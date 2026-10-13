About Wordwall

Wordwall is a British service where teachers build interactive and printable activities from templates. A teacher picks a template such as Quiz, Match up or Spin the wheel, types in the content and plays the activity on a classroom screen or sends it to students. Students open an assignment link and play without an account, and the teacher sees each student’s results. The free Basic plan allows 3 activities and 12 templates. In the Netherlands on 13 October 2026, Standard cost €5 a month and Pro €7.50 a month, or €40 and €60 a year.

Wordwall lets a teacher enter a list of words, questions or pairs once and turn it into a game or a worksheet. The same content can switch between templates in one click, so a Match up can become a Crossword or a Gameshow quiz. Activities run in the browser on computers, tablets, phones and interactive whiteboards, and most of them also print as PDF worksheets.

The idea came from a secondary school classroom in London in 2006. One of the founders, then a teacher, wrote a program that showed a typed list of words with a random picker. Josh Smith and Ben Watson registered Visual Education Ltd in August 2006 and sold Wordwall as software for interactive whiteboards and audience response handsets. In 2016 they moved the product to the web as wordwall.net.

By 2020 the site had 1 million daily visitors, and in 2021 it passed 100,000 paid subscribers. In March 2025 the London investor Queen’s Park Equity took a majority stake, and Melissa Esmundo became CEO. The team of about 25 people works remotely from 12 countries.