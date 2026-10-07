About Nessy

Nessy is a Bristol company that sells online reading, spelling, writing, typing and maths programmes for children, built for children with dyslexia and used in whole classes too. Nessy Reading and Spelling covers ages 6 to 11, Hairy Reading ages 4 to 6, and Number Sense ages 4 to 8. Families in the UK pay £10.50 a month or £76.50 a year per child for one of these three, or £102 a year for a pack of three programmes. In the US the same programmes cost $15.50 a month or $126 a year. Mike Jones founded Nessy in 1999 on his mother Pat Jones’s methods, and the Swedish group ILT Education has owned it since April 2024.

Nessy makes online programmes that teach children to read, spell, write, type and count. Each programme starts with a placement test, then gives the child a personal plan of video lessons, games and printable worksheets. Parents and teachers follow progress in reports. Nessy follows Structured Literacy and the Science of Reading, and the Dyslexia Quest game screens children aged 5 to 11 for signs of dyslexia.

Pat Jones, a trained teacher, homeschooled her dyslexic son Mike and founded the Bristol Dyslexia Centre in 1989. Mike Jones later taught at the centre and turned her card games, board games and teaching sequence into software. He drew the illustrations and voiced the characters himself. The company was registered as Net Educational Systems Limited on 21 September 1999 and took the name Nessy Learning Limited in 2013.

In April 2024 ILT Education from Stockholm bought Nessy. ILT owns Polylino, Giglets and Aski Raski, and Nessy gave it customers in the US, Australia and New Zealand. Mike Jones and Tiffany Jones left the board in September 2025. Nessy reported an average of 30 employees in 2025 and moved its office to Runway East in central Bristol in February 2026.