCSE history, geography and computer science open for school trials in September.
  8. 2023 Trials Mai, an AI tutor, with a few schools in the autumn. Wins an Education Resource Award for leadership and assessment tools.
  9. 2024 Mai reaches all schools in January. A trial of Pupil Premium Boost in 20 schools reports 35% to 45% more progress. Spanish, French and German vocabulary courses reach schools in the autumn.
  10. 2025 Comes first in Business Cloud’s EdTech50. Launches Group Quiz for classrooms in April and the Tassimals sticker rewards in September.
  11. 2026 Opens SEND Boost to schools in September and adds Streak Birds rewards for daily streaks in October.

Leadership

  • Murray Morrison Founder and CEO, director since February 2013
  • Madeleine Inkin Director since March 2017
  • Daniel Rutz Director since March 2017

Roles from Companies House and the Tassomai blog, checked on 7 October 2026. William Bannister-Parker left the board on 2 December 2024. The about page lists the team by first name only.

How the Tassomai algorithm works

correct answers in a row to complete a question
3
days of activity set the size of the Daily Goal
30
tutorial videos
60–90 sec
  • Retrieval practice with instant feedback
  • Spaced repetition
  • Interleaving across topics
  • Blue new questions
  • Green confirmation questions
  • Red, orange and yellow correction questions
  • Purple reminder questions
  • Exam dates built into the algorithm
  • Topics switched on and off by teachers
  • The Tree for each subject
  • Tassimals and Streak Birds rewards
  • Text-to-speech and dark mode
Tassomai publishes its own studies. In 2017 it compared 68,000 exam module results with course progress and reports that 90% of strong users reached a strong pass or better, against 68% nationally. A 2018/19 study of 1,500 students found that recall improved for all abilities and more for lower attainers. In a 2024 trial in 20 schools, Pupil Premium students made about 35% more progress than their peers. These studies were not independently reviewed.
tassomai.com/our-impact and the Pupil Premium Boost post of 3 June 2024

Subjects and exam boards on Tassomai

GCSE science7

  • AQA
  • Edexcel
  • OCR 21st Century
  • OCR Gateway
  • IGCSE
  • WJEC
  • AS-level science on request

GCSE maths5

  • AQA
  • Edexcel
  • Edexcel IGCSE
  • OCR, higher and foundation
  • WJEC

GCSE English4

  • Language: AQA, Edexcel, OCR, Eduqas, CCEA, WJEC
  • Literature set texts
  • Poetry clusters for AQA, Edexcel and OCR
  • Unseen poetry

GCSE humanities and computing3

  • History: AQA, Edexcel, OCR
  • Geography: AQA, Edexcel A and B, OCR B
  • Computer science: AQA, OCR

Languages4

  • French grammar and vocabulary
  • Spanish vocabulary
  • German vocabulary
  • Latin for ISEB 13+

Younger learners4

  • Years 3 to 6: maths and English
  • Years 5 and 6: science
  • 11+ preparation
  • 13+ Common Entrance

From the Tassomai subject pages and FAQ, checked on 7 October 2026. Schools get Years 7 to 11. Families can subscribe from Year 3.

Products

  • Daily Goals Curriculum-mapped multiple-choice quizzes. A question counts as complete after 3 correct answers in a row and comes back later as a reminder. Most schools ask for 4 Daily Goals a week in each subject. How it works
  • Tassomai for schools Self-setting, self-marking homework for KS3 and KS4. Teachers switch topics on and off, set Class Tasks and use the Understanding Grid and the Tree to find gaps. Leaders get an SLT dashboard and weekly Data Drops. Book a demo
  • Mai, the AI tutor Mai Help gives hints on a question, and Mai Explain says why an answer was wrong. Private subscribers get unlimited chats. School users get 4 chats a week unless parents add Mai Unlimited for £3.99 a month. About Mai
  • Leapfrog Sessions Every weekend each Year 7 to 11 learner gets a short video or text on a weak topic and a quiz on it, followed by an email report to parents. Included for private subscribers, £2.99 a month for school families. Leapfrog Sessions
  • Group Quiz Teachers put a quiz on the whiteboard, built from the questions their class gets wrong most often. Each question shows the national average accuracy. Included for all schools from 2025/26. Group Quiz
  • Live Lessons Free 45-minute Zoom revision lessons for GCSE students, taught by teachers from Tassomai schools. Families can rewatch 100+ recordings in the library. Live Lessons

How much is Tassomai?

  • Years 3 to 6 £8.99/mo £8.99, charged every month, maths, English and science from Year 5
  • Years 7 and 8 £29.99/mo £29.99, charged every month, 13+ subjects
  • GCSE Years 9 to 11 £44.99/mo £44.99, charged every month, all GCSE subjects
  • Extra Subjects for school families £2.99/mo £2.99, up to 10 extra subjects
  • Mai Unlimited for school families £3.99/mo £3.99, unlimited AI tutor chats
  • Leapfrog Sessions for school families £2.99/mo £2.99, weekly catch-up sessions
  • Schools On a quote a year, one-off payment

Is Tassomai free?

Families get a 7-day free trial with full access. Card details are taken at sign-up and the first monthly payment comes at the end of the trial. Tassomai sends no reminder. Schools get a free 3-week trial.

Private subscription prices in pounds on tassomai.com for families in the UK on 7 October 2026, per learner, charged monthly, VAT included. One price covers all subjects for the learner’s school year. A 10% family discount applies to each extra learner. School prices are not published.

How to cancel a Tassomai subscription

Terms for private subscribers
  • Parent Dashboard ↗
    1. Log in to the Parent Dashboard
    2. Choose Cancel Subscription
    3. Cancel during the 7-day trial to pay nothing
  • Phone or email ↗
    1. Call 020 3380 7968, Monday to Friday, 9:30 to 17:30
    2. Or email enquiries@tassomai.com
    3. Do it at least 49 hours before the monthly payment
  • The trial lasts exactly 7 days from account creation, and Tassomai sends no reminder before it ends.
  • There is no long-term contract. Payments are taken monthly until you cancel.
  • For Year 11 the subscription ends by itself on the date of the last GCSE exam.
  • If a course ends mid-month, the unused days become a credit for a future subscription. Tassomai gives no cash refund for them.

Refund rules

Families
Cancel at any time before the next monthly payment. The terms ask for at least 49 hours’ notice by phone or email.
Grade guarantee
A GCSE student who completes 100% of a course and gets below grade 7 can claim a refund for that course. Claims need the result certificate within 14 days.
Schools
A one-off yearly payment with no refunds during the year. Schools get money back for students who complete 80% of a course and get below grade 5.
Disputes
Law of England and Wales, courts of England and Wales.

From the terms for private subscribers (version 3.0.1, December 2022), the families page and the FAQ, checked on 7 October 2026.

Tassomai for schools

Book a demo
  • 01Schools buy Tassomai for Years 7 to 11. The price per pupil falls as a school buys more full cohorts, and MAT-wide discounts are available.
  • 02Tassomai says it charges a school less for a year than a private subscriber pays for a month. Schools pay once a year and get no refunds during the year.
  • 03Teachers get a Teacher Dashboard, the Understanding Grid, Class Tasks and Group Quiz. Leaders get an SLT dashboard and weekly Data Drops, filtered by Pupil Premium, SEND and EAL.
  • 04Pupil Premium, SEND and EAL Boosts come free with whole-school subscriptions. Schools can force use of the native apps to block AI browser extensions.

Prices on a quote; tassomai.com publishes none, 7 October 2026.

Ratings

2.9Trustpilot · Poor 194 reviews · company profile claimed in March 2022

Tassomai apps

App Store
Tassomai - learning & revision, free, since June 2018
Latest version
1.83.0, 27 August 2026
Google Play
100K+ downloads
Age rating
4+ on the App Store, PEGI 3 on Google Play

Is Tassomai worth it?

What students and parents like

What students and parents criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most 1-star Trustpilot reviews come from students whose schools set Tassomai as homework. Most 5-star reviews are short notes from students and parents. The UK App Store rating is 3.9 from 6,205 ratings.

Tassomai reviews

  • Great app to keep kids on task and improve their memory
    “Great app to keep kids on task and improve their memory.”
    Jackie L · 25 September 2025 · App Store
  • Pretty mid
    “Very monotonous, you have to do the same questions over and over every single week.”
    hsng.hddng · 14 March 2026 · App Store
  • No visual explanations at all
    “The questions themselves are also very dry: plain text, no engagement, no context.”
    Zi Un · 6 September 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Tassomai rewards daily streaks with Streak Birds
  2. SEND Boost opens to schools
  3. Meet the Tassimals
  4. Introducing Group Quiz
  5. Mai, the AI tutor, turns one
  6. Pupil Premium Boost trial results
  7. 3 new MFL vocabulary courses

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Tassomai Ltd, Unit 601 The Pill Box, 115 Coventry Road, London, E2 6GG, United Kingdom (registered office)
Company number
08417700, England and Wales
Incorporated
25 February 2013
VAT number
157619678
Control
Murray Morrison, more than 50% and less than 75% of shares and votes, right to appoint directors
Balance sheet 31 March 2025
Net liabilities of £480,801, cash £31,352
Accounts
Small company, total exemption, no audit
Charges
None registered

Alternatives to Tassomai

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Tassomai FAQ

An adaptive quiz app for revision and homework. Students answer multiple-choice questions mapped to their exam board, and the algorithm picks what to repeat. Most users are GCSE students, and families can also use it for Years 3 to 8, 11+ and 13+.

Log in at tassomai.com or in the Tassomai app for iPhone, Android, Mac, Windows or Linux. School students sign up with their school code and school email. For login problems, email support@tassomai.com.

For families on 7 October 2026: £8.99 a month for Years 3 to 6, £29.99 for Years 7 and 8 and £44.99 for Years 9 to 11, all subjects included. Schools pay once a year on a quote.

It tracks every answer and builds a knowledge profile for each topic. A question is complete after 3 correct answers in a row and comes back later as a reminder. Wrong answers return as correction questions. The Daily Goal grows when a student misses days, based on the last 30 days.

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