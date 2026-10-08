About Class Charts

Class Charts is school software for seating plans, behaviour points, detentions, homework, attendance and messages to parents. Edukey Education Ltd, a company founded by Pembrokeshire teacher Duncan Wilson, launched it in 2013. Tes bought into Edukey in 2016 and has been its controlling shareholder since 2018. Schools buy Class Charts from Tes by module, and Tes publishes no prices: schools ask sales for a quote. Parents sign up with a parent access code from the school, and students log in with a student code and their date of birth.

Class Charts puts seating plans and behaviour records on one screen. Teachers award points in two clicks, book detentions, set homework and take registers. The software builds seating plans from logged behaviour and shows which pupils influence each other. Leaders get whole-school reports, and automatic alerts called intel events flag pupils who reach a points threshold. Parents and students see behaviour, homework, timetables, attendance and announcements in their own accounts.

Duncan Wilson was head of ICT at Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard. He met developer Gintas online, and the two built software for schools by email and chat. Their first product, Report Comment Bank, came out in 2010, followed by Literacy Assessment in 2011 and Provision Map for SEN coordinators in 2012. Class Charts started as a tool to cut the time teachers spend on seating plans. In 2013 Edukey opened its first office in St David’s, and Wilson left teaching to run the company full time.

Tes Global took a stake in Edukey in March 2016. Companies House has listed Tes Global Limited as owner of 75% or more of the shares since July 2018. Edukey won a Bett Award for Class Charts in 2017 and Bett Company of the Year in 2019. Today Tes sells Class Charts next to its safeguarding tool MyConcern and the SEND tool Provision Map, and the Class Charts apps are published under Tes Global. Tes plans to link the three products under the name Connected Insights.