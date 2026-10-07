Wolsey Hall Oxford
Self-paced online homeschool courses from Primary to A Level, with tutor marking.
- founded in Oxford
- 1894
- homeschooling students, according to the school
- 3,000+
- registration fee per student
- £95
- on Trustpilot, 417 reviews
- 4.9
About Wolsey Hall Oxford
Wolsey Hall Oxford is an Oxford online homeschool that sells self-paced courses from Primary to A Level, mostly on the Cambridge International curriculum. Students work through printed textbooks and modules on Canvas, and a UK-qualified tutor marks each assignment within 3 to 5 working days. There are no live lessons. A Primary or Lower Secondary subject costs £500 to £750 for one year, an IGCSE subject £700 to £1,395 for two years and a full A Level £1,445 to £1,895, plus a £95 registration fee. Students sit IGCSE and A Level exams as private candidates at an external exam centre that the family books.
Wolsey Hall Oxford sells online homeschool courses for ages 3 to 18, from Getting Ready for Year 1 to A Level. Families pick single subjects or a full bundle. Each subject has a tutor who marks assignments, and each family has a Student Progress Manager who sets the assignment schedule.
Joseph William Knipe founded the school in Oxford in 1894 as a correspondence college. It ran courses for the University of London external degree from the 1930s to the 1980s and courses for the British armed forces from 1942. Nelson Mandela studied with it for his London law degree on Robben Island. The school moved online with IGCSE courses in 2010 and became a registered online school of Cambridge International in 2018.
Faria Education Group bought Wolsey Hall in March 2021. The legal entity, Wolsey Hall Oxford International Ltd, reported revenue of £8.6 million and a profit of £1.18 million for 2025. It also runs Wolsey Hall for Schools, which sells the same courses to Cambridge schools.
History
- 1894 Joseph William Knipe founds the school in Oxford as a correspondence college.
- 1907 Moves its offices to St Aldates in Oxford.
- 1942 The War Office appoints it to run distance courses for the British armed forces.
- 1967 Nelson Mandela studies with Wolsey Hall for his London University law degree on Robben Island.
- 1985 Launches a distance-learning MBA with Warwick Business School.
- 2010 Launches its first online IGCSE courses for ages 14 to 16.
- 2014 Wolsey Hall Oxford International Ltd is incorporated in October, first as Wolsey Hall Oxford Overseas Ltd.
- 2018 Becomes a registered online school of Cambridge Assessment International Education.
- 2021 Faria Education Group buys the school in March. The school says Cambridge approved it for Primary the same year.
- 2022 Launches Getting Ready for Year 1 courses for ages 3 to 5.
- 2023 Gavin McLean becomes Principal and joins the board in December.
- 2025 Reports revenue of £8.6 million and a profit of £1.18 million for the year.
Leadership
- GM Gavin McLean Principal and director
- CA Christine Armstrong Head of Primary
- RY Ruth Young Head of Secondary
Roles from the school’s Senior Leadership page. Faria Online Schools lists Christine Armstrong and Ruth Young as Directors of Schools. Companies House lists Gavin McLean and Faria Education Limited as the current directors.
How Wolsey Hall Oxford teaches
- live lessons, by design
- 0
- working days to mark an assignment
- 3–5
- UK-qualified tutors, according to the school
- 158
- Printed course textbooks
- Modules and quizzes on Canvas
- A tutor for each subject
- Welcome call with tutors
- Messages to tutors at any time
- Student Progress Manager for each family
- Parent Observer account
- Past papers for exam courses
- Optional paid mock exams
- Online clubs and competitions
Programmes and subjects at Wolsey Hall Oxford
Lower Primary, ages 3 to 712
- Getting Ready for Year 1
- English
- Maths
- Science
- Humanities
- Art and Design
- Computing
- Music
- French
- Spanish
- Skills for Life
- Phonics
Upper Primary, ages 7 to 1111
- English
- English as a Second Language
- Maths
- Science
- Geography
- History
- Computing
- Art and Design
- Music
- French
- Spanish
Lower Secondary, ages 11 to 1412
- English
- Maths
- Science
- Geography
- History
- International History
- Global Perspectives
- Computing
- French
- German
- Spanish
- Latin and the Roman World
IGCSE, ages 14 to 1622
- English Language
- English Literature
- Maths
- Additional Maths
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Co-ordinated Sciences
- Combined Science
- Marine Science
- Business Studies
- Economics
- Computer Science
- Psychology
- Geography
- History
- Environmental Management
- French
- German
- Spanish
- Latin
- Art and Design
AS and A Level, ages 16 to 1819
- Maths
- Further Maths
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- English Language
- English Literature
- English General Paper
- Business
- Economics
- Computer Science
- Psychology
- Sociology
- Geography
- History
- History of Art
- Politics
- Classical Studies
- Thinking Skills
Subjects from the fee lists valid from 1 April 2026. Most courses follow Cambridge International syllabuses. IGCSE Psychology and Art and Design and A Level Biology, Chemistry, Physics, History of Art and Politics follow Pearson Edexcel. Sociology at IGCSE and Marine Science at A Level start in September 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Primary One-year courses for ages 3 to 11. A parent guides the lessons day by day. Students meet their tutor after each assignment. Primary courses
- Lower Secondary One-year courses for ages 11 to 14 on the Cambridge Lower Secondary curriculum. Students meet their tutors at the start, middle and end of each course. Lower Secondary courses
- GCSE Level Two-year Cambridge IGCSE and Pearson Edexcel International GCSE courses for ages 14 to 16, with past papers and an optional paid mock exam. GCSE Level courses
- A Level One-year AS and two-year A Level courses for ages 16 to 18. Most lead to Cambridge International AS and A Level exams. A Level courses
- Canvas learning platform Course modules, quizzes, videos and assignment uploads in Canvas. Parents follow grades and deadlines with an Observer account. About the platform
- Learning and wellbeing support Paid 1:1 online sessions with a specialist tutor for SEND, wellbeing and exam access arrangements. Tutor marking and the Student Progress Manager are included in the course fee. Support tiers
- Wolsey Hall for Schools The same online courses, from Lower Secondary to A Level, for Cambridge schools that want to add subjects or cover a missing teacher. wolseyhallforschools.org.uk
How much is Wolsey Hall Oxford?
- Primary subject £600/course £600–£750 per subject; £500–£650 with 5+ subjects, 1 year, paid in full
- Lower Secondary subject £600/course £700 for English, Maths, Science and languages; £500–£600 with 5+ subjects, 1 year, paid in full
- IGCSE subject £900/course £950 for English Language and Maths, £1,395 for languages, ESL and Art; £700–£1,245 with 5+ subjects, 2 years, paid in full
- AS Level subject £1,145/course £800 each with 5+ subjects, 1 year, paid in full
- Exam fees extra A Level subject £1,895/course £1,445 each with 5+ subjects, 2 years, paid in full
Is Wolsey Hall Oxford free?
There is no free trial. Each subject has a free sample of the first module and assignment on Canvas.
Fee lists from wolseyhalloxford.org.uk valid from 1 April 2026, checked on 7 October 2026. Fees are in pounds sterling and paid in full; the site publishes no USD price. The price per subject depends on how many subjects the student takes now. Paying in instalments costs about 5% more: 25% upfront, then six monthly payments of 12.5%. A £95 registration fee per student, international book postage and exam centre fees come on top. Siblings get 10% off.
How to cancel a Wolsey Hall Oxford courseCancellation policy
- Written request ↗
- Write to your Admissions Officer, or to your Student Progress Manager if enrolled
- Do it within 45 days of the course access date
- Get a refund minus £50 per Primary or Lower Secondary course, or £75 per GCSE Level or A Level course
- After 45 days there is no refund, and unpaid instalments stay due on the agreed dates.
- Cancelling some subjects from a bundle can raise the price of the subjects left.
- The £95 registration fee is not refundable.
- Within 45 days a student can change subject or year level for free.
Refund rules
- Change of level
- After 45 days a level change costs £50 with up to one assignment submitted, or £100 with two or three.
- Change of subject
- After 45 days a subject change costs £100 before any assignment, or £200 with up to three submitted.
- Extensions
- A non-exam course can be extended by three months for £100. Exam courses cost £200 per course to move to a later sitting.
- Exam deferral
- Free in the first three months, then £35 to £50 per course depending on the number of courses.
From the Wolsey Hall Oxford cancellation policy and FAQ, checked on 7 October 2026.
Wolsey Hall for Schoolswolseyhallforschools.org.uk
- 01Online courses from Cambridge Lower Secondary to A Level for Cambridge International schools.
- 02Schools use them to add subjects or cover a missing teacher.
- 03Tutors and School Progress Supervisors support staff and students.
- 04Cambridge assessed the service against its standards for online schools, according to Wolsey Hall for Schools.
Price on request; the site publishes no school prices, 7 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- WebCanvas in the browser, with some materials for offline work
- Printed textbooksPosted free in the UK, international postage at cost
- Parent Observer accountGrades, deadlines and tutor feedback in Canvas
- Home equipmentA computer, a printer and a scanner or phone for assignments
Is Wolsey Hall Oxford worth it?
What parents like
- Parents praise the Student Progress Managers who keep the schedule on track.Zaki S, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Athletes and travelling families study around training and tournaments.Giulia Musat, Trustpilot, July 2026
- 96% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 417 reviews
- A course can be cancelled within 45 days for a refund minus a £50 or £75 fee.Cancellation policy
What parents criticise
- Some parents find tutor feedback too short to learn from.Saadia Behilil, Trustpilot, January 2026
- A parent writes that fees rose sharply and tutors mark work without teaching.Trustpilot review, August 2024
- Primary courses need a printer, a stable connection and a lot of parent time.Family from The Netherlands, Trustpilot, June 2024
- Families book exam centres themselves and pay exam fees on top.Wolsey Hall exam information
What parents write in reviews, not our rating. A full-time two-year IGCSE bundle of 8 subjects costs £6,245 paid in full, plus the £95 registration fee and exam centre fees.
Wolsey Hall Oxford reviews
-
“We have studied in the Primary and Secondary years and have found the lessons to be of excellent quality, clear and easy to work through.”Jess · 6 October 2026 · App Store Our family has had a fantastic…
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“Katie Ball, our Student Progress Manager, has been supportive, knowledgeable and easy to work with throughout our journey.”Zaki S · 17 September 2026 · App Store SPM - Katie Ball
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“The curriculum suits my child well and the learning content is solid but you can’t rely solely on it since the tutor’s feedback is very very very limited”Saadia Behilil · 30 January 2026 · App Store Overall experience with Wolsey Hall Oxford
Latest news
- 2018Registered online school of Cambridge International Education, listed in the Cambridge school directory
Contacts and company data
- General questionsEmail form
- AdmissionsEnquiry form
- Call with an adviserBook a call
- PressMedia centre
- CareersJob vacancies
- Legal entity
- Wolsey Hall Oxford International Ltd, Midland House, West Way, Botley, Oxford OX2 0PH, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 09270091, Companies House, England and Wales
- Status
- Active
- Incorporated
- 20 October 2014, as Wolsey Hall Oxford Overseas Ltd
- Nature of business
- SIC 85310, general secondary education
- Controlling shareholder
- Faria UK Holdco III Limited, 75% or more since 23 February 2021
- Directors
- Gavin McLean, Faria Education Limited
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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