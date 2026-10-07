About Wolsey Hall Oxford

Wolsey Hall Oxford is an Oxford online homeschool that sells self-paced courses from Primary to A Level, mostly on the Cambridge International curriculum. Students work through printed textbooks and modules on Canvas, and a UK-qualified tutor marks each assignment within 3 to 5 working days. There are no live lessons. A Primary or Lower Secondary subject costs £500 to £750 for one year, an IGCSE subject £700 to £1,395 for two years and a full A Level £1,445 to £1,895, plus a £95 registration fee. Students sit IGCSE and A Level exams as private candidates at an external exam centre that the family books.

Wolsey Hall Oxford sells online homeschool courses for ages 3 to 18, from Getting Ready for Year 1 to A Level. Families pick single subjects or a full bundle. Each subject has a tutor who marks assignments, and each family has a Student Progress Manager who sets the assignment schedule.

Joseph William Knipe founded the school in Oxford in 1894 as a correspondence college. It ran courses for the University of London external degree from the 1930s to the 1980s and courses for the British armed forces from 1942. Nelson Mandela studied with it for his London law degree on Robben Island. The school moved online with IGCSE courses in 2010 and became a registered online school of Cambridge International in 2018.

Faria Education Group bought Wolsey Hall in March 2021. The legal entity, Wolsey Hall Oxford International Ltd, reported revenue of £8.6 million and a profit of £1.18 million for 2025. It also runs Wolsey Hall for Schools, which sells the same courses to Cambridge schools.