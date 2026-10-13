About ParentPay

ParentPay is a London company that runs online payments for UK schools. Parents use it to pay for school meals, trips, clubs, uniform and donations by card, bank transfer or cash at PayPoint. More than 10,000 schools use it, and 3 million parents pay through it each year, according to ParentPay. Parents log in at parentpay.com with an activation letter from their school, and the parent terms set no account fee. ParentPay Limited belongs to ParentPay Group, which also owns SIMS, Schoolcomms, Cypad and GDPRiS.

ParentPay collects money that parents owe a school. A school lists payment items such as dinner money, a trip, a club or a uniform order. Parents see these items in their ParentPay account and pay by card, One-click payment, bank transfer or Auto top-up. Families who pay cash use a PayPoint card or a barcoded letter at a PayPoint shop. ParentPay passes the money to the school and gives the school office reports on who has paid and who owes money.

ParentPay Limited was registered in England on 16 August 2002. In a 2021 press release the company said it started cashless payments in schools in 2004 and that the idea came from a former teacher. Schoolcomms and Cypad joined in 2017, WIS from the Netherlands in 2018, and three German companies formed ParentPay Deutschland in 2020. In August 2021 ParentPay completed the purchase of Education Software Solutions, the maker of the SIMS school MIS, from Montagu Private Equity. Montagu took a significant minority stake in the group in the same deal.

ParentPay Limited has its registered office in London and is owned by ParentPay Group Limited. The group sells payments, catering, parent messaging, MIS, finance, library and data protection software to schools, trusts, colleges, councils and caterers. It says more than 20,000 schools and 9 million users work with its products. Lewis Alcraft is Group CEO and Andrew Neubauer is chairman. In 2026 the group bought Schulmenueplaner in Germany and SchoolHire in the UK.