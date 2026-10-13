- schools use ParentPay, according to the company
- 10,000+
- parents pay through it each year
- 3M+
- payments a day across the group
- 3.6M+
- on Trustpilot, 4,473 reviews
- 1.2
About ParentPay
ParentPay is a London company that runs online payments for UK schools. Parents use it to pay for school meals, trips, clubs, uniform and donations by card, bank transfer or cash at PayPoint. More than 10,000 schools use it, and 3 million parents pay through it each year, according to ParentPay. Parents log in at parentpay.com with an activation letter from their school, and the parent terms set no account fee. ParentPay Limited belongs to ParentPay Group, which also owns SIMS, Schoolcomms, Cypad and GDPRiS.
ParentPay collects money that parents owe a school. A school lists payment items such as dinner money, a trip, a club or a uniform order. Parents see these items in their ParentPay account and pay by card, One-click payment, bank transfer or Auto top-up. Families who pay cash use a PayPoint card or a barcoded letter at a PayPoint shop. ParentPay passes the money to the school and gives the school office reports on who has paid and who owes money.
ParentPay Limited was registered in England on 16 August 2002. In a 2021 press release the company said it started cashless payments in schools in 2004 and that the idea came from a former teacher. Schoolcomms and Cypad joined in 2017, WIS from the Netherlands in 2018, and three German companies formed ParentPay Deutschland in 2020. In August 2021 ParentPay completed the purchase of Education Software Solutions, the maker of the SIMS school MIS, from Montagu Private Equity. Montagu took a significant minority stake in the group in the same deal.
ParentPay Limited has its registered office in London and is owned by ParentPay Group Limited. The group sells payments, catering, parent messaging, MIS, finance, library and data protection software to schools, trusts, colleges, councils and caterers. It says more than 20,000 schools and 9 million users work with its products. Lewis Alcraft is Group CEO and Andrew Neubauer is chairman. In 2026 the group bought Schulmenueplaner in Germany and SchoolHire in the UK.
History
- 2002 ParentPay Limited is registered in England on 16 August.
- 2004 ParentPay starts online cashless payments for schools, according to the company.
- 2017 Schoolcomms, with the School Gateway parent app, and the catering software Cypad join the group.
- 2018 WIS, a Dutch provider of school payments and parent messages, joins the group.
- 2020 ParentPay Deutschland forms through the purchase of PAIR Solutions, EDV Schaupp and MensaMax.
- 2020 Capita agrees in December to sell Education Software Solutions to a Montagu company for about £400 million. Montagu also agrees to invest in ParentPay.
- 2021 ParentPay completes the purchase of Education Software Solutions in August, with SIMS, Reading Cloud, UNIT-e and Library Management Cloud. ParentCom from the Netherlands joins the same year.
- 2022 BlueRunner, a catering and meal ordering system, joins. Lewis Alcraft joins the ParentPay Limited board in October.
- 2023 CEDAR, a student engagement platform for colleges, joins the group.
- 2024 GDPRiS, data protection software for schools, joins the group.
- 2026 ParentPay Deutschland buys Schulmenueplaner, a catering software company, in January.
- 2026 ParentPay Group buys SchoolHire, a booking system for school sports halls and pitches, in April.
ParentPay funding and investors
- August 2021 Private equity, significant minority stake Amount not disclosed
Lead: Montagu Private Equity Montagu Private EquitySource: FE News, ParentPay press release
ParentPay has no public venture rounds. Montagu took a significant minority stake in 2021 when ParentPay bought Education Software Solutions. The amount Montagu put into ParentPay was not disclosed. Companies House lists Tiger Topco Limited, controlled through Montagu VI Nominees Limited, as a holder of 25% to 50% of ParentPay (Holdings) Ltd.
Leadership
- LA Lewis Alcraft Group CEO
- AN Andrew Neubauer Chairman
- CW Clint Wilson Corporate Development Director
- IT Ian Tufts Chief Technology Officer
- PR Phil Roberts Chief Commercial Officer
- MS Marco Schulten Managing Director, ParentPay Germany
- RT Ronald Timmerman Managing Director, WIS and ParentCom
Roles from the ParentPay Group about page on 13 October 2026. Companies House lists Clint Wilson as a director of ParentPay Limited since 2005, Andrew Neubauer since 2007 and Lewis Alcraft since 2022. Mark Brant was Group CEO at the time of the 2021 SIMS deal.
CareersCareers site
- Development6
- Marketing1
- Sales1
- IT1
- Data1
How ParentPay works
- schools
- 10,000+
- parents a year
- 3M+
- a balance stays yours after the last activity
- 6 years
- School meals
- Trips with consent forms
- Clubs and wraparound care
- Uniform shop
- Donations and Gift Aid
- One-click payments
- Auto top-up
- PayPoint cash
- Email and text alerts
- Several children on one account
Group brands
Payments and catering4
- ParentPay
- Cypad
- BlueRunner
- SchoolHire
Parent and student messaging3
- Schoolcomms
- School Gateway
- CEDAR
MIS and finance4
- SIMS
- UNIT-e
- FMS
- FNG
Libraries and reading2
- Reading Cloud
- Library Management Cloud
Data protection1
- GDPRiS
Outside the UK3
- WIS (Netherlands)
- ParentCom (Netherlands)
- MensaMax (Germany)
Brands listed on the ParentPay Group company information and about pages on 13 October 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Parent account Parents open Active Payment Items, choose a trip, club or uniform order and pay by card or One-click payment. Parent Account credit is used first. Making a payment
- School meals and Auto top-up Parents can pre-order meals and check the meal balance. Auto top-up adds money monthly, weekly or when the balance runs low, if the school offers it. Auto top-up help
- Cash at PayPoint Schools order a PayPoint card for each child, so parents can pay meal money in cash at a PayPoint shop. Parents pay a small handling charge for the card. PayPoint cards
- Schoolcomms and School Gateway Schools send texts, emails and in-app messages through Schoolcomms. Parents read them in the School Gateway app on iPhone and Android. Parental engagement
- Payments for schools Schools get weekly settlements, refunds, debt tracking and reconciliation reports. ParentPay acts as merchant of record and works with most MIS systems. Request a demo
How much is ParentPay?
- Core payments Online Payments £240/year + £1.20 per pupil, per school, per pupil on roll
- Clubs module £120/year + £1.20 per pupil, breakfast and after-school clubs
- Core Messaging £240/year up to £1,440, by pupil numbers, text and email
- School shop £600/year £600 a year, per school, uniform and items
- PayPoint cards £3.50/year per pupil, optional
- Set-up £650/year one-off, per site, with online training
Is ParentPay free?
The parent terms (version 5.2, October 2025) set no account or subscription fee for parents. ParentPay may charge an administration fee for disputed payments and chargebacks under its Fair Use Policy. Schools that order a PayPoint card for a parent pass on a small handling charge.
School prices from ParentPay’s G-Cloud 14 pricing document of 2 May 2024, in pounds, per year unless stated, checked on 13 October 2026. The document does not state VAT. Parents do not pay these prices. Schools get a quote through ParentPay sales.
How to close a ParentPay accountParent terms
- ParentPay parent account ↗
- Ask your child’s school to refund any balance
- Withdraw the money left in your Parent Account
- Email parent-support@parentpay.com from your registered address and ask to close the account
- Only the school can refund a payment. ParentPay cannot cancel a payment once it is authorised.
- After closing, you cannot see your money or your payment history.
- If a child moves to another ParentPay school, add the child to the same account.
- Only the school can remove a child from an account.
Refund rules
- Balance
- A Parent Account balance stays yours for 6 years from the last login, payment or top-up. After that, ParentPay does not return it.
- Money held
- ParentPay keeps balances in a ring-fenced holding account at a UK bank, in pounds.
- Disputes
- ParentPay may charge an administration fee for disputed payments and chargebacks.
- Law
- English law and the courts of England and Wales.
From the ParentPay parent help centre and the parent terms version 5.2 of October 2025, checked on 13 October 2026.
ParentPay for schoolsPayments product page
- 01Parents pay by card, bank transfer, Auto top-up or cash at PayPoint.
- 02ParentPay acts as merchant of record and settles money to the school weekly.
- 03Reports show unpaid trips, debts and reconciled transactions. Trusts see all schools in Group Manager.
- 04The Pay package adds meal selection, clubs, wraparound care, shops, donations and SIMS Dinner Money.
From £240 a year plus £1.20 per pupil, G-Cloud 14 prices of 2 May 2024. Set-up costs £650 per site.
Ratings of group apps
- WebParents log in at parentpay.com in the browser
- PayPointCash payments with a PayPoint card or barcoded letter
- School Gateway appMessages and payments for Schoolcomms schools
- MISWorks with most MIS systems, including SIMS
- Cashless tillsMeal balances sync with school canteen tills
Apps
- ParentPay app
- None. The help centre advises a home-screen bookmark
- School Gateway
- Schoolcomms app, iPhone and Android
- SIMS Parent
- SIMS app, needs a code from the school
Is ParentPay worth it?
What parents like
- Paying by One-click payment is quick.Victoria Thornber, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Support fixed a forgotten login after an email.Sarah Morris, Trustpilot, March 2025
- A refund for a school leaver was handled within 10 minutes.J Burn, Trustpilot, July 2023
- 68% of all Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars, most of them from earlier years.Trustpilot, 4,473 reviews
What parents criticise
- Cards get rejected when paying for trips.Linda Kelly, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A refund went to a credit card that was no longer in use.Reena, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Paying with Tax-Free Childcare is complex.Victoria Thornber, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Refunds go through the school only. ParentPay cannot return payments itself.ParentPay parent terms, version 5.2
What parents write in reviews, not our rating. Most 5-star reviews date from earlier years. 19 of the 20 newest reviews give 1 or 2 stars. ParentPay has not invited reviews recently, according to Trustpilot.
ParentPay reviews
-
“when I emailed them to tell them the problem they helped me sort it”Sarah Morris · 27 March 2025 · App Store Login problem solved
-
“Getting fed up with ParentPay continuously rejecting my credit card.”Linda Kelly · 24 September 2026 · App Store Card rejected
-
“It’s easy enough to pay by one click but really complex if school chooses to use parent pay and you’re paying by tax free childcare care.”Victoria Thornber · 8 September 2026 · App Store Complex and clunky
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Parent supportparent-support@parentpay.com
- Help centreparenthelp.parentpaygroup.com
- Public sector bidsbidteam@parentpay.com
- Pressparentpay_uk@berkeleypr.com
- SchoolsRequest a quote
- Legal entity
- ParentPay Limited, 11 Kingsley Lodge, 13 New Cavendish Street, London W1G 9UG, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 04513692, England and Wales
- Registered
- 16 August 2002
- Status
- Active on 13 October 2026
- Parent company
- ParentPay Group Limited, 13477997
- Activity
- SIC 62090, other IT service activities
- Last accounts
- Year to 30 November 2025
- VAT number
- 524 6553 87
Alternatives to ParentPay
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other learning platforms companies
- itslearning🇳🇴 Norway
- FeedbackFruits🇳🇱 Netherlands
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Satchel One🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Genially🇪🇸 Spain
- LearnWorlds🇨🇾 Cyprus
More EdTech from United Kingdom
- BusuuLanguage learning
- MemriseLanguage learning
- Seneca LearningK-12 learning
- UnibuddyHigher education
- FutureLearnHigher education
- TwinklK-12 learning
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the ParentPay profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/parentpay"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
ParentPay FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.