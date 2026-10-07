About Tassomai

Tassomai is a London company that makes an adaptive quiz app for GCSE revision and school homework. Students answer short multiple-choice questions every day, and the algorithm picks the next questions from their answers, repeats weak topics and checks old ones again later. Schools in England and Wales buy it for Years 7 to 11, and Tassomai says 500+ schools use it. Families pay £8.99 a month for Years 3 to 6, £29.99 for Years 7 and 8 and £44.99 for Years 9 to 11, after a 7-day free trial. Students log in on the website or in the apps for iPhone, Android, Mac, Windows and Linux.

Tassomai turns school subjects into multiple-choice questions that test and teach at the same time. A student logs in and completes a Daily Goal in each subject, a set number of correct answers that takes about 10 to 15 minutes. The algorithm tracks every answer, sends more questions on weak topics and shows a 60 to 90 second tutorial video when a student keeps getting a topic wrong. Teachers see the results on a Teacher Dashboard, and parents get a Parent Dashboard and a weekly email.

Murray Morrison worked as a science tutor before he built Tassomai. He used practice methods from sport and music coaching: short daily sessions and repetition adapted to each student. He has worked on Tassomai full time since 2012 and registered Tassomai Ltd in London on 25 February 2013. The name comes from Ancient Greek, and Tassomai translates it as “I organise myself”.

Tassomai started with GCSE science. It added KS3 English, maths and science for schools in 2019, GCSE maths and English literature in 2020, and history, geography and computer science later. In 2023 it launched Mai, an AI tutor that gives hints and explains wrong answers without giving the answer away. Tassomai won a Bett Award in 2019 and came first in Business Cloud’s EdTech50 in 2025. Its accounts to 31 March 2025 show net liabilities of £480,801.