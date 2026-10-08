Class Charts
Seating plans, behaviour points, homework and attendance for schools, from Tes.
- Class Charts launched by Edukey
- 2013
- MIS systems it works with, from SIMS to Arbor
- 7
- admin a teacher saves a week, according to Tes
- 1.6 h
- Trustpilot, 40 reviews
- 2.1
About Class Charts
Class Charts is school software for seating plans, behaviour points, detentions, homework, attendance and messages to parents. Edukey Education Ltd, a company founded by Pembrokeshire teacher Duncan Wilson, launched it in 2013. Tes bought into Edukey in 2016 and has been its controlling shareholder since 2018. Schools buy Class Charts from Tes by module, and Tes publishes no prices: schools ask sales for a quote. Parents sign up with a parent access code from the school, and students log in with a student code and their date of birth.
Class Charts puts seating plans and behaviour records on one screen. Teachers award points in two clicks, book detentions, set homework and take registers. The software builds seating plans from logged behaviour and shows which pupils influence each other. Leaders get whole-school reports, and automatic alerts called intel events flag pupils who reach a points threshold. Parents and students see behaviour, homework, timetables, attendance and announcements in their own accounts.
Duncan Wilson was head of ICT at Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard. He met developer Gintas online, and the two built software for schools by email and chat. Their first product, Report Comment Bank, came out in 2010, followed by Literacy Assessment in 2011 and Provision Map for SEN coordinators in 2012. Class Charts started as a tool to cut the time teachers spend on seating plans. In 2013 Edukey opened its first office in St David’s, and Wilson left teaching to run the company full time.
Tes Global took a stake in Edukey in March 2016. Companies House has listed Tes Global Limited as owner of 75% or more of the shares since July 2018. Edukey won a Bett Award for Class Charts in 2017 and Bett Company of the Year in 2019. Today Tes sells Class Charts next to its safeguarding tool MyConcern and the SEND tool Provision Map, and the Class Charts apps are published under Tes Global. Tes plans to link the three products under the name Connected Insights.
History
- 2006 Teach ICT Limited is incorporated on 22 June. Duncan Wilson is a founding director.
- 2010 Edukey launches its first product, Report Comment Bank, for school report writing.
- 2012 Provision Map launches for SEN coordinators. On 2 July the company takes the name Edukey Education Ltd.
- 2013 Class Charts launches. Edukey opens its first office in St David’s in August, and Duncan Wilson leaves teaching in September.
- 2014 Edukey is picked for the Sanoma Challenge at The Next Web Conference in Amsterdam and shortlisted for the Bett Awards.
- 2015 Former Pearson CIO Genevieve Shore buys an equity stake and joins as strategy advisor. Edukey shows Class Charts at ISTE in Philadelphia.
- 2016 Tes Global takes a stake in Edukey in March. Edukey counts more than 350,000 teachers and 4 million students across its products.
- 2017 Class Charts wins the Bett Award for ICT Leadership and Management Solutions. Edukey signs a contract with Malta’s education ministry.
- 2018 Tes Global Limited is registered as owner of 75% or more of the shares on 2 July. Tes Global CEO Rob Grimshaw and Paul Simpson join the board in August.
- 2019 Edukey wins Company of the Year at the Bett Awards.
- 2021 On 7 December Onex Partners V agrees to buy Tes Global, the owner of Class Charts, from Providence Equity Partners.
- 2024 In August Tes offers new schools rated Inadequate or Requires improvement by Ofsted 50% off Class Charts for the academic year.
How Class Charts works in a lesson
- data fields per pupil on a seating plan
- 16
- MIS systems supported
- 7
- class time regained from disruption, Tes research
- 18%
- Seating plans
- Behaviour points
- Intel events
- Detentions
- Homework
- Attendance registers
- Two-way messaging
- Announcements and consent forms
- On-Report cards
- Badges
- Rewards store
- Wellbeing surveys
- Pupil fields
- Timetables
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Behaviour management Teachers award positive and negative points in two clicks. Schools set their own behaviour types to match their policy. Leaders see whole-school reports, and intel events trigger rewards or detentions at set thresholds. Behaviour
- Seating plans Drag-and-drop classroom layouts with 16 data fields per pupil, RAG indicators and groups such as SEN, Pupil Premium and Free School Meals. Once enough behaviour is logged, the Influences tool suggests who sits next to whom. Seating plans
- Homework Teachers set tasks with instructions, due dates, estimated time and attachments, and save tasks as templates. Students upload work where the school allows it. Parents see each task’s status in the parent app. Homework
- Attendance Lesson and AM/PM registers, a whole-school dashboard, alerts for missing registers and fire evacuation reports. Parents report absences in the app. Attendance writes back to supported MIS platforms. Attendance
- Detentions Staff award, schedule and track detentions. Students and parents see upcoming detentions if the school shares them. Detentions
- Communication Two-way messages between teachers, pupils and parents, with push notifications. Schools send announcements with consent forms and see who has not replied. Parents comment on On-Report cards. Messaging
- Wellbeing Schools run wellbeing surveys in the student account. Pupils rate each question from 0 to 10 and can add a comment. Wellbeing
How a school cancels Class ChartsTes terms
- School subscription ↗
- Check the end date of the initial period in your Subscription Schedule
- Send Tes written notice at least 30 days before that date
- Access ends at the end of the current period
- Parent account ↗
- Open Settings on the website or the menu in the app
- Choose Delete Account
- To come back, sign up again with the parent code from the school
- Parents and students do not pay for Class Charts. The school holds the subscription.
- After the initial period the agreement continues for one year at a time.
- Moving to a lower subscription level needs the same 30 days’ notice and takes effect at the end of the period.
Refund rules
- Breach
- Either party may end the agreement after a material breach left unremedied for 30 days after written notice.
- Late payment
- Tes charges interest at 8% above the Bank of England base rate and may suspend access.
- Law
- English law applies, and the courts of England have exclusive jurisdiction.
From the Tes general terms of business updated on 29 September 2026 and the Class Charts parent guide, checked on 8 October 2026.
Class Charts for schoolsRequest a demo
- 01Schools buy modules. Tes says parents and pupils see only the modules a school has bought or switched on.
- 02Class Charts works with SIMS, Bromcom, Arbor, iSAMS, Juniper, Engage and Integris, by writeback or through Wonde.
- 03Tes contracts renew for a year at a time. Either side can cancel with 30 days’ written notice before the period ends.
- 04Invoices are due within 30 days. After the first period, fees may rise by CPI plus up to 3%.
Not published. Schools ask Tes sales for a quote. In August 2024 Tes offered 50% off for one academic year to new schools rated Inadequate or Requires improvement by Ofsted.
Class Charts app ratings
- Teacher loginclasscharts.com/account/login, email and password or Google and Office 365 sign-in
- Parent loginclasscharts.com/parent/login, sign up with the parent access code
- Student loginclasscharts.com/student/login, student code and date of birth
- iPhone and iPadClassCharts Parents and ClassCharts Students apps
- AndroidParents, Students and Teacher apps
- MIS syncSIMS, Bromcom, Arbor, iSAMS, Juniper, Engage, Integris, Wonde
- Tes productsProvision Map and MyConcern
ClassCharts Parents, App Store UK
- Current iOS version
- 8.1, released 24 November 2023
- First release on iOS
- 20 August 2015
- Requires
- iOS 12.4 or later
- Price
- Free
- Android
- Updated 22 January 2026, 500K+ downloads
Is Class Charts worth it?
What students, parents and teachers like
- A student finds the seating plans useful, including SEN notes and quick moves of pupils.Trustpilot, May 2026
- A student likes seeing all house points and behaviour points in one place.Dorian Bukowski, Trustpilot, June 2026
- A reviewer finds it useful for pupils and teachers and asks for form messaging and a newer interface.GlobalReviews, Trustpilot, December 2025
- Students and parents use the apps for free. The school pays.ClassCharts Parents on the App Store
What students, parents and teachers criticise
- Homework does not appear on time, and the website logs users out.Dorian Bukowski, Trustpilot, June 2026
- A teacher writes that the school pays for Class Charts and a separate MIS, that the two report different attendance figures, and that support did not reply.Stephen Rees, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A student writes that the app misses notifications and that behaviour points cause anxiety, most of all for neurodivergent pupils.Trustpilot, May 2026
- The iOS apps were last updated in November 2023. Both have under 2 stars on the UK App Store.App Store UK
- 85% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 or 2 stars.Trustpilot, 40 reviews
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most public reviews come from students who dislike negative behaviour points, and many are jokes. Schools choose Class Charts, and staff rarely review it in public. Tes has not claimed the Trustpilot page.
Class Charts reviews
-
“Homework doesnt show up on time or at all”Dorian Bukowski · 9 June 2026 · App Store My Classcharts review
-
“ClassCharts isn’t an app anymore.”Abubakar Mahamud · 17 June 2026 · App Store ClassCharts isn’t an app anymore.
-
“ClassCharts has a lot of potential, as data shows that it is both useful for pupils and teachers.”GlobalReviews · 10 December 2025 · App Store 2 Things ClassCharts Should Add
Latest news
- 2017Bett Award, ICT Leadership and Management Solutions, for Class Charts
- 2018Runner-up, Bett Awards Company of the Year
- 2019Bett Awards Company of the Year
Contacts and company data
- Help centerclass-charts.help.tes.com
- Support ticketSubmit a ticket
- Phone+44 1348 800 100
- SalesRequest a demo
- Legal entity
- Edukey Education Ltd, Building 3, St Paul’s Place, Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 2JE, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 05855261, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 22 June 2006 as Teach ICT Limited, renamed on 2 July 2012
- Control
- Tes Global Limited (02017289), 75% or more of shares, since 2 July 2018
- Accounts
- Audit-exempt subsidiary accounts to 31 August 2025, guaranteed by the parent
- Activity
- SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
- Data
- Stored in the UK, according to the parent guide
Alternatives to Class Charts
- Satchel One🇬🇧 United Kingdom Satchel One from London grew from the homework app Show My Homework and adds behaviour, seating plans and a cloud MIS. It published per-pupil prices on G-Cloud in 2024. →
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS from London with its own behaviour, attendance and parent app. Class Charts syncs with Arbor. →
- B BromcomUnited States A cloud MIS for UK schools and trusts. Class Charts syncs with it. ↗
- C ClassDojoUnited States A US app for behaviour points and messages between teachers and parents. It is outside the European catalogue. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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