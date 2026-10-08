Learning platforms 🇬🇧 Sheffield, United Kingdom Since 2010 1.8 · 3K ratings

Class Charts

Seating plans, behaviour points, homework and attendance for schools, from Tes.

Visit classcharts.com All companies
Class Charts launched by Edukey
2013
MIS systems it works with, from SIMS to Arbor
7
admin a teacher saves a week, according to Tes
1.6 h
Trustpilot, 40 reviews
2.1

About Class Charts

Class Charts is school software for seating plans, behaviour points, detentions, homework, attendance and messages to parents. Edukey Education Ltd, a company founded by Pembrokeshire teacher Duncan Wilson, launched it in 2013. Tes bought into Edukey in 2016 and has been its controlling shareholder since 2018. Schools buy Class Charts from Tes by module, and Tes publishes no prices: schools ask sales for a quote. Parents sign up with a parent access code from the school, and students log in with a student code and their date of birth.

Class Charts puts seating plans and behaviour records on one screen. Teachers award points in two clicks, book detentions, set homework and take registers. The software builds seating plans from logged behaviour and shows which pupils influence each other. Leaders get whole-school reports, and automatic alerts called intel events flag pupils who reach a points threshold. Parents and students see behaviour, homework, timetables, attendance and announcements in their own accounts.

Duncan Wilson was head of ICT at Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard. He met developer Gintas online, and the two built software for schools by email and chat. Their first product, Report Comment Bank, came out in 2010, followed by Literacy Assessment in 2011 and Provision Map for SEN coordinators in 2012. Class Charts started as a tool to cut the time teachers spend on seating plans. In 2013 Edukey opened its first office in St David’s, and Wilson left teaching to run the company full time.

Tes Global took a stake in Edukey in March 2016. Companies House has listed Tes Global Limited as owner of 75% or more of the shares since July 2018. Edukey won a Bett Award for Class Charts in 2017 and Bett Company of the Year in 2019. Today Tes sells Class Charts next to its safeguarding tool MyConcern and the SEND tool Provision Map, and the Class Charts apps are published under Tes Global. Tes plans to link the three products under the name Connected Insights.

History

  1. 2006 Teach ICT Limited is incorporated on 22 June. Duncan Wilson is a founding director.
  2. 2010 Edukey launches its first product, Report Comment Bank, for school report writing.
  3. 2012 Provision Map launches for SEN coordinators. On 2 July the company takes the name Edukey Education Ltd.
  4. 2013 Class Charts launches. Edukey opens its first office in St David’s in August, and Duncan Wilson leaves teaching in September.
  5. 2014 Edukey is picked for the Sanoma Challenge at The Next Web Conference in Amsterdam and shortlisted for the Bett Awards.
  6. 2015 Former Pearson CIO Genevieve Shore buys an equity stake and joins as strategy advisor. Edukey shows Class Charts at ISTE in Philadelphia.
  7. 2016 Tes Global takes a stake in Edukey in March. Edukey counts more than 350,000 teachers and 4 million students across its products.
  8. 2017 Class Charts wins the Bett Award for ICT Leadership and Management Solutions. Edukey signs a contract with Malta’s education ministry.
  9. 2018 Tes Global Limited is registered as owner of 75% or more of the shares on 2 July. Tes Global CEO Rob Grimshaw and Paul Simpson join the board in August.
  10. 2019 Edukey wins Company of the Year at the Bett Awards.
  11. 2021 On 7 December Onex Partners V agrees to buy Tes Global, the owner of Class Charts, from Providence Equity Partners.
  12. 2024 In August Tes offers new schools rated Inadequate or Requires improvement by Ofsted 50% off Class Charts for the academic year.

How Class Charts works in a lesson

data fields per pupil on a seating plan
16
MIS systems supported
7
class time regained from disruption, Tes research
18%
  • Seating plans
  • Behaviour points
  • Intel events
  • Detentions
  • Homework
  • Attendance registers
  • Two-way messaging
  • Announcements and consent forms
  • On-Report cards
  • Badges
  • Rewards store
  • Wellbeing surveys
  • Pupil fields
  • Timetables

Products

  • Behaviour management Teachers award positive and negative points in two clicks. Schools set their own behaviour types to match their policy. Leaders see whole-school reports, and intel events trigger rewards or detentions at set thresholds. Behaviour
  • Seating plans Drag-and-drop classroom layouts with 16 data fields per pupil, RAG indicators and groups such as SEN, Pupil Premium and Free School Meals. Once enough behaviour is logged, the Influences tool suggests who sits next to whom. Seating plans
  • Homework Teachers set tasks with instructions, due dates, estimated time and attachments, and save tasks as templates. Students upload work where the school allows it. Parents see each task’s status in the parent app. Homework
  • Attendance Lesson and AM/PM registers, a whole-school dashboard, alerts for missing registers and fire evacuation reports. Parents report absences in the app. Attendance writes back to supported MIS platforms. Attendance
  • Detentions Staff award, schedule and track detentions. Students and parents see upcoming detentions if the school shares them. Detentions
  • Communication Two-way messages between teachers, pupils and parents, with push notifications. Schools send announcements with consent forms and see who has not replied. Parents comment on On-Report cards. Messaging
  • Wellbeing Schools run wellbeing surveys in the student account. Pupils rate each question from 0 to 10 and can add a comment. Wellbeing

How a school cancels Class Charts

Tes terms
  • School subscription ↗
    1. Check the end date of the initial period in your Subscription Schedule
    2. Send Tes written notice at least 30 days before that date
    3. Access ends at the end of the current period
  • Parent account ↗
    1. Open Settings on the website or the menu in the app
    2. Choose Delete Account
    3. To come back, sign up again with the parent code from the school
  • Parents and students do not pay for Class Charts. The school holds the subscription.
  • After the initial period the agreement continues for one year at a time.
  • Moving to a lower subscription level needs the same 30 days’ notice and takes effect at the end of the period.

Refund rules

Breach
Either party may end the agreement after a material breach left unremedied for 30 days after written notice.
Late payment
Tes charges interest at 8% above the Bank of England base rate and may suspend access.
Law
English law applies, and the courts of England have exclusive jurisdiction.

From the Tes general terms of business updated on 29 September 2026 and the Class Charts parent guide, checked on 8 October 2026.

Class Charts for schools

Request a demo
  • 01Schools buy modules. Tes says parents and pupils see only the modules a school has bought or switched on.
  • 02Class Charts works with SIMS, Bromcom, Arbor, iSAMS, Juniper, Engage and Integris, by writeback or through Wonde.
  • 03Tes contracts renew for a year at a time. Either side can cancel with 30 days’ written notice before the period ends.
  • 04Invoices are due within 30 days. After the first period, fees may rise by CPI plus up to 3%.

Not published. Schools ask Tes sales for a quote. In August 2024 Tes offered 50% off for one academic year to new schools rated Inadequate or Requires improvement by Ofsted.

Class Charts app ratings

2.1Trustpilot · Bad 40 reviews · profile not claimed by the company

ClassCharts Parents, App Store UK

Current iOS version
8.1, released 24 November 2023
First release on iOS
20 August 2015
Requires
iOS 12.4 or later
Price
Free
Android
Updated 22 January 2026, 500K+ downloads

Is Class Charts worth it?

What students, parents and teachers like

What students, parents and teachers criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most public reviews come from students who dislike negative behaviour points, and many are jokes. Schools choose Class Charts, and staff rarely review it in public. Tes has not claimed the Trustpilot page.

Class Charts reviews

  • My Classcharts review
    “Homework doesnt show up on time or at all”
    Dorian Bukowski · 9 June 2026 · App Store
  • ClassCharts isn’t an app anymore.
    “ClassCharts isn’t an app anymore.”
    Abubakar Mahamud · 17 June 2026 · App Store
  • 2 Things ClassCharts Should Add
    “ClassCharts has a lot of potential, as data shows that it is both useful for pupils and teachers.”
    GlobalReviews · 10 December 2025 · App Store

Latest news

  1. New support initiative to help schools improve standing, Tes
  2. Providence agrees to sell Tes Global to Onex Partners, Providence Equity
  3. Bett 2019 Company of the Year winners, Edukey
  4. Edukey are 2017 Bett Award winners, Edukey
  5. TES Global acquires stake in Edukey, Edukey

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Edukey Education Ltd, Building 3, St Paul’s Place, Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 2JE, United Kingdom
Company number
05855261, England and Wales
Incorporated
22 June 2006 as Teach ICT Limited, renamed on 2 July 2012
Control
Tes Global Limited (02017289), 75% or more of shares, since 2 July 2018
Accounts
Audit-exempt subsidiary accounts to 31 August 2025, guaranteed by the parent
Activity
SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
Data
Stored in the UK, according to the parent guide

Alternatives to Class Charts

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Class Charts FAQ

Go to www.classcharts.com/parent/login or open the ClassCharts Parents app. The first time, choose ‘I don’t have an account yet’, enter your email, the parent access code from the school and your child’s date of birth, then set a password and verify your email. After that, log in with your email and password.

Go to www.classcharts.com/student/login or open the ClassCharts Students app. Enter the student code from your teacher and your date of birth. If you lost the code, Class Charts cannot help: ask your school for a new one.

Go to www.classcharts.com/account/login. Enter the email and password your school administrator sent you, or use the Google or Office 365 button if your school has single sign-on.

Parents use the forgot password link at www.classcharts.com/parent/forgot and get a reset email. If no emails from Class Charts ever arrived, the address on the account may be misspelt, and the school can check it.

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