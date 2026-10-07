- schools, according to Tassomai
- 500+
- a month for GCSE years 9 to 11
- £44.99
- on the App Store, UK, 6,205 ratings
- 3.9
- on Trustpilot, 194 reviews
- 2.9
About Tassomai
Tassomai is a London company that makes an adaptive quiz app for GCSE revision and school homework. Students answer short multiple-choice questions every day, and the algorithm picks the next questions from their answers, repeats weak topics and checks old ones again later. Schools in England and Wales buy it for Years 7 to 11, and Tassomai says 500+ schools use it. Families pay £8.99 a month for Years 3 to 6, £29.99 for Years 7 and 8 and £44.99 for Years 9 to 11, after a 7-day free trial. Students log in on the website or in the apps for iPhone, Android, Mac, Windows and Linux.
Tassomai turns school subjects into multiple-choice questions that test and teach at the same time. A student logs in and completes a Daily Goal in each subject, a set number of correct answers that takes about 10 to 15 minutes. The algorithm tracks every answer, sends more questions on weak topics and shows a 60 to 90 second tutorial video when a student keeps getting a topic wrong. Teachers see the results on a Teacher Dashboard, and parents get a Parent Dashboard and a weekly email.
Murray Morrison worked as a science tutor before he built Tassomai. He used practice methods from sport and music coaching: short daily sessions and repetition adapted to each student. He has worked on Tassomai full time since 2012 and registered Tassomai Ltd in London on 25 February 2013. The name comes from Ancient Greek, and Tassomai translates it as “I organise myself”.
Tassomai started with GCSE science. It added KS3 English, maths and science for schools in 2019, GCSE maths and English literature in 2020, and history, geography and computer science later. In 2023 it launched Mai, an AI tutor that gives hints and explains wrong answers without giving the answer away. Tassomai won a Bett Award in 2019 and came first in Business Cloud’s EdTech50 in 2025. Its accounts to 31 March 2025 show net liabilities of £480,801.
History
- 2013 Murray Morrison registers Tassomai Ltd in London on 25 February.
- 2017 Madeleine Inkin, Daniel Rutz and William Bannister-Parker become directors. A data study links Tassomai use with results in 68,000 exam modules.
- 2018 The iPhone app comes out in June.
- 2019 Wins the Bett Award for the best education support resource for parents or home learning in January. KS3 English, maths and science reach schools in the autumn.
- 2020 GCSE maths and English literature join the schools package.
- 2021 Wins two Education Resource Awards: Supplier of the Year and Best Collaboration with a School, for its work with Torquay Academy.
- 2022 Buys back and cancels part of its shares in February. GCSE history, geography and computer science open for school trials in September.
- 2023 Trials Mai, an AI tutor, with a few schools in the autumn. Wins an Education Resource Award for leadership and assessment tools.
- 2024 Mai reaches all schools in January. A trial of Pupil Premium Boost in 20 schools reports 35% to 45% more progress. Spanish, French and German vocabulary courses reach schools in the autumn.
- 2025 Comes first in Business Cloud’s EdTech50. Launches Group Quiz for classrooms in April and the Tassimals sticker rewards in September.
- 2026 Opens SEND Boost to schools in September and adds Streak Birds rewards for daily streaks in October.
Leadership
- MM Murray Morrison Founder and CEO, director since February 2013
- MI Madeleine Inkin Director since March 2017
- DR Daniel Rutz Director since March 2017
Roles from Companies House and the Tassomai blog, checked on 7 October 2026. William Bannister-Parker left the board on 2 December 2024. The about page lists the team by first name only.
How the Tassomai algorithm works
- correct answers in a row to complete a question
- 3
- days of activity set the size of the Daily Goal
- 30
- tutorial videos
- 60–90 sec
- Retrieval practice with instant feedback
- Spaced repetition
- Interleaving across topics
- Blue new questions
- Green confirmation questions
- Red, orange and yellow correction questions
- Purple reminder questions
- Exam dates built into the algorithm
- Topics switched on and off by teachers
- The Tree for each subject
- Tassimals and Streak Birds rewards
- Text-to-speech and dark mode
Subjects and exam boards on Tassomai
GCSE science7
- AQA
- Edexcel
- OCR 21st Century
- OCR Gateway
- IGCSE
- WJEC
- AS-level science on request
GCSE maths5
- AQA
- Edexcel
- Edexcel IGCSE
- OCR, higher and foundation
- WJEC
GCSE English4
- Language: AQA, Edexcel, OCR, Eduqas, CCEA, WJEC
- Literature set texts
- Poetry clusters for AQA, Edexcel and OCR
- Unseen poetry
GCSE humanities and computing3
- History: AQA, Edexcel, OCR
- Geography: AQA, Edexcel A and B, OCR B
- Computer science: AQA, OCR
Languages4
- French grammar and vocabulary
- Spanish vocabulary
- German vocabulary
- Latin for ISEB 13+
Younger learners4
- Years 3 to 6: maths and English
- Years 5 and 6: science
- 11+ preparation
- 13+ Common Entrance
From the Tassomai subject pages and FAQ, checked on 7 October 2026. Schools get Years 7 to 11. Families can subscribe from Year 3.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Daily Goals Curriculum-mapped multiple-choice quizzes. A question counts as complete after 3 correct answers in a row and comes back later as a reminder. Most schools ask for 4 Daily Goals a week in each subject. How it works
- Tassomai for schools Self-setting, self-marking homework for KS3 and KS4. Teachers switch topics on and off, set Class Tasks and use the Understanding Grid and the Tree to find gaps. Leaders get an SLT dashboard and weekly Data Drops. Book a demo
- Mai, the AI tutor Mai Help gives hints on a question, and Mai Explain says why an answer was wrong. Private subscribers get unlimited chats. School users get 4 chats a week unless parents add Mai Unlimited for £3.99 a month. About Mai
- Leapfrog Sessions Every weekend each Year 7 to 11 learner gets a short video or text on a weak topic and a quiz on it, followed by an email report to parents. Included for private subscribers, £2.99 a month for school families. Leapfrog Sessions
- Group Quiz Teachers put a quiz on the whiteboard, built from the questions their class gets wrong most often. Each question shows the national average accuracy. Included for all schools from 2025/26. Group Quiz
- Live Lessons Free 45-minute Zoom revision lessons for GCSE students, taught by teachers from Tassomai schools. Families can rewatch 100+ recordings in the library. Live Lessons
How much is Tassomai?
- Years 3 to 6 £8.99/mo £8.99, charged every month, maths, English and science from Year 5
- Years 7 and 8 £29.99/mo £29.99, charged every month, 13+ subjects
- GCSE Years 9 to 11 £44.99/mo £44.99, charged every month, all GCSE subjects
- Extra Subjects for school families £2.99/mo £2.99, up to 10 extra subjects
- Mai Unlimited for school families £3.99/mo £3.99, unlimited AI tutor chats
- Leapfrog Sessions for school families £2.99/mo £2.99, weekly catch-up sessions
- Schools On a quote a year, one-off payment
Is Tassomai free?
Families get a 7-day free trial with full access. Card details are taken at sign-up and the first monthly payment comes at the end of the trial. Tassomai sends no reminder. Schools get a free 3-week trial.
Private subscription prices in pounds on tassomai.com for families in the UK on 7 October 2026, per learner, charged monthly, VAT included. One price covers all subjects for the learner’s school year. A 10% family discount applies to each extra learner. School prices are not published.
How to cancel a Tassomai subscriptionTerms for private subscribers
- Parent Dashboard ↗
- Log in to the Parent Dashboard
- Choose Cancel Subscription
- Cancel during the 7-day trial to pay nothing
- Phone or email ↗
- Call 020 3380 7968, Monday to Friday, 9:30 to 17:30
- Or email enquiries@tassomai.com
- Do it at least 49 hours before the monthly payment
- The trial lasts exactly 7 days from account creation, and Tassomai sends no reminder before it ends.
- There is no long-term contract. Payments are taken monthly until you cancel.
- For Year 11 the subscription ends by itself on the date of the last GCSE exam.
- If a course ends mid-month, the unused days become a credit for a future subscription. Tassomai gives no cash refund for them.
Refund rules
- Families
- Cancel at any time before the next monthly payment. The terms ask for at least 49 hours’ notice by phone or email.
- Grade guarantee
- A GCSE student who completes 100% of a course and gets below grade 7 can claim a refund for that course. Claims need the result certificate within 14 days.
- Schools
- A one-off yearly payment with no refunds during the year. Schools get money back for students who complete 80% of a course and get below grade 5.
- Disputes
- Law of England and Wales, courts of England and Wales.
From the terms for private subscribers (version 3.0.1, December 2022), the families page and the FAQ, checked on 7 October 2026.
Tassomai for schoolsBook a demo
- 01Schools buy Tassomai for Years 7 to 11. The price per pupil falls as a school buys more full cohorts, and MAT-wide discounts are available.
- 02Tassomai says it charges a school less for a year than a private subscriber pays for a month. Schools pay once a year and get no refunds during the year.
- 03Teachers get a Teacher Dashboard, the Understanding Grid, Class Tasks and Group Quiz. Leaders get an SLT dashboard and weekly Data Drops, filtered by Pupil Premium, SEND and EAL.
- 04Pupil Premium, SEND and EAL Boosts come free with whole-school subscriptions. Schools can force use of the native apps to block AI browser extensions.
Prices on a quote; tassomai.com publishes none, 7 October 2026.
Ratings
- WebLog in at tassomai.com in Chrome, Edge, Firefox or Safari
- iPhone and iPadiOS 14 or later, free download
- Android100K+ downloads on Google Play
- Desktop appMac, Windows and Linux
- Parent DashboardProgress, the Tree and a weekly email every Monday
Tassomai apps
- App Store
- Tassomai - learning & revision, free, since June 2018
- Latest version
- 1.83.0, 27 August 2026
- Google Play
- 100K+ downloads
- Age rating
- 4+ on the App Store, PEGI 3 on Google Play
Is Tassomai worth it?
What students and parents like
- A parent says the app keeps children on task and improves their memory.Jackie L, Trustpilot, September 2025
- A student uses it for active recall to move facts into long-term memory.Abeeha Shoaib, Trustpilot, September 2025
- A user says support answers emails.Vahin Nithya, Trustpilot, May 2026
- Teachers rate Tassomai 4.7 out of 5 from 57 reviews.EdTech Impact
What students and parents criticise
- 35% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star.Trustpilot, 194 reviews
- A student says the same questions repeat every week and the app trains answers more than understanding.hsng.hddng, Trustpilot, March 2026
- A reviewer misses pictures and diagrams in the explanations.Zi Un, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A school student says 4 Mai chats a week are too few.Oliver Carr, Trustpilot, March 2026
- Tassomai sends no reminder before the free trial turns into a paid plan.Tassomai for families page
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most 1-star Trustpilot reviews come from students whose schools set Tassomai as homework. Most 5-star reviews are short notes from students and parents. The UK App Store rating is 3.9 from 6,205 ratings.
Tassomai reviews
-
“Great app to keep kids on task and improve their memory.”Jackie L · 25 September 2025 · App Store Great app to keep kids on task and improve their memory
-
“Very monotonous, you have to do the same questions over and over every single week.”hsng.hddng · 14 March 2026 · App Store Pretty mid
-
“The questions themselves are also very dry: plain text, no engagement, no context.”Zi Un · 6 September 2026 · App Store No visual explanations at all
Latest news
- 2025Number 1 in Business Cloud’s EdTech50
- 2024Number 3 in Business Cloud’s EdTech50
- 2023Education Resource Award, Secondary Resource: Tools for Leadership, Management and Assessment
- 2023Bett Awards finalist, AI in Education, for Mai
- 2021Education Resource Awards: Supplier of the Year and Best Collaboration with a School
- 2019Bett Award, Best Education Support Resource for Parents or Home Learning
Contacts and company data
- Generalenquiries@tassomai.com
- Supportsupport@tassomai.com
- Schoolssuccess@tassomai.com
- Phone020 3380 7968
- Demo for schoolsBook a demo
- Legal entity
- Tassomai Ltd, Unit 601 The Pill Box, 115 Coventry Road, London, E2 6GG, United Kingdom (registered office)
- Company number
- 08417700, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 25 February 2013
- VAT number
- 157619678
- Control
- Murray Morrison, more than 50% and less than 75% of shares and votes, right to appoint directors
- Balance sheet 31 March 2025
- Net liabilities of £480,801, cash £31,352
- Accounts
- Small company, total exemption, no audit
- Charges
- None registered
Alternatives to Tassomai
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free revision courses and teacher-set homework from KS2 to A Level, from London, with a paid Premium plan. Tassomai sells home access only as a paid plan after a 7-day trial. →
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Weekly maths, reading and science homework for secondary schools, from Exeter. Sparx sells to schools only. Tassomai also sells monthly plans to families. →
- CENTURY Tech🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive lessons with videos in English, maths and science for schools and families, from London. Home plans start at £8.33 a month on a yearly plan. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other k-12 learning companies
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Sofatutor🇩🇪 Germany
- bettermarks🇩🇪 Germany
- ANTON🇩🇪 Germany
- simpleclub🇩🇪 Germany
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom
More EdTech from United Kingdom
- BusuuLanguage learning
- MemriseLanguage learning
- UnibuddyHigher education
- FutureLearnHigher education
- Third Space LearningTutoring
- MyTutorTutoring
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the Tassomai profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/tassomai"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
Tassomai FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.