- resources created, according to Wordwall
- 121M+
- interactive templates
- 34
- interface languages
- 45
- educators have subscribed
- 600K+
About Wordwall
Wordwall is a British service where teachers build interactive and printable activities from templates. A teacher picks a template such as Quiz, Match up or Spin the wheel, types in the content and plays the activity on a classroom screen or sends it to students. Students open an assignment link and play without an account, and the teacher sees each student’s results. The free Basic plan allows 3 activities and 12 templates. In the Netherlands on 13 October 2026, Standard cost €5 a month and Pro €7.50 a month, or €40 and €60 a year.
Wordwall lets a teacher enter a list of words, questions or pairs once and turn it into a game or a worksheet. The same content can switch between templates in one click, so a Match up can become a Crossword or a Gameshow quiz. Activities run in the browser on computers, tablets, phones and interactive whiteboards, and most of them also print as PDF worksheets.
The idea came from a secondary school classroom in London in 2006. One of the founders, then a teacher, wrote a program that showed a typed list of words with a random picker. Josh Smith and Ben Watson registered Visual Education Ltd in August 2006 and sold Wordwall as software for interactive whiteboards and audience response handsets. In 2016 they moved the product to the web as wordwall.net.
By 2020 the site had 1 million daily visitors, and in 2021 it passed 100,000 paid subscribers. In March 2025 the London investor Queen’s Park Equity took a majority stake, and Melissa Esmundo became CEO. The team of about 25 people works remotely from 12 countries.
History
- 2006 A teacher in a London secondary school writes the first Wordwall program. Visual Education Ltd is registered on 9 August.
- 2008 Wordwall is sold bundled with interactive whiteboards.
- 2010 The company makes its own audience response handsets.
- 2013 Adds a choice of graphical themes.
- 2016 Launches wordwall.net, a web version that runs on any device.
- 2020 Reaches 1 million daily visitors.
- 2021 Passes 100,000 paid subscribers.
- 2025 Queen’s Park Equity invests in March. Melissa Esmundo becomes CEO, and the founders leave the board.
- 2026 AI content generation reads PDF, Word, PowerPoint, Excel and image files. Six older templates, among them Seating plan, are retired.
- 2026 New terms of service take effect on 12 August, with rules on harmful content and children’s data.
Wordwall funding and investors
- March 2025 Majority investment Amount not disclosed
Lead: Queen’s Park Equity Queen’s Park Equity Fund ISource: Osborne Clarke, Companies House
Queen’s Park Equity invested through Harbour Bidco (UK) Limited, which holds 75% or more of the shares of Visual Education Ltd since 12 March 2025, according to Companies House. The amount was not disclosed. Wordwall says it carries no advertising and lives on subscription revenue.
Leadership
- ME Melissa Esmundo CEO and director since March 2025
- GW Greg Watson Non-executive chair and director since March 2025
Founders Josh Smith and Ben Watson ran the company from 2006 and left the board in March 2025, according to Companies House. The team of about 25 works remotely from 12 countries.
How Wordwall works
- interactive templates
- 34
- printable formats
- 21
- activities on the free plan
- 3
- Quiz and Gameshow quiz
- Match up and Matching pairs
- Spin the wheel
- Group sort
- Labelled diagram
- Crossword and Wordsearch
- Switch template in one click
- Assignments with results
- Printable PDF worksheets
- Embed on a website or VLE
- AI content generation
- Visual themes, timers and scoring
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Interactive activities 34 templates, among them Quiz, Match up, Group sort, Spin the wheel, Maze chase and Labelled diagram. Content switches between templates in one click. Templates
- Assignments and results The teacher sets an assignment and shares a link. Students play on their own devices, and each assignment records up to 500 submissions with results by student and by question. Set an assignment
- Generate with AI On Standard and Pro, AI writes content for a chosen template, subject and age group, or builds it from an uploaded PDF, Word, PowerPoint or image file. How it works
- Printables 21 printable formats. Standard and Pro users print an activity or download it as a PDF, with an answer key. How to print
- Community library Teachers make activities public and tag them by age, subject and topic. Other teachers play them for free or copy and edit them. Community
- School plans One licence for a group of teachers. The administrator shares an invitation link, and teachers attach their own accounts. School plans
How much is Wordwall?
- Basic €0/mo Free, 3 activities, 12 templates
- Lowest paid plan Standard €3.33/mo €40 a year, billed yearly, or €5 monthly
- Pro €5/mo €60 a year, billed yearly, or €7.50 monthly
- School, 5 teachers, Standard €216 a year 5 users for the price of 4
- School, 5 teachers, Pro €324 a year 5 users for the price of 4
Is Wordwall free?
Basic is free without a card: 3 activities for the life of the account, 12 templates and the community library. Deleted activities still count toward the 3. Wordwall has no time-limited trial.
Individual plans on wordwall.net for a visitor in the Netherlands on 13 October 2026, in euros. Wordwall sets prices by location, and its terms say prices may differ between users because of price tests. Prices exclude taxes. Yearly billing gives 12 months for the price of 8. School plans for 5 teachers cost €216 a year for Standard and €324 for Pro.
How to cancel WordwallTerms
- wordwall.net ↗
- Click your username at the top right
- Open Manage Payments
- Select Cancel Subscription, click Yes and choose a reason
- Standard or Pro features stay until the end of the paid period, then the account moves to Basic.
- Activities stay in My Activities and still play, but editing stops above the 3-activity limit.
- School plans expire on their own and need no cancelling.
- Billing questions go to help@wordwall.net.
Refund rules
- Individual plans
- Renew automatically each month or year on the start date until cancelled.
- School plans
- Renew only when the administrator pays again.
- Taxes
- Prices exclude taxes, which are added at checkout and may change at renewal.
- Disputes
- English law, courts of England and Wales.
From the Wordwall help center of 31 July and 3 August 2026 and terms effective 12 August 2026, checked on 13 October 2026.
Plans for schoolsSchool plans
- 01A school buys Standard or Pro seats for a group of teachers, from 1 to 50 users, or asks for a price above that.
- 02The administrator shares an invitation link from the My School page and can remove teachers who leave.
- 03School plans do not renew automatically. Schools pay by card, bank transfer or cheque.
- 04Any group can buy a school plan, whatever kind of organisation it is.
For 5 teachers in the Netherlands on 13 October 2026: €216 a year for Standard, €324 for Pro. A quote stays valid for 30 days.
Ratings and platforms
- WebTeachers and students work in the browser
- Interactive whiteboardsTeacher-led play at the front of the class
- Google ClassroomShare assignments directly
- Websites and LMSEmbed code for Canvas, Moodle, Google Sites and blogs
- Print and PDFWorksheets on Standard and Pro
Is Wordwall worth it?
What teachers like
- Students get several games from one set of content.Brittany G., Trustpilot, October 2026
- Teachers use it for vocabulary, grammar and sentence order.Mary M., Trustpilot, October 2026
- Support replied quickly to a question.Monica G., Trustpilot, September 2026
- Students play without creating an account.Wordwall help center
What teachers criticise
- 17% of Trustpilot reviews give one star.Trustpilot, 30 reviews
- The free plan allows 3 activities for life, and deleted ones still count.Wordwall help center
- Live multiplayer games need the Pro plan.Wordwall help center
What teachers write in reviews, not our rating. The free plan allows 3 activities, and Standard costs €40 a year in the Netherlands.
Wordwall reviews
-
“As an educator, Wordwall has become one of my favorite classroom tools.”Mary M. · 8 October 2026 · App Store As an educator
-
“Wordwall makes it easy to find fun games for my students to practice or review their vocab words.”Brittany G. · 1 October 2026 · App Store Wordwall makes it easy to find fun…
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supporthelp@wordwall.net
- Help centercontent.wordwall.net
- School quoteSchool plans
- PostLytchett House, 13 Freeland Park, Wareham Road, Poole BH16 6FA
- Legal entity
- Visual Education Ltd, 33 Glasshouse Street, London W1B 5DG, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 05900439, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 9 August 2006
- Status
- Active
- Nature of business
- SIC 85600, educational support services
- Parent
- Harbour Bidco (UK) Limited, 75% or more, since 12 March 2025
- Ultimate investor
- Queen’s Park Equity Partners I LP, Guernsey
- Average staff 2025
- 19, company accounts
- Trade marks
- UK00918195621 and UK00002488001
Alternatives to Wordwall
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway Live quiz games with a leaderboard, free for up to 40 players, from Oslo. →
- BookWidgets🇧🇪 Belgium Interactive exercises and quizzes that teachers create, from Kortenberg in Belgium. →
- Genially🇪🇸 Spain Interactive presentations, games and learning content, from Córdoba in Spain. →
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium Live questions with 21 formats for classes and lectures, from Brussels. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources for schools and parents, from Sheffield. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other assessment companies
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway
- Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Spain
- Inspera🇳🇴 Norway
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden
- Testportal🇵🇱 Poland
- BookWidgets🇧🇪 Belgium
More EdTech from United Kingdom
- BusuuLanguage learning
- MemriseLanguage learning
- Seneca LearningK-12 learning
- UnibuddyHigher education
- FutureLearnHigher education
- TwinklK-12 learning
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the Wordwall profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/wordwall"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
Wordwall FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.